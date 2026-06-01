Ducati Statistics By Market Share And Revenue (2026)

Introduction

Ducati Statistics: Ducati went into the 2025–2026 stretch, dealing with one of the hardest premium motorcycle landscapes of this decade. The company kept its profitability pretty intact and also managed to hold onto that luxury stance even while worldwide demand started to cool off, Euro 5+ rules got tighter, and production costs kept climbing. At the same time, Ducati expanded its market share in several key areas and basically leaned into what it does best. The Italian maker kept using MotoGP dominance, premium engineering, and a high-margin product approach to keep the brand value strong on a global scale.

With annual revenue above €925 million, around USD 1.0 billion, deliveries staying over 50,000 motorcycles worldwide, and ongoing spending on racing, personalization, and off-road growth, Ducati still showed up as one of the world’s most profitable premium motorcycle brands in 2025–2026, even with all the pressure.

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Ducati pulled in about €925 million in revenue during 2025.

in revenue during 2025. Ducati logged €52 million operating profit (EBIT) in 2025.

operating profit (EBIT) in 2025. Ducati kept a 5.6% operating margin even as the industry slowed down.

operating margin even as the industry slowed down. Worldwide motorcycle deliveries slipped to 50,895 units in 2025, down from 54,495 in 2024.

units in 2025, down from in 2024. Ducati revenue dropped from €1.003 billion in 2024 to €925 million in 2025.

in 2024 to in 2025. Audi shipped 1.62 million vehicles in 2025, and revenue landed at €58.97 billion .

vehicles in 2025, and revenue landed at . Lamborghini generated roughly €768 million in operating profit on €3.2 billion in revenue.

in operating profit on in revenue. Lamborghini posted an exceptional 24% operating margin in 2025.

operating margin in 2025. Bentley produced €216 million operating profit on €2.61 billion revenue.

operating profit on revenue. Ducati counted 1,646 workers in 2025, which was down from 1,862 employees in 2024.

workers in 2025, which was down from employees in 2024. Audi Group’s workforce decreased by roughly 4,420 employees year over year in 2025.

employees year over year in 2025. Ducati also achieved six straight MotoGP Constructors’ titles during the same period.

The global off-road motorcycle market was valued at approximately USD 19.11 billion in 2023.

in 2023. The off-road motorcycle market is projected to reach nearly USD 31.25 billion by 2031 at a 6.4% CAGR.

Ducati Preserves Premium Strength and Profitability

Ducati delivered a kind of resilient financial performance in 2025, showing the push of its premium-brand approach, even while the global motorcycle industry was getting squeezed by economic pressure, rule changes, and a softer vibe in what riders actually want.

Based on Ducati’s official 2025 financial results, the company brought in roughly €925 million in revenue, and about €52 million in operating profit (EBIT), which translated into a steady 5.6% operating margin, even with the market acting difficult, all around.

Revenue was down compared with €1.003 billion in 2024, and analysts say the wider two-wheeled scene shrank notably during 2025, with double-digit drops showing up in multiple major regions.

Ducati shipped 50,895 motorcycles worldwide, down from 54,495 in 2024, which they interpret as a kind of normalization phase after that strong post-pandemic demand burst.

Meanwhile, U.S. tariffs, and also awkward dollar-to-yen currency swings, became real macro obstacles. Because the United States is still Ducati’s biggest market, these factors hit margins fairly directly.

On top of that, the shift to the tighter Euro 5+ emissions rules temporarily limited key model availability like the Monster, Hypermotard, and DesertX, until updated versions came back in early 2026, with Ducati’s newer V2 engine platform introduced.

2026 looks like a strategically important year for Ducati, and honestly, it feels kind of bigger than just the calendar, because the company is marking its 100th anniversary, with a fully refreshed product lineup and continued success inside global motorsports.

The mix of exclusivity, racing pedigree, and advanced engineering keeps Ducati firmly parked as one of the world’s most profitable premium motorcycle brands, even while global uncertainty is still hanging around in the background.

Volkswagen Group’s Luxury Brands Show Diverging Performance In 2025

(Source: audi.com)

The 2025 performance comparison between Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati also shows how premium automotive brands are handling a slower luxury market, but in very different ways—profitability strategies that don’t really look the same.

Audi stayed the volume leader, posting massive deliveries of 1.62 million vehicles, and bringing in roughly €58.97 billion in revenue.

Still, its operating profit slipped down to €2.31 billion, and the operating return on sales fell to just 3.9%, which lines up with weaker EV demand, tougher global pricing pressure, and heavier competition in premium mass-market segments.

Audi’s scale is impressive, but the profit engine seems to be under strain, especially when you compare it with the more ultra-luxury crowd.

Bentley, on the other hand, delivered only 10,131 vehicles, yet it managed to generate €216 million in operating profit out of €2.61 billion revenue, giving it a solid 8.3% return on sales.

The standout performer was Lamborghini. Even though it sold only 10,747 supercars, the brand pulled in roughly €3.2 billion in revenue and an extraordinary €768 million operating profit, which is a very strong 24% operating margin.

Lamborghini is one of the more profitable luxury automakers out there globally. This seems pushed by ultra-high demand, limited production, plus premium hybrid supercar pricing, overall. Sources: Lamborghini Financial Statements 2025.

On the other hand, Ducati turned out 50,895 motorcycles, and it produced €925 million in revenue, with €52 million operating profit. That comes out to a 5.6% operating margin.

Profitability actually dipped compared with 2024 because of tariffs, currency fluctuations, and the Euro 5+ transition curve that is always tricky.

Still, Ducati kept positive margins in a challenging two-wheel market, and the brand didn’t really fold.

So when you zoom out, the 2025 comparison basically shows a luxury-market momentum: the smaller, super-exclusive nameplates such as Lamborghini and Bentley keep beating the bigger, more “volume-first” premium manufacturers on profitability.

Meanwhile, Ducati stays resilient by protecting brand exclusivity rather than aggressively chasing growth by numbers. Sources: Volkswagen Group Brand Results 2025, Ducati Financial Report 2025.

Audi Group Reshapes Global Workforce

(Source: audi.com)

The 2025 workforce data from Audi shows, kind of, how premium automotive firms are reorganizing day-to-day operations so they can handle slower global demand, the heavy price of electrification, and also those shifting manufacturing priorities.

In the Audi Group workforce numbers, the total headcount actually fell from 88,604 workers in 2024 to 84,184 in 2025. That’s a drop of about 4,420 employees, or roughly just under 5% year over year. Sources: Audi Group Workforce Report 2025

The biggest adjustment seemed to come from foreign operations, where staffing slipped from 32,176 to 28,138 employees. One of the more striking changes was at Audi Brussels S.A./N.V., where employment went from 2,855 workers to zero.

It looks like that points to a big operational reshape tied to Audi’s evolving EV production plans across Europe.

As part of a wider industry wave, automakers are merging plants and consolidating locations to squeeze out efficiency and reduce those stubborn fixed costs.

At the same time, a few of the luxury subsidiaries kept growing, but in a more careful way. Lamborghini, for example, increased its staffing from 2,872 to 3,166 employees. This reflects, according to the logic around the figures, strong global demand for ultra-luxury supercars as well as hybrid performance vehicles.

Likewise, Bentley made a small increase, landing at 4,327 employees. That suggests a certain resilience across the ultra premium tier. Sources: Audi Group Annual Data 2025.

Then there’s Ducati on the opposite side, which reduced its employee level from 1,862 to 1,646. That reduction is consistent with weaker conditions in the motorcycle market, plus regulatory pressure tied to Euro 5+ transitions.

So, overall, these workforce movements show a pretty clear pattern across the luxury automotive industry in 2025.

The more ultra-exclusive luxury brands keep putting money into people and craft in a targeted manner to support healthier, long-term growth.

Ducati: The ROI Of Motorsport Dominance (MotoGP & WorldSBK)

Ducati is showing, like pretty clearly, that winning on the track can sort of flow straight into commercial wins, brand strength, and long-term money outcomes.

From 2022 to 2025, Ducati grabbed four in a row MotoGP Riders’ Championships, plus six consecutive Constructors’ titles, and it also looked in full control of the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK), with riders such as Álvaro Bautista.

We can say that his kind of steady performance didn’t just stay on the circuit; it lifted Ducati into one of the stronger premium motorcycle brands worldwide.

Studies tied to motorsport branding often point out the same thing: when a manufacturer keeps taking championships, it can push higher pricing because buyers connect race trophies with superior mechanical know-how, fresh innovation, and long-term dependability.

There are also industry reports that say MotoGP and WorldSBK together pull in hundreds of millions of annual television viewers globally, so Ducati gets huge international visibility. Sources: Nielsen Sports, Motorsport Sponsorship Reports.

Leadership keeps describing racing as a live R&D testing ground, where new solutions get tried before they show up on production motorcycles. This “race-to-road” mindset is easy to notice in the Ducati Panigale V4 range, since it brings MotoGP-style aerodynamics, electronics, and chassis work straight from the Desmosedici GP racing platform.

You can see this in items like advanced aero sidepods, race-level gearbox systems, and more layered rider-assistance technologies.

Ducati then sells its superbikes as street-legal versions of machines that are actually built to win—sort of the same spirit, just tuned for road use.

This halo effect strengthens Ducati’s entire premium ecosystem. Customers purchasing Panigale, Monster, or Multistrada models often extend spending into Ducati Performance accessories, riding gear, helmets, and branded lifestyle apparel.

The strong brand equity increases “share of wallet,” allowing companies to generate revenue far beyond the original product sale.

In a slowing global motorcycle market, Ducati’s racing dominance therefore acts as more than entertainment; it becomes a kind of financial growth engine, you know, that practical one.

Industry observers increasingly see Ducati’s motorsport success as one of the company’s most valuable competitive edges, supporting premium pricing too, plus customer loyalty, and this long- term global desirability that keeps showing up in sales discussions.

Ducati Strategic Expansion Into Off-Road (Desmo450 MX)

Ducati is making one of the boldest strategic moves in its modern story by pushing into the motocross and off-road segment with the release of the Desmo450 MX.

For decades, Ducati’s identity revolved around premium street bikes, superbikes, and racing machines, but the Desmo450 MX signals a major diversification into a global dirt-bike market, valued at roughly USD 19.11 billion in 2023, projected to creep toward nearly USD 31.25 billion by 2031 at a strong 6.4% CAGR.

Production of the Desmo450 MX officially began at Ducati’s Borgo Panigale factory in May 2025, and the company frames it as the first step toward a “complete range” of off-road motorcycles.

Ducati rolled the model out across Europe in June 2025, then moved it into North America by July 2025, after that they’re aiming for India in early 2026.

A lot of people watching the industry have pointed out that going after North America early is extra important because the area is still one of the world’s most valuable motocross markets, backed by a very solid AMA racing vibe, plus recreational riding and youth competition programs.

Ducati gave the bike its well-known Desmodromic valve timing approach, a kind of technology that most folks previously tied mainly to MotoGP and WorldSBK machines.

When you mash that up with MotoGP-style electronics, think advanced traction control and rider-assistance features, Ducati seems to be framing the Desmo450 MX as a premium race-ready motocross motorcycle, not simply some everyday mass-market dirt bike.

That premium performance angle might allow Ducati to carve out a more profitable space versus entrenched rivals such as KTM, Kawasaki, and Honda.

Even more critically, it opens longer-term growth possibilities by pushing Ducati’s addressable market beyond road-focused motorcycles and into the fast-expanding global off-road category.

Conclusion

Ducati kind of showed real resilience over 2025–2026, keeping profitability, staying in that premium lane, and holding up the global brand image even while motorcycle demand slowed down a bit and regulations got heavier. They kept leaning on MotoGP success, plus engineering tweaks and that air of exclusivity, so margins stayed protected while they pushed further into higher-growth lanes, like off-road bikes with the Desmo450 MX. Sure, deliveries and revenue were weaker than in 2024, but Ducati still sits among the more profitable premium motorcycle brands around the world.

The mix of racing momentum, luxury style, advanced tech, and a careful diversification plan sets things up for longer-term expansion, especially as premium motorcycles and performance off-road categories keep growing across different countries.

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FAQ . What was Ducati’s revenue in 2025? Ducati generated about €925 million in revenue during 2025. How many motorcycles did Ducati deliver in 2025? Ducati delivered 50,895 motorcycles worldwide in 2025. What is Ducati’s operating margin in 2025? Ducati recorded a 5.6% operating margin in 2025. Why is Ducati entering the motocross market? Ducati launched the Desmo450 MX to move into the growing motocross off-road motorcycle market. How successful is Ducati in MotoGP? Ducati won four consecutive MotoGP Riders’ Championships and six straight Constructors’ titles between 2022 and 2025.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

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