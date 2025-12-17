Claude Vs. ChatGPT Statistics By User, Website Traffic, Usage And Engagement (2025)

Introduction

Claude Vs. ChatGPT Statistics: Claude and ChatGPT have become widely used AI chat assistants in recent years. This article on Claude vs. ChatGPT Statistics presents a comparison of Claude and ChatGPT’s current market demand, features, usage, speed, performance, subscriptions, downloads, and other factors, drawing on multiple sources of insight. It also assesses reliability by examining how often each tool produces incorrect information, declines a request, or provides consistent answers.

Practical abilities are also included, such as the amount of text each system can process at a time and the effectiveness with which files are handled. Finally, real-world signals overall popularity, business usage, and total cost are examined. These statistics will help users and readers effectively determine the best assistant that fits their intended purpose.

Editor’s Choice

A report by Business of Apps further stated that, in November 2025, Anthropic’s market valuation was USD 350 billion , while in August, ChatGPT’s developer, OpenAI, was valued at USD 500 billion .

, while in August, ChatGPT’s developer, OpenAI, was valued at . In November 2025, Similarweb reports that ChatGPT (chatgpt.com) has an average visit duration of 6m 32s, 3.90 pages per visit, and a 31.68% bounce rate, whereas Claude (claude.ai) has an average visit duration of 5m 42s, 4.26 pages per visit, and a 26.98% bounce rate.

pages per visit, and a bounce rate, whereas Claude (claude.ai) has an average visit duration of 5m 42s, pages per visit, and a bounce rate. As of August 2025, ChatGPT accounted for the largest share in the market of generative-AI chatbots at 60.4%, while Claude accounted for 3.5%.

while Claude accounted for In business settings, Claude is often selected to handle lengthy documents and support work in tools such as Slack. At the same time, ChatGPT Enterprise is commonly highlighted for strong privacy and broad workplace capabilities.

According to Business of Apps, in the third quarter of 2025, Claude had 19 million users, and ChatGPT’s monthly active users were 800 million in October.

users, and ChatGPT’s monthly active users were in October. As of November 2025, the United States accounted for the largest share of visitors to claude.ai at 31.13%, down 12.95% from last month.

down from last month. Meanwhile, the United States had the highest share of visitors to ChatGPT.com at 19.33%, down 6.92 percentage points.

down percentage points. Similarweb reports that in November 2025, the 25-34 age group was the largest on both sites: it accounted for 33.99% of claude.ai users and 28.84% of chatgpt.com users.

of claude.ai users and of chatgpt.com users. As of 2025, the Claude app had 3.9 million downloads, according to Business of Apps, and in the first half of 2025, the total number of ChatGPT downloads was 350 million .

downloads, according to Business of Apps, and in the first half of 2025, the total number of ChatGPT downloads was . In terms of accuracy, ChatGPT outperforms Claude for the Joyful emotion, achieving 80% versus 75%.

versus Claude Opus 4.1 at 74.5%, while ChatGPT-5 at 74.9%.

Basic Comparison Between Claude Vs. ChatGPT

Claude had Free, Pro (USD 17/month annually or USD 20/month), and Max (USD 100 per person per month). ChatGPT also offered a Free plan, as well as paid options such as Plus/Pro and Business/Enterprise.

Claude models: Haiku, Sonnet, and Opus; recent ChatGPT models: GPT-5.2 Auto, GPT-5.2 Instant, GPT-5.2, and ThinkingGPT-5.2 Pro.

Claude typically provides a very large context (approximately 200K tokens), whereas OpenAI’s context size varies by model. Both can search the web, with plan limits.

Claude had emphasised coding, charts, and file execution at higher tiers, whereas ChatGPT had provided data analysis, coding assistance, and file uploads.

Claude Pro can connect with Google Workspace, and ChatGPT Business supports many connectors, including Drive, GitHub, and Slack.

Both platforms offered administrative and security controls.

Claude had emphasised audit/compliance, while ChatGPT had highlighted encryption keys, data residency, and retention.

Analysis of Claude And ChatGPT

Metrics Claude ChatGPT Developer Anthropic OpenAI Initial release March 2023 November 30, 2022 Stable release Claude Opus 4.5 (November 24, 2025).

Claude Sonnet 4.5 (September 29, 2025).

Claude Haiku 4.5 (October 15, 2025). December 11, 2025 Platform Cloud computing platforms Available in 11 interface languages More than 50 languages Type Large language model.

Generative pre-trained transformer; Foundation model. Chatbot.

Large language model.

Generative pre-trained transformer License Proprietary service Website claude.ai chatgpt.com

Model Architecture of Claude Vs. ChatGPT

Architecture Aspect Claude ChatGPT Core backbone Generative pre-trained transformer LLM. Uses GPT models; GPT-4 is a Transformer-based model. Pretraining objective Pretrained on large datasets to acquire language capability. Pretrained to predict the next token in documents Alignment & fine-tuning Uses RLHF + RL from AI feedback; guided by a written “constitution.” Fine-tuned with RLHF after pretraining. Multimodal design Understands text and images; can output text and TTS. GPT-4 supports image+text; GPT-4o spans audio/vision/text. Context length Tested retrieval at context lengths up to 200k tokens (Claude 3.5 Sonnet). GPT-4 report notes a limited context window Public disclosure The public “Model Report” provides high-level summaries of the architecture/training. The GPT-4 report explicitly omits additional architectural details (e.g., size compute/data).

Model Specification of Claude Vs. ChatGPT

Model (API Name) Context window Maximum output tokens Modalities (I/O) Pricing

(USD per 1 million tokens) Claude Sonnet 4.5 200K

(option for 1 million beta) 64K Text+image in, text out USD 3 input / USD 15 output Claude Haiku 4.5 200K USD 1 input / USD 5 output Claude Opus 4.5 USD 5 input / USD 25 output GPT-5.2 400,000 128,000 Text in/out; image input supported USD 1.75 input / USD 14.00 output GPT-5 mini USD 0.25 input / USD 2.00 output GPT-4.1 1,047,576 32,768 USD 2.00 input / USD 8.00 output GPT-4o 128,000 16,384 USD 2.50 input / USD 10.00 output GPT-4o mini USD 0.15 input / USD 0.60 output

Market Analysis of Claude Vs. ChatGPT

A report by Business of Apps further stated that, in November 2025, Anthropic’s market valuation was USD 350 billion.

Meanwhile, in August 2025, ChatGPT’s developer, OpenAI, was valued at USD 500 billion.

Furthermore, other monthly valuations are mentioned in the table below:

Anthropic OpenAI September 2025: (USD 183 billion) May, 2025: (USD 300 billion) March, 2025: (USD 61.5 billion) October, 2024: (USD 157 billion)

In January 2025, Reuters reported Anthropic was close to raising about USD 2 billion more (with Google among its key backers).

On March 3, 2025, Anthropic announced a USD 3.5 billion Series E round, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

On September 2, 2025, it completed a USD 13 billion Series F, led by ICONIQ and co-led by Fidelity and Lightspeed.

Finally, on November 18, 2025, Microsoft and Nvidia announced that they would invest up to USD 15 billion in total (USD 5 billion from Microsoft and USD 10 billion from Nvidia).

Meanwhile, in March 2025, OpenAI announced it would raise USD 40 billion in a SoftBank-led.

(Reference: sqmagazine.co.uk)

As of August 2025, ChatGPT accounted for the largest share in the market of generative-AI chatbots at 60.4%, while Claude accounted for 3.5%.

Use Cases of Claude Vs. ChatGPT

In business settings, Claude is often selected to handle lengthy documents and support work in tools such as Slack. At the same time, ChatGPT Enterprise is commonly highlighted for strong privacy and broad workplace capabilities.

In education, Claude is preferred only for reading and summarising long texts, while ChatGPT is frequently used as a tutor for step-by-step explanations, practice, and photo-based questions.

For research, Claude is useful when you need to retain extensive context from many papers or large datasets and write comprehensive summaries. Still, ChatGPT-T is better when the task requires more rigorous step-by-step reasoning, as well as web browsing to verify the latest facts.

For planning and writing, Claude can manage long, detail-heavy creative drafts in a single thread, and ChatGPT supports routine tasks such as generating ideas, managing calendars and tasks, planning travel, and coding.

In marketing, Claude sounds more natural; ChatGPT generates polished copy quickly, creates DALL·E 3 images, and integrates with HubSpot or WordPress.

For customer support bots, Claude remains polite and safe, whereas ChatGPT is better suited to real-time data processing via tools and APIs.

Claude Vs. ChatGPT Statistics By User

According to Business of Apps, in the third quarter of 2025, Claude had 19 million users.

In the first and second halves of 2024, the total number of users accounted for 2 million and 6.5 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of active users of Claude is expected to reach around 11 million in H1 and 18.9 million in H2 of 2025.

As of 2025, monthly active users of ChatGPT were 500 million in March, 700 million in September and 800 million in October.

In 2024, the ChatGPT user base was followed in August (200 million), October (250 million), and December (300 million).

By User Demographics

Similarweb reports that in November 2025, the 25-34 age group was the largest on both sites: it accounted for 33.99% of claude.ai users and 28.84% of chatgpt.com users.

Furthermore, other user demographics’ shares of Claud and ChatGPT websites in the same period are stated in the table below:

Age Group

(Years) Claude.ai chatgpt.com 18 to 24 20.21% 23.53% 35 to 44 19.35% 19.15% 45 to 54 13.45% 14.01% 55 to 64 8.32% 9.05% 65+ 4.68% 5.42%

By Downloads

As of 2025, the Claude app had 3.9 million downloads, according to Business of Apps.

In Q2 and Q1, app downloads were 4.1 million and 3.2 million, respectively.

In 2024, the quarterly downloads were Q4 (2.6 million), Q3 (2.1 million), and Q2 (0.6 million).

In the first half of 2025, the total number of ChatGPT downloads accounted for 350 million.

Moreover, in H1 and H2 2024, total downloads were 105 million and 174 million, respectively.

Pricing Comparison Between Claude vs. ChatGPT Claude:

Plan Name Price Specifications Free 0 Web/iOS/Android/desktop;code+data-viz;write/edit/create;analyze(text+images);web-search Pro USD 17/month (annual, USD 200 upfront) or USD 20/month Free+;more-usage;ClaudeCode(web+terminal);create-files+execute-code;unlimited-projects;Research;GoogleWorkspace(email/calendar/docs);connectors(remoteMCP);extended-thinking;more-models Max USD 100/person/month Pro+;5x/20x-more-usage;higher-output-limits;memory;early-access;priority-access Team plans USD 30/user/month Users can collaborate via shared Projects API pricing USD 0.80 per 1M input tokens and USD 4 per 1M output tokens (Claude 3.5 Haiku) USD 3 per 1M input tokens and USD 15 per 1M output tokens (Claude Sonnet 4) USD 15 per 1M input tokens and USD 75 per 1M output tokens (Claude Opus 4)

ChatGPT:

Plan Name Price Specifications Free USD 0/month – Go USD 5/month GPT-5; images/uploads/analysis Plus USD 20/month GPT-5.2 Thinking; Sora 1; Codex; agent/deep research Pro USD 200/month GPT-5.2 Pro; unlimited; Sora 1 Business USD 25/user/month/ annual GPT-5.2; 60+ apps; SSO+MFA; GDPR/CCPA; CSA STAR; SOC2 T2; ISO 27001/27017/27018/27701; no training Team plans 30/user/month includes workspace management features and shared custom GPTs Enterprise Contact sales Retention; SCIM/EKM; 10 regions; 24/7; SLAs; no training API pricing USD 0.15 per 1M input tokens and USD 0.60 per 1M output tokens (GPT-4o mini). USD 2.50 per 1M input tokens and USD 10 per 1M output tokens (GPT-4o). USD 15 per 1M input tokens and USD 60 per 1M output tokens (o1). USD 3 per 1M input tokens and USD 12 per 1M output tokens (o1 mini).

Claude Vs. ChatGPT Website Traffic Statistics By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of November 2025, the United States accounted for the largest share of visitors to claude.ai at 31.13%, down 12.95% from last month.

Furthermore, other countries’ shares are followed by India: 6.28% (-12.42%), the United Kingdom: 4.41% (-12.43%), the Republic of Korea: 3.4% (+4.46%), and France: 3.39% (+2.03%).

Other countries accounted for 51.39% of the website share.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In November 2025, the United States had the highest share of visitors to ChatGPT.com at 19.33%, down 6.92 percentage points.

India and Brazil accounted for 8.14% (+10.24%) and 5.09% (-7.39%), respectively.

Followed by Japan with a visitor share of 3.77% (-5.65%) and the United Kingdom with 3.38% (-3.54%).

Lastly, the other countries accounted for 60.3%.

Social Network Distribution Share Of Claude Vs. ChatGPT

In November 2025, YouTube was the largest social traffic source for both sites, accounting for 54.02% of Claude’s social traffic and 63.99% of ChatGPT’s.

Besides, other shares of the same time are mentioned in the table below:

claude.ai chatgpt.com WhatsApp Webapp (10.7%) Facebook (8.87%) Facebook (8.34%) WhatsApp Webapp (8.45%) X-twitter (6.99%) X-twitter (3.88%) Linkedin (5.64%) Instagram (3.34%) Others (14.3%) Others (11.47)

Claude Vs. ChatGPT Comparison Statistics By Performance

Claude Opus 4.1 at 74.5%, while ChatGPT-5 at 74.9%.

Opus 4 can run independently for seven hours, and Claude 4 has 65% fewer reasoning shortcuts.

ChatGPT-5 outperforms Aider Polyglot (88%), AIME 2025 (94.6%), and MMMU (84.2%) through faster multimodal hybrid reasoning.

Claude 3 Opus scored 87.7% on MMLU (early 2025) and supports 200,000 tokens (approximately 500 pages).

It remains steady with fewer slips but may slow in response to inputs and be cautious.

ChatGPT (GPT-4 Turbo) scored 86.4%, is faster than GPT-4, is cheaper for API users, supports 128K tokens (300 pages), maintains low latency under heavy traffic, but accuracy may drop on long documents.

By Creative Task

Metrics Claude ChatGPT Fiction and storytelling ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Marketing copy and slogans ⭐⭐ Tone adaptability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Academic/technical writing ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ Preferred use case Essays, long-form reports Copywriting, fiction, branding Risk-taking in creativity Cautious and polished Bold and expressive

By Accuracy

(Source: fluentsupport.com)

In terms of accuracy, ChatGPT outperforms Claude for the Joyful emotion, achieving 80% versus 75%.

The other analyses of Claude and ChatGPT are followed by Satisfactory (72% and 75%), anger (68% and 78%), and sadness (65% and 70%), respectively.

By Images and Videos

Claude:

Accepts image uploads (pictures, charts, figures) and can explain what’s shown.

It’s especially effective with clean, structured visuals such as line drawings, scientific diagrams, circuit boards, Venn diagrams, and organisational charts.

It doesn’t generate images or interpret video.

Its visual descriptions are usually calm and careful, often more precise for factual content.

ChatGPT:

Also reads uploaded images (screenshots, diagrams, charts, photos) to explain, analyse, or troubleshoot.

It connects to DALL·E 3 to create images from prompts and can edit them with simple instructions (e.g., change colours, add objects).

It handles visual reasoning well (infographics, flowcharts, UI wireframes).

Video understanding is still being developed.

Usage And Engagement Statistics of Claude Vs. ChatGPT

As Claude 3.5 has grown substantially, its monthly active users reportedly increased by approximately 40%, reaching approximately 30 million, according to SQ Magazine.

Claude’s API usage was also reported to be very high, with more than 25 billion API calls per month, of which approximately 45% were attributed to enterprise (business) customers.

Based on combined feedback across platforms, Claude was reported to have a user satisfaction rate of approximately 92%.

ChatGPT was estimated to handle approximately 2.5 to 3 billion prompts per day.

People were reported to spend approximately 16 minutes per day using ChatGPT.

In 2025, ChatGPT was reported to have about 190.6 million daily users.

ChatGPT’s weekly active users were estimated at approximately 800 million.

By Satisfaction Ratings and Feature Scores

Category Claude ChatGPT Satisfaction ratings Ease of use (97%), ease of setup (96%), and ease of doing business (94%). Ease of use (94%), ease of doing business (94%), and ease of setup (94%). Highest-rated features Understanding (92%), natural conversation (91%), and user interaction learning (91%). Natural conversation (93%), creativity (90%), and understanding (89%). Lowest-rated features Data security (85%), content accuracy (85%), and learning (85%). Error learning (78%), software integration (81%), and API flexibility (82%).

Comparison of Cross-Usage Between Claude And ChatGPT Visitors

(Reference: the-decoder.com)

The chart above shows that among Claude’s website visitors, 85.9% also use ChatGPT from January to March 2025.

Other usage shares are followed by 38.5% (DeepSeek), 32.5% (Gemini), 24.8% (Perplexity), and 12.0% (Grok).

(Reference: the-decoder.com)

During the same period, among ChatGPT website visitors, 14.6% used DeepSeek.

Followed by Gemini (11.8%), Perplexity (3.9%), Claude (3.6%), and Grok (3%).

(Reference: buttercms.com)

As of 2025, ChatGPT (83.27%) was the most used tool for personal tasks, followed by AI mode in Google Search (41.13%) and Gemini (38.38%).

Other reported tools included Meta AI (25.35%), Copilot in Windows or Microsoft (21.06%), DeepSeek (16.06%), Claude (15.66%), and Grok on X/Twitter (12.63%).

Besides, smaller shares went to Claude Code (10.71%), GitHub Copilot (8.89%), Cursor (8.79%), NotebookLM (7.27%), and You.com (6.36%).

Others accounted for 2.42%, and 1.31% were unsure.

For Work Tasks

A report published by Exploding Topics stated that the most commonly used tool for work tasks is ChatGPT (70.80%), followed by AI mode in Google Search (32.23%) and Gemini (31.28%).

Next were Copilot in Windows or Microsoft (25.47%), Claude (17.06%), DeepSeek (16.47%), Meta AI (16.47%), Claude Code (15.40%), Cursor (12.20%), Grok on X/Twitter (10.07%), GitHub Copilot (8.53%), NotebookLM (7.23%), You.com (5.57%).

Meanwhile, others accounted for 4.27%, and “not sure” accounted for 2.96%.

Claude Vs. ChatGPT Statistics By Integration And Ecosystem

In 2025, ChatGPT’s integration pitch centres on app connectivity: its Business plan highlights more than 60 apps that bring tools/data (Slack, Google Drive, SharePoint, GitHub, Atlassian) into ChatGPT.

Claude’s ecosystem is more standards-driven: Anthropic reports that Claude’s directory has over 75 connectors, MCP has more than 10,000 active public servers, and 97 million monthly SDK downloads (Python and TypeScript), and production deployments can involve thousands of tools.

For agent interoperability, OpenAI reports AGENTS.md (Aug 2025) is used by more than 60,000 open-source projects/frameworks.

At launch, OpenAI states that ACP can connect merchants with over 700 million weekly active users, whereas Altman (Oct 6, 2025) estimates that ChatGPT has 800 million weekly users.

DevDay reports 4 million developers and 6 billion tokens/min via its API.

Enterprise depth: 8 times weekly messages, +30% per worker, 19 times Projects+Custom GPTs YTD, 320 times reasoning tokens.

Reuters adds Accenture will train approximately 30,000 staff on Claude.

Pros And Cons Of Claude And ChatGPT

Claude ChatGPT Pros Cons Pros Cons Claude web search is available globally on all plans and can provide cited answers. The same general limitation applies: web results can be incomplete or biased depending on the sources consulted. Built-in ChatGPT Search provides source-linked answers and is available across both free and paid plans. Quality depends on the retrieved sources; you may need to prompt it to cite/verify. Claude offers Projects, structured workflows, and connectors (suitable for ongoing work). No equivalent “GPT marketplace” is described in official Claude materials, the way OpenAI positions GPTs. You can create and use custom GPTs (tailored instructions/knowledge/capabilities). Some advanced GPT capabilities and higher limits depend on subscription/workspace settings Claude apps are available on web/iOS/Android/desktop (per the plan page). Claude’s official documentation emphasises projects/tools more than a dedicated voice-mode feature (less “voice-first” positioning). Full Voice Mode support (voice conversations + capabilities/limits documented). Voice features vary by plan/region and may have separate controls/limitations. Claude supports the analysis of text/images and can create files and execute code (Pro+), including sandboxed code execution as a priced tool. Some “power” features (code execution, additional models, increased usage) are available only in paid tiers. Strong “upload files: analyse/summarise/visualise” workflow; supports common formats (PDF, XLSX, CSV, etc.). File limits/behaviour can vary by plan (especially in enterprise contexts). Claude Projects are highlighted (including “unlimited projects” on Pro) and aim to organise chats/documents. Collaboration/admin features scale with Team/Enterprise pricing. Projects keep files/instructions/chats together for repeatable workflows. Some workflows/features (e.g., deep research/agent mode) expand with higher tiers.

Conclusion

The article’s statistics above indicate that Claude and ChatGPT are improving substantially in their overall performance. Both systems handle many tasks, but each has its own advantages and disadvantages. Finally, it can be suggested that ChatGPT was widely used globally in 2025 and offered more integrations across a range of applications.

Whereas, Claude handles very long inputs more effectively and tends to produce clear, organised writing with more careful responses. For teams, cost and usage limits may influence the decision as much as accuracy. Ultimately, the best option is the one that aligns with the team’s workflow, and it should be reviewed periodically.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Wikipedia Datasciencedojo Anthropic Openai Appypieautomate Claude Chatgpt

FAQ . What are Claude and ChatGPT? Claude and ChatGPT are AI chat assistants that understand and generate human-like text. They help with writing, summarising, studying, coding, and answering questions. Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are both large language models that support a wide range of everyday tasks. Which applications do they integrate with? ChatGPT integrates Google Drive, SharePoint, Teams, Notion, GitHub, Slack, HubSpot, Asana; Claude integrates Drive, Gmail, Calendar, GitHub, Slack, Microsoft 365. Which offers better business privacy controls? Generally, ChatGPT has better privacy controls, whereas Claude emphasises retention/audit logs.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey