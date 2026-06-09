AJP Statistics By Growth And Facts (2026)

Introduction

AJP Statistics: Founded back in 1987 by seven-times Portuguese Enduro Champion António Pinto, and then his brother Jorge Pinto too, in Penafiel, northern Portugal, AJP Motos has spent almost forty years polishing a pretty specific, tried-in-racing approach to lightweight enduro, supermoto, and adventure style motorcycles.

Even with all that economic turbulence across Portugal over the decades, the firm stayed the country’s only homegrown motorcycle manufacturer, and in that time, it has built out a worldwide exporting web stretching into Europe, North America, Australia, and other places. In 2025, AJP pushed harder by putting money into a new, modern production facility, which basically signals a commercial drive that sits right on the seam of a fast-expanding off-road and adventure scene, said to be worth about USD 14.81 billion worldwide and still climbing at a CAGR of 7.15%.

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AJP still acts like a small niche motorcycle maker, with estimated annual revenue below USD 5 million .

. In 2025, the global off-road motorcycle market was roughly USD 14.81 billion , and it’s expected to rise to USD 22.41 billion by 2031, on a 7.15% CAGR rate .

, and it’s expected to rise to by 2031, on a . The AJP PR7 uses a 600cc single-cylinder layout, putting out around 48 hp , then reaching about 58 hp when performance upgrades are added.

single-cylinder layout, putting out around , then reaching about when performance upgrades are added. When you look at the wet weight, 165 kg, the PR7 comes in about 61 kg lighter than the Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L, so that’s an advantage of roughly 27% .

lighter than the Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L, so that’s an advantage of roughly . The 500cc to 1000cc adventure motorcycle slice made up something like 46.5% of the global adventure market in 2025.

adventure motorcycle slice made up something like of the global adventure market in 2025. Pricing is positioned pretty aggressively, with the PR7 at USD 11,999 in the U.S., £10,645 in the UK, CANUSD 14,963 in Canada, and AUDUSD 22,990 in Australia.

in the in the UK, in Canada, and in Australia. For suspension travel, the bike shows 300 mm up front and 280 mm at the back, which adds to 580 mm overall, and that’s about 50% more than many common mainstream adventure machines.

up front and at the back, which adds to overall, and that’s about more than many common mainstream adventure machines. The PR7 comes with a 17-litre fuel tank carrying roughly 12.6 kg of fuel mass. It sits lower down for better handling and less hassle in motion.

of fuel mass. It sits lower down for better handling and less hassle in motion. Performance tuning via the Athena GET ECU system can tack on about 3 horsepower, mainly in the mid-range close to 6,000 rpm , where it matters most.

, where it matters most. AJP’s U.S. distribution network is backed by a 33,000-square-foot warehouse in Texas, and that’s paired with 12-month parts warranties, 6-month labor coverage in Australia, and 24-month warranty protection in the UK.

A Boutique Brand in a Growing Global Industry

AJP Motos holds this interesting place in the motorcycle world. Unlike the big global names like KTM, Honda, or Yamaha Motor, AJP works as a small-batch Portuguese manufacturer, centered on lightweight adventure and enduro machines.

Industry databases generally peg its annual revenue at under USD 5 million, which underlines its niche role and the more handcrafted, almost artisanal production approach.

AJP is also pushing into a segment that’s expanding quickly across the global motorcycle market.

Market projections, including those from Grand View Research, suggest the worldwide off-road motorcycle market reached about USD 14.81 billion in 2025 and could climb to around USD 22.41 billion by 2031, translating into a CAGR of 7.15%.

Other market research sources put the figure at USD 12.3 billion in 2023 and expect it to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2032, so overall, the long-run outlook stays pretty strong.

For AJP, all of that means there’s a solid environment where specialist builders can grow, even if production capacity stays limited, kind of small but focused.

The PR7: AJP’s Flagship Growth Engine

The centerpiece of AJP’s overall business strategy is the PR7 adventure motorcycle, sort of its main thing.

The model has turned into the company’s flagship product and honestly serves as its strongest global growth driver, even when the market gets weird or competitive.

The PR7 is powered by a 600cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine. In normal form, it makes around 48 horsepower, and with performance upgrades, it can reach about 58 horsepower.

Now, sure, those numbers might look small when you compare them with the big-displacement adventure motorcycles. But the real edge is in weight, plain and simple; it feels like that’s where the whole trick lives.

Because it’s only 165 kg wet, the PR7 ends up dramatically lighter than a lot of the competing adventure motorcycles.

For example, the popular Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L sits at roughly 226 kg. So you get a weight advantage of about 61 kg, which is around 27% less mass.

In the adventure category, where the bike has to act like it can do both highway travel and rugged trails, lightweight engineering has become more valuable, rather than just a nice bonus.

Benefiting from the Shift Toward Middleweight Adventure Bikes

One of the key movements shaping the motorcycle market is the shift away from overly large adventure motorcycles and toward lighter middleweight models.

Industry research suggests the 500cc–1000cc group made up about 46.5% of the global adventure motorcycle market in 2025.

Buyers increasingly want a motorcycle that combines touring comfort with real off-road ability, instead of only chasing highway performance.

This trend aligns perfectly with AJP’s strategy. Rather than competing directly against heavyweight flagship adventure motorcycles, the company targets riders seeking a more manageable and versatile machine.

So, as a result, the PR7 kind of lands in that sweet spot where consumer demand is still widening, but the competition stays more muted than you’d see in the usual high-volume categories.

One more notable strength within AJP’s business approach is that it can keep pricing competitive even though production volumes are not that high in comparison.

For the 2025–2026 PR7, pricing looks like this, roughly: USD 11,999 in the United States £10,645 in the United Kingdom £14,145 for the PR7 Gold Edition CANUSD 14,963 in Canada AUDUSD 22,990 in Australia

With those numbers, the motorcycle sits right in the premium middleweight adventure space, but it still manages to stay persuasive against bigger, more established manufacturers.

The production costs tend to run lower than in Germany, Austria, or the United Kingdom, so the company gets to mix European-built quality with a price point that feels pretty reasonable, at least comparatively.

AJP PR7 Technical Specifications and Hardware

The AJP PR7 value proposition is kind of the best, understood through its numbers, not just vibes.

It’s listed at USD 11,999 in the United States, and £10,645 OTR in the United Kingdom, and the idea is that this motorcycle brings technical specs you normally see on adventure bikes that are priced way higher, like, a lot higher.

The PR7 runs 300 mm up front and 280 mm at the back, for a total of 580 mm of wheel travel.

Meanwhile, the reference adventure machine, the BMW R 1250 GS, only gives 190 mm front and 200 mm rear, so the PR7 ends up with something like 50% more suspension movement.

Weight also plays a huge role. The PR7 comes in at 165 kg wet, while the Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L is around 226 kg. That’s a 61 kg advantage, which is not small at all.

If you look at it in percent terms, it’s roughly 27% less mass, and that matters a lot for adventure and trail riding, where you’re constantly shifting, pushing, and unweighting.

Fuel is another piece of the puzzle. Capacity is 17 litres, and about 12.6 kg of fuel mass is placed low in the chassis, meant to help balance and handling.

On top of that, it uses a 45 mm throttle body, which sounds unusually big for a 600cc single-cylinder, but the point is to squeeze more air and keep performance lively.

Then there’s the power delivery angle. Performance improvements using the Athena GET ECU platform have been reported to add around 3 hp in the mid-range, especially around 6,000 rpm. That’s a band where a lot of adventure riding actually happens, so it’s not just peak bragging rights.

The hardware is premium too: a 48 mm closed cartridge front fork, a 5 mm aluminum bash plate, titanium exhaust parts that can cut weight by about 40% compared with steel, plus high-performance braking hardware.

All of that together is basically the reason the PR7 feels like it punches above its price, even if the marketing doesn’t say it in as many words.

When viewed purely through numerical analysis, the PR7 stacks 165 kg of weight, 580 mm of suspension travel, 17-litre fuel capacity, and premium European componentry into a package that can stand next to motorcycles that often cost USD 5,000– USD 8,000 more, which reinforces its reputation as one of the most statistically compelling lightweight adventure motorcycles in the 2025–2026 market.

(Source: AJP Motos Technical Specifications, Overland Magazine, Dirt Bike Magazine, Teknik Motorsport, ZF Sachs, Brembo, Athena GET, Acerbis, Skinny’s Garage Australia, HP Race Development.)

AJP Dealership Network and Aftersales Support

Honestly, one of the most important signals of a motorcycle brand’s long-term viability isn’t even the sales volume; it’s more about the strength of its parts and that support framework around it.

For AJP Motos, the statistical evidence points to a careful investment in global aftersales capability despite its comparatively small manufacturing scale.

In the United States, AJP distribution partner Central Powersports Distribution CPD operates out of a 33,000 square-foot warehouse in Texas, handling centralized inventory, logistics, and technical support.

Even after the temporary pause of 2026 model imports, CPD said they’ll keep supporting 2024 and 2025 model-year motorcycles, so parts stay findable, and warranty service remains available for existing owners.

Australia is another key support region. Local dealers deliver a structured ownership setup that includes a 12-month parts warranty and a 6-month labour warranty, which adds measurable protection beyond the buy day.

The UK network has also been strengthened, with the setup of a dedicated national importer.

Customers get a 2-year parts and labour warranty, which makes AJP line up with the kind of industry coverage bigger motorcycle brands usually offer. That support level feels especially important for a niche European manufacturer trying to stand its ground against major global OEMs.

In Northern Europe, AJP Nordic is backing riders across two markets, Sweden and Finland, through a dealer and service network that keeps growing.

The overall approach pushes for a wider geographic reach, and at the same time, it increases the number of trained technicians who can service specialized components properly.

If you look at it in a more purely statistical way, AJP’s ownership proposition rests on 33,000 sq ft of U.S. warehousing capacity, 12-month parts warranties, 6-month labour coverage in Australia, and 24-month warranty protection in the UK.

The above figures show that even if AJP can’t match the dealership scale that major Japanese manufacturers have, it has still built a structured international support system. And the whole goal here is to lower one of the biggest worries that usually comes with boutique motorcycle ownership.

(Source: AJP Motos Distributor Network, Central Powersports Distribution (CPD), AJP Motorcycles UK Ltd, AJP Nordic, Portugal Ventures, Skinny’s Garage, OffTrack Moto Australia.)

Conclusion

AJP Motos keeps showing how a small, niche manufacturer can still compete pretty well in a fast-growing global adventure motorcycle arena. If you look at what they do, it sort of feels like they lean hard on lightweight engineering, serious off-road ability, and that European level of careful craftsmanship. So, instead of trying to be everything to everyone, they carved out a pretty clear spot with adventure people.

The PR7 is still AJP’s main “growth” tool. It brings together low weight, long travel suspension, a price that stays competitive, and also a design that’s meant for actual, practical touring and off-grid riding. And because their international distribution is expanding, plus they’ve set up structured warranty programs, and the demand keeps climbing for middleweight adventure motorcycles, AJP seems set up to ride the same wave as the wider industry. In other words, their approach suggests that specialization and real innovation can challenge the bigger brands, even if the brands are larger.

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FAQ . What engine does the AJP PR7 use? The AJP PR7 runs on a 600cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine, roughly making 48 hp, while upgrades can push it up to about 58 hp. How much does the AJP PR7 weigh? The PR7 comes in at 165 kg wet, so it’s notably lighter than a lot of competing adventure motorcycles. What is the price of the AJP PR7 in the United States? For the 2025–2026 model years, the AJP PR7 sits at around USD 11,999 in the U.S. market. How much suspension travel does the AJP PR7 offer? It gives 300 mm up front and 280 mm at the rear, which adds up to 580 mm of total suspension movement. Does AJP provide international warranty and parts support? Yes, they do. AJP works with international distributors, including a 33,000-square-foot parts warehouse in the U.S., a 12-month parts warranty in Australia, and 2-year warranty coverage in the UK.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

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