Mixpanel Statistics By Features, Market Analysis, Usage, Companies, Recent Developments, Trend, Insights And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Mixpanel Statistics: Mixpanel is a popular product analytics tool used by startups and established companies worldwide. Launched in 2009, it helps teams study how people use their apps, improve engagement, and boost retention. Today, more than 8,000 businesses rely on Mixpanel, which handles trillions of data points each month so teams can make better, faster decisions. Its core tools, such as real-time reports, funnels, and powerful segments, show what users do, where they drop off, and what keeps them coming back.

Mixpanel is widely adopted in SaaS, fintech, and e-commerce because it turns raw data into clear, useful insights. This article on Mixpanel Statistics presents several current insights from various sources, including customer analyses, growth rates, market standing, and the latest updates shaping the product analytics space.

Editor’s Choice

According to trends.builtwith.com, a total of 1,321,643 websites used Mixpanel in 2025.

As of October 27, 2025, data from W3Techs shows that Mixpanel is used by 0.2% of websites with a known traffic analysis tool.

of websites with a known traffic analysis tool. This represents about 0.1% of all websites currently active on the internet.

of all websites currently active on the internet. The Basic plan suits fixed-scope requirements and costs approximately USD 295 ( ₹25,902 ).

). The United States has the highest number of websites using Mixpanel, with about 54,716 sites .

sites In September 2025, Jen Taylor was appointed as the new CEO of Mixpanel.

The top three products and services offering customers that use Mixpanel for Analytics are Marketing ( 641 ), Technology ( 543 ), and Saas ( 522 ).

), Technology ( ), and Saas ( ). Most Mixpanel customers are located in the United States, with 26,714, followed by the United Kingdom, with 4,081.

According to Enlyft, uShip, based in the United States, operates through uship.com and generates an estimated revenue of $10 to $ 50 million .

. In 2024, Mixpanel earned USD 170.7 million, up from USD 145.2 million the previous year.

Top Milestones of Mixpanel

Year Event Detailed Description 2009 Founded Suhail Doshi and Tim Trefren started Mixpanel; the company is based in San Francisco, CA. Early backing Joined Y Combinator and later attracted investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Max Levchin, and Keith Rabois. 2018 Leadership change Founder Suhail Doshi stepped down as CEO and became chairman; Amir Movafaghi took over as CEO. 2023 Product launch Released Mixpanel Marketing Analytics, adding event-based analytics features for marketers 2025 New CEO Jen Taylor was appointed CEO in September.

Key Features of Mixpanel

Mixpanel records user actions like button clicks or form submissions and ties them to individual users.

Teams can watch activity live to spot trends as they happen.

It shows funnel steps so teams see where users leave a flow.

Cohort and segment tools let teams group users and follow their behaviour over days or weeks.

Users can build dashboards and reports to share results across teams.

Event-based tracking lets teams decide which interactions to measure.

Mixpanel links with other tools and supports tracking across devices.

It can also apply segments to past data and handle very large event volumes reliably.

Mixpanel Market Statistics

According to 6Sence.com, Mixpanel currently serves about 48,535 customers and holds an estimated 0.57% market share.

This places the company at #4 within its analytics category.

In the Analytics category, the leaders are Google Analytics (about 89.59% market share), followed by Tableau Software (1.09%) and Vidyard (0.81%).

By 2025, more than 48,327 companies worldwide had started using Mixpanel for analytics.

As mentioned in a Contrary research report, the Mixpanel market is expected to grow from about USD 9 billion in 2023 to USD 30 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2032.

(Reference: getlatka.com)

In 2024, Mixpanel earned USD 170.7 million, up from USD 145.2 million the year before.

Earlier figures include USD 96 million in 2021, USD 80 million in 2019, and USD 88 million in 2018.

Mixpanel Customer Statistics

According to trends.builtwith.com, there are a total of 1,321,643 websites that have used Mixpanel in 2025.

Out of these, around 78,954 websites are currently active, while about 1,242,689 websites used Mixpanel in the past year.

In addition, there are approximately 1,083 websites in India that use Mixpanel.

By Products and Services

(Reference: 6sense.com)

For customers who use Mixpanel for analytics, the top three offerings are: marketing—641, tech services—543, and subscription software (SaaS)—522.

Furthermore, others are followed by Digital Marketing (488), Software (453), Machine Learning (442), and Education (432).

By Employee Size

Most of Mixpanel’s analytics customers are small businesses, with around 18,427 having 0 to 9 employees, followed by 13,079 having 20 to 49 employees, and 7,323 falling in the 100 to 249 employee range.

The other 2,395 companies include 250 to 499 employees, and 1,736 companies with 10 to 19 employees.

By Country

(Reference: 6sense.com)

The United States leads with 26,714 Mixpanel customers, followed by the United Kingdom with 4,081.

Other countries with many customers include Canada (1,886), India (1,803), France (1,716), Australia (1,515), and Germany (842).

Mixpanel Usage Statistics

(Source: builtwith.com)

On October 18, 2025, the tooltip shows the counts for each group: the Top 1,000 sites had 62.

The Top 10k had 245, the Top 100k had 1,364, and the Top 1 Mn had 5,267.

Lastly, the entire internet registered 78,954.

Top 10 Websites Using Mixpanel Statistics

Websites Sales Revenue Tech Spend Products Followers Employees Traffic Rank adblock.connectify.me – ₹40,929,569+ – 4,617+ – 127,142 parametricsas.morganstanley.com – ₹9,004,914+ – 345,086+ 60,000+ 7,809 gehealthcare.com ₹229,544,230+ ₹8,941,169+ 11+ 61,263+ 50,580+ 26,876 ringcentral.com ₹174,583,317,696+ ₹7,351,741+ – 9,164+ 4,339+ 2,179 crowdtwist.thermofisher.com – ₹7,093,334+ – 68,046+ 53,105+ 6,167 nba.com – ₹6,818,156+ – – – 2,196 breville.com ₹40,086,036+ ₹6,526,559+ – 42,165+ 500+ 37,230 kornferry.com – ₹6,295,898+ – – 11,072+ 22,303 photostore-test.walgreens.com – ₹6,190,621+ – 374,660+ 95,752+ 2,763 campaignmonitor.com ₹8,780,399,587+ ₹5,951,882+ – 3,706+ 333+ 14,113

Mixpanel Website Statistics by Country

The largest number of Mixpanel websites is available in the United States, with around 54,716, followed by Canada (listed twice as 4,956 and 1,317, which combine to 6,273).

The United Kingdom has 2,311 live sites, followed by Germany (1,123), India (1,083), France (1,061), Italy (1,004), Spain (978), and Australia (959) live Mixpanel sites.

Mixpanel Market Share By Gains, Losses, Abandonment, and Net Change

Technology Gains Losses Abandon Net Change Google Analytics 420,171 755,067 37,550 -334,896 Snowplow 42,800 229,396 2,822 -186,596 Matomo 168,510 99,254 32,091 69,256 Quantcast Measurement 141,043 92,647 6,458 48,396 Hotjar 84,816 100,444 9,100 -15,628 comScore 62,840 40,565 12,161 22,275 Optimizely 51,086 47,596 9,919 3,490 Cloudflare Insights 9,648 65,060 4,173 -55,412 Cloudflare Web Analytics 8,133 62,990 3,839 -54,857 Google Optimise 360 24,936 42,540 11,113 -17,604

Plans and Pricing of Mixpanel Statistics

Plan Description Price Technology Keywords (USD) (INR) Basic Suits fixed scope requirements 295 25,902 2 2 Pro Fully featured and the most popular plan 495 43,463 Unlimited Team Unlimited enterprise access 995 87,365

Companies Using Mixpanel Analyses

According to Enlyft, uShip, based in the United States, operates through uship.com and generates an estimated revenue of USD 10 to 50 million with a team size of about 200 to 500 employees.

The table below includes the rest of the companies’ detailed information:

Company Website Company Size Revenue (USD million) Vydia (U.S.) vydia.com 50 to 200 10 to 50 Red Antler (U.S.) redantler.com 50 to 100 DonorSearch (U.S.) donorsearch.net 10 to 50 Boulevard LLC (U.S.) boulevardrestaurant.com 10 to 50 1 to 10

Industry Distribution of Companies Using Mixpanel

Mixpanel is widely adopted across various industries, with the Computer Software sector leading at 4,054 companies.

The Retail industry follows closely with 3,625 companies, while Information Technology and Services account for 2,752 companies.

Other notable sectors include Internet (2,434 companies), Real Estate (1,913 companies), Hospital & Health Care (1,827 companies), Health, Wellness, & Fitness (1,781), Recreational Facilities & Services (1,553), Financial Services (1,465), and Nonprofit Organisation Management (1,357).

Advantages of Mixpanel

Mixpanel offers many powerful tools for studying user behaviour.

It can break data into small segments so teams see the details they need, and its charts and dashboards make results easy to understand quickly.

The platform is highly flexible, letting organisations shape reports, funnels, and experiments to match their exact goals, which is useful for product, growth, and analytics teams.

Disadvantages of Mixpanel

However, Mixpanel has downsides to consider, like its free tier suits small SaaS teams, but larger organisations may find advanced features costly depending on scale and needs.

Getting the product running usually needs engineering time for setup and tracking.

Teams often spend time deciding which user actions to track first so they collect the most useful signals.

Recent Developments

August 2025 — Metric Trees feature launched: Mixpanel introduced a new tool called Metric Trees. It helps teams clearly see how their product numbers connect to business goals. This makes it easier to understand what’s working and what needs improvement.

— Metric Trees feature launched: Mixpanel introduced a new tool called Metric Trees. It helps teams clearly see how their product numbers connect to business goals. This makes it easier to understand what’s working and what needs improvement. October 2025 — Mixpanel acquires DoubleLoop: Mixpanel bought a company named DoubleLoop, which focuses on tracking product strategy and results with AI. This deal helps Mixpanel strengthen its ability to guide product teams from ideation to real business growth.

— Mixpanel acquires DoubleLoop: Mixpanel bought a company named DoubleLoop, which focuses on tracking product strategy and results with AI. This deal helps Mixpanel strengthen its ability to guide product teams from ideation to real business growth. May 2024 – They rolled out a fresh homepage, making it easier to access insights quickly. Mixpanel also introduced Session Replay, letting users watch real user actions to better understand product behavior.

– They rolled out a fresh homepage, making it easier to access insights quickly. Mixpanel also introduced Session Replay, letting users watch real user actions to better understand product behavior. June 2024 – Warehouse Connectors 2.0 launched with a new Mirror mode, making it easier to sync product data from a data warehouse without any extra work.

– Warehouse Connectors 2.0 launched with a new Mirror mode, making it easier to sync product data from a data warehouse without any extra work. October 2024 – Revenue Analytics was introduced, helping companies see how user behavior connects to real business results and money earned.

Conclusion

After completing the article on Mixpanel Statistics, it is considered to be a trusted choice for product analytics. It turns real-time event data into simple views of user actions, helping teams make faster, smarter decisions. Tools for segmentation, funnels, and retention reveal drop-offs, improve onboarding, and boost engagement.

New AI and automation reduce manual effort and highlight insights you might miss. As more companies focus on actionable metrics, Mixpanel’s speed, scalability, and easy interface make it a strong option for teams that want clearer answers and steady growth in a crowded analytics market.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Builtwith 6Sense Contrary Mixpanel Builtwith Builtwith W3techs Enlyft Getlatka

FAQ . How does Mixpanel work? Mixpanel tracks user actions in real time to show how people use digital products effectively. What are “events” and “properties”? Events are actions (Signup, Add to Cart). Properties add detail (price, device type, plan). What are “users” and “identities”? Users are people using your product. Mixpanel links anonymous activity to a known user ID after login with identity management. Does Mixpanel support mobile and web? Yes, it has SDKs for iOS, Android, web, and server-side tracking. How real-time is Mixpanel? Data typically appears within seconds to a few minutes so that teams can react quickly.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey