How Many People Use Google? Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

How Many People Use Google? Google started in 1996 when Larry Page and Sergey Brin came up with an idea for a search engine they first named BackRub. Since then, it has grown into the most popular search engine in the world.

Today, when people need to find something online, they often just say, Google it.” Google has become a regular part of everyday life and is also a powerful tool that many businesses use to market their products and services.

How Many People Use Google?

According to the reports of Demand Sage, the most popular search engine is Google, with more than 5.01 billion users globally as of 2025.

Google is estimated to have around 13.7 billion searches per day globally.

This also represents that annually, it handles more than 5 trillion searches in 2025.

Thus, Google is dominating the overall market of search engines with a share of 90.14%.

How Many Google Searches Are Done?

(Reference: demandsage.com)

In 2025, people use Google so much that it processes more than 5 trillion searches in a year, an increase from 2 trillion (2016 to 2024).

In the same period, people search on Google about 158,500 times every second and nearly 9.5 million times each minute.

Meanwhile, around 571 million searches happen every hour, while daily searches reach nearly 14 billion.

(Source: buttercms.com)

In 2024, Google handled over 8.3 billion searches each day.

By 2025, this number is projected to rise sharply to more than 13.6 billion daily searches.

How Google Searches Per Person are Done?

In 2025, Google handles more than 5 trillion searches every year, which means about 13.7 billion searches happen each day.

With around 5.56 billion internet users worldwide, that’s about 2.5 searches per person each day.

In the U.S., a person makes about 4.2 searches each day.

This adds up to around 29.4 searches every week and 126 searches in a month.

Over a year, one user conducts approximately 1,533 searches.

About 34% of users search over 100 times a month, while 36% search between 21 and 100 times. Around 30% of users make only 1 to 20 searches monthly.

What is Google.com’s Website Visit Analysis?

Last month, Google recorded a total of 81.5 billion visits, showing a 2.7% increase from the previous month.

The average bounce rate stood at 26.97%, indicating strong user engagement.

Each visitor viewed around 8.79 pages per session, spending an average of 10 minutes and 17 seconds on the site.

Google Website Visitors Statistics by Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

According to the latest data, the United States sends the most traffic to Google, making up 24.04% of the total, even though it dropped by 3.57%.

Japan and India each add 5.53%; Japan’s share went up slightly by 0.45%, while India’s dropped by 4.52%.

Brazil contributes 4.82%, showing a 2.1% decrease, and the United Kingdom accounts for 3.77%, down by 4.41%.

All other countries together make up the remaining 56.31% of global Google traffic.

What are the Google Search User Demographics?

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of June 2025, most Google users are between 25 and 34 years old, making up 27.28% of all users.

The second-largest group is those aged 18 to 24, who account for 21.46%.

People aged 35 to 44 follow with 18.99%, while users in the 45 to 54 age range make up 14.46% of the total.

Usage gradually decreases with age, reaching 10.63% among users aged 55 to 64, followed by 7.17% (65+ years).

In the same period, about 57.52% of its traffic comes from men, while women make up only 42.48% of the total user base.

What are the Most Searched Things by Google Users?

In 2025, the most searched term on Google is YouTube, with an average of over 375 million monthly searches.

Facebook comes next with around 241 million, followed by Amazon with more than 176 million.

The term Translate sees about 150 million searches each month, while Weather attracts close to 148 million.

Instagram gets over 129 million searches, and ChatGPT follows closely with nearly 126 million.

Gmail and WhatsApp Web also rank high with over 110 million searches each.

Rounding out the top ten is the NBA, which receives over 84 million monthly searches.

How Many People are Using Google Products and Services?

Product / Service Estimated Users of 2025 Google Workspace 3 billion+ Google Drive 2 to 3 billion Gmail 1.8 billion Docs / Sheets / Slides 1 billion / 900 million / 800 million Meet / Chat / Calendar 300 million / 100 million / 500 million Google One subscribers 150 million Gemini (AI app) 450 million MAU (47 million active) Google Maps 2 billion+

What are the Most Frequently Asked Questions by Google Users?

(Source: assistant.com)

In June 2025, the most searched question on Google worldwide was “What is my IP address?” with about 3.4 million searches.

Next was “What time is it?” with 2.9 million people looking it up.

Many users also searched for help with tasks like “How to tie a tie?” (2.3 million) and “How to lose weight fast?” (2 million).

Questions about technology and current events were also popular. “What is AI?” got 2.2 million searches, and “Who won the election?” had 1.5 million.

Others were curious about dates and daily needs, such as “When is Easter 2025?” (1.9 million), “Where’s my refund?” (1.8 million), “How to screenshot on Windows?” (1.7 million), and “What is the weather today?” (1.6 million).

Furthermore, others are stated in the table below:

What are Google Users’ Question Types? What are Google Users’ Question Types?

(Reference: assistant.com)

In 2025, most people using Google are asking questions that start with “What,” making up around 34% of all searches.

The second most common type asked by Google users is “How” questions, which account for about 29%.

Meanwhile, “When” questions come next with 14%, while both “Why” and “Where” questions make up 8% each.

“Who” questions are the least asked, making up only 7% of total searches.

What do you mean by Google Search User Behavior?

(Source: market.us)

The above image further states that in 2025, 23% of Google users pick autocomplete suggestions, while only 0.44% check the second page of results.

About 65% click on organic links, and the average time to first click is 14.6 seconds.

In contrast, around 85% find what they need without changing their search, yet over 50% of searches end without any clicks.

Shared On:



Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures.At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey