ClickFunnels Statistics By Market Share, Revenue And Facts (2025)

ClickFunnels Statistics: ClickFunnels, launched in 2014 by Russell Brunson and Todd Dickerson, has forever changed the digital marketing scene by offering a one-stop solution for setting up sales funnels. It had thus established itself over time as the centre of attention for entrepreneurs and businesses that want to fast-track their online sales, with its stupendous expansion and increasing influence in the digital marketing world in the year 2024. This article will highlight the trending ClickFunnels statistics.

ClickFunnels Revenue

(Source: getlatka.com)

According to Getlatka ClickFunnels statistics, the platform was founded in 2013 as a product without initial revenues. It had to grow consistently and impressively over the years for there to be a validation of the market acceptance and an increase in the customer base.

In 2016, three years after its launch, ClickFunnels recorded revenues of US$14.4 million. That revenue grew to US$66 million in 2017.

They surged onward in 2020 to US$120 million, then US$160 million in 2021. 2022 saw revenues rise to US$205 million, and by 2023, revenues had hit US$265.3 million.

Such consistent growth in revenues from one year to the next is a testimony to the growing influence of the company in all industries and to its ability to address the needs of digital marketers and online businesses.

ClickFunnels Customer Over Time

(Source: getlatka.com)

ClickFunnels welcomed roughly 200 beta users who mainly came from co-founder Russell Brunson’s existing circles in the online marketing world.

By 2015, the numbers had almost swelled to 10,000, courtesy of strong word of mouth and webinar marketing.

The user count tripled to 30,000 active users in 2016, as entrepreneurs and marketers made gains in learning applications of the software.

The momentum doubled in 2017 as the number of users grew beyond 40,000 on the back of the 2 Comma Club launch and an explosion of joint-venture webinar marketing campaigns. 2018 saw user growth reach 54,000, nearly doubling by 2019 to 99,000 customers.

Despite the rising competition in the funnel-building field, ClickFunnels has kept on growing.

By 2021, Creating Reign had counted more than 120,000 active users, showing the endurance and following it enjoys.

The growth sustained past 2023, with the company having a major milestone of 150,000 paid customers worldwide, affirming leadership in sales funnel software development.

ClickFunnels Market Share

(Source: ecommercebonsai.com)

Being the leader of the sales funnel builders, ClickFunnels enjoys the lion’s share of 55.8%, meaning more than half of the users in this particular space favour ClickFunnels over other options.

OptimizePress comes in second with a share of 19.9%, far less than ClickFunnels but formidable.

Builderall ranks third, with a market share of 9.4%, marking it as a smaller but worthy competitor.

Overall, ClickFunnels is well beyond any competition in terms of performance.

Clickfunnels Awards

According to BuiltWith statistics, ClickFunnels has received multiple accolades in the field of conversion optimisation across various platforms and regions.

It is regarded as the 12th most used tool over the entire internet in conversion optimisation, thereby highlighting its commendable overall performance.

In domain-specific rankings, ClickFunnels holds 10th place in the .me domain and 11th place in both the .io and .tv domains, suggesting it enjoys popularity in varying domains.

Moreover, in countries like Austria and Norway, ClickFunnels ranks 11th in conversion optimisation popularity.

The awards prove the platform’s global popularity and effectiveness in conversion-rate enhancement.

ClickFunnels Competitors

ClickFunnels exists in a Hun’s race with a myriad of other platforms focusing on conversion optimisation, lead generation, and sales funnel management. Optimizely leads the charge with 150,503 live websites being tracked by its tools.

Next is Metricool with 97,856 live websites, closely followed by comScore at 97,575. Reddit Conversion Tracking is active in 79,980 live websites, while Pendo is active in 69,141.

Also noteworthy are Secomapp in 65,376 live websites, Poptin with 63,855, and vCita at 59,003. Twitter Analytics backs 55,153 sites, and Popconvert is registered in 48,246.

HubSpot Call to Actions has found 44,863 homes, Smartarget comes in at 42,844, and PageFly at 35,215.

ZoomInfo adds 23,366 to the number, and AT Internet marks 22,949 onward.

These ClickFunnels statistics numbers showed the magnitude of adoption of various tools under the umbrella of digital optimisation, with ClickFunnels competing against general analytics tools as well as specialised funnel builders.

ClickFunnels Demography And Geography

ClickFunnels statistics, as provided by Similarweb, show that ClickFunnels has customers across countries and sectors. The most significant number of users lies in the United States, 68.92% of the total user population.

Followed by Spain and India, which have a slight 4.05% user population each, there is the slow growth of international adoption outside North America.

As for the industries, ClickFunnels seems to attract more businesses which deal in finance and investing, contributing to 12.36% of users.

Digital marketing services are the second-largest sector with 10.11%, showing heavy use of the platform by marketers and marketing agencies.

Faith-based organisations contribute 7.87%, thus showing that this platform is used by a wide variety of mission-driven groups.

This mixture is a testimony to ClickFunnels’ flexibility and efficacy in different market needs.

ClickFunnels Performance

In 2023, the platform performed well and remained highly reliable, contributing to the continued growth of its business popularity.

ClickFunnels statistics given by Passivetactics reveal that with an average uptime of 99.97%, ClickFunnels remained almost always available without interruption.

For businesses that rely on their sales funnels to function 24/7 without any downtime, this high level of reliability is critical.

Further, while it has lapsed occasionally in the past with reports of slowness, ClickFunnels overall does respond so fast that load times are never a great concern to its users. This, of course, helps with holding visitors’ attention and improves the user interface to a great extent.

The effect of ClickFunnels on business performance has been noteworthy. There is testimony from each and every business that uses the platform: Within the first six months of installation, firms have reported a 300% increase in revenue.

Such a steep increase is indicative of how the product helps simplify the customer journey, removing friction from it and thereby increasing the sales and marketing funnel effectiveness. On top of this, the conversions have seen a substantial rise.

Turning visitors into customers is the top priority of ClickFunnels, and it has been evidenced by a 200% increase in conversion rates within three months of its use.

The upselling feature is perhaps the most influential feature behind this success. Companies that have used upselling via ClickFunnels have seen an increase in revenues of around 25%.

This is because additional offers can be presented at key moments during the checkout process, therefore optimising the value of every customer transaction.

These results demonstrate that the improvement goes beyond just technical performance; ClickFunnels has proved to be an immediate asset to any business.

ClickFunnels Social Traffic

(Reference: similarweb.com)

According to Simuilaweb data, ClickFunnels statistics show that YouTube is the top driver site for ClickFunnels traffic, garnering 56.47% of the entire social media traffic.

This suggests that video content and tutorials are very important for drawing and keeping users interested.

Facebook gets second place as a social traffic contributor at 35.22%, showing that it is good for fostering community interaction and for paid ads.

Instagram stands at 3.94%, so it probably has some interaction with visual content, while X (previously Twitter) stands at 1.98%, and LinkedIn stands at 1.60%, signalling some professional or B2B interest.

Then, there is a vast assortment of other smaller social platforms, making up 0.79% of traffic, from which one can imply little to no impact from less-known channels.

Conclusion

In 2024 speaks about ClickFunnels’ influential stature within the digital marketing ecosystem. With big revenue growth, a diversified user base that grows by the day, and tools that have real and measurable outcomes for businesses, it stands for what big sales funnel strategies can accomplish. As businesses continue their pursuit of best-in-class solutions for online sales and marketing, the onus now lies on ClickFunnels to deliver on and far exceed these expectations.

Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm.

