Recipe App Statistics By User, Revenue and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Recipe App Statistics: Recipe apps give users access to a wide range of recipes, cooking tips, meal plans, and shopping lists in one place. As more people cook at home and focus on health, these apps have grown rapidly. Their features include personalized suggestions, and social sharing options make them popular, especially as smartphone use and interest in healthy eating continue to rise. Looking at today’s recipe app statistics helps us understand how digital cooking habits are shaping what people eat and how they choose food.

This article explores the key trends, statistics, and reasons behind the growing popularity of recipe apps worldwide.

Editor’s Choice

The global market size of Recipe App is expected to grow to around USD 791.7 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 35.7% from 2025 to 2033.

by 2025, with a CAGR of from 2025 to 2033. According to cognitivemarketresearch.com, the North American region will account for USD 288.315 million in revenue by 2025.

in revenue by 2025. As of 2025, the United States will account for the highest market sales revenue of USD 209.605 million .

. In the Recipe App market, free apps will account for approximately 60% of the market share in 2025.

of the market share in 2025. A report shared by Coolest Gadgets in 2024 found that around 40% of Recipe App users are aged 18 to 34, followed by 35% aged 35 to 54, and the remaining 25% aged 55 or older.

of Recipe App users are aged 18 to 34, followed by aged 35 to 54, and the remaining aged 55 or older. A Straits Research report shows that the United States leads the market, with more than 500 recipe apps available to consumers.

recipe apps available to consumers. The Recipe Apps Market has seen strong new product development, with about 40% of companies releasing updated versions featuring AI-powered recipe recommendations.

of companies releasing updated versions featuring AI-powered recipe recommendations. Recipe App Statistics show that personalised recipe app owners generally earn between USD 50,000 and USD 150,000 each year.

each year. Recipe apps are popular because they make cooking easier, faster, and more organized.

Nearly 60% of adults keep a phone or tablet nearby while cooking at home.

of adults keep a phone or tablet nearby while cooking at home. Additionally, 50% of users favour apps offering detailed nutritional information.

General Recipe App Statistics

According to Technavio, the use of recipe apps has grown rapidly, with user activity rising 21.7% over the last year.

The industry is also expected to grow by 18.3% in the next five years.

In the U.S., most of the top free apps are recipe apps, 91 of the top 100, while only 9 fall into the fully paid category.

A report by 360researchreports.com stated that the United States users typically spend about 25 minutes each day on recipe apps.

According to globalgrowthinsights.com, the Recipe Apps Market is growing quickly, with over 70% of users choosing mobile platforms for meal planning and ingredient tracking.

More than 65% use personalized recipe suggestions, and nearly 55% prefer apps with step-by-step videos.

Subscription content drives about 40% of engagement, while over 60% rely on apps for healthier meals, and 45% use nutritional tools.

Meanwhile, social sharing impacts nearly 50% of interactions.

Around 35% use grocery list features, and 30% prefer AI-based recommendations.

Besides, 75% of new users are motivated by convenience, 48% by enhanced UX, and 38% by personalized alerts.

Recipe Apps Market Trends

A Global Growth Insights report shows that over 60% of users prefer recipe apps with personalised dietary options.

Around 55% want ingredient swaps based on allergies, while 48% appreciate portion adjustment features.

Social engagement increases by 45% when community sharing is included, and 40% of users show greater loyalty when given personalized meal plans.

On the adoption side, over 70% of home cooks now depend on digital recipe platforms for daily meal preparation.

Around 65% prefer step-by-step guidance, while 52% use ingredient replacement suggestions.

In-app grocery lists affect nearly 38% of shopping decisions, and interactive features like timers and voice instructions boost engagement by 42%.

Additionally, 50% of users favour apps offering detailed nutritional information.

Recipe App Market Size

(Source: market.us)

The global recipe app market is projected to reach USD 2.268 billion by 2033, rising from USD 667.3 million in 2023, and this expansion is supported by a sustained 13.5% CAGR expected from 2024 to 2033.

by 2033, rising from in 2023, and this expansion is supported by a sustained CAGR expected from 2024 to 2033. In 2023, North America accounted for more than 35.7% of the total market, reflecting strong adoption of digital cooking tools across the United States and Canada.

of the total market, reflecting strong adoption of digital cooking tools across the United States and Canada. In the same year, free-to-download applications held a leading position, capturing 73.6% of overall usage, indicating that consumers continue to prefer accessible platforms with optional premium features.

of overall usage, indicating that consumers continue to prefer accessible platforms with optional premium features. Android emerged as the dominant operating system in 2023 with a 71.4% share, suggesting wider accessibility of recipe apps across budget-friendly and mid-range devices globally.

In the United States, about 53% of adults used a recipe app or website at least once per month in 2023, indicating growing reliance on digital sources for cooking guidance.

of adults used a recipe app or website at least once per month in 2023, indicating growing reliance on digital sources for cooking guidance. More than 70% of adults across countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada used platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter to find cooking ideas, demonstrating the central role of social media in modern meal planning.

of adults across countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada used platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter to find cooking ideas, demonstrating the central role of social media in modern meal planning. Millennials aged 25 to 34 showed higher engagement, with 59% of this age group regularly using smartphones or tablets while cooking, confirming that younger adults deeply integrate technology into their kitchen routines.

of this age group regularly using smartphones or tablets while cooking, confirming that younger adults deeply integrate technology into their kitchen routines. Users typically spent about 25 minutes per day on recipe apps, signaling strong engagement and sustained interest in digital cooking assistance.

per day on recipe apps, signaling strong engagement and sustained interest in digital cooking assistance. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Germany also reported rising use of recipe apps as consumers increasingly search for quick-cooking solutions, culturally diverse meal ideas, and healthier food choices.

Recent usage data shows that Italy and Spain recorded strong interest in Mediterranean meal planning apps, while India observed significant growth in apps offering regional cuisine recommendations and step by step video guidance.

Recipe App Market Revenue By Type

Revenue from free recipe apps is projected to reach USD 567.5 million in 2025, and this figure is expected to rise steadily across major markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and Australia, driven by growing interest in home cooking and healthier eating. This upward movement reflects year-on-year growth of about 12.5% as users continue to shift toward mobile meal-planning solutions.

Paid recipe apps are estimated to generate USD 276.5 million in 2025, showing early adoption in countries where users prefer premium features linked to nutrition tracking and personalized plans. The market expands by nearly 20.1% by 2026 as digital recipe platforms gain stronger penetration in urban regions across North America and Europe.

By 2027, free recipe app revenue is expected to reach USD 718.3 million, driven by rising smartphone adoption in emerging markets. Markets such as India record fast adoption as more consumers search for budget-friendly digital cooking tools. This category shows consistent momentum with an approximate 12.5% annual increase.

Paid recipe app revenue climbs to USD 399.8 million in 2027, influenced by subscription models gaining traction in the United States, Canada, and Japan. Many users prefer diet-focused guidance and AI-enabled recommendations, which boosts willingness to pay for premium access. Growth remains strong at nearly 20.3%.

In 2028, free recipe apps reach USD 808.3 million, with strong uptake in countries experimenting with personalized nutrition content. The growing popularity of plant-based diets and calorie-tracking tools supports this segment, marking growth of about 12.5% compared with the previous year.

Paid recipe apps achieve USD 479.8 million in 2028, expanding sharply in markets where wellness spending is rising. Countries such as Germany and South Korea report healthier subscription conversion rates, with paid revenue increasing by 20.0%.

Free app revenue surpasses USD 910.3 million in 2029 as cooking-related social media trends encourage more users to download recipe platforms. This nearly 12.6% increase stands out in countries with high food-influencer engagement, including the United States and Brazil.

Paid app revenue approaches USD 574.7 million in 2029 as personalization features become a major selling point. Markets with high subscription affinity, such as the United Kingdom and Canada, contribute significantly, recording an annual gain of around 19.8%.

Free recipe apps cross the USD 1.02 billion mark in 2030, supported by new integrations with health apps and voice assistants. Adoption grows quickly in regions where home cooking is part of daily life, including India and Southeast Asia. The annual rise of 12.7% shows sustained demand.

Paid apps reach USD 686.5 million in 2030, driven by advanced analytics and meal-planning automation. This shift reflects rising digital readiness in Japan, France, and Australia, with growth of nearly 19.5%.

Free app revenue is anticipated to reach USD 1.15 billion in 2031 as users in major countries increasingly rely on personalized diet content and AI tools for cooking convenience. Growth of about 12.8% continues the long-term pattern of strong engagement.

Paid apps increase to USD 818.2 million in 2031, supported by a higher acceptance of subscription ecosystems in developed markets. The segment records an annual rise close to 19.2%, strengthening overall market momentum.

By 2032, free recipe apps reach USD 1.30 billion, marking one of the strongest growth phases across North America, Asia, and Western Europe. Higher nutritional awareness and smartphone saturation enhance usage, resulting in another 12.8% increase.

Paid recipe apps grow to USD 973.6 million in 2032, nearly reaching the billion-dollar threshold as consumers place more value on guided meal journeys and advanced recipe personalization. Revenue expands by about 19.0%, reflecting consistent global demand for premium features.

Year Free Apps Paid Apps (USD million) 2025 567.5 276.5 2026 638.4 332.2 2027 718.3 399.8 2028 808.3 479.8 2029 910.3 574.7 2030 1,026.3 686.5 2031 1,158.3 818.2 2032 1,306.4 973.6

Recipe App Market Sales By Region

North America is projected to generate USD 288.315 million in revenue by 2025, and the region is expected to reach about USD 732.192 million by 2033. A steady expansion is indicated by a CAGR of 12.356%, reflecting stronger adoption of advanced digital solutions across the United States and Canada. Rising investment in cloud technologies and analytics platforms continues to support this upward trajectory.

Europe is estimated to record USD 207.855 million in 2025, with revenue expected to reach nearly USD 546.382 million by 2033. The region is growing at a CAGR of 12.84%, influenced by increased regulatory focus on digital modernization and broad adoption in countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Asia Pacific is forecast to move from USD 160.92 million in 2025 to about USD 488.128 million in 2033. The CAGR of 14.88% represents the strongest pace among all regions, driven by rapid digital transformation in markets like China, Japan, and India, along with expanding enterprise adoption of automation technologies.

South America is projected to increase from USD 38.74 million in 2025 to about USD 108.473 million in 2033. The region is advancing at a CAGR of 13.74%, supported by higher technology investments in Brazil and rising financial sector digitization across neighboring countries.

The Middle East is expected to rise from USD 29.055 million in 2025 to about USD 82.359 million by 2033. A CAGR of 13.91% suggests consistent growth, supported by government-led digital infrastructure programs in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Africa is projected to grow from USD 20.115 million in 2025 to nearly USD 51.223 million by 2033. The region’s CAGR of 12.39% reflects gradual improvements in digital adoption, with South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya emerging as early adopters in several technology categories.

Meanwhile, other regional market sales analysis is stated below:

Region 2025 2033 CAGR

(from 2025 to 2033) (USD million) Europe 207.855 546.382 12.84% Asia Pacific 160.92 488.128 14.88% South America 38.74 108.473 13.74% Middle East 29.055 82.359 13.91% Africa 20.115 51.223 12.39%

By Country

As of 2025, the United States will account for the highest market sales revenue of USD 209.605 million.

By the end of 2033, the market will reach approximately USD 519.124 million, with a CAGR of 12.004% in the same forecasted period.

Furthermore, other countries’ expected market sales revenue is mentioned in the table below:

Country 2025 2033 CAGR

(from 2025 to 2033) (USD million) Canada 52.473 138.384 12.887% Mexico 26.237 74.684 13.970% United Kingdom 32.425 78.679 11.718% Germany 46.56 117.472 12.264% France 29.723 73.215 11.928% Italy 17.876 45.896 12.510% Russia 16.213 43.711 13.199% Spain 14.758 43.437 14.447% Sweden 9.561 24.314 12.374% Denmark 12.263 37.154 14.861% Switzerland 8.106 24.587 14.878% Luxembourg 3.118 7.649 11.872% China 55.035 174.262 15.497% Japan 31.54 86.887 13.504% India 20.759 68.826 16.163% South Korea 13.035 37.586 14.154% Australia 10.782 30.752 13.998% Singapore 4.071 11.227 13.518% South East Asia 16.897 51.742 15.015% Taiwan 4.828 13.668 13.892% Brazil 16.155 47.511 14.436% Argentina 7.051 19.634 13.657% Colombia 5.54 15.946 14.128% Peru 2.906 7.485 12.556% Chile 3.409 9.003 12.907% Saudi Arabia 11.854 34.179 14.152% Turkey 5.666 16.472 14.271% UAE 4.329 11.695 13.227% Egypt 4.039 11.036 13.389% Qatar 1.482 4.694 15.505% Nigeria 5.914 15.418 12.725%

Recipe App Statistics By Segmental Analysis

According to globalgrowthinsights.com, in the Recipe App market, free apps will account for the largest share, approximately 60%, in 2025.

On the other hand, the paid app market accounted for a share of 40%.

Meanwhile, the free apps market will grow at a 10% CAGR, followed by 14% (paid apps) from 2025 to 2035.

The table below shows the Recipe App market analysis based on the application:

Applications Market Share CAGR

(From 2025 to 2035) iOS 55% 11% Android 60% 13% Others 15% 9%

Recipe App User Statistics

A report shared by Coolest Gadgets in 2024 found that around 40% of Recipe App users are aged 18 to 34.

Followed by 35% aged 35 to 54, and the remaining 25% aged 55 or older.

Women make up 70% of users, while men account for about 30%.

In terms of device preferences, most users, around 80% access recipe apps on their smartphones, while 15% use tablets, and only 5% rely on smart TVs or wearables.

User behaviour trends show that approximately 60% engage with recipe apps every week, and about 50% use them specifically for meal planning.

Additionally, around 40% of users prefer vegetarian or vegan recipes.

Global Availability of Recipe Apps Statistics

A Straits Research report shows that the United States leads the market, with more than 500 recipe apps available to consumers.

In the U.K., there are about 200 apps, with a growing focus on traditional British dishes and eco-friendly cooking styles.

Germany offers around 180 recipe apps, many of which highlight regional flavours and classic German meals.

India has nearly 170 apps, reflecting the country’s diverse and multicultural food traditions.

Canada offers roughly 150 recipe apps, giving users plenty of options to suit different cooking preferences.

Revenue And Profit Insights For Recipe Apps

Recipe App Statistics show that personalised recipe app owners generally earn between USD 50,000 and USD 150,000 each year.

Building these apps usually costs between USD 10,000 and USD 100,000, while marketing costs range from USD 1 to USD 3 per new installation.

Profit margins typically range from 20% to 40%, and apps with more than 100,000 users tend to achieve higher profits.

About 15% to 30% of total revenue is shared with platforms like Apple and Google.

Adding custom notifications can boost engagement by 20% to 30%, and strong loyalty programs for premium users can increase retention by 15% to 20%.

New Product Developments In The Recipe Apps Market

The Recipe Apps Market has seen strong new product development, with about 40% of companies releasing updated versions featuring AI-powered recipe recommendations.

As of 2025, around 35% of new updates include augmented reality tools to improve cooking tutorials, while around 50% focus on multilingual support.

Over 60% of recent releases offer improved grocery integration, enabling in-app ingredient purchases.

Additionally, 45% of companies are developing personalized meal-planning features for users with specific dietary needs.

BigOven saw a 30% increase in engagement, while Epicurious saw a 25% increase in paid conversions.

Cookmate improved retention by 40%, Allrecipes enhanced experience by 20%, and Yummly gained 35% more active users.

Use Cases Of Recipe Apps

Recipe apps are popular because they make cooking easier, faster, and more organized.

Many users rely on these apps for meal planning and grocery shopping, allowing them to plan weekly meals and automatically generate shopping lists.

They also support healthy eating by providing nutrition information and recipes tailored to dietary needs.

For beginners or busy cooks, step-by-step instructions, photos or videos, and helpful ingredient-substitution options simplify cooking.

Overall, recipe apps serve as virtual kitchen assistants, helping you plan, cook, and eat smarter.

Top 10 Recipe Apps Of 2025

Yummly , founded in 2009, is used by more than 30 million people and operates in over 150 countries , making it one of the most widely adopted cooking platforms worldwide. Its 4.8 rating reflects strong user satisfaction, and its global footprint shows that the app is favored not only in the US but also across Europe and Asia.

, founded in 2009, is used by more than people and operates in over , making it one of the most widely adopted cooking platforms worldwide. Its rating reflects strong user satisfaction, and its global footprint shows that the app is favored not only in the US but also across Europe and Asia. Tasty , launched by BuzzFeed in 2015, reaches more than 25 million active users and is available in over 120 countries . Its 4.7 rating indicates a consistently positive user experience, and the platform’s presence in the US, UK, and Canada supports widespread adoption of video-based cooking tutorials.

, launched by BuzzFeed in 2015, reaches more than active users and is available in over . Its rating indicates a consistently positive user experience, and the platform’s presence in the US, UK, and Canada supports widespread adoption of video-based cooking tutorials. Allrecipes , created in 1997, records more than 40 million active users across more than 100 countries , making it a long-established leader in recipe discovery. With a user rating of 4.6 , the platform remains a preferred choice in markets such as the US, Australia, and parts of Europe due to its large recipe database.

, created in 1997, records more than active users across more than , making it a long-established leader in recipe discovery. With a user rating of , the platform remains a preferred choice in markets such as the US, Australia, and parts of Europe due to its large recipe database. BigOven , founded in 2003, serves over 13 million users and operates in more than 60 countries . Its 4.5 rating shows a stable level of engagement, and the app is well used in regions like the US and Western Europe where meal-planning tools are highly valued.

, founded in 2003, serves over users and operates in more than . Its rating shows a stable level of engagement, and the app is well used in regions like the US and Western Europe where meal-planning tools are highly valued. Epicurious , launched in 1995, engages more than 10 million users in over 80 countries , with a strong rating of 4.6 . Its reach includes the US, the UK, and Japan, where curated recipes and premium content attract experienced home cooks.

, launched in 1995, engages more than users in over , with a strong rating of . Its reach includes the US, the UK, and Japan, where curated recipes and premium content attract experienced home cooks. Cookpad , founded in 1997, records more than 60 million users and is available in more than 70 countries , making it one of the most community-driven recipe platforms globally. Its 4.4 rating supports strong adoption in Japan, Spain, and Indonesia, where user-generated content plays a major role.

, founded in 1997, records more than users and is available in more than , making it one of the most community-driven recipe platforms globally. Its rating supports strong adoption in Japan, Spain, and Indonesia, where user-generated content plays a major role. Kitchen Stories , created in 2014, attracts more than 12 million users and operates in over 100 countries . The 4.7 rating highlights strong satisfaction, particularly in the US, Germany, and the UK due to its high-quality visuals and step-by-step videos.

, created in 2014, attracts more than users and operates in over . The rating highlights strong satisfaction, particularly in the US, Germany, and the UK due to its high-quality visuals and step-by-step videos. SideChef , founded in 2013, has over 8 million active users in more than 90 countries , supported by a 4.5 rating. Its adoption is strong in the US, Australia, and Singapore, where guided cooking and smart-kitchen integrations continue to gain interest.

, founded in 2013, has over active users in more than , supported by a rating. Its adoption is strong in the US, Australia, and Singapore, where guided cooking and smart-kitchen integrations continue to gain interest. Whisk , launched in 2019, records more than 7 million users and is available in over 50 countries , with a user rating of 4.4 . The app continues to expand in markets such as the US, Canada, and the UK, driven by interest in meal-planning and grocery-sync features.

, launched in 2019, records more than users and is available in over , with a user rating of . The app continues to expand in markets such as the US, Canada, and the UK, driven by interest in meal-planning and grocery-sync features. Paprika Recipe Manager, founded in 2010, serves more than 6 million users across 40 countries, supported by an impressive 4.8 rating. It is particularly popular in the US and Europe, where users value its recipe organization and offline access features.

Apps Name Year Founded Active Users (millions) Countries Available User Rating (Out of 5) Yummly 2009 30+ 150+ 4.8 Tasty (BuzzFeed) 2015 25+ 120+ 4.7 Allrecipes 1997 40+ 100+ 4.6 BigOven 2003 13+ 60+ 4.5 Epicurious 1995 10+ 80+ 4.6 Cookpad 1997 60+ 70+ 4.4 Kitchen Stories 2014 12+ 100+ 4.7 SideChef 2013 8+ 90+ 4.5 Whisk 2019 7+ 50+ 4.4 Paprika Recipe Manager 2010 6+ 40+ 4.8

Conclusion

After completing the article a recipe app greatly streamlines cooking by organizing ideas, tools, and ingredients in one place, helping users discover new meals, save favourites, plan, and cook with less effort. Clear steps, quick search options, and adjustable portions make cooking feel simple and boost confidence. In the end, a recipe app turns cooking from something that might feel tiring into an enjoyable, easy activity for everyone, helping users try new foods, stay organised, and cook with more creativity.

Shared On:



FAQ . Is Recipe App free to use? Most recipe apps are free to use, but some offer optional paid features, such as meal plans or ad-free browsing. How to search for recipes on the app? Use the search bar to find recipes by ingredients, cuisine, cooking time, or dish name. Does the Recipe App allow users to upload their own recipes? Yes, the Recipe App lets users upload their own recipes with ingredients, steps, and photos. Does the Recipe App work offline? The Recipe App allow users to access saved or downloaded recipes offline without an internet connection. How often are new recipes added to the app? New recipes are added regularly, depending on the app’s update schedule and user contributions.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey