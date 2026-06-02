Rieju Statistics By Market Challenge And Insights (2026)

Introduction

Rieju Statistics: Founded in 1934 in Figueres, Spain, Rieju keeps showing up as one of Europe’s oldest, still independently owned motorcycle makers, kind of rare, you know… and also one of the few historic Spanish motorcycle brands that still runs under family control. In the 2024–2025 period, the company dealt with a mixed business weather… like, not great, not terrible either. Then, entering 2026, Rieju is still juggling stricter emissions rules, shifting rider expectations, and tougher rivalry coming from the bigger European and even Asian motorcycle manufacturers.

Even with all that going on, Rieju keeps pushing out more models in off-road, enduro, supermoto, and lighter adventure motorcycle segments. At the same time, the overall approach is leaning more and more toward export destinations, very focused performance motorcycles, and using the old GasGas enduro platform acquisition to firm up its footing in the global off-road space.

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Rieju was founded in 1934, and it remains one of Spain’s oldest independent motorcycle manufacturers.

The former GasGas platform acquisition essentially transferred proven 250cc and 300cc enduro machines to Rieju during 2020.

enduro machines to Rieju during 2020. GasGas moved roughly 4,500 motorcycles across more than 50 countries in the 2017–2020 window.

across more than in the 2017–2020 window. Rieju builds over 12,000 motorcycles each year at its Figueres plant, so it’s not small-scale.

each year at its Figueres plant, so it’s not small-scale. Around 85% of Rieju’s motorcycle output is exported internationally.

of Rieju’s motorcycle output is exported internationally. The company supports distribution reaching more than 40 countries overall.

overall. KTM’s parent group, Pierer Mobility, acquired a 60% stake in GasGas back in 2019.

stake in GasGas back in 2019. Rieju’s MR Series still holds a lightweight concept around 105 kg , helping the off-road feel more competitive.

, helping the off-road feel more competitive. The MR Series uses the well-known 250cc and 300cc two-stroke enduro platforms with racing DNA.

two-stroke enduro platforms with racing DNA. For the 2025–2026 MR models, Rieju introduced a 298cc fuel-injected two-stroke engine with dual Bosch injectors, fairly direct too.

two-stroke engine with dual Bosch injectors, fairly direct too. Riders can select Race, Forest, and Wet riding modes, enhancing versatility across terrain conditions.

The Aventura 500 Legend offers an industry-leading 39–40-litre fuel capacity .

. The Aventura 500 delivers an estimated riding range of 600–1,000 km , among the highest in its segment.

, among the highest in its segment. The Aventura 500 is powered by a 47 hp parallel-twin engine targeting mid-size adventure riders.

parallel-twin engine targeting mid-size adventure riders. The Aventura 307 Rally produces approximately 33 bhp, around 30% more power than the Kawasaki KLX300.

Rieju’s GasGas Acquisition

Rieju’s 2020 acquisition of the former GasGas enduro motorcycle platform marked one of the more important strategic moves in the company’s recent history.

As Rieju S.A. and Torrot Electric Europa S.A. explain, the deal transferred the intellectual and industrial property rights of the well-known GasGas enduro range, and in practice, that let Rieju jump right into the high-performance off-road motorcycle segment.

It also avoided a lot of the time and expense that usually comes with building a brand new platform from scratch, you know.

The platform that was taken over included the EC, XC, and GP 250cc and 300cc two-stroke models, plus the Ranger model, which was introduced in 2019.

Between 2017 and 2020, Torrot Electric Europa sold about 4,500 motorcycles across more than 50 countries, so there was a clear international pull, and it helped confirm the platform’s commercial viability.

According to GasGas and Torrot corporate communications, the bikes didn’t just sell; they also had real results on the track: podium finishes and championships in Spain, France, Italy, and other international enduro events, sort of like proof.

The firm already had a solid manufacturing base, producing over 12,000 motorcycles each year at its Figueres facility near Barcelona, and exporting around 85% of output to more than 40 countries.

Some sources from Rieju S.A. point out that adding the GasGas platform lets the company stretch its displacement range and, at the same time, reach a newer customer group that is mostly interested in competitive off-road riding.

In 2019, Pierer Mobility (KTM) acquired a 60% stake in GasGas and then swapped the earlier platform with KTM-derived architecture.

This acquisition proved to be a pretty efficient growth strategy. Instead of spending years in R&D, Rieju kind of acquired an already tested platform, with real market recognition, solid racing know-how, and global distribution potential.

The deal helped reinforce Spain’s motorcycle manufacturing ecosystem, it also kept local supplier networks around, and then it positioned Rieju as a more serious rival in the expanding enduro and off-road motorcycle scene.

The acquisition shifted Rieju from a smaller niche manufacturer into a stronger global actor, with immediate credibility in high-performance off-road motorcycling.

(Sources: Rieju S.A., Torrot Electric Europa S.A., GasGas Corporate Announcements.)

The Catalyst: KTM’s Takeover of GasGas

Pierer Mobility AG taking a 60% controlling share in GasGas during 2019 wasn’t just a normal takeover; it was a deliberate strategic move, aimed at strengthening the KTM Group’s grip in the worldwide off-road motorcycle market.

As described in KTM Corporate Communications and Cycle News, GasGas joined KTM and Husqvarna as the third major European off-road brand within the group, and that created a diversified lineup that could serve several customer segments at once.

Before the acquisition, GasGas had already built a firm reputation in trials and enduro racing. Particularly, its EC, XC, and GP 250cc–300cc models were made in Girona, Spain.

Those bikes were commonly seen in European off-road events for their light feel and competitive performance.

Still, sources like Visordown and RevZilla suggest that Pierer Mobility’s longer-term plan wasn’t really to hold separate engineering blueprints forever, you know.

Instead, the company sort of adopted this shared platform strategy, and yeah, KTM stayed as the performance-minded flagship brand, Husqvarna aimed at premium plus lifestyle-oriented riders, while GasGas was repositioned into something younger and easier to reach off-road brand.

So in practice, all three marques could share common engines, chassis, electronics, and even development resources, but still keep their own styling and market identities.

One big consequence of this whole approach was the gradual retirement of the older Spanish-designed GasGas enduro platform.

According to Rieju S.A. and Visordown, the intellectual and industrial property rights for the Girona-developed EC, XC, and GP models were sold to Rieju in 2020. That meant Rieju could keep producing, while GasGas moved toward KTM-derived technology.

Shared engineering lowered duplicated R&D effort, it also simplified component sourcing, and improved manufacturing scale across the KTM Group.

The result was basically a stronger multi-brand ecosystem, able to serve different customer groups while relying on a common technical base.

The GasGas acquisition was less about defending a separate manufacturer and more about absorbing a well-known off-road name into a platform-driven global plan that runs more smoothly.

(Sources: KTM Corporate Communications, Cycle News, Visordown, RevZilla, Rieju S.A.)

Rieju’s Evolution of the MR Series (2021–2026)

Rieju getting the old GasGas EC, XC, and GP enduro platforms back in 2020 really feels like one of those smartest moves in the European off-road motorcycle scene.

Visordown and RideApart both point out that the deal basically gave Rieju quick access to proven 250cc and 300cc two-stroke enduro know-how, so they sidestepped years of expensive trial and error, and it sped up their arrival in the tough, big-bore enduro world.

If you look at it like an analyst might, this acquisition kind of re-positioned Rieju from a smaller niche lightweight builder into an actual player in the higher-end off-road space.

Instead of starting a platform from a blank page, they used an already race-proven design, then brought it back as the MR Series.

Enduro21 also says these bikes kept the familiar chrome-moly steel frame, six-speed gearbox, hydraulic clutch, and a light overall feel around 105 kg, so they’re not just theory— they’re made to be ridden in hard-enduro situations and serious trail riding.

Rieju Global and Rieju Australia mention that the company refreshed its top models using a new 298cc fuel-injected two-stroke engine with Throttle Body Fuel Injection (TFI) and dual Bosch injectors.

In practice, the setup gives a sharper throttle response, lower fuel use, and a more exact sort of power delivery versus older carburetor systems.

Plus, riders can switch between Race, Forest, and Wet riding modes, which makes the whole thing feel more flexible across different terrain conditions.

Strategically, this modernization keeps Rieju competitive versus larger rivals like KTM and Husqvarna, while still preserving that lightweight kind of feel that made the original GasGas platform so well-liked.

Backed by more advanced electronics, fuel injection, and continuous product refinement, Rieju has basically turned a legacy foundation into a modern growth vehicle.

An acquisition of intellectual property has slowly turned into a long-term opportunity to push the company’s visibility harder in the global enduro space and also to widen its premium off-road customer circle.

Rieju’s strategic outlook for 2027 and beyond

Rieju is steadily morphing from a niche off-road builder into a broader adventure and electric mobility player, with the Aventura line acting like a sort of cornerstone in the long-term growth plan.

According to ADV Pulse and Motoplanete, the flagship Aventura 500 Legend has already carved out a distinctive spot in the mid-size adventure segment thanks to its 39–40-litre fuel volume and an estimated 600–1,000 km ride range, numbers that sit above a lot of competitors in the 500cc group.

The Aventura 500 functions as Rieju’s halo product, pairing a 47 hp parallel-twin engine with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, long-travel suspension, and up-to-date TFT instrumentation.

Instead of doing a full platform makeover, future changes will probably zero in on smarter electronics, rider-assist features, and meeting upcoming Euro 6 and BS7 requirements, as ADV Pulse suggests.

At the same time, Rieju is sort of pushing into the entry-level adventure slice with the Aventura 307 Rally, and yes, it is clearly aimed there.

According to Essex Bike Club, the motorcycle’s 293cc fuel-injected engine puts out roughly 33 bhp, and that’s about 30% more power than the Kawasaki KLX300. So it ends up being pretty appealing for younger riders too, and for emerging markets in general.

Meanwhile, the company’s electric plans are showing up more clearly. Enduro21 and EnduroChannel point to the E-Tango as Rieju’s first big electric off-road platform. It comes with a 4 kW electric motor, regenerative braking tech, and charging times that are less than four hours.

Looking ahead, Rieju seems to be playing a dual-track game: growing its adventure motorcycle range while also working on electric mobility solutions that can scale.

By 2027, this combo could put the Spanish maker in a better position to compete in both classic adventure riding and the fast-growing European electric two-wheeler market. If it lands well, it could open multiple lanes for long-term growth and brand expansion, not just one.

Conclusion

Rieju managed to grow from this kind of small, niche Spanish motorcycle maker into a worldwide name, mostly because of off-road and adventure motorcycles; even if it sounds simple, it wasn’t. The purchase of the old GasGas enduro platform helped them move faster with new models. It also made the racing story stronger, and it let them step into higher value categories without spending on too much new development, more like reusing what already worked, with some tweaks.

With strong export exposure, production above 12,000 units each year, and sales in more than 40 countries, Rieju now has a sturdy base for what comes next. In the future, the Aventura adventure line plus the E-Tango electric platform could help them catch both the adventure touring demand and the shift toward electrification, so the company can keep growing more sustainably through 2027 and beyond.

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FAQ . What was the big deal about acquiring Rieju’s GasGas platform? It gave Rieju access to already proven 250cc and 300cc enduro motorcycles, so entry into the premium off-road market felt quicker and less risky. How many motorcycles does Rieju produce each year? Rieju makes over 12,000 motorcycles per year at its Spanish production site. What makes the Rieju Aventura 500 Legend stand out? It comes with a class-leading 39–40-litre fuel tank, plus an estimated ride range of around 600–1,000 km, which is pretty solid for longer routes. How much of Rieju’s output gets exported? Roughly 85% of Rieju motorcycles are shipped to international markets, so export is a major part of the picture. What’s Rieju planning for future growth? They’re pushing their adventure motorcycle lineup forward, while also investing in electric mobility, like the E-Tango platform, so both directions get attention

Barry Elad Barry Elad is a passionate technology and finance journalist who loves diving deep into various technology and finance topics. He gathers important statistics and facts to help others understand the tech and finance world better. With a keen interest in software, Barry writes about its benefits and how it can improve our daily lives. In his spare time, he enjoys experimenting with healthy recipes, practicing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his child. Barry’s goal is to make complex tech and finance information easy and accessible for everyone.

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