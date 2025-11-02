Asus Statistics By History, Revenue and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Asus Statistics: By the year 2025, ASUS is no longer just a seller of elegant laptops and extravagant gaming machines; rather, it is a tech giant with global presence and recovery, focus, and niche strength clearly depicted in its figures. This post provides a very clear and detailed breakdown of ASUS’s stats for the years 2024-2025, utilising the five most important corporate areas: revenue, market share, research and development and market capitalization.

Editor’s Choice

With a 27.9% market share and sales of 4,500 units, ASUS is the laptop king, overtaking Lenovo, which has a 22.6% share.

In 2025, ASUS's sales grew 23% compared to the previous year, and by September, the total was 499,113 units.

The strongest month was September 2025 with 78,948 units sold; this was 34% more than the same month last year.

The 3C Brand segment was the largest contributor to Asus's revenue, generating $134.1 billion.

For Q1 2025, ASUS has reported $121.7 billion in revenue, mainly due to $113.8 billion in sales from the 3C Brand.

YTD 2025 revenue of ASUS Group, amounting to 535,982 million NT$, showed a 24% increase from 2024.

The company's revenue in September 2025 hit the peak of 82,595 million NT$, which is a 33% increase over the previous year's month.

A total of 3,418 patents in Taiwan, 2,783 in the U.S., and 2,666 in China were registered by Asus, thereby indicating global innovation strength.

The company has more than 3,000 R&D centres in Taiwan and 2,123 in China, which is a great support for its research dominance.

Asus's market capitalization was ₹1.522 trillion in 2025, which was a 25.5% increase from 2024.

General Asus Statistics

In 2024, Asus rolled out a new range of AI-driven Windows PCs termed the Copilot+ PCs, which has been interpreted by many as a new era of computing start-up.

PCs and their accessories are the mainstay of Asus’s business, with a contribution of more than 60% to the total revenue of Asus in 2023 coming from PCs.

Asus’s global PC shipments in 2023 were 17.1 million units, out of which 4.4 million were shipped during the last quarter.

The total revenue of Asus fell by 10% in 2023, which was mainly due to the complications in the global PC market.

Asus’s strongest market was Asia, which brought in 45% of total sales in 2023.

The company is focusing its efforts on professional gaming displays and peripherals as part of its strategy to grow its gaming ecosystem and penetrate non-traditional markets.

Additionally, the firm is exploring the potential of advanced graphics cards, high-speed routers, network switches, and AI servers to sustain the growth of the AI sector, which is the area the company is currently expanding into.

The global PC market in 2023 saw Lenovo as the leader with a 25% share, followed by HP at 22%. Asus was fifth with just over 7%, being behind Dell and Apple but ahead of Acer.

The company in the Chromebook segment held roughly a 10% market share quarterly, mainly fighting with Lenovo, HP, Dell, and Acer.

History of Asus

1989 – ASUSTeK Computer Inc. is founded in Taipei by T.H. Tung, Ted Hsu, Wayne Hsieh, and M.T. Liao.

1990 – Early breakthrough with an Intel 486-class motherboard prototype leads to close technical access to Intel engineering samples.

1996 – Asus enters the graphics-card market with the ASUS 375 and becomes a publicly traded company in Taiwan the same year.

1997 – First Asus notebook, the P6300, is launched.

1998 – Asus laptops are used on the Mir space station, highlighting reliability in extreme conditions.

2006 – The Republic of Gamers (ROG) performance and gaming brand is established.

2007 – The Eee PC popularizes the netbook category and reshapes ultraportable computing.

2010 – Manufacturing arm Pegatron is formally spun off from Asus on June 1.

2011 – The Eee Pad Transformer TF101 debuts as a detachable tablet with keyboard dock.

2011 – December – The Transformer Prime (TF201) becomes the first Android tablet with Nvidia's Tegra 3 quad-core processor.

2012 – The hybrid PadFone smartphone with tablet dock is released in Taiwan.

2018 – The first ROG Phone is announced at Computex, targeting mobile gaming.

2023 – Asus launches the ROG Ally handheld Windows gaming device.

2025 – Asus announces the ROG Xbox Ally with Microsoft, slated for release on October 16, 2025.

2025 – Asus marks 30 years in graphics cards with retrospectives on its 1996 entry and later milestones.

Facts About Asus

The name ASUS comes from the last four letters of Pegasus, the winged horse of Greek mythology, symbolizing wisdom and creativity.

The company was founded in 1989 in Taipei by T.H. Tung, Ted Hsu, Wayne Hsieh, and M.T. Liao, all former Acer engineers.

Early on, ASUS impressed Intel by building a working 486 motherboard prototype before receiving the official processor sample, helping secure early access to new chips.

ASUS has long been the world’s largest motherboard maker, with internal brand materials citing close to 40% market share.

The ultra-portable Eee PC line launched in 2007 and helped spark the global netbook category with low cost, SSD storage, and compact design.

ASUS co-developed Google’s Nexus 7 tablet, unveiled at Google I/O 2012, noted for its aggressive US$199 starting price and rapid four-month development.

The enthusiast brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) was introduced to push high-end gaming hardware, with early signature products like the Crosshair motherboards.

Recent flagship laptops show ASUS’s display leadership, including creator-focused systems with 4K tandem OLED panels and next-gen GPUs.

ASUS markets some of the first OLED gaming laptops with advanced refresh features in the ROG Zephyrus series.

Official brand guides and media explain that “ASUS” is pronounced close to “Ay-soos” or “A-soos.”

The corporate name is ASUSTeK Computer Inc., and the company remains headquartered in Taipei, serving customers worldwide.

ASUS’s portfolio spans PCs, monitors, motherboards, graphics cards, routers, and peripherals, plus sub-brands such as ROG and TUF Gaming.

Asus Market Share

(Reference: laptopmedia.com)

The graphics display how the sales of individual units and shares of the market were divided among the biggest computer manufacturers.

The leader in the market is ASUS with 4,500 sold units, 27.9% share of the market and the best among this group of manufacturers.

Lenovo ranks second with 3,650 units sold and a 22.6% share, which creates the image of a strong rival but still significantly lagging behind ASUS.

Fujitsu is the next in line with 2,400 units sold, which is 14.9% of the whole market, thus depicting a firm but small position in comparison to the two leaders.

Next comes HP with 2,150 units sold and a 13.3% share. It is still a significant brand, but a little behind Fujitsu.

MSI sold 650 units, which means 4% of the total market share—quite a considerable share among the gaming or performance-oriented systems, but in general volume still very small.

Apple sold 450 laptops, which is 2.8% of the market share—a small market segment but still a premium one.

Toshiba, Microsoft, and LG each had sales under 200 units and thus each firm obtained less than 1% of the market share, which reflects their almost nonexistent presence in the stores according to this data.

“Other brands”, however, have surprisingly taken together 12.7% of the market; this means that small or local producers together still play an important role in sales.

Still, the “205000.00%” percentage for “Other brands” looks like a data entry or formatting error—it probably denotes 2,050 units or suchlike, which would be in agreement with the 12.7% share value rather than an impossible percentage.

Asus Brand Monthly Revenue

Month 2025 2024 MoM YoY Jan 34,329 34,110 -20% +1% Feb 41,201 33,204 +20% +24% Mar 59,658 46,792 +45% +28% Apr 51,378 38,685 -14% +33% May 58,600 42,004 +14% +40% Jun 64,039 55,523 +9% +15% July 50,732 44,003 -20% +15% Aug 60,227 53,903 +19% +12% Sep 78,948 58,805 +31% +34% Year To Date 499,113 407,029 +23%

(Source: asus.com)

The analysis depicts the monthly sales performance of ASUS by comparing it for the year 2025 to the year 2024, illustrating both the month-over-month (MoM) change and the year-over-year (YoY) change.

In January 2025, ASUS had 34,329 units, which were very close to the 34,110 units reported in January 2024. Although there was almost no growth year-on-year (0.01%), there was a 20% month-on-month reduction, indicating a slow start to the year.

In February 2025, the sales figure was 41,201 units, while 33,204 units were sold last February, thus implying a 20% increase MoM and a 24% increase YoY. Recovery is indeed having an impact.

March 2025 was exceptionally strong, with sales reaching 59,658 units, a 46,792-unit increase from March 2024.

This increase is very remarkable as it is a 45% MoM rise and 28% YoY gain, and is one of the best-performing months.

However, in April 2025, sales decreased slightly to 51,378 units from 38,685 units in the same month last year.

Though this is still a fairly good 33% YoY rise, it also indicates a 14% MoM fall, meaning the post-peak adjustment after March’s surge.

Sales in May 2025 went back up to 58,600 units from 42,004 in May 2024, which implies 14% MoM growth and a 40% YoY increase, thus the accumulation of strong annual growth.

June 2025 also posted quite a number with 64,039 units sold versus 55,523 in June 2024, a rise of 9% MoM and 15% YoY, which means there is a consistent expansion in mid-year demand.

July 2025 was a slowdown month as sales went down to 50,732 units from 44,003 the previous year. This represents a 15% increase compared to the previous year, but a 20% decrease from the previous month, which may be attributed to seasonality or reduced channel restocking.

By August 2025, sales reached 60,227 units, which is an increase from 53,903 units the previous year, that is equal to 19% MoM and 12% YoY growth, thus showing a recovery momentum.

September 2025 was marked to be the best month so far, with 78,948 sales recorded against 58,805 units sold in September 2024.

The increase in sales compared to the previous month is 31% while the year-on-year increase is strong at 34%. This indicates that there is strong demand for the product either during the holiday season or for returning to school.

In total, the YTD count for 2025 is 499,113 units, which is way more than the 407,029 units of last year’s same time — this is a 23% rise from last year.

ASUS has monthly ups and downs, but the overall 2025 performance shows strong growth over 2024.

The months of March, May, June and September saw significant sales increases, which indicate the presence of both very high consumer and market demand during these months.

Asus Segmented Revenue

(Source: asus.com)

The financial data reveals Asus’s performance across its key business areas that of the 3C Brand and Others, in two different time frames.

For the last full reporting period, total sales from external customers were around $147.7 billion, out of which 3C Brand accounted for roughly $134.1 billion and Others approximately $13.6 billion.

Besides, Asus noted intersegment revenues of about $1.1 billion from the 3C Brand, while the Others category contributed $2.1 billion in this regard.

The segment income for the period stood at nearly $12.6 billion, composed of $11.4 billion from the 3C Brand and $1.1 billion from Others.

During the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, Asus external customer revenues were $121.7 billion, comprising $113.8 billion from the 3C Brand and $7.9 billion from Others.

Intersegment revenues were $351 million for the 3C Brand and $1.9 billion for Others.

The total segment income in this quarter was $4.85 billion, mainly attributed to 3C Brand’s contribution of $4.6 billion.

The overall picture that emerges from the figures is one where Asus’s main source of revenue and profit continues to be the 3C Brand segment, while the Others segment offers a small but steady contribution.

Month 2025 2024 MoM YoY Jan 37,748 36,667 -20% +3% Feb 45,631 35,300 +21% +29% Mar 64,315 49,735 +41% +29% Apr 56,218 41,623 -13% +35% May 63,216 44,823 +12% +41% Jun 68,573 58,412 +8% +17% July 54,871 47,329 -20% +16% Aug 62,815 57,140 +15% +10% Sep 82,595 62,060 +31% +33% Year To Date 535,982 433,091 +24%

(Source: asus.com)

The figures show the monthly consolidated revenue performance of ASUS Group for each month of 2025 compared to the same months in 2024, indicating month-over-month (MoM) and year-over-year (YoY) changes.

As for January 2025, the revenue was 37,748 million NT$, which was a bit more than the revenue of NT$36,667 million recorded in January 2024, indicating a modest YoY growth of 3% but the said revenue was lower than the previous month by 20% suggesting a low start for the year after the previous quarter.

February 2025 indicated a recovery in revenue with 45,631 million NT$ as against last year’s 35,300 million NT$; this month’s figures translated to a 21% MoM increase and a strong 29% YoY rise.

The Photo-monthly progress continued its march through the month of March 2025, with sales hitting 64,315 million NT$ from 49,735 million NT$ in March 2024, a dramatic 41% jump and 29% growth in YoY, signifying solid quarterly close activity and strong demand from consumers.

On the other hand, in April, ASUS Group’s revenue fell slightly to 56,218 million NT$ from 64,315 million NT$ in the month before, a drop of 13% MoM but still a healthy increase of 35% YoY, suggesting the normal post-quarter-end seasonality while keeping yearly momentum.

The sales grew from 44,823 million NT$ in May 2024 to 63,216 million NT$ in May 2025, which corresponds to a 12% increase MoM and an astonishing 41% increase YoY, illustrating the company’s strong performance at the start of the second half of the year.

This growth was carried over into June 2025, which saw a total of 68,573 million NT$ as compared to 58,412 million NT$ in June 2024, thus indicating 8% MoM growth and 17% YoY growth, making it a steady uphill movement.

The month of July 2025 marked a decrease in revenue to 54,871 million NT$, which was still higher than 47,329 million NT$ a year ago.

Even though the revenue experienced a 20% decline Month-on-Month (MoM), the total revenue for the year was still 16% higher than last year, depicting a gradual improvement over 2024, thus making the 2025 revenue decline due to seasonal factors less severe.

The revenue for August 2025 again went up to 62,815 million NT$, which was an increase from 57,140 million NT$ a year earlier.

This set of figures comprises a 15% MoM gain and a 10% YoY rise, the set of figures depicting the company’s strength during the late summer period.

The noteworthy aspect in September 2025 was that the revenue reached the maximum height of 82,595 million NT$ compared to the revenue of 62,060 million NT$ in the year 2024.

31% MoM increase and an admirable 33% YoY increase, probably due to new product launches, demand for gaming laptops, and back-to-school sales.

The Year to Date (YTD) total for 2025 was 535,982 million NT$; thus, the comparison with the YTD total for 2024 was 433,091 million NT$, hence a good Year-over-Year (YoY) increase of 24%.

Asus Patent Portfolio R&D Centre

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

Through broad patent filings and development in research centres worldwide, Asus has proven to be very active in innovation.

It’s forecasted that by 2024, the company will file as many as 3,418 patents in Taiwan, which will make this East Asian country the one with Asus’s largest number of patent filings.

The United States is next with 2,783 patents, and China also has considerable activity with 2,666 patents.

Europe and some parts of Asia, namely South Korea and Japan, also add to Asus’s global intellectual property with the hundreds of patents registered in these areas.

The IP landscape shows less patent activity in countries such as Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, and the UK, while France, Canada, and the Netherlands see only very few applications.

The case is similar in countries such as Singapore, Australia, Brazil, and Portugal, where only one patent has been granted, signalling a more careful strategy in those regions.

With regard to research infrastructure, Asus keeps pouring a lot of money into Taiwan, the home country of approximately. 3,063 R&D centres are committed to their patent portfolio.

China is next with 2,123 centres, followed by the USA with 732, thus confirming their roles as the company’s principal innovation centres.

Additional R&D centres are scattered throughout Italy, Europe, the UK, Germany, Japan, Canada, South Korea, and France.

A very limited number of smaller centres can also be found in countries like Austria, Spain, Portugal, and Denmark, which is indicative of Asus’s worldwide footprint in research and product development.

Asus Market Capitalization

(Source: companiesmarketcap.com)

Asus’s market capitalization has been quite volatile over the past years, and such changes were brought about by fluctuating global markets and a company that was changing its business performance.

In the early years, the company showed steady growth, with 2012 being the biggest year when its market capitalization soared by more than 63% and reached ₹463.71 billion.

Yet, the following years experienced periods of instability, including a loss of around 22% in 2018 and another one of over 21% in 2015, implying difficulties in either the market or the product.

Still, the company got back on the right track in 2021 with a 55% hike, which was a clear sign of renewed confidence from investors and of good performance in the core markets.

The most impressive increase in market value occurred during the year 2022-2023 when the company’s market capitalization almost doubled, going up by 84% to ₹987.01 billion.

One of the main reasons for this was the strong demand for PCs and components, which was the result of digital transformation and hybrid work trends that had already begun to spread.

Asus was on an upward trend in 2024 and 2025, with corresponding increases of almost 23% and 25.5% that made it reach a remarkable ₹1.522 trillion at last.

Thus, overall, there is no denying Asus’s tenacity, strategic innovation, and capability of coming back and expanding at every step, regardless of the setbacks brought by the market.

Conclusion

Asus Statistics: The performance of ASUS in 2025 proves that the company is still an innovation-driven tech leader to reckon with, as it gained considerable ground in every aspect. To be precise, ASUS led the market in laptops, won a revenue increase of 24%, and broadened of global R&D presence among other things.

With over 3,000 patents filed in Taiwan alone and significant year-over-year gains in both unit sales and market capitalization, ASUS is not only riding the wave but also inspiring the whole industry with its speed. Its concentration on AI PCs, gaming, and varied technology solutions guarantees that the armada of the company will conquer the ever more dynamic and competitive global tech markets.

FAQ . How much market share did ASUS hold in 2025? ASUS took the lead in the market by holding a 27.9% share with 4,500 units sold, thereby outperforming competitors such as Lenovo and HP. This powerful performance is a direct result of the consumers’ growing confidence in ASUS and their demand for already high-quality laptops and gaming systems. What was ASUS’s total revenue growth in 2025? ASUS’ revenue for the year to date in 2025 was NT$535,982 million, which translates into a 24% increase compared to the preceding year. The leap in revenue was mainly attributed to the strong sales and new launches that brought the months of March, May, and September into the spotlight. Which business segment contributes most to ASUS’s income? The 3C Brand segment remains ASUS’s major cash cow, which is estimated to be the source of $134.1 billion and thus is responsible for more than 90% of income. The segment includes laptops, PCs, and consumer electronics. What is the extent of ASUS’s worldwide R&D network? ASUS has more than 3,000 R&D centres in Taiwan, 2,123 in China, and 732 in the U.S., thus strengthening its global innovation network and helping more than 9,000 patents be filed worldwide. What is the current market cap of ASUS? In the year 2025, ASUS’s market cap stood at ₹1.522 trillion, which is a 25.5% increase compared to the previous year. This gradual uptrend can be attributed to strong investor confidence, constant innovation, and increasing global market power.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

