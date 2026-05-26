Top Electronics Manufacturing Companies in Spain

Spain is not the first country most people associate with electronics manufacturing. Germany, the Netherlands, and the Nordic countries tend to dominate the European conversation. But Spain has been building a serious electronics sector over the past decade, driven by government investment, EU funding, and a strategic push to position the country as a key node in Europe’s semiconductor and advanced manufacturing supply chain.

According to IBISWorld, the electronic component and board manufacturing industry in Spain reached a market size of 2.9 billion euros in 2025. That figure does not capture the full scope of the sector, which also includes semiconductor design, power electronics, automotive components, and industrial automation systems. Spain’s electronics ecosystem is broader and more mature than its international reputation suggests, and several companies are now competing at a level that merits global attention.

The Government Push Behind Spain’s Electronics Sector

Much of Spain’s recent growth in electronics manufacturing can be traced to the PERTE Chip programme, a strategic initiative backed by the Spanish government and co-funded by the European Union. The Silicon Search reports that Spain has allocated 12.25 billion euros to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem. Catalonia alone concentrates 66.7% of projects and 70.7% of jobs created under this programme. Barcelona has attracted design centres from Cisco, MPS, and Intel, positioning the city as a European hub for microchip design and development.

This level of government commitment signals a long-term strategic direction, not a short-term subsidy cycle. The investment covers the full value chain: from research and design through to manufacturing, testing, and packaging. For companies considering Spain as a manufacturing location or supply chain partner, the policy environment is genuinely supportive, with tax incentives, infrastructure investment, and workforce development programmes designed to attract and retain electronics expertise.

Key Companies to Know

Fractus Antennas (Barcelona) is a world leader in antenna technology for wireless communications. The company pioneered fractal geometry-based antenna design, which allows significantly smaller antennas without sacrificing performance. Their technology is embedded in billions of devices worldwide, from smartphones to IoT sensors. Fractus holds an extensive patent portfolio and licenses its technology to major global OEMs.

Ficosa International (Barcelona) specialises in automotive electronics, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), connectivity modules, and sensor integration. As a Tier 1 supplier to major automakers, Ficosa operates at the intersection of electronics manufacturing and automotive engineering. Their recent focus on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technology positions them as a key player in the connected vehicle ecosystem.

Simon Group (Barcelona), founded in 1916, is one of Spain’s oldest electronics manufacturers. The company produces electrical equipment, lighting systems, and smart building solutions. Simon has evolved from a traditional switch and socket manufacturer into a provider of integrated building automation systems, with operations in over 90 countries.

Grupo Premo (Málaga) manufactures inductive components, RFID antennas, and power electronics for the automotive, industrial, and energy sectors. Their NFC and wireless charging coils are used in automotive keyless entry systems and industrial IoT applications. Premo’s R&D investment is significant relative to its size, and the company holds patents in wireless power transfer technology.

Indra Sistemas (Madrid) is one of Spain’s largest technology companies, with significant operations in defence electronics, air traffic management systems, and transportation technology. Indra’s electronics division produces radar systems, simulation equipment, and cybersecurity infrastructure. The company is also a major contractor for NATO and the European Space Agency, which places it in the upper tier of European defence and aerospace electronics.

Copreci (Basque Country) manufactures electronic components for household appliances, including gas valves, ignition systems, and control electronics. As a cooperative within the Mondragón Corporation, Copreci operates with a distinctive governance model and has built a reputation for precision engineering. Their components are used by appliance manufacturers across Europe and Asia.

For international professionals looking to work with these companies or relocate to Spain’s tech hubs, language is an important consideration. While many senior engineers speak English, day-to-day operations, supplier negotiations, and regulatory compliance happen primarily in Spanish. Professionals who can practice speaking Spanish with AI before arriving will find it significantly easier to integrate into Spanish manufacturing teams and navigate the local business culture.

Regional Clusters and Specialisations

Spain’s electronics manufacturing is not evenly distributed. It clusters in specific regions, each with its own specialisation. Catalonia, centred on Barcelona, is the dominant hub for semiconductor design, antenna technology, and automotive electronics. The region benefits from strong university-industry linkages, particularly with the Polytechnic University of Catalonia and several Catalan research institutes.

The Basque Country has a long tradition of industrial manufacturing and hosts several electronics companies focused on precision components, power electronics, and industrial automation. The Mondragón cooperative ecosystem provides a unique support structure for electronics manufacturers in the region, combining shared R&D resources with cooperative governance.

Madrid hosts Spain’s largest defence and aerospace electronics operations, primarily through Indra and its network of suppliers. Andalusia, particularly Málaga, is emerging as a centre for electronics R&D, supported by the Málaga TechPark and growing investment in renewable energy electronics.

Challenges and Outlook

Spain’s electronics sector faces several challenges that temper the optimism. Workforce availability is a concern: the country trains fewer electronic engineers per capita than Germany, France, or the Netherlands, and competition for talent with higher-paying markets remains fierce. The semiconductor supply chain is global and interdependent, and Spain’s position within it is still developing. While design and integration capabilities are strong, large-scale fabrication remains limited compared to established semiconductor nations.

Energy costs are another factor. Spain has invested heavily in renewables, but electricity prices for industrial consumers remain above the European average in some regions. For energy-intensive manufacturing processes, this affects competitiveness relative to locations with lower industrial energy tariffs.

Despite these challenges, the trajectory is positive. The PERTE Chip investment is designed to address workforce and infrastructure gaps directly, and the presence of companies like Intel and Cisco in Barcelona creates a gravitational pull that attracts further investment. Spain’s electronics sector has historically developed in the broader European context, and that context has never been more favourable for countries willing to invest in domestic semiconductor and electronics capabilities.

A Sector Worth Watching

Spain is not going to displace Taiwan or South Korea as a global semiconductor powerhouse. That is not the ambition. What Spain is building is a diversified, design-led electronics sector that fills specific gaps in the European supply chain: automotive electronics, antenna technology, defence systems, power components, and smart building infrastructure. The companies listed here are already competitive in their respective niches, and the investment environment suggests that the sector will continue to grow.

For supply chain professionals, investors, and technology companies evaluating European manufacturing options, Spain offers a combination of government support, regional specialisation, and growing technical capability that makes it a serious option. The companies worth watching are already there. The question is whether the rest of the industry is paying attention.

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Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

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