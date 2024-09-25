Introduction

Lenovo Statistics: Lenovo is a Chinese multinational company that focuses on designing and manufacturing consumer electronics and personal computers. Likewise, it has emerged as one of the prominent companies in the field of computer electronics. Accordingly, it is essential to go through Lenovo’s statistics and learn about the essential aspects involving this company and how its financial performance.

Accordingly, we will discuss the relevant factors provided for business growth. As a result, one will get information that has led to becoming a big name in the world of computer technologies.

Editor’s Choice

Global IT spending is projected to reach USD 5,061 billion by the end of 2024.

by the end of 2024. IT services accounted for USD 1,503.7 billion in worldwide IT spending in 2023.

in worldwide IT spending in 2023. Lenovo’s highest revenue was USD 71.62 billion between 2009-2023.

between 2009-2023. The Americas region contributed 34% to Lenovo’s revenue in 2023-24.

to Lenovo’s revenue in 2023-24. Lenovo’s net profit peaked at USD 2,145.33 million between 2012-2024.

between 2012-2024. Lenovo’s R&D expenditure reached USD 2,195.33 million in 2022-23.

in 2022-23. Lenovo’s advertising expenditure is estimated to be USD 877.95 million by the end of 2024.

by the end of 2024. Lenovo’s total assets were USD 38.92 billion by the end of 2023.

by the end of 2023. Lenovo employed 69,500 people in the 2023-24 period.

people in the 2023-24 period. IDG (Intelligent Device Group) accounted for 73% of Lenovo’s revenue share in 2023/24.

of Lenovo’s revenue share in 2023/24. Lenovo shipped 17.86 million PCs in Q1 2022.

PCs in Q1 2022. Lenovo’s semiconductor expenditure reached USD 21.03 billion by the end of 2022.

by the end of 2022. Global PC monitor shipments totaled 31.9 million in Q4 2023.

in Q4 2023. The global server market revenue is expected to reach USD 207.65 billion by 2029.

by 2029. Lenovo held a 33.6% market share in the supercomputer vendor system as of June 2023.

IT Worldwide Spending

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Lenovo statistics show that the IT industry’s spending has consistently increased.

By the end of 2023, the IT industry’s worldwide spending was $4,687 billion.

It is predicted that by the end of 2024, IT spending will be $5,061 billion.

IT Spending Worldwide By Segment

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Lenovo statistics reveal that IT spending worldwide can be categorized into Data Center Systems, Devices, Software, IT Services, and Communication Services.

By the end of 2023, IT services were worth $1,503.7 billion. They were followed by Communication Services, which earned $1,491.73 billion; Software, which earned $974.09 billion; Devices, which earned $692.78 billion; and Data Center Systems, which earned $236.1 billion.

Revenue Of Lenovo

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Lenovo statistics showcase that the revenue of the company has been consistently increasing.

Between the period (2009 -2023), the highest revenue was $71.62 billion.

Between the period (2023/24), the revenue recorded was $56.86 billion.

Regional-Wise Revenue Of Lenovo

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Lenovo statistics showcase that revenue has been categorized into China, EMEA, Asia/Pacific, and North America / Americas.

By the end of 2023-24, the Americas had the highest revenue percentage, 34%, followed by EMEA with a 26% market share, China with a 22% market share, and Asia/Pacific with an 18% market share.

Lenovo Net Profit

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Lenovo statistics show that net profit has consistently been positive but decreasing in two instances.

Between the period (2012 - 2024), the highest net profit was recorded at $2,145.33 million.

In the period (2023/24), Lenovo's net profit was $1,011 million.

Lenovo's Expenditure On Research And Development

(Reference: Statista.com)

Lenovo statistics show that the research and development expenditure has been increasing consistently over time.

In the period (2022- 23), Lenovo's expenditure was $2,195.33 million.

The expenditure for IT industries for research and development is an essential factor in business growth.

Advertising Expenses Of Lenovo

(Reference: Statista.com)

Lenovo statistics reveal that its advertising expenditure has been consistent, making it one of the most popular names in the IT industry.

Between the period (2014 - 2024), the highest expenditure on advertising was recorded in 2022 at $1,131,24 million.

Lenovo's advertising expenditures are estimated to be $877.95 million by the end of 2024.

Total Lenovo Assets

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Lenovo statistics reveal that between the period (2012 - 2024), the highest level of assets was recorded in 2022 at $44.51 billion.

By the end of 2023, Lenovo's total assets were $38.92 billion.

It is estimated that by 2024, Leveno's total assets will be $38.75 billion.

Number Of Lenovo Employees

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Lenovo statistics reveal that Lenovo's number of employees has been increasing consistently.

Between the period (2012/13 - and 2023/24), the highest number of employees was recorded in the 22/23 period with 77,000.

In (the 2023-24) period, the number of employees recorded was 69,500.

Lenovo's Revenue Share Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Lenovo statistics reveal that the revenue share can be divided into three categories: IDG (Intelligent Device Group), LSG (Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group) and SSG (Lenovo Solutions and Services Group).

IDG has consistently had the highest revenue share.

As of 2022/23, the revenue share was as follows: IDG had 75%, ISG had 15%, and SSG had 10%.

By the end of 2023/24, revenue is predicted to be as follows: IDG with 73%, ISG with 15% and SSG with 12%.

Lenovo PC Shipments Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

Lenovo statistics reveal that the company's PC shipments have been increasing consistently over time.

Between Q1 2011 and Q1 2022, the highest number of shipments with 21.7 million.

By the end of Q1 2022, the number of shipments by Lenovo was 17.86 million.

Semiconductor Expenditure Of Lenovo

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Lenovo statistics show that the company’s semiconductor expenditure has been increasing consistently over time.

During the period (2011 - 2022), the highest expenditure was $25.41 billion.

By the end of 2022, Lenovo's semiconductor expenditure was $21.03 billion.

PC Shipments Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

Lenovo is one of the largest vendors of PC monitors; hence, it is essential to examine PC shipments worldwide.

According to Lenovo statistics, PC shipments from 2012 to 2023 were at an all-time high of 39.37 million in Q4 2020.

In Q4 2023, the shipments of PC monitors globally totaled 31.9 million.

Global Revenue Of Server Market Globally

(Reference: Statista.com)

Lenovo statistics reveal that the global server market has been increasing consistently. Lenovo is one of the prominent server shipment providers.

In 2023, there was $108.96 billion in revenue for the server market.

The revenue of the server market is expected to be $207.65 billion by the end of 2029.

High-Performance Computing Server Revenue

(Reference: Statista.com)

Lenovo statistics reveal that the high-performance computing segment can be categorized into Supercomputer, Divisional, Departmental, and Workgroup.

Supercomputers are consistently the most significant segment in the high-performance computing segment.

As of 2023, the highest revenue source is the supercomputer, with $8.08 billion, followed by Departmental with $4.04 billion, Divisional with $3.1 billion, and Workgroup with $1.48 billion.

By the end of 2026, the revenue in the high-performance computing segment will be as follows: supercomputer with $10.09 billion, Departmental with $4.88 billion, Divisional with $3.93 billion, and Workgroup with $1.66 billion.

Global PC Shipments By Quarter

(Reference: Statista.com)

As one of the major PC shipment providers, Lenovo has significantly contributed to the number of PC shipments worldwide.

Lenovo statistics reveal that in Q4 2023, PC shipments worldwide totaled $63.37 million.

Between 2009 and 2023, the number of PC shipments worldwide was 95.44 million.

Supercomputer Vendor System Shared Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

The statistics reveal that Lenovo has consistently been the largest supercomputer vendor.

As of June 2023, Lenovo’s market share was 33.6%, followed by HPE with 20%, Others with 10.6%, Inspur with 8.6%, Bull / Atos with 8.6%, Dell EMC with 4.8%, Sugon with 4.6%, Nvidia with 3.2%, Fujitsu with 2.4%, NEC with 2%, MEGWARE with 1.6%.

Lenovo Overview

Lenovo, a major player in the global technology market, has experienced significant growth in recent years. To understand their position and predict future trends, looking at Lenovo’s performance statistics is essential. This includes their financial performance, market share, and product development in 2023 and 2024. By analyzing these Lenovo statistics, we can assess how well they are doing and what to expect soon.

In 2023, Lenovo’s global revenue reached approximately 62 billion US dollars, reflecting solid growth compared to previous years. Lenovo managed to secure a stable market share in various segments, such as personal computers (PCs), tablets, and smartphones. The company has always been strong in the PC market, and in 2023, Lenovo had about 23% of the global PC market share, keeping its position as the world's largest PC vendor.

The company’s strong performance in the PC market is particularly notable given the slight slowdown in the overall demand for computers in some regions. However, Lenovo adapted to these challenges by focusing on innovative product releases, which helped maintain its leading position. According to Lenovo statistics from 2023, its PC sales contributed to nearly 80% of its overall revenue, emphasizing computers' critical role in the company's financial health.

Lenovo’s success is not limited to just PCs. The company has expanded its presence in the smartphone and tablet markets. In 2023, Lenovo’s smartphone shipments grew around 12%, with significant contributions from the Motorola brand, which Lenovo owns. Additionally, the company’s tablet sales saw steady growth, although Lenovo holds a smaller share of the tablet market compared to its position in PCs.

One critical area in which Lenovo is focusing its resources is cloud computing and data centers. The global shift towards cloud services has opened up new opportunities for Lenovo. In 2023, Lenovo’s revenue from data center operations increased by about 15%, reaching over 9 billion US dollars. Lenovo is expected to expand its cloud and data center services in 2024 as demand for these services grows across various industries.

Lenovo statistics also reveal the company's research and development (R&D) investment. In 2023, Lenovo increased its R&D spending by about 30% compared to 2022, bringing the total to approximately 2 billion US dollars. This boost in R&D is expected to drive new product innovations, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and smart devices.

Looking ahead to 2024, Lenovo is projected to continue expanding its presence in the global market. Analysts expect Lenovo’s total revenue to reach around 65 billion US dollars by 2024, showing a steady upward trend. Additionally, Lenovo’s market share in the PC sector is forecasted to remain stable, although there may be some pressure from competitors like HP and Dell.

One of Lenovo's most anticipated developments in 2024 is the launch of new AI-powered devices. These products are expected to leverage Lenovo’s expertise in AI and smart technologies, allowing the company to tap into growing consumer demand for intelligent gadgets. Lenovo statistics indicate that these innovations could significantly boost the company's revenue, particularly in its smart device segment.

Lenovo is also expected to increase its focus on sustainability in 2024. The company has committed to reducing its carbon footprint and making its products more environmentally friendly. This is an essential factor, as consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of technology. Lenovo’s efforts in this area could enhance its brand image and attract eco-conscious customers.

Conclusion

Over time, Lenovo cemented itself to become a force to be reckoned with in the IT market. The company’s consistent growth in revenue has led to it reaching $62 billion in 2023. A 23% of market share in the PC market fortifies its status as a commercial vendor. Lenovo's strategic focus on innovation is evident in its increased R&D spending, reaching $2 billion in 2023, a 30% increase from the previous year.

As we go further into the Lenovo statistics, we find that this company is poised to evolve and thrive in this rapidly changing business landscape.

Shared On:



Sources Statista

FAQ . What is Lenovo’s current global market share in PCs? Lenovo holds approximately 23% of the global PC market share. How much did Lenovo spend on R&D in 2023? Lenovo invested about $2 billion in R&D in 2023, a 30% increase from 2022. What percentage of Lenovo’s revenue comes from PC sales? PC sales contribute to nearly 80% of Lenovo’s overall revenue. How much revenue did Lenovo generate from data center operations in 2023? Lenovo’s revenue from data center operations reached over $9 billion in 2023. What is Lenovo’s projected revenue for 2024? Analysts expect Lenovo’s total revenue to reach around $65 billion by the end of 2024. Which brand does Lenovo own in the smartphone market? Lenovo owns the Motorola brand in the smartphone market. What was Lenovo’s global revenue in 2023? Lenovo’s global revenue reached approximately $62 billion in 2023. What is Lenovo’s focus for future product development? Lenovo is focusing on AI-powered devices, cloud computing, and intelligent technologies.

Ketaki Joshi Ketaki Joshi is a skilled writer specializing in technology, with a particular focus on smartphones and app statistics. She has a wealth of experience in analyzing and reviewing the latest smartphones and exploring the trends and data related to mobile applications. Ketaki writes feature articles for websites and newsletters, providing in-depth insights and easy-to-understand reviews. Previously employed at a French multinational company, she transitioned to professional writing to pursue her passion. Her dedication to her craft recently culminated in the publication of her first short story on Amazon, titled "The Envelope That Changed Our Lives."

More Posts By Ketaki Joshi