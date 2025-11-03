Quixy Statistics By Revenue, Cost, Users and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Quixy Statistics: Quixy is a no-code platform that helps companies build apps and automate work without heavy programming. Teams can map workflows, manage data, and launch custom tools quickly. Since its debut, Quixy has attracted businesses that want faster digital change with low-code and no-code options. Its growth shows the broader push for agility across industries such as manufacturing, finance, and government. Recognition on Gartner and G2 further shows its rising credibility and reach.

As more organisations adopt it worldwide, Quixy is strengthening its role in business process automation. In this article, we examine the usage of Quixy, its adoption, and the overall market signals that indicate its momentum and future prospects.

According to Growjo, Quixy's estimated yearly revenue is USD 40.7 million by 2025.

Its estimated revenue per employee is USD 159,500.

Quixy reportedly has 255 employees, and its team size grew by 24% last year.

employees, and its team size grew by last year. Quixy’s team includes 280 people across different sectors and roles.

According to quixy.com, KVGB runs Quixy in 800+ branches, reporting 83% higher ROI, 83% less HR reconciliation time, and 80%+ quicker leave approvals in 2025 materials.

Quixy earns excellent satisfaction scores on G2, with an overall score of 96.

G2 named Quixy the top no-code platform, Summer 2021.

No-code and low-code tools are growing fast: Gartner says that by 2026, developers outside formal IT will make up at least 80% of the user base, and by the end of 2025.

Globally, total app downloads increased from 194 billion in 2018 to an estimated 299 billion in 2023.

As of 2025, Quixy has an overall user rating of 4.6 out of 5.

About Quixy

Metrics Descriptions Foundation Year 2019 Headquarters Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Founder / CEO Gautam Nimmagadda. Category and Sub-Category SaaS Technology: Digital Process Automation, Business Process Management, Application Development Platform and Workflow Automation Platform. Customer count 75+ customers (as of Aug 2023) Gartner Peer Insights rating 4.9/5 from 59 reviews (Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms). Security certifications SOC 2 Type 2 (announced Jul 16, 2020); ISO 27001 (company states it “already holds” it; reaffirmed in 2025 blog). Pricing Enterprise plan starting at USD 1,000/month (billed annually). Business model No-code, cloud BPM/low-code platform for building apps & automating workflows. Recognitions Named in 3 Gartner Hype Cycle 2023 reports (Software Engineering, Workforce Transformation, Digital Workplace Apps). Investors/funding visibility Lab32 is listed as an investor; primary trackers do not publicly disclose broader funding.

Fun Facts About Quixy

Founder and CEO: Quixy was founded by Gautam Nimmagadda, who serves as the CEO and is based in Hyderabad, India.

Quixy was founded by Gautam Nimmagadda, who serves as the CEO and is based in Hyderabad, India. Headquarters: The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

The company is headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Security Posture: Quixy holds SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and ISO 27001 certification, signaling strong controls for data protection.

Quixy holds SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and ISO 27001 certification, signaling strong controls for data protection. Global Expansion: In 2023, Quixy announced the opening of new offices in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to enter the U.S. market.

In 2023, Quixy announced the opening of new offices in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to enter the U.S. market. User Acclaim: On Gartner Peer Insights, Quixy is rated 4.9/5 from verified reviews and appears in comparisons within the Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms category.

On Gartner Peer Insights, Quixy is rated 4.9/5 from verified reviews and appears in comparisons within the Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms category. Customers’ Voice Recognition: Quixy was named a Strong Performer in Gartner’s Voice of the Customer report for enterprise low-code platforms for the second year.

Quixy was named a Strong Performer in Gartner’s Voice of the Customer report for enterprise low-code platforms for the second year. G2 Leadership: Quixy has been recognized by G2 as a Leader in No-Code Application Development and Rapid Application Development, including seasonal reports.

Quixy has been recognized by G2 as a Leader in No-Code Application Development and Rapid Application Development, including seasonal reports. Momentum Highlight: Quixy cites a #1 ranking in G2’s Summer 2023 Momentum Report for BPM, DPA, and application development.

Quixy cites a #1 ranking in G2’s Summer 2023 Momentum Report for BPM, DPA, and application development. Innovation Award: Quixy received the Leadership in Innovation Award at the NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards 2023.

Quixy received the Leadership in Innovation Award at the NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards 2023. Feature Depth: The no-code builder offers a drag-and-drop UI with a six-column layout and 40+ form fields, plus advanced options like facial recognition, QR code scanning, and field calculations.

The no-code builder offers a drag-and-drop UI with a six-column layout and 40+ form fields, plus advanced options like facial recognition, QR code scanning, and field calculations. Speed Claim: Quixy positions its app development approach as up to ten times faster than traditional methods.

Quixy positions its app development approach as up to ten times faster than traditional methods. Industry Uses: Published case studies include ESG and impact monitoring apps, such as JI Capital’s iMARS for KPI tracking.

Published case studies include ESG and impact monitoring apps, such as JI Capital’s iMARS for KPI tracking. Thought Leadership: Quixy frequently publishes guidance on topics like customer experience with no-code and information security standards, reflecting a content-driven education strategy.

Quixy frequently publishes guidance on topics like customer experience with no-code and information security standards, reflecting a content-driven education strategy. Market Presence: Public profiles track Quixy’s team and operating data, indicating an active growth journey as a no-code and BPM platform.

Top Features of Quixy

Create documents automatically from your data.

Design processes step by step with a visual builder.

Build apps without coding.

Bring data from different sources into one place.

Make features easy to use for everyone.

Send tasks to the right person or team automatically.

See a simple map of how each process works.

Analyse processes to find delays and bottlenecks.

Watch processes in real time as they run.

Add your logo, colours, and styles.

Start faster with ready-made app templates.

Control and track workflows from start to finish.

Publish and update applications with one click.

Run on web and mobile across major platforms.

Manage the full app lifecycle from idea to retirement.

Limit access by role to keep data safe.

Connect with other tools and services via integrations.

Build smart forms with drag-and-drop fields.

Get emails or in-app alerts when something changes.

Keep detailed logs for reviews and audits.

Use mobile apps to work on the go.

Support multiple languages for global teams.

Track versions and roll back if needed.

Work together with comments, mentions, and sharing.

Show or hide fields using simple “if-then” rules.

View performance on clear, visual dashboards.

Browse a library of reusable templates.

Scale to more users and data as you grow.

It keeps users’ data safe with strong, enterprise-level security features.

Users can also build custom reports that focus on the most important metrics.

Quixy Revenue Statistics

The graph above reports that revenue reached USD 20.5 million in October 2024, representing a 43% increase from the same period last year.

Moreover, the company generated revenue of around USD 14.4 million in December 2023 and USD 6.1 million in April 2021.

Quixy Team Overview

Quixy’s team includes 280 people across different sectors and roles.

Of these, 123 are engineers (44%), one works in sales (0%), and three are in marketing (1%).

Quixy Cost Statistics

Plan Price (per user/month) Storage Support Free Trial USD 0 – – Professional USD 15 10 GB Standard support Enterprise USD 40 50 GB Premium support

Industry Uses Quixy Analyses

Banking (RRBs & commercial banks): According to quixy.com, KVGB runs Quixy in 800+ branches, reporting 83% higher ROI, 83% less HR reconciliation time, and 80%+ quicker leave approvals in 2025 materials.

Insurance: At SAICO (Saudi Arabia), digitised workflows on Quixy delivered a 50% boost in efficiency.

Retail & QSR: Yum! (MENA) saw 70% savings in cost and time, while Choithrams removed 90% of manual tasks.

Manufacturing: Nekkanti Sea Foods notes a 15% productivity rise and 60% faster app delivery using Quixy.

Government / Market infra & logistics: CCIL cut process time by 70%; Cochin Port Trust lowered cargo dwell time by 25%.

Overall Satisfaction Ratings of Quixy

Quixy earns excellent satisfaction scores on G2, with an overall score of 96.

Users rate ease of use, meeting requirements, ease of doing business, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend at 99% each.

Setup and admin both score 98%, while product direction is a perfect 100%.

Quixy Apps Feature Comparison

The WYSIWYG editor scores 96%, customising gets 98%, and app templates earn 97%.

Topping everything, workflow management achieves an impressive 99% rating.

Quixy Data Capabilities

A report published by quixy.com stated that it scores 98% for Data Migration and 98% for Data Synchronisation.

Meanwhile, Data Security is the standout at 99%.

Quixy Platform Ratings

Quixy scores 99% for Application Deployment and 99% for Platform Compatibility.

Lifecycle Management follows closely at 98%

No-Code or Low-Code Adoption Trends

No-code and low-code tools are growing fast: Gartner says that by 2026, developers outside formal IT will make up at least 80% of the user base, and by the end of 2025.

Today, 31% of enterprises report they haven’t used these platforms to build their highest-value apps.

Nearly 60% of custom apps are already created outside IT, and of those apps, 30% are built by staff with little or no technical skill.

Analysts expect a blended approach that includes low-code or no-code plus traditional development to be used by 75% of companies.

The market has jumped from USD 3.8 billion in 2017 to a projected USD 31.9 billion.

Meanwhile, 47% of developers lack quick access to tools, and 41% want over half of apps built on low-code.

Pros and Cons of Quixy

Pros Cons Use a no-code platform with a simple drag-and-drop builder to make custom apps without coding. Advanced workflows feel restricted; built-in tools don’t cover complex cases. Automate complex workflows to work faster and cut mistakes. The interface looks busy, so newcomers struggle to find things. Automate complex workflows to work faster and cut mistakes. Large apps slow performance, causing lag and delayed actions often. Connect easily to major enterprise tools with ready connectors. Fewer native integrations mean extra work connecting with external services. Collaborate in real time to move projects quickly. Cloud design scales and works on any device securely. Mobile features feel basic; offline or desktop options are limited.

Awards and Recognition of Quixy

G2 named Quixy the top no-code platform, Summer 2021.

G2 ranked it #1 BPM solution that summer.

G2 placed Quixy first among workplace-innovation platforms globally.

G2 included Quixy among India’s top 25 sellers.

FinancesOnline awarded Quixy a Great Experience award recently.

SoftwareWorld named it a top app development tool.

SoftwareSuggest gave Quixy a Customers’ Choice award recently.

SPARK Matrix listed Quixy as a leading LCAD platform.

Forrester recognised it among general-purpose low-code leaders recently.

Gartner featured Quixy in the Voice of Customer report.

Quixy- Riding the Global App Download Analyses

Globally, the total downloaded apps increased from 194 billion in 2018 to 299 billion in 2023.

The totals increased year by year, with 225 billion in 2019, followed by 247 billion in 2020, 260 billion in 2021, and 275 billion in 2022.

Quixy User Reviews and Ratings

As of 2025, Quixy has an overall user rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Most users (71%) gave it five stars and 21% gave four stars, while 4% rated three stars and 4% rated two stars; there are zero one-star reviews.

Detailed scores show customer support 4.8, value for money 4.7, ease of use 4.6, and functionality 4.5.

Conclusion

Quixy is a no-code platform that enables teams to build apps quickly and automate work without requiring programming. You drag and drop blocks and link data to tools. With this, companies eliminate manual steps, reduce errors, and accomplish more. It supports digital transformation across industries, saving time and money while accelerating innovation.

As no-code and automation continue to spread, Quixy maintains a solid place in the market. It gives modern businesses the flexibility to launch ideas quickly and run processes smoothly. This makes it a good choice for teams seeking gains without incurring heavy IT costs.

FAQ . Who can use Quixy? Quixy can be used by business professionals, teams, and organisations wanting to build apps without coding. Which Incubators & Accelerators supported Quixy? Quixy was supported by T-Hub’s LAB32 accelerator and NASSCOM 10,000 Startups incubator programs, notably India-based. How does Quixy help businesses? Quixy automates workflows, reduces manual tasks, accelerates app development, improves productivity and operational efficiency significantly. Is Quixy secure? Yes, Quixy is secure as it uses data encryption, authentication, and role-based access controls. Can Quixy integrate with other software? Yes, Quixy connects with many tools and apps using APIs, webhooks, and third-party integrations.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

