Victory Motorcycles Statistics And Market Impact (2026)

Introduction

Victory Motorcycles Statistics: Victory Motorcycles is still, kind of, one of those most mesmerizing case studies in the American motorcycle world. Even though the brand stopped building bikes in 2017, its leftover influence is still showing up on the heavyweight cruiser and touring scene in 2025–2026. It was created by Polaris Inc. in 1998, and the whole idea was to go toe to toe with Harley-Davidson, using inventive engineering, “fresh” V-twin engines, and pricing that felt competitive, at least on paper.

In the end, though, Victory got discontinued because of profitability troubles and basically market-share constraints. Still, the motorcycles don’t just fade away; they keep a dedicated owner network, pretty strong residuals in the used market, and an ongoing pull from touring diehards. The notes below cover Victory’s past results, financial footprint, position in the market, and why it’s still relevant in 2025–2026.

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About 200 Victory motorcycles were actively listed for sale during 2025–2026, which suggests steady secondary-market activity.

Typically used Victory bike prices usually land somewhere between USD 3,825 and USD 11,000, so they come off as pretty accessible in that heavyweight cruiser category.

so they come off as pretty accessible in that heavyweight cruiser category. AutoTrader data indicates an average Victory market price of about USD 6,347 , even though plenty of the models first sold for over USD 20,000.

, even though plenty of the models first sold for over A 2014 Victory Ness Cross Country pulled a record auction sale of USD 18,500, which points to more collector curiosity than before.

which points to more collector curiosity than before. The Victory Cross Country often sits around USD 8,500 , meaning depreciation of over 62% from its original MSRP of USD 22,499.

, meaning depreciation of over from its original The Victory Octane puts out 104 horsepower from its 1,179cc V-Twin, and it’s usually traded around USD 4,000 to USD 7,000.

Consumer Reports logged a 17% predicted four-year failure rate, putting Victory among the more dependable motorcycle brands out there.

predicted four-year failure rate, putting Victory among the more dependable motorcycle brands out there. Victory’s reliability score came in at about 35% better than Harley-Davidson’s 26% failure rate, and it outperformed a bunch of those European rivals, kinda consistently too.

better than Harley-Davidson’s failure rate, and it outperformed a bunch of those European rivals, kinda consistently too. In a lot of owner communities, people talk about Victory motorcycles putting down 50,000–100,000 miles or even more, with what seems like mostly routine maintenance, no big surprises.

miles or even more, with what seems like mostly routine maintenance, no big surprises. Also, the Victory Motorcycle Club keeps things going with 100+ chapters and more than 22,000 registered members, which really shows long- term owner engagement and support.

Victory Motorcycles Secondary Market and Ownership Outlook (2025–2027)

Even if Victory Motorcycles basically wrapped production back in 2017, the marque still looks strong in the secondary market, and it offers one of the more compelling value angles within the heavyweight cruiser space.

By mid-2026, Cycle Trader’s data suggests there were around 200 active listings of Victory motorcycles that were up for sale across 2025–2026, and the usual price band sat roughly between USD 3,825 and USD 11,000, so the brand tends to feel far more reachable than many similar American touring motorcycles.

This is especially interesting since plenty of Victory models originally launched with new-vehicle MSRPs that were way higher than what you see today, so it becomes a nice on-ramp for riders who want premium cruiser performance on a tighter budget.

Collector interest is still around, but it shows up more in specific models. Classic.com notes the biggest known auction sale of USD 18,500 for a 2014 Victory Ness Cross Country on April 18, 2024, and it kind of points to a rising appeal for limited-run and special edition machines, too.

Community reviews across YouTube channels in 2026, they seem to show a pretty similar pattern, like popular touring machines, such as the Victory Cross Country and Victory Vision, usually float right around that 6,000 mark.

On the used market side, things get a little wiggly because pricing changes a lot depending on the exact model and where it sits in demand.

For example, a 2016 Victory Magnum might get listed near USD 9,499 while a 2017 Victory Octane shows up for about USD 3,995. So yeah, it looks like scarcity and buyer attention often matter more than the model-year alone, and people notice that.

International interest is still solid, too, at least based on Australian listings. You can see ranges like AUD 14,990 for a 2010 Victory Kingpin 8-Ball, then it jumps up to AUD 25,500 for a 2013 Cory Ness Cross Country Tour.

Real ownership stories also keep pushing the value angle, like one example, a 2016 Victory Hammer S with only 342 miles bought for roughly USD 7,000 out the door.

Victory’s resale pull also seems tied to reliability. Consumer Reports has Victory ranked fifth overall for motorcycle reliability, and first for owner satisfaction.

In other words, it tops a bunch of well-known cruiser rivals, including Harley-Davidson, which is not something you see every day.

Owner communities on Reddit and YouTube often bring up bikes that rack up more than 50,000–100,000 kilometres, with very few big mechanical problems.

The Victory Motorcycle Club keeps more than 100 chapters across the United States, plus over 22,000 registered members. So owners end up with both technical help and social backup, which is kind of huge when you’re actually riding and not just reading specs.

The biggest issue facing owners is Polaris’s 10-year OEM parts commitment, which is scheduled to expire in 2027, right after the company’s 2017 shutdown announcement.

Still, Polaris confirmed in late 2025 that third-party manufacturers will be allowed to produce Victory components after 2027, which should help keep long-term parts availability steady and, sure, reduce some of the ownership concerns.

Specialist suppliers, for example, Witchdoctors, have already stacked up meaningful inventories from closed dealerships, and they’re also continuing to widen aftermarket coverage for engines, transmissions, brakes, suspension systems, and even electrical components.

Victory Motorcycles enters the 2025–2027 period as a rare discontinued brand that mixes affordable pricing, good reliability, active rider support, and improving aftermarket infrastructure… so it ends up feeling like one of the more convincing value opportunities in the used American motorcycle market.

Best Used Victory Models to Buy in 2026 (Pricing & Value)

The 2026 Victory market is one of the clearest examples in powersports where mechanical quality has become kind of unhooked from resale value, creating unusually strong value-for-money opportunities for used buyers.

AutoTrader’s live 2026 inventory shows a wide price span from USD 1,399 to USD 11,995, with an average of around USD 6,347 across all Victory models, so the brand can be argued as the cheapest entry point into the American heavyweight cruiser class on a displacement-per-dollar basis.

The Victory Cross Country stays the flagship value play, with Cycle Trader listings usually landing between USD 5,808 and USD 13,350 and a current average close to USD 8,500.

Against the 2014 Cross Country Tour’s original MSRP of USD 22,499, the current average basically shows depreciation of roughly 62%+ from new, but somehow you still get a full-size touring setup, with ABS, a 1,731cc Freedom V‑Twin, 97 bhp, and 113 lb‑ft torque, which is kind of wild when you think about it.

The owner reported deals from the Victory Owners Facebook community really do match the market posts pretty closely, too, like a 2015 Cross Country Tour that showed up with 5,200 miles and was bought for USD 7,000.

The general vibe from the group puts cleaner 2016 versions around USD 8,000–USD 9,000 unless they’re fairly upgraded.

Now the Victory Vegas sits in that mid-value cruiser zone. Kelley Blue Book estimates a 2016 Vegas 8‑Ball trade‑in at about USD 4,125, while the usual listing price is closer to USD 5,210, in good condition.

UK pricing, meanwhile, tends to carry a bit of a premium for imported, properly documented bikes. Bennett’s BikeSocial lands tidy Vegas family machines around £7,999–£11,500, which works out to roughly USD 10,160–USD 14,600 using ~1.27 USD/GBP.

The Victory Octane is a little different because it’s both the newest Victory model and often the cheapest “performance win” you can find. MotoHunt listings hover around USD 3,995–USD 5,988.

The enthusiast consensus tends to land near USD 5,000–USD 7,000 for low-mileage examples. Even when you see sub‑1,000‑mile units asking USD 8,000–USD 9,000, they can still linger a while, like they’re not instantly moving.

Performance-wise, the Octane is unusually strong for the money, since it uses the 1,179cc liquid-cooled V‑Twin it shares with the Indian Scout. That engine puts out 104 bhp and 103 Nm, plus the seat height is a low 658 mm, making it a bit easier on more riders who are looking for easier reach.

A meaningful risk distinction is parts availability. The Octane was built for one model year (2017), giving it the smallest production population in the Victory range, so model-specific body panels, electronics, and trim pieces are likely to become scarce first after Polaris’ 2027 OEM parts commitment expires.

The Cross Country feels like the best touring value, the Vegas reads as the lowest-maintenance custom cruiser economics, and the Octane gives the strongest horsepower-per-dollar proposition.

The overarching takeaway is that Victory’s 2026 used market is pricing-dislocated rather than mechanically distressed.

You’re typically seeing transaction levels around USD 4,000–USD 9,000 for motorcycles that still deliver heavyweight American cruiser performance, proven reliability, and active enthusiast support at a fraction of their original acquisition cost.

(Sources: AutoTrader, Cycle Trader, Consumer Reports 2015 reliability survey, Victory owner communities)

Victory Reliability and Real-World Longevity

Victory Motorcycles may have ended production in 2017, but Consumer Reports data suggests the brand is still among the more reliable American motorcycle manufacturers, which makes it a kinda surprisingly attractive option for used-bike buyers in 2026.

According to Consumer Reports, Victory recorded a 17% predicted four-year failure rate. That means only 17 out of every 100 motorcycles needed serious unplanned repairs, so the brand sits firmly in the industry’s upper tier for reliability.

The same study also showed that Victory’s failure rate was 35% lower than Harley-Davidson’s 26%, which kind of underscores how people see the brand’s engineering as solid and its long-term staying power.

Even so, the Japanese manufacturers stayed the benchmark for dependability, with Yamaha at 11%, Suzuki 12%, Honda 12%, and Kawasaki 15%— so Victory’s 17% score was still surprisingly competitive, especially considering it’s a large-displacement American V-twin brand.

Victory also pulled ahead of several pricier European names, including Triumph (29%), Ducati (33%), BMW (40%), and Can-Am (42%), and that really reinforces the idea that buying one is a lower-risk ownership situation.

The biggest point, though, is that Victory’s well-known Freedom V-Twin engines have built a reputation for a long service lifespan, with a lot of owners mentioning mileages that go past 50,000–100,000 miles, mostly with routine upkeep only.

Reliability is only one slice of it, because ownership costs are still pretty reasonable, too. Consumer Reports found the median repair bill for cruiser motorcycles averaged just USD 322.

Another decent sign is that 45% of motorcycle repairs led to no out-of-pocket cost at all, either because owners did the work themselves or because the expense was covered under existing service arrangements.

80% of Victory owners said they would definitely buy another Victory again, which was the highest repurchase rate across the brands checked, and it sat noticeably above Harley-Davidson (72%) and Honda (70%).

Looking ahead, Victory’s combination of proven durability, affordable maintenance, and strong owner loyalty continues to support demand in the used motorcycle market, making the brand one of the most compelling value opportunities in the heavyweight cruiser segment despite being out of production for nearly a decade.

(Sources: Consumer Reports Motorcycle Reliability Survey, Asphalt & Rubber, Victory Owners Community Data.)

Conclusion

Victory Motorcycles still feels like one of the better value bets in the used motorcycle world, even after production stopped in 2017. The brand kind of stacks a few good things together, such as proven reliability and real owner satisfaction, plus upkeep that usually won’t break the bank, and then resale pricing that looks pretty attractive, too. This is why it keeps pulling in touring and cruiser riders, or people who want that laid back confidence without paying full price new, kinda thing.

Consumer Reports data backs up the durability story, and there’s also an active aftermarket plus a large owner community that keeps things moving for long-term ownership. Even if OEM parts support is planned to run out in 2027, the concern is getting less loud as third-party manufacturing grows and aftermarket suppliers keep showing up. All told, Victory motorcycles remain a compelling option for riders after premium American V-twin style performance, but for a fraction of the original costs.

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FAQ . Are Victory motorcycles reliable in 2026? Yes. Victory shows a 17% predicted four-year failure rate, which lands it among the most reliable American motorcycle brands. How much does a used Victory motorcycle cost in 2026? Most used Victory motorcycles trade between USD 3,825 and USD 11,000, with an average market value of around USD 6,347. What is the best used Victory motorcycle to buy? The Victory Cross Country is widely treated as the best touring bargain, and the Octane tends to be the one for the strongest performance per dollar. Will Victory motorcycle parts still be available after 2027? Yes. Polaris has said third-party makers can keep producing parts, and aftermarket suppliers already hold meaningful inventory. Why do riders still buy Victory motorcycles? Because riders like the reliability, the lower costs, the comfortable touring reach, and the overall ownership experience, with 80% of owners saying they would buy another Victory again.

Joseph D'Souza Joseph D'Souza founded ElectroIQ in 2010 as a personal project to share his insights and experiences with tech gadgets. Over time, it has grown into a well-regarded tech blog, known for its in-depth technology trends, smartphone reviews and app-related statistics.

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