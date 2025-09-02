Netgear Statistics By Revenue, Employees And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Netgear Statistics: NETGEAR, Inc. is a San José-based American networking company that serves consumer, business, and service-provider markets. For the full fiscal year 2024, NETGEAR reported net revenue of USD 673.8 million, a decline of 9.1 percent compared to the prior year. The company generated a GAAP operating income of USD 12.2 million and ended the year with cash and equivalents totaling USD 408.7 million. As of December 31, 2024, NETGEAR employed 655 individuals, a modest increase from the prior year.

In households, NETGEAR is best known for its Orbi mesh systems and Nighthawk routers, as well as Pro AV/managed switches for small and mid-sized businesses. In 2024, with a somewhat soft retail market for consumer networking, the company made a strong push into Wi-Fi 7 hardware and subscription services, such as NETGEAR Armour security and Smart Parental Controls. The Netgear statistics for 2024 are laid down here for you to see—revenues, net income, employees, valuation, etc.

Netgear made US$673.76 million in sales in 2024, down from US$740.84 million in 2023.

in sales in 2024, down from in 2023. The Connected Home was the biggest contributor at US$385.95 million , with the Business segment contributing US$287.81 million .

, with the Business segment contributing . In 2024, Netgear took a net loss of US$12 million , a massive improvement from the US$104 million loss in 2023.

, a massive improvement from the loss in 2023. In 2024, the company employed 655 full-time workers, of whom 235 were those working in R&D and 223 in sales, marketing, and support, indicating growth in front-end positions.

full-time workers, of whom 235 were those working in R&D and 223 in sales, marketing, and support, indicating growth in front-end positions. Service provider revenues were down from US$99.24 million in 2023 to US$91.01 million in 2024, with the biggest decline on the Connected Home side.

in 2023 to in 2024, with the biggest decline on the Connected Home side. Netgear expanded its Wi-Fi 7 lineup of products, which feature high-performance Orbi 970 (27 Gbps, 10,000 sq. ft.) and Orbi 770 (11 Gbps, 8,000 sq. ft.) mesh systems. The Nighthawk router family saw the addition of RS200 (6.5 Gbps), RS500 (12 Gbps), and RS700S (19 Gbps) models.

(27 Gbps, 10,000 sq. ft.) and (11 Gbps, 8,000 sq. ft.) mesh systems. The Nighthawk router family saw the addition of (6.5 Gbps), RS500 (12 Gbps), and (19 Gbps) models. The company’s market capitalisation rose to US$735.21 million by June 2025 from US$444.79 million by mid-2024, indicating increased confidence from investors.

Netgear Revenue

According to Statista, Netgear’s statistics show that with revenues declining in 2024 from US$740.84 million in 2023, the revenue reached approximately US$673.76 million in 2024.

A major portion of this income was derived from the Connected Home segment, which includes Orbi mesh and Nighthawk routers for homes.

This segment, despite the overall decrease in revenue from the previous year, brought about US$385.95 million in 2024 and therefore was the greatest contributor to Netgear’s total revenue.

Netgear Number Of Employees

In 2024, Netgear consisted of 655 full-time employees in its total strength.

The number of employees in R&D was around 235, while sales, marketing, and technical support had roughly 223 individuals.

This shows growth in that area as compared to 2023, when Netgear employed 210 sales, marketing, and technical support staff.

Netgear probably hired more staff to strengthen all customer-facing and support functions.

Netgear Net Revenue By Segment

Turning to the financials, Netgear took in US$182.42 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024, almost equal to the US$182.85 million.

It booked in the third quarter but slightly less than the US$188.67 million revenue it took in the same quarter of 2023.

Total revenues for 2024 stood at around US$673.76 million, much lower than US$740.84 million achieved in 2023.

Breaking down, Connected Home earned US$385.95 million in 2024, down from US$446.87 million in 2023, showing a decline.

The Netgear for Business segment earned US$287.81 million in 2024, just shy of US$293.98 million in 2023.

Focusing on revenues from service providers, revenues were US$20.07 million for the quarter ended 2024, US$23.22 million for the earlier quarter, and US$27.47 million for the same quarter of 2023.

The service provider’s revenues amounted to US$91.01 million for the whole year in 2024, down from US$99.24 million in 2023.

The Connected Home segment accounted for US$90.04 million in 2024, as against US$98.66 million in 2023, while Netgear for Business recorded revenues of US$977,000 in 2024 as opposed to US$579,000 the previous year.

The overall trend shows a decrease in total revenue and service provider-related sales, with Connected Home bearing the brunt.

NETGEAR Home Solutions

NETGEAR home products were designed to offer the largest Wi-Fi connectivity capable of supporting the needs of all users-from families that have streaming needs to gamers that require ultra-low latency.

In 2024, the company provided solutions in the categories of Wi-Fi routers, gaming routers, cable modems, range extenders, USB adapters, and next-gen Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems.

Each product category targets a particular audience, with pricing and performance options varying from entry-level to premium.

Wi-Fi Routers

Wi-Fi Routers constitute the consumer backbone of NETGEAR. The Essentials series is targeted to users who want dependable performance but good pricing.

Advanced premium-class models are offered under the Nighthawk and Orbi series.

The Nighthawk RS200 is a Wi-Fi 7-enabled router and can offer maximum speeds of 6.5 Gbps with coverage of 200 sq. ft., suitable for small homes or apartments.

Nighthawk RS500 supports speeds up to 12 Gbps and keeps up with 120 devices, enough to cater to smart homes filled with other connected gadgets.

Nighthawk RS700S pushes the performance speeds to 19 Gbps with 300 sq. ft. coverage and is suited for homes heavy on streaming and gaming.

The Orbi series is oriented toward full-home mesh systems for wall-to-wall coverage, keeping hundreds of connected devices in tow.

Gaming Routers

Gaming routers are made for low-latency, interruption-free experiences that appeal to gamers who value speed and reliability.

Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 cuts down on lag and interference between devices through Wi-Fi 6.

Considered less expensive compared to other dual-band options, the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 is capable of giving high-speed internet and advanced QoS (quality-of-service) controls.

Cable Modems And Combo Devices

NETGEAR also makes standalone cable modems and modem-router combos, giving its customers a choice.

Nighthawk CM2000 supports 2.5 Gbps speeds and is the top choice for those who have multi-gig internet plans.

Nighthawk CM1100 supports link aggregation for faster combined throughput and future-proofing for high bandwidth demands.

If you really want all-in-one, the Nighthawk CAX80 is a Wi-Fi 6 router with a high-speed cable modem.

N600 (C3700) is for more budget-conscious users, offering dual-band Wi-Fi with speeds up to 600 Mbps, suitable enough for smaller households with moderate internet needs.

Wi-Fi Range Extenders

Extenders help bridge coverage gaps in larger homes or premises that have Wi-Fi dead zones. Depending on the standards being employed, NETGEAR has models: Wi-Fi 6 Mesh extenders, Wi-Fi 5 extenders, and tri-band extenders.

With speeds up to 6 Gbps, this is the best setting for 4K streaming and gaming over multiple devices.

Range extenders help improve coverage in larger homes or buildings with Wi-Fi dead zones. NETGEAR offers models across different standards: Wi-Fi 6 mesh, Wi-Fi 5, and tri-band extenders.

Nighthawk AX8 Mesh Extender handles speeds up to 6 Gbps, perfect for 4K streaming and gaming across multiple devices.

While transmission speeds are lower with the AX1600 Mesh Extender, interference reduction for a steady connection is its forte.

The AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 Extender goes up to 1.2 Gbps and is one of the most budget-friendly choices.

Perched there with a maximum speed of 750 Mbps and best suited for small homes is the AC750 Extender.

Nighthawk X4S Tri-band Extender dynamically shifts between 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands to maximise coverage and reliability.

USB Wi-Fi Adapters

For those who might need a bit of a connectivity uplift, be it portable or external, NETGEAR USB Wi-Fi adapters make it possible for laptops or desktops.

Nighthawk AXC3000 Wi-Fi 6C Adapter works on 6 GHz with a strange high speed of 3 Gbps, giving tremendous performance and a high-gain antenna.

Nighthawk AC1900 Adapter performs at 1.9 Gbps, perfect for HD streaming and online gaming.

AC1200 Adapter pulls 1.2 Gbps, whereas the tiny AC600 Mini Adapter offers 600 Mbps, making them biw foyers perfect for everyday browsing.

So simple is that these plug-and-play adapters to upgrade your device without any replacement of internal guts.

Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Systems

With speeds reaching 27 Gbps, the Orbi 970 series offers tri-band setups and covers 10,000 sq. ft. per system.

It targets the elite who really want to experience uncompromised performance.

The Orbi 770 series has proven to be an affordably priced Wi-Fi 7 option that continues to give 11 Gbps speeds and coverage for about 8,000 sq. ft.

Netgear Valuation Measure

Current 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 Market Cap 725.21M 836.74M 704.00M 794.30M 577.09M 444.79M Enterprise Value 387.47M 473.14M 325.95M 432.11M 319.42M 193.42M Trailing P/E 11.47 34.61 58.24 41.6 — — Forward P/E — — — — — — PEG Ratio (5yr expected) — — — — — — Price/Sales 1.06 1.28 1.08 1.21 0.85 0.62 Price/Book 1.39 1.57 1.3 1.44 1.26 0.86 Enterprise Value/Revenue 0.56 0.7 0.48 0.64 0.46 0.27 Enterprise Value/EBITDA — — — — — —

As per Yahoo Finance, Netgear statistics show that the supply price and financial ratios of Netgear as of mid-2025 depict the transformation of the company over the last year.

By June 30, 2025, the market capitalisation of the company stood at around US$725.21 million, down from US$836.74 million three months earlier but above US$704 million at the end of 2024.

Looking further back, the company’s market cap was US$444.79 million in mid-2024, showing that, although short-term fluctuations existed, investor confidence improved greatly during the year.

The enterprise value similarly followed a pattern, with a value of about US$387.47 million at the end of June 2025.

This figure was below US$473.14 million in March 2025 but still far above US$193.42 million record in June 2024.

Profitability ratios witnessed considerable changes. Netgear had a trailing P/E of 11.47 as of June 2025, much less than the 34.61 recorded in March 2025 or 58.24 at the end of 2024.

It is an indication of the company improving earnings relative to the price of its stock as compared to past performance, thereby making the stock appear cheaper as compared to historical times.

Considering valuation multiples, the Price/Sales ratio was at 1.06 in June 2025, having fallen from the 1.28 levels seen in March but still higher than the 0.85 recorded a year before.

Following a similar pattern to the Price/Sales ratio, the Price-to-Book ratio declined from 1.57 in March 2025, down to 1.39; nevertheless, it stood well above the 0.86 attained in June 2024.

These increases suggest that the market places a greater premium on the company relative to its sales and book value than it did last year.

Finally, the Enterprise Value to Revenue was 0.56 in June 2025, being lower than 0.70 in March 2025 but higher than 0.27 a year before.

The growth of this multiple through 2025 shows an increase in market expectations of NetGear’s revenue generation, even though it has slightly corrected off its 2025 highs.

Netgear Net Income

As per a Statista report, Netgear statistics show that the net loss for Netgear in 2024 was about US$12 million, meaning the past year ended with negative earnings, yet much better than in 2023.

Whereas in the previous year, Netgear underwent a very large loss of about US$104 million, the 2024 result shows a marked decline in losses and movement toward financial recovery, albeit without quite profiting yet.

NETGEAR Business Solution Statistics

Netgear operates in the business networking field through its NETGEAR for Business division, catering to small and medium businesses.

Its portfolio consists of Ethernet switches, wireless access points, professional-grade routers, and AV solutions designed for high-performance reliability and security.

While in 2023, US$294.97 million worth of revenue came from the SMB segment out of US$740.84 million of revenue, this indicates that business-related products constitute a significant share of overall sales.

Until the end of 2023, these business-centric products were considered part of Netgear’s general lineup, but from the beginning of 2024, the company officially announced a rebranding of these products as NETGEAR for Business, granting the segment a clearer identity.

In addition to small offices, today the company offers solutions for larger, multi-campus businesses, displaying its thrust towards a more professional networking environment.

Regarding the business portfolio, it heavily relies on wired network solutions such as Ethernet switching, storage, and more advanced wired routing.

These products require speed in protection, along with security/privacy features considered critical for an SME.

Netgear faces profitability challenges nowadays, yet continues to invest in innovation.

The direction in which the company will go in the future may also be impacted by the changes in its leadership, which are expected to reflect both its business strategies and encompass the development of new business networking products.

Netgear Manufacturing

There is an essential distinction between Netgear and many other businesses under the 25% tariffs on Chinese imports instituted during Trump’s administration.

The latter had manufacturing within China; Netgear had an outsourced manufacturing setup.

In cases where volumes needed to be adjusted based on these tariffs, Netgear could quickly switch its production lines to countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Large-scale manufacturing is predominantly set up either in mainland China, Vietnam, or Indonesia, while Taiwan is occasionally used for pilot plants or small-scale production.

Netgear runs its own quality control company in China that conducts audits and inspections of processes and products at its ODMs and JDMs.

Through this system, Netgear maintains quality standards but retains flexibility in terms of manufacturing locations around the world.

Conclusion

Netgear statistics: The performance for 2024, as Netgear sees it, showed a mix of challenges and advances. Revenue dropped to US$673.76 million, mainly contributed by a weakening of the Connected Home sales, while revenues from service providers also decreased. Yet, the company did lessen its net loss to US$12 million, which is a very sharp improvement from 2023, and it even expanded its customer-facing organisation.

In terms of product developments, Wi-Fi 7 routers and Orbi mesh systems led the way; more developments followed after. Overall, Netgear is aligning itself toward recovery, attempting to be all about premium connectivity, SMB-level solutions, and long-term growth opportunities.

FAQ . How much in revenue was Netgear able to generate in 2024? Netgear reported revenues of some US$673.76 million in 2024, representing a fall from US$740.8 million in 2023. Connected Home remained the largest contributor, earning close to US$385.95 million, whereas Business contributed US$287.81 million. Nevertheless, Netgear has continued to strengthen its product lineup with emphasis on Wi-Fi 7 hardware despite off-years in sales. Did Netgear make a profit in 2024? In 2024, Netgear still recorded a loss, though it was significantly smaller than in the year before. The firm posted a net loss of roughly US$12 million, a huge improvement over a loss of US$104 million in 2023. This shows that although the company has stopped being profitable, it is moving towards financial recovery. How many employees did Netgear have in 2024? Netgear had 655 full-time employees in 2024. Out of these, 235 workers belonged to R&D, whereas 223 worked in sales, marketing, and technical support. This represents an increase in customer-facing roles compared to 2023, when the company had 210 employees in sales, marketing, and support. Which new products did Netgear launch in 2024? In 2024, Netgear further populated its Wi-Fi 7 product portfolio with premium Orbi mesh systems like the Orbi 970 (27 Gbps, 10,000 sq. ft. coverage) and Orbi 770 (11 Gbps, 8,000 sq. ft.). Simultaneously, it launched new-age Nighthawk routers: RS200 (6.5 Gbps), RS500 (12 Gbps), and RS700S (19 Gbps). These launches were directed toward everyday consumers as well as high-performance users such as gamers and big families. How did Netgear’s market capitalisation behave over the period of 2024 to 2025? Netgear saw a remarkable rise in its market capitalisation, reflecting the increased confidence that investors had in it. Its value rose from about US$444.79 million in mid-2024 to US$725.21 million by June 2025. There were a few fluctuations in early 2025, but the general upward trend indicates a relatively better market perception of Netgear than in the previous year.

