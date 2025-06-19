Grammarly vs ProWritingAid Statistics – Which Is Better (2025)

Introduction

Grammarly vs ProWritingAid Statistics: In recent years, Grammarly and ProWritingAid are two of the most popular choices of writing tools that help to improve grammar, style, and clarity. These two platforms offer grammar checking, writing suggestions, and integrations with common writing apps, as well as their overall features, market analysis, user experience, pricing, and more.

Grammarly is a digital writing assistant that uses AI to help users improve their written communication. In contrast, ProWritingAid is an AI-powered tool that allows writers to improve their writing by providing in-depth analysis and suggestions for grammar, style, and structure.

This article includes several statistical analyses that draw on different insights to guide you in choosing a better option.

Editor’s Choice

According to Getlatka’s report, Grammarly’s total revenue was USD 251.8 million in 2024, while ProWritingAid earned nearly USD 2.3 million by the end of 2024, as per Growjo reports.

in 2024, while ProWritingAid earned nearly by the end of 2024, as per Growjo reports. Embryo’s reports further state that Grammarly will be used by approximately 40 million people worldwide in 2025, and 3 million writers are actively using ProWritingAid across desktop and browser platforms.

people worldwide in 2025, and writers are actively using ProWritingAid across desktop and browser platforms. Grammarly has 1,439 employees as of recent times, while ProWritingAid has almost 48 employees.

employees as of recent times, while ProWritingAid has almost employees. As of May 2025, Grammarly.com accounted for 51.3 million visits, and ProWritingAid.com had approximately 1.8 million , according to SimilarWeb reports.

visits, and ProWritingAid.com had approximately , according to SimilarWeb reports. Most of Grammarly’s website visitors are between 25 and 34 years old, making up 27.89% of its total users. For ProWritingAid, the largest group of users is aged 18 to 24, accounting for 28.31% .

of its total users. For ProWritingAid, the largest group of users is aged 18 to 24, accounting for . In May 2025, the majority of visitors to both Grammarly and ProWritingAid websites originated from the United States, accounting for 45.61% and 49.95% of traffic, respectively.

and of traffic, respectively. Grammarly costs USD 30 monthly or USD 144 yearly, while ProWritingAid charges USD 30 monthly or USD 120 annually, with a lower monthly rate.

Comparison Statistics of Grammarly vs ProWritingAid

Parameters Grammarly ProWritingAid Used for All-in-one writing tool Academic and long-form content Free version Plenty of features Limited features Customisation Comes with plenty of customisation options Multiple options to write according to your style Plagiarism checker Results are accurate, but you have to purchase them separately Comes free with Premium, but the results are not accurate Pricing USD 12/month USD 30/month AI Writing Tool Comes with GrammarlyGO Doesn’t offer any AI Detector Yes No Mobile App Works on Android and iOS Doesn’t offer Plagiarism Checker Available with an upgrade to Grammarly Pro only Available with an upgrade to Premium Plus only Customer support 4.5/5 Integrations 5/5 3/5 Grammar & spelling 4/5 Accuracy 4/5 Ease of use (UI) 5/5 3.5/5 Overall review 4.4 out of 5 stars from a total of 2,510 reviews on Trustpilot 4.7 out of 5 stars from a total of 282 reviews on Capterra Refund Policy Cancel at any time.

No refund, but you can use Grammarly until that month’s subscription runs out. Contact ProWritingAid within 14 days of purchase to claim a refund.

Also, turn off auto-renew on your dashboard.

Grammarly vs ProWritingAid Statistics By Market Analysis

(Source: getlatka.com)

The graph above reports that Grammarly’s total revenue was USD 251.8 million in 2024, an increase from USD 178.9 million in 2023.

As of 2025, the total market valuation is expected to be around USD 13 billion, the same as in 2021.

To date, Grammarly has raised a total of USD 400 million in funding.

Its yearly subscription plan costs USD 139, while it is currently valued at USD 13 billion.

On the other hand, ProWritingAid is expected to earn nearly USD 2.3 million by the end of 2024, according to Growjo reports.

Users can access ProWritingAid’s services for USD 59 per year.

By Users

According to Embryo’s reports, Grammarly is expected to be used by approximately 40 million people worldwide by 2025.

More than 50,000 companies, including 96% of Fortune 500 firms, have adopted the tool for their teams.

The ProWritingAid official site further shows that more than 3 million writers are actively using ProWritingAid across desktop and browser platforms.

As of now, more than 200,000 people are using the ProWritingAid Chrome extension, and it has earned a high average rating of 4.9 out of 5 from over 2,000 users.

By Employee

A report published by Growjo reports that Grammarly has 1,439 employees as of recent times.

Meanwhile, it grew its employee count by 5% last year.

On average, each Grammarly employee generates around USD 435,449 in revenue.

In 2025, ProWritingAid had almost 48 Employees in the regions of Europe, North America, and Asia.

Each employee at the company contributes roughly USD 101,500 in revenue.

Grammarly vs ProWritingAid Website Traffic Statistics

As of May 2025, grammarly.com accounted for 51.3 million visits, a 5.18% decrease from April, according to the reports of SimilarWeb.

In contrast, the website’s bounce rate was 42.68%.

During the same period, the total number of visits to prowritingaid.com was approximately 1.8 million, representing a 1.78% decrease from April 2025.

This website’s bounce rate was 52.19% in May 2025.

Grammarly ProWritingAid Pages per visit 2.88 2.44 Average visit duration 0:02:09 0:01:45 Global rank #995 #33,650 Country rank #486 (U.S.) #14,287 (U.S.) Category rank #18 #1,054

By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

The United States of America accounted for the highest Grammarly website share of 45.61% in May 2025, down by 8.86% from the previous month.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: India, 7.07% (-4.96%); the United Kingdom, 6.73% (+1.62%); the Philippines, 5.32% (+2.36%); and Australia, 4.69% (-1.64%).

The rest of the countries captured a share of 30.58% of Grammarly.com’s web traffic.

(Source: similarweb.com)

The above graph shows that the United States captured the highest traffic share by prowritingaid.com, with 49.95% (-1.87%).

Moreover, the United Kingdom accounted for 6.86% (+6.08%), followed by Canada at 5.29% (-4.43%), India at 4.38% (-1.33%), and Australia at 3.05% (-3.86%).

Additionally, the traffic share of other countries on the ProWritingAid website accounted for 30.46%.

By User Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of May 2025, the total number of Grammarly’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 27.89%, followed by those aged 18 to 24 years at 23.63%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 35-44 years (19.35%), 45-54 years (14.3%), 55-64 years (9.15%), and 65 years and older (5.68%).

Based on gender, approximately 56.38% of the website users were female, and 43.62% were male.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The above graph shows that the highest share of prowritingaid.com users was captured by those aged 18 to 24 years, at 28.31%.

The age distribution of other users is as follows: 25-34 years (23.66%), 35-44 years (16.72%), 45-54 years (13.3%), 55-64 years (10.31%), and 65 years and above (7.69%).

Male and female users share a secure connection at 43.62% and 43.62%, respectively.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The above graph shows that in May 2025, the top traffic source for Grammarly’s websites accounted for direct search, with 53.94%, followed by organic search (31.5%).

Furthermore, other marketing ‘channels’ traffic shares are referrals (6.51%), paid search (5,2%), social (1.49%), email (0.19%), and display (1.16%).

(Reference: similarweb.com)

During the same period, organic search and direct search secured the top two marketing channels on prowritingaid.com, holding a share of 45.11% and 40.64%, respectively.

The traffic shares of this website from other channels include referrals at 5.52%, followed by paid search (6.85%), social media (1.36%), email (0.12%), and display (0.41%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In May 2025, the social network traffic accounted for by the Websites of grammarly.com remained the highest, with a traffic share of 29.3% on Facebook.

Moreover, others are followed by YouTube (28.06%), WhatsApp Webapp (11.14%), Reddit (8.77%), and LinkedIn (8.22%).

Besides, all social media’s web traffic accounted for around 14.49%.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

At the same time, prowritingaid.com holds the highest traffic share on Facebook with a share of 36.3%, followed by YouTube (33.18%).

Furthermore, shares from other social networking sites are followed by Pinterest (12.64%), Reddit (10.45%), LinkedIn (1.63%), and the rest (5.8%).

Free And Paid Features Of Grammarly vs ProWritingAid

Features Grammarly ProWritingAid Free Premium Free Premium Offline Use ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Scrivener Integration Document Insights & Reports ✅ Desktop App Access ✅ ✅ Browser Extensions Integration with MS Word/Google Docs Citation & Referencing Help ❌ ❌ ❌ Fluency & Conciseness Suggestions ✅ Vocabulary Enhancements Plagiarism Detection Style & Clarity Suggestions Tone Detection ✅ Punctuation Corrections ✅ Spelling & Grammar Checks

Grammarly vs ProWritingAid Pricing Statistics

Master Blogging report states that the monthly subscription is priced at USD 30, but with a discount, it comes down to USD 21 each month.

For those choosing the quarterly plan, the total upfront cost is USD 60, or USD 42 after applying the discount, which amounts to approximately USD 20 per month.

The annual option costs USD 144 upfront, but with a discount, it’s reduced to USD 100.8, which means they pay just USD 12 per month.

(Source: allaboutai.com)

The Free Plan includes basic suggestions, a 500-word limit, 10 daily rephrases, and 3 AI Sparks each day.

The Premium Plan costs USD 30 per month or USD 120 per year, billed monthly at USD 10 per month. It offers unlimited words, 5 AI Sparks daily, style enhancements, a style guide, 25+ reports, and one critique per day.

The Premium Pro Plan, priced at USD 36 per month or USD 144 billed annually, includes 50 AI Sparks and three critiques per day.

Pros And Cons of Grammarly vs ProWritingAid Statistics

Platforms Pros Cons Grammarly Real-time grammar correcting Highly accurate Easy-to-understand explanations Customisation available Very simple to use It doesn’t work on everything Its free version is very limited Aggressive advertising ProWritingAid Allows precise writing formats across different genres Ideal for global writing standards Enhances workflow efficiency with popular platforms Increased privacy standards Offers detailed reports for improving writing skills Tough for beginners Solely focus on editing and improving existing texts It can add up over time. Only advanced features are available in the paid version Extensive options are available to make the interface seem cluttered

Conclusion

For improving writing skills, both Grammarly and ProWritingAid are considered excellent tools. Grammarly is ideal for fast, real-time grammar and clarity suggestions, making it a favourite among students, professionals, and everyday users. In contrast, ProWritingAid is better suited for authors and long-form content creators.

This article will guide you in understanding the overall market, users, prices, and website traffic analysis of both platforms. However, the ultimate decision depends on users based on their specific requirements.

Shared On:



Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey