How Much Does BigCommerce Cost? (2025)

How Much Does BigCommerce Cost? BigCommerce is a well-known online store builder that helps all kinds of businesses sell products on the internet. You don’t need to be a tech expert to use it. The platform is flexible, easy to scale, and comes with many built-in tools. Today, thousands of businesses, from small startups to big brands, use BigCommerce to run their online shops.

This article talks about BigCommerce pricing, what each plan includes, and how it stands against other online store platforms. The guide gives simple details to help readers choose the right BigCommerce plan based on what they need and what they can afford.

How Much Does BigCommerce Cost?

(Source: websitebuilderexpert.com)

As per WebsiteBuilderExpert, BigCommerce is one of the leading eCommerce website builders.

It offers three main pricing plans that cost between USD 29 and USD 299 per month, along with an Enterprise plan that comes with custom pricing.

Unlike Wix, BigCommerce doesn’t have a free plan, but it does give users a 15-day free trial.

No matter which plan you choose, you’ll get unlimited product listings, storage, bandwidth, and staff accounts.

Also, BigCommerce does not charge any transaction fees on any of its plans.

What Are The Different Costs Involved In Running An e-commerce Platform Using BigCommerce?

A report published on SEO.ai shows that the cost of a BigCommerce plan starts at a minimum of USD 29.95 per month and can go up to a maximum of USD 299.95 per month, based on the selected pricing tier.

Furthermore, other category costs are mentioned below:

Category Maximum cost (USD) Minimum cost (USD) Design and customization 2,000+ one-time/month – Maintenance and support 500+/month – Marketing and SEO tools 300+/month – SSL certificates 150/year – Apps and integrations 100+/month – Domain registration 20/year 10/year Shipping and fulfilment Varies

What is the Current Revenue of BigCommerce?

(Reference: digitalcommerce360.com)

A report by Digital Commerce 360 shared that BigCommerce earned USD 82.37 million in revenue during Q1, ending on March 31, 2025.

This was an increase from USD 80.36 million in Q1 2024. For the rest of 2024, the revenue was USD 81.83 million in Q2 and USD 86.03 million in both Q3 and Q4.

BigCommerce’s non-GAAP operating income more than doubled, reaching USD 7.6 million, up from USD 3.2 million the previous year.

Its adjusted EBITDA also rose to USD 8.8 million (10.7% of revenue), compared to USD 4.2 million (5.2%) in Q1 2024.

Even though total revenue grew slightly, the number of enterprise accounts fell 2% year over year, now standing at 5,825.

But the average revenue per enterprise account rose 9%, reaching USD 45,290.

Based on region, revenue generated by the U.S. went up 2% year over year to USD 62.6 million in the Q1 of 2025.

Moreover, in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), revenue grew 8% to USD 10 million.

However, revenue from the Asia-Pacific region dropped 5% to USD 5.9 million.

What Are the Key Differences Between the BigCommerce Plans, and How Are They Divided?

Segments BigCommerce Pro BigCommerce Plus BigCommerce Standard Monthly price (when billed monthly) USD 399 USD 105 USD 39 Monthly price (when billed annually) USD 299 USD 79 USD 29

Which BigCommerce Cost Plan is Suitable For Preferred Businesses?

The Standard plan at USD 29/month is great for beginners starting their first online store.

The Plus plan, priced at USD 79/month, suits small businesses that are starting to grow.

The Pro plan costs USD 299/month and is ideal for well-established online shops with high sales.

The Enterprise plan offers custom pricing and is designed for large-scale companies selling worldwide.

What Are the Reasons to Recommend BigCommerce Cost Plans?

#1. Enterprise Plan

Fully customizable pricing and features

Priority support, including a dedicated account manager

Unlimited API calls and advanced integrations

Ideal for international, B2B, or multi-store operations

Tailored features for security, scalability, and global expansion

#2. Pro Plan

Allows higher annual sales (up to USD 400K/year)

Offers Google Customer Reviews for credibility and trust

Provides advanced product filtering for a better user experience

Supports custom SSL and better site customisation

Ideal for stores with more SKUs and frequent traffic spikes.

#3. Plus Plan

Adds abandoned cart recovery to reduce lost sales

Includes customer groups and segmentation for better targeting

Offers a persistent cart (customers keep items across devices)

Accepts stored credit cards for faster repeat purchases

Great for improving conversions with mid-level marketing tools

#4. Standard Plan

Affordable for startups and new online sellers

Includes unlimited products, bandwidth, storage, and staff accounts

No transaction fees from BigCommerce

Offers multi-channel selling (Facebook, Instagram, Amazon, eBay)

Real-time shipping quotes and a responsive checkout page

How Much Does a Custom BigCommerce Theme Cost?

According to blog.yourstorewizards.com, changing a ready-made BigCommerce theme usually costs between USD 5,000 and USD 10,000.

A fully custom store built on BigCommerce’s Cornerstone framework, the cost often falls between USD 15,000 and USD 25,000.

As per Protonbits, some agencies may start at USD 10,000 and go up to USD 30,000 or more for larger or more complex stores.

Boutique agencies might charge over USD 30,000 for advanced features and unique layouts.

folio3.com explains that freelancers and developers charge hourly: beginners at USD 20–50/hr, mid-level at USD 50–100/hr, and experts at USD 100–200/hr.

Reddit users mention that small theme changes may cost around USD 500 to 1,500, while bigger updates can range from USD 2,000 to 7,000.

Some other store owners shared that a slightly modified theme with custom graphics cost them about USD 6,000, and full redesigns can reach USD 35,000.

What Is The Total Cost of Building An e-commerce Store Using BigCommerce?

According to ProtonBits, while BigCommerce includes hosting, users still need to buy a custom domain, which usually costs between USD 10 and USD 20 per year.

BigCommerce has both free and premium themes, with paid ones priced from USD 150 to USD 300.

Custom theme development costs vary based on design and features, often ranging from USD 1,000 to USD 5,000 or more.

Their development rate is USD 25 per hour.

A basic site may take 80–120 hours (USD 2,000 to USD 3,000), a medium project needs 150–300 hours (USD 3,750 to USD 7,500), and advanced builds can go from USD 10,000 to USD 25,000+.

Some apps are free, but premium ones cost between USD 10 and USD 100+ monthly.

Since over 60% of eCommerce traffic is mobile, a mobile-friendly design is essential.

Which Elements Affect The Total Cost of Using BigCommerce?

Platform subscription plan

Annual sales volume

Customised domain name

Themes (Design Templates)

Custom development & design

App add-ons

Payment processing fees

Mobile optimization

Advanced features or integrations

Ongoing maintenance and support

What Are The Sales Limits Based on Different BigCommerce Cost Models?

BigCommerce divides its plans based on how much a business sells each year.

The Standard plan allows up to USD 50,000 in annual sales, which is good for small or new stores, as mentioned in Avada reports.

Next is the Plus plan, which increases the sales limit to USD 180,000, giving growing businesses more space before needing an upgrade.

For stores that are expanding quickly, the Pro plan offers a higher limit of USD 400,000, making it a strong option for fast-growing brands.

The top-tier Enterprise plan has no sales cap at all.

What Is The Sales Channel Analysis of BigCommerce?

Sales Channels Enterprise Pro Plus Standard Multi-Storefront – Additional storefront USD 100/mo (max. 8) USD 50/mo USD 30/mo Online storefront ✔️ Amazon/eBay/Walmart ✔️ Facebook/Instagram ✔️ Inventory locations Custom Up to 8 5 4

How The Payment Processing of BigCommerce

Payment and Processing Enterprise Pro Standard Transaction fees ❌ Processing fees for online payments 2.35% + USD 0.49 per transaction 2.35% + USD 0.49 per transaction 2.89% + USD 0.29 per transaction

How Much Do BigCommerce Migration Services Cost?

Based on the reports of Ecomm Panda, BigCommerce migration costs for small stores usually ranged between USD 500 and USD 3,000.

For medium-sized stores with more data and minor customization, the cost ranges from USD 3,000 to USD 15,000.

Large stores with complex setups or advanced features can expect to pay USD 20,000 or more for a full migration.

Conclusion

BigCommerce has pricing plans for both small and big businesses. Although it doesn’t offer a free plan, it gives a 15-day free trial to help users try the platform before buying. People using BigCommerce around the world should know there may be extra charges for things like custom themes, apps, or moving an old store.

Even with these extra costs, BigCommerce is a strong and trusted choice. Its useful features and flexible plans make it a good fit for many types of online stores.

Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

