ProtonMail vs Gmail Statistics By Market Analysis, Website Traffic, Customers, Price And Storage (2025)

ProtonMail vs Gmail Statistics: ProtonMail and Gmail are both popular email services, known for their unique features, as well as several advantages and disadvantages. Proton Mail is a Swiss end-to-end encrypted email service operated by Proton AG, which also operates Proton VPN, Proton Drive, Proton Calendar, Proton Pass and Proton Wallet. In contrast, Gmail is a widely used email service provided by Google, offering a webmail interface accessible through a web browser and also available through the official mobile application.

This article provides a current analysis of both email platforms, drawing on various insights, including a basic comparison, overall market analysis, user base, usability, storage, pricing, and more.

According to 6sense reports, Gmail held the highest market share at 39.39% in 2025, followed by ProtonMail, which captured only 0.28% of the share.

By the end of 2024, the total number of Proton Mail users was approximately 100 million, while the total number of Gmail users was around 1.8 billion.

As of 2024, Gmail has 3,987,273 current customers, while Proton Mail has 26,390 customers.

According to the 2025 6sense report, the majority of United States users in ProtonMail were 12,823 customers (61.10%), and Gmail had 1,885,211 customers (61.45%).

A free plan is available in ProtonMail, with subscriptions starting at USD 3.99 per month for individual use and USD 6.99 per month for teams. In contrast, Google Workspace, which offers Gmail, has a generous free plan, with subscriptions starting at USD 5.75 per month per user.

According to Similarweb reports, Russia had the highest ProtonMail website share of 32.47% in May 2025, with protonmail.com accounting for 550.3k visits.

As of May 2025, the total number of ProtonMail's website users aged 18 to 24 years accounted for the highest share, at 19.71%, while Gmail website users were captured by those aged 25 to 34, at 29.78%.

Basic Comparison Between ProtonMail vs Gmail

Proton Mail Gmail Owner Proton AG Google Launched May 16, 2014 April 1, 2004 Headquarters Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway Mountain View, CA 94043 Users 100 million (April 2023) 1.5 billion (October 2019) Registration Required Current status Online Active Commercial No Yes Written in TypeScript and Go Java, C++ (back-end), JavaScript (UI) License GNU GPLv3 license Proprietary URL proton.me/mail mail.google.com

Features of ProtonMail vs Gmail Statistics

Features ProtonMail Gmail Email Organization Labels, folders, and filters Labels, categories, and filters Email Content Search Available for paid users Available Integration Less integration with other apps, only with Proton Calendar and Proton Drive Directly integrated with Google Workspace and many third-party tools Encryption End-to-end encrypted, uses TLS, and offers password protection No end-to-end encryption, uses TLS, encrypts data at rest (128-bit AES) User Interface Clean and minimalist design Limited theme options Clean and familiar design Extensive theme layout customisation Pricing A free plan is available, with subscriptions starting at USD 3.99 per month for individual use and USD 6.99 per month per user. Generous free plan, subscription starts at USD 5.75 per month per user. Custom domain support Affordable custom domain support, starting at USD 3.99 per month for one domain and USD 9.99 per month for 3 domains, but limited to individual use; multi-user plans start at USD 6.99 per month per user for 3 domains. Generous free plan, with subscription starting at USD 5.75 per month per user. Storage Capacity 500 MB (Free), up to 500 GB (Paid) 15 GB of shared storage (Free), up to 30 TB (Paid) Attachment Limits 25 MB 25 MB (larger attachments converted to Google Drive links) AI Reply Suggestion No Yes Customisation Limited to eight theme colours, including dark mode 30 themes available for customisation

ProtonMail vs Gmail Statistics By Market Analysis

According to 6sense reports, Gmail held the highest market share at 39.39% in 2025.

Moreover, ProtonMail captured only 0.28% of the market share during the same period.

The global rankings of ProtonMail and Gmail are #14 and #1, respectively.

In 2025, more than 25,057 companies worldwide began using ProtonMail as their hosted email service.

Meanwhile, over 3.8 million companies have started using Gmail for managing their emails.

As of 2025, Proton AG accounted for USD 97.5 million in revenue, a decrease from USD 102.3 million in 2024.

DemandSage reports that Gmail made around USD 7.3 million in net revenue from the App Store in July 2023.

By User

According to Wikipedia, by the end of 2024, the total number of Proton Mail users was approximately 100 million.

The above represents that in 2024, the total number of Gmail users was around 1.8 billion.

According to the Clean Email report, the number of active Gmail users worldwide is expected to be approximately 2.5 billion.

As of 2024, Gmail has 3,987,273 current customers, while Proton Mail has 26,390 customers.

ProtonMail vs Gmail Customer Statistics By Sectors

According to the 6sense report analysis for 2025, ProtonMail users mostly offer services such as Web Development (130), Web Design (126), and Marketing (82).

On the other hand, Gmail users primarily provide marketing services (25,950), branding services (18,383), and digital marketing services (18,033).

Furthermore, other customers on the two platforms are stated in the table below:

Sectors ProtonMail Sectors Gmail Graphic Design 80 Social Media 17,812 Seo 77 Seo 15,112 Branding 70 Web Design 14,578 Digital Marketing 67 Design 14,561

By Employee Size

Proton ProtonMail

Customers Gmail Customers 0-9 16,899 2,331,111 20-49 2,914 812,355 10-19 2,825 298,358 100-249 552 221,998 50-99 526 63,050

By Geography

According to the 2025 6sense report, the majority of ProtonMail users are based in the United States, with 12,823 customers (61.10%).

The United Kingdom follows with 1,740 users (8.29%), and Canada has 1,226 users (5.84%).

For Gmail, the highest number of users is also in the United States, with 1,885,211 customers (61.45%).

The United Kingdom comes next with 241,082 users (7.86%), followed by India with 206,580 users (6.73%).

Besides, the total number of customers in different geographies is stated in the table below:

Country ProtonMail Country Gmail France 1,179 Canada 182,349 Netherlands 1,097 Australia 152,021 Germany 831 Brazil 126,225 Australia 766 France 84,972

ProtonMail vs Gmail Statistics By Price And Storage

Service Plan / Tier Price (Monthly) Storage ProtonMail Free 0 Up to 1 GB free Mail Plus €4.99 (Approx. USD 5/month) or €48/year 15 GB Unlimited/ Visionary USD 9.99/month (Unlimited plan) 500 GB+, 15+ addresses (Visionary: 20GB & 50 addresses) Business

(Mail Essentials) USD 6.99/month

(12‑mo) 15 GB per user Business (Businesses) USD 10.99/month (12‑mo) 500 GB per user Gmail Free (consumer) 0 Shared 15 GB (Gmail + Drive + Photos) Workspace Individual USD 9.99/month

(USD 8.33/month annual) 1 TB Workspace Business Starter USD 8.40/month (flex) / USD 7.00 (annual) 30 GB per user Business Standard USD 16.80/month / USD 14 annual 2 TB per user Business Plus USD 26.40/month / USD 22 annual 5 TB per user Enterprise Custom pricing Unlimited optional

ProtonMail vs Gmail Website Traffic Statistics

The above graph indicates that in May 2025, protonmail.com accounted for 550.3k visits, a 23.95% increase from April.

Similarly, the website’s bounce rate was 59.79%.

During the same period, the total number of visits to Gmail.com was approximately 73.1 million, representing a 0.94% decrease from April 2024.

As of May 2025, the website’s bounce rate was 84.22%.

ProtonMail Gmail Pages per visit 1.70 1.28 Average visit duration 0:01:38 0:00:59 Global rank #114,444 #1,170 Country rank #38,192

(United States) #770

(United States) Category rank #901 #5

By Country

Russia accounted for the highest ProtonMail website share of 32.47% in May 2025, up by 0.43% from the previous month.

Meanwhile, the United States and the United Kingdom secured a traffic share of 19.96% (+18.09%) and 8.05% (+55.13%).

Followed by Japan with 5.66% (+18.94%), Netherlands: 2.72% (-20.15%), and other countries (31.14%).

The above graph shows that Brazil captured the highest website traffic, as measured by Gmail, with 12.91% in May 2025, representing a 1.79% increase from April.

Moreover, the United States captured a web traffic of 12.72% (+13.12%), followed by Russia: 7.95% (+0.72%), India: 7.81% (-1.49%), and Argentina: 4.86% (+12.8%).

Moreover, the traffic share of other countries on the Gmail website secured 53.75%.

By User Demographics

As of May 2025, the total number of ProtonMail’s website users aged 18 to 24 years accounted for the highest share, at 19.71%, followed by those aged 45 to 54 years at 18.63%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 25-34 years (18.4%), 55-64 years (17.5%), 35-44 years (16.07%), and 65 years and older (9.69%).

Based on gender, approximately 62.57% of Portonmail users were female, and 37.43% were male.

The above graph shows that the highest share of Gmail website users was captured by those aged 25 to 34, at 29.78%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 (20.09%).

The age distribution of other users is as follows: 18-24 years (16.25%), 45-54 years (15.38%), 55-64 years (11.287%), and 65 years and above (7.22%).

Male and female users share secured at 51.5% and 48.5%, respectively.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

According to Similarweb reports, in May 2025, the top traffic source for Protonmail’s websites accounted for direct search, with 59.95%, followed by organic search (27.13%).

Furthermore, other marketing ‘channels’ traffic shares are referrals (9.86%), social (2.24%), email (0.16%), and display (0.55%).

During the same period, direct search and organic search secured the top two marketing channels on gmail.com, holding a share of 58.28% and 39%, respectively.

The traffic shares of this website from other channels include referrals at 2.4%, followed by social media (0.27%), email (0.03%), and display (0.02%).

Safety And Security Comparison Between ProtonMail And Gmail

Features ProtonMail Gmail Encryption at rest ✅ End-to-end encryption ✅ ❌ Quantum-safe encryption ❌ Two-factor authentication ✅ Password-Protected emails ✅ ❌ TLS ✅ No ads ✅ ❌ No IP logging

Pros And Cons Of ProtonMail vs Gmail

Platforms Pros Cons ProtonMail Complete privacy and anonymity Strong encryption and security Private correspondence 150-message limit Only 500 MB of storage Minimal organisational tools Gmail Easy and intuitive interface Highly compatible Junk-free inbox Questionable privacy No custom folders Costly paid tiers

After completing the article on ProtonMail vs Gmail Statistics, both email platforms have their unique features. ProtonMail may be the better option for those concerned about enhanced privacy and security, while Gmail is a solid choice for effective integration and storage capacity.

Hopefully, the overall article will help you understand the platform effectively, and ultimately, choosing which option is better depends on users’ priorities.

