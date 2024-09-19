Introduction

Home Security Camera Statistics: A wireless security camera can transmit wireless audio and video signals to recording and viewing devices using a radio frequency band. It has become integral to home security to ward off significant threats. Home Security Statistics reveal that they have become trendy song customers and have a solid appeal to them.

Hence, it is essential to gain essential information about the popularity of this security device. Moreover, gaining critical information about the convenience of access it provides customers will become necessary.

Editor’s Choice

The global surveillance market size is expected to reach USD 234.72 billion by 2027.

by 2027. Information security products and services revenue is projected to hit USD 210 billion by 2024.

by 2024. The U.S. is expected to generate the highest cybersecurity revenue at USD 81,370 million in 2024.

in 2024. Video surveillance market size is forecast to reach USD 62.4 billion by 2027.

by 2027. Global spending on information security is predicted to be USD 200,590.8 million by 2024.

by 2024. Cybersecurity spending worldwide is estimated to reach USD 87 billion by 2024.

by 2024. Fortinet leads the security appliance vendor market with a 21.3% share.

share. Smart home devices are projected to reach 785.16 million worldwide by 2028.

worldwide by 2028. Video entertainment leads smart home device shipments with 278.7 million units in 2023.

in 2023. 9% of experts believe companies will introduce green practices for competitive advantage.

of experts believe companies will introduce green practices for competitive advantage. The European home security camera market is forecast to reach USD 1.9 billion in 2024.

in 2024. AI-enabled cameras accounted for 40% of total sales in 2023, expected to grow to 45% in 2024.

Global Surveillance Market Size

(Reference: Statista.com)

The home security camera statistics showcase that the surveillance technology market size is growing at a significant rate.

By the end of 2023, the surveillance technology market is expected to be $148.29 billion.

It is estimated that by the end of 2027, the surveillance market size will be $234.72 billion.

Information Security Products Market Revenue

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Home Security Camera Statistics showcase that the revenue from the information security products and services market is consistently increasing.

By the end of 2023, the revenue of information security systems is $188.1 billion.

It is estimated that by the end of 2024, the revenue of information security products and services will be $210 billion.

Worldwide Cybersecurity Market Revenue

(Reference: Statista.com)

As per the home security camera statistics, the cybersecurity market is projected to reach $185.7 billion by the end of 2024.

The security services segment has the highest market volume, with a projected value of $ 97.3 billion by the end of 2024. The CAGR of the security services is expected to be 7.92%, with it reaching a market volume of $271.09 billion.

The average spend per employee in the cyber security market is projected to be $52.16 billion by 2024.

The United States is expected to be the region with the highest revenue generated, with $81,370 million in revenue.

Smart Home Security Market

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Home Security Camera Statistics showcase that the home security market has great potential given the rise of the surveillance market.

It is predicted that by the end of 2024, the surveillance market will be $32.46 billion.

By the end of 2029, the smart home security market will be $61.97 billion, signifying the rise of the Smart home security market and how it is becoming a popular choice of surveillance equipment.

Growth Of The Video Surveillance Market

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Home Security Camera statistics signify that the video surveillance market size is consistently increasing.

In 2019, the video surveillance market was $23.6 billion.

By the end of 2022, the video surveillance market size will become $35 billion.

It is expected that the video surveillance market size will be $62.4 billion by the end of 2027.

Growth Of The IP Surveillance Market

(Reference: Statista.com)

The IP service market has grown significantly in recent years.

The Home Security Camera Statistics show that while the IP surveillance industry had revenue of $34.69 billion in 2019, it increased to $38.47 billion by the end of 2022.

At the same rate, the surveillance market is predicted to reach $88.03 billion by the end of 2030.

Expenditure On Security Spending Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

The home security camera statistics show that spending on information security has increased consistently over time.

In 2017, information security spending was $99,711 million, with security services spending the most at $52,315 million.

By the end of 2023, the expenditure on information security was $176,749.5 million.

It is predicted that by the end of 2024, the spending on information security will be $ 200,590.8 million, with security services being the highest spending segment, with almost $90,000 million contribution.

Cybersecurity Spending Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Home Security Camera Statistics showcase that there has been a consistent increase in spending on cybersecurity worldwide.

In 2017, the spending on cybersecurity was $34 billion, which increased to $79.16 billion by the end of 2023.

It is estimated that by the end of 2024, there will be $87 billion invested in cybersecurity, showing its importance in our current world.

One can attribute the increasing investment in cybersecurity to the cybersecurity threats that are gradually increasing in the globalized world we live in.

Security Appliance Market Revenue

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Home Security Camera statistics showcase that the security appliance market is growing consistently.

While in Quarter 1 2012, the revenue was $1.945 million, it increased to $4,213.22 million in Quarter 3 2023.

The highest revenue between 2012 and 2023 was in Quarter 4 of 2022, with $6,110.69 million.

Security Appliance Vendor Market Share

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Home Security Camera statistics showcase that Fortinet has the highest market share among security appliance vendors, with a 21.3% market share.

Palo Alto Networks follows it with a 21% market share, Cisco with a 12.7% market share, Check Point with a 7.5% market share, and Huawei with a 3.4% market share.

Other minor companies have a 34.1% market share by the end of 2023.

Common IT Security Vulnerabilities Exposed Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Home Security Camera Statistics shows that common IT threats and securities consistently increase with time.

Between the period (2009 - 2024) the highest number of IT securities worldwide was witnessed in 2023 with 29,065 CVe’s

As of 2024, there have been 25,583 cases recorded.

Rise Of Smart Home Worldwide Users

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Home Security Camera statistics reveal the rise in smart homes with high-tech home security cameras enabled.

In 2019, 191.38 million security cameras were available worldwide, which increased to 422.19 million.

By the end of 2028, it is estimated that there will be 785.16 million smart homes available worldwide.

Global Shipments Of Smart Home Devices Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Home Security Camera statistics showcase that the number of Smart home device shipments has increased worldwide. These can be divided into the following categories: Video Entertainment, Home Monitoring/Security, Lighting, Smart Speaker, Thermostat, and

As of 2023, Video Entertainment has the highest number of home device unit shipments with 278.7 million it is followed by Home Monitoring/Security with 191.8 million, Lighting with 101.9 million, Smart Speaker with 106.9 million, Thermostat with 24.9 million and remaining with 152.9 million.

IT Infrastructure Monitoring Software Market Share

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Home Security Camera Statistics reveal that Dytrance has the highest IT infrastructure monitoring software market share at 17.48%.

Grafana follows it with an 11.76% market share, Nagios with an 11.28% market share, Prometheus with a 9.25% market share, and Datadog with a 6.66% market share.

Households With Smart Security Cameras Worldwide

(Reference: Statista.com)

Smart security cameras are gaining popularity among households, as the Home Security Camera Statistics show.

While 10,818,342 households had smart security cameras in 2016, the number increased to almost 99 million in 2023.

It is predicted that by the end of 2027, almost 0.18 billion households will have smart security cameras.

Challenges To Adopting Low Carbon Solutions For Security Industry-Based Businesses

(Reference: Statista.com)

The Home Security Camera statistics reveal that there have been many barriers to implementing eco-friendly security systems.

For 18% of respondents, it is not a priority, and also, there is less likeliness of return on investments based on the cost involved in having a security system.

For 17% of respondents, there is a low level of public awareness, and no standardized guidelines about green solutions involving the security industry are available.

The rest of the gaps, when businesses in the security industry try to adopt green solutions for their clients, include a low number of supplier options, difficulties following environmental standards, and issues selling benefits to stakeholders.

Evolution Of Security System In Coming Years

(Reference: Statista.com)

Expats who analyze home security camera statistics have an interesting perspective on the future of the industry.

9% of experts believe that companies will start introducing green practices and marketing themselves to stand out from their competitors.

With climate change being the government's focus, 22.6% of experts believe the government will introduce strict regulations in the coming years.

Similarly, 17.1% of respondents believe that the advancement in green technology and sustainability goals will lead to security companies becoming eco-friendly.

Home Security Camera Industry Overview

Home Security Camera Statistics for 2023 and 2024 reflect significant growth driven by rising concerns over safety and technological advancements. In 2023, the global home security camera market was valued at approximately US$6.7 billion, representing an annual growth of about 12% from the previous year. The increasing adoption of smart home devices, enhanced wireless connectivity, and more affordable security solutions have contributed to this expansion.

In 2024, the market is expected to surpass US$7.5 billion, continuing the upward trend with a projected growth rate of 13%. This increase is driven by the rising integration of home security cameras with broader smart home systems, such as door locks, lighting, and voice-controlled assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

One key factor influencing the market is the demand for cloud-based storage solutions. In 2023, about 60% of home security camera buyers opted for cloud storage systems, allowing them to store and access footage remotely. By 2024, this figure will rise to 65% as more consumers seek convenience and increased data security.

Regionally, the United States remains the largest market for home security cameras, accounting for nearly 30% of global sales in 2023. The market value in the U.S. was approximately US$2 billion. By 2024, this share is projected to grow to 32%, with the U.S. market expected to reach around US$2.4 billion. North America’s high adoption of advanced technology and increasing concerns over residential security are major driving factors.

The home security camera market in Europe accounted for around 25% of global sales in 2023, valued at US$1.7 billion. This figure is forecasted to rise to US$1.9 billion in 2024, representing steady growth. The rising adoption of smart home technology in countries like Germany and the UK is expected to fuel this demand.

Asia-Pacific, particularly China and India, is also experiencing rapid growth. 2023, the region contributed approximately 20% of global sales, with a market value of around US$1.3 billion. By 2024, this is expected to grow by 14%, reaching nearly US$1.5 billion. Increasing urbanization and higher consumer spending power lead to greater demand for home security systems in these regions.

Technologically, the market is shifting towards more advanced systems with AI-powered features like motion detection and facial recognition. In 2023, AI-enabled cameras accounted for 40% of total sales, which is expected to grow to 45% by 2024 as consumers seek more innovative security solutions.

Conclusion

With recent developments, the home security camera market has witnessed significant growth. The Home Security camera statistics reveal that the market value of the home security industry is projected to increase to $75 billion by the end of 2024. The growth of security systems is empowered by AI-enabled systems that further improve the appeal to create a secure system for businesses. With the rise in urbanization and consumer spending, one can expect overall growth in the home security systems market. The experts believe in the coming years to due to internal and predicted government regulations, the home security industry will have eco-friendly initiatives.

Sources Statista

FAQ

What is the projected global home security camera market value for 2024? Home Security Camera Statistics reveal that there is an approximately $7.5 billion market value by the end of 2024. Which region leads the home security camera market? The United States accounted for nearly 30% of global sales in 2023. What percentage of home security camera buyers opted for cloud storage in 2023? About 60% of buyers chose cloud storage solutions. What is the expected growth of AI-enabled cameras from 2023 to 2024? AI-enabled security cameras are expected to grow from 40% of total sales in 2023 to 45% in 2024. What is the main challenge in adopting low-carbon solutions in the security industry? 18% of respondents cited it as not being a priority and a low likelihood of return on investment.

Aruna Madrekar is an editor at Smartphone Thoughts, specializing in SEO and content creation. She excels at writing and editing articles that are both helpful and engaging for readers. Aruna is also skilled in creating charts and graphs to make complex information easier to understand.

