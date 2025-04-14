MyFitnessPal Statistics And Facts (2025)

Introduction

MyFitnessPal Statistics: MyFitnessPal is the best app to access when talking about health and fitness. This app has greatly affected how people count calories and exercise. Launching in 2005, users have been provided with a highly advanced platform where they can log food, account for activities, and create goals. My fitness pal has brought many things since then.

It has advanced the application with features and users, contributing greatly in making My Fitness Pal a central tool in the digital health and wellness arena. This article takes a look at the MyFitnessPal statistics in 2025, such as revenue, user engagement, and market standings.

The global market for fitness apps was valued at US$38.66 billion in 2023, and it is expected to expand to US$66.08 billion in 2024.

in 2023, and it is expected to expand to in 2024. There will be nearly 119 million Americans projected to take advantage of e-services apps, with 39.6 million specifically expected to adopt wearables.

Americans projected to take advantage of e-services apps, with specifically expected to adopt wearables. MyFitnessPal statistics reveal that MyFitnessPal generated approximately US$12 million in in-app revenue and remains a leading fitness app.

in in-app revenue and remains a leading fitness app. Revenue growth continued for the application, reaching US$310 million in 2023 from US$51 million in 2016.

in 2023 from in 2016. Registered users increased from 50 million in 2015 to 220 million in 2024.

in 2015 to in 2024. In January 2025, MyFitnessPal will come in among the highest-earning fitness-oriented apps with revenues of over US$16 million .

. MyFitnessPal statistics show that MyFitnessPal ranked third among the best downloaded fitness applications at the beginning of 2025, going home with 2.25 million downloads.

downloads. Privacy concerns arose in 2024, with MyFitnessPal receiving a safety rating of 34% against extensive data collection.

against extensive data collection. Even though there is competition from Strava and Fitbit, MyFitnessPal still shines as a market leader in fitness and nutrition tracking.

Fitness App Market

Projected to boom into an estimated USD 66.08 billion in the near future, the global fitness application market valued USD 38.66 billion in 2023.

Of the 119 million Americans expected to use eServices apps by 2024, around 39.6 million show a preference for eServices wearables; such evidence reflects the industry’s rapid growth.

Currently, almost 19% of smartphone users have at least one health tracking application that monitors their diet, exercise, and nutrition.

However, users have many options to track their health goals as they have the most well-known applications listed above, like MyFitnessPal, Fitbit, and Strava.

MyFitnessPal statistics state that MyFitnessPal generates almost 12 million us dollars worth of in-app revenue among leading fitness and sports mobile apps.

MyFitnessPal App Revenue

Year Revenue ($mm) 2016 51 2017 56 2018 76 2019 86 2020 102 2021 171 2022 247 2023 310

MyFitnessPal statistics show that revenues soared from 2016 to 2023 for MyFitnessPal due to the high demand for its product and successful monetization.

From a revenue of US$51 million in 2016, the app went up steadily to US$56 million in 2017.

The following year saw a huge leap to US$76 million, with an increase to US$86 million in 2019. In 2020, revenues crossed US$100 million for the first time, at US$102 million.

The growth trend continued into 2021, with revenues shooting up to US$171 million- an impressive improvement.

However, the real gains in revenue for MyFitnessPal came over the next couple of years, up to US$247 million in 2022 and an overwhelming US$310 million in 2023.

Such a boom tells us that the number of users of the app is rising and the premium versions are a success, thus having a steady hold in the fitness and health tracking market.

MyFitnessPal Registered Users

Year Users (mm) 2015 50 2016 75 2017 85 2018 150 2019 180 2020 200 2022 210 2024 220

MyFitnessPal statistics highlight a huge disparity in the registered users since 2015. It had 50 million users in the year 2015, then shot to 75 million in 2016 and almost reached 85 million by 2017.

Then came 2018, which saw leaps up to 150 million and again in 2019, to 180 million. By 2020, it crossed the barrier of 200 million, according to registries.

It did not sit down comfortably in subsequent years but kept on increasing, with numbers reaching 210 million by 2022.

The approximate number for 2024 is expected to be around 220 million.

MyFitnessPal statistics indicate that the obvious increase proves the great popularity and success of MyFitnessPal in attracting a far bigger audience towards health and fitness tracking.

Most Popular Fitness And Sports Apps Worldwide 2025, By Revenue

MyFitnessPal statistics show that in January 2025, MyFitnessPal still upheld the title of the best fitness and sports mobile app, grossing more than US$16 million in revenue earned in apps.

Strava came in second with approximately US$9 million in revenue combining Google’s Play and Apple’s app stores.

Fitbit, which deals with wearable fitness and health-tracking devices, earned US$7 million through its app launched solely on Google platforms.

Such MyFitnessPal statistics give a clear indication of the already ongoing MyFitnessPal dominance in the fitness app niche, alongside serious competition from the leading players in the industry.

Most Popular Fitness And Sports Apps Worldwide 2025, By Downloads

According to MyFitnessPal statistics, as of January 2025, Strava was the most downloaded fitness and sports app worldwide, with downloads of almost 3.4 million. In second place was Mi Fitness from Xiaomi, with downloads slightly below three million.

MyFitnessPal reigns in very close third place with 2.25 million downloads, reflecting its persistent popularity among health and nutrition-focused users.

Meanwhile, Leap Fitness Group’s Home Workout was the third globally downloaded app, with 2.25 million downloads in the first month of the year.

These numbers paint a picture of cut-throat competition within the fitness app market, with the maximum number of platforms competing for users’ engagement and adoption.

Feature Enhancements In 2024

To improve user experience and engagement, several new features were introduced for MyFitnessPal in its Summer Release of 2022.

Designed individually and verified by MyFitnessPal Registered Dietitians, this feature gives users accurate and complete search results for commonly logged foods.

To enhance their awareness, this feature gives users an overview of their weekly food intake by food groups, including fruits, vegetables, sweets and snacks, alcohol, and proteins.

Provides users with real-time tracking of their progress and nutrition feedback to encourage healthy habits by calling out priority nutrients that match their goals.

Incentivises users along their journeys using visual milestones, celebrating combat streaks and major weight loss feats that allow users to feel the reward of their progress.

Privacy And Security Considerations

These improvements emphasise MyFitnessPal’s ongoing commitment to harnessing modern technology together with expert insight to support its users in their health journey.

In 2024, attention was drawn to MyFitnessPal for user data privacy concerns.

MyFitnessPal statistics state that expressVPN’s analysis singled out MyFitnessPal as the least privacy-secure app, rating it only 34% on its safety scale.

Considerable amounts of information were reportedly collected by the app, causing concern for data security and user privacy, tagging users’ email addresses, full names, birthdays, and so on.

This calls for the need for users to remain vigilant towards the protection of the personal information they disclose and the need for app developers to place superior emphasis on data protection.

Conclusion

MyFitnessPal still reigns over the fitness and nutrition app industry, boasting an incredible increase in user base, revenue, and market stature. As per MyFitnessPal statistics, with registrations exceeding 220 million users by 2024 and annual revenues climbing to a whopping US$310 million, MyFitnessPal remains one of the highest choices among health-conscious individuals.

Feature improvements in food tracking and progress monitoring have resulted in increasing user engagement. Still, concerns about data privacy highlight issues for improvement. Despite the strong competition from Strava and Fitbit, MyFitnessPal continues to lead the field when it comes to downloads and revenue. As the fitness app market continues to grow, innovation and adaptability will be very crucial for MyFitnessPal to remain a success.

