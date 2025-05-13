Teachable Statistics By Market Share, Usage And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Teachable Statistics: Teachable, the highest online course creation platform, has strengthened its position in the digital education space by aiding teachers, entrepreneurs, and creators to make money from their knowledge. Founded in 2014, it has grown to support over 200,000 creators across more than 200 countries. The platform has facilitated the sale of over 30 million products, generating more than $10 billion in earnings for creators. As of March 2025, 29,987 live stores are operating on the Teachable platform.

The platform’s user-friendly interface and comprehensive feature set make it a popular choice for creators looking to monetize their expertise through online courses. This article highlights the key stats and trends that outline 2024’s impact of Teachable in 2024.

Growth of the creator base facilitated by Teachable is only continuing, with 29,987 active stores in Q1 2025, a 3% increase from Q4 2024.

active stores in Q1 2025, a increase from Q4 2024. The platform has started expanding into new markets, with 75 stores active in India.

stores active in India. There was a 10% increase in the number of creators earning 100,000 USD+ annually in 2023, indicating the ability of Teachable to help forge successful online ventures.

increase in the number of creators earning annually in 2023, indicating the ability of Teachable to help forge successful online ventures. The eCommerce functionality, BNPL, Gifting, Upsells, and Cart Abandonment, assisted creators in growing their sales by over 10% .

. More than 2 million AI-generated content pieces were created using AI tools offered by Teachable in 2024, demonstrating AI’s position in content amplification and productivity.

Teachable has users across many categories, with 35.8% of stores in Jobs & Education, 11.6% in People & Society, and 5.5% in Health.

of stores in Jobs & Education, in People & Society, and in Health. Almost half of all Teachable creators sell products outside of the U.S., and this is a testament to the platform’s expanding global reach.

Across the globe, creators and educators marked the year 2024 by serving over 21 million consumers through Teachable, with increasing popularity in Asian and Latin American territories.

Teachable’s Growth Trajectory

Teachable statistics demonstrated steady, measurable growth over the years. As of the first quarter of 2025, the platform has about 29,987 active stores consisting of a 3% increase over the last quarter of 2024.

Such steady growth has unequivocally proved how globally Teachable has been adopted by course creators around the world. The global growth of the platform is even more noticeable.

Most Teachable users are scattered across firmly established markets – the US, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

But then, emerging markets are gearing up for a shot at the throne. India now boasts 75 active Teachable stores, a key indicator of interest and potential in the fast-growing landscape of internet penetration and entrepreneurial activity.

With Teachable, you have everything that can increase your wallet.

In 2023, the number of creators who crossed the line of $100,000+ revenue grew by 10%, showing a thriving online teacher community in actual terms.

This trend dovetails into a greater industry trend of monetising know-how.

Top creators report earning six figures annually, confirming the platform’s capability to host sustainable and scaled online businesses.

Whether these creators run a side business teaching online or do it full time, hundreds are turning their knowledge into a consistent income stream.

Teachable Active Stores

As per Teachable statistics, the number of active Teachable stores showing an upward trend would indicate that the platform has generally enjoyed adequate growth and adoption amongst course creators.

Active stores recorded in Q4 2021 numbered 9,416; the number rose to 11,095 in Q1 2022 and then to 11,944 in Q2 2022.

Some good momentum from a big jump in Q3 2022 can be noticed as it went up to 18,525 active stores, only to hit 19,692 by the end of the year in Q4 2022.

This trend of increase was carried into 2023 when 20,647 were recorded in Q1 and then rapidly inflated to 27,784 in Q2, marginally climbing further to 28,730 in Q3.

In Q4 2023, this number increased to 28,860, only to marginally grow to 28,893 in Q1 2024.

Here, an anomaly can be seen, as in Q2 2024 only 355 stores are counted–likely a data error or anomaly; the count, however, surges again, to 28,496 in Q3 2024 and further to 29,846 in Q4 2024.

Teachable statistics show that the count of active stores reaches 30,093 by Q1 2025 and is on 30,258 in Q2 2025 (thus far), indicating a slow and steady growth of the platform.

Enhanced Reporting And Analytics

In September 2024, Teachable decided to implement a set of new analytics and reporting tools for the benefit of creators in managing their businesses.

The features provide creators with granular Teachable statistics data to make decisions about course improvement and financial strategy.

Student Engagement Analytics: Creators can assess student progress on an individual basis, make interventions that will tailor the learning experience, and increase completion rates.

Financial Dashboards: Users have access to earnings summaries, including fee and payout breakdowns that allow for income management and growth planning.

Subscription Metrics: Such analytics serve as short- and long-term examination tools for subscription businesses, including churn analysis, MRR, and more.

Teachable Social Media Usage

Type Stores Instagram 1419 Facebook 1145 YouTube 907 LinkedIn 447 Facebook Group 381 Twitter 370 TikTok 130 WhatsApp 92 Pinterest 81 Yelp 4 Snapchat 4

Teachable statistics publishers operate social media marketing and interact with their audience actively on various platforms.

Most stores use Instagram in some way for visual content and marketing, reaching 1,419.

Following behind was Facebook, with 1,145 stores depending on it, as a wide user base sparks interest in sharing content and top-to-bottom community building alike. YouTube has around 907 channels used for video tutorials and course previews.

LinkedIn is a keeper for professional networking, especially in B2B-oriented or career-oriented course niches: 447 stores.

Also, 381 stores run Facebook Groups, which foster private communities for enrolled students or prospects.

Twitter is not so popular, but 370 stores use it for updates or quick engagements.

TikTok, on the other hand, is becoming pretty popular through use by 130 stores, most of which are creators eyeing a younger demographic for short-form content.

Other platforms like WhatsApp (92 stores), Pinterest (81 stores), Yelp (4 stores), and Snapchat (4 stores) are used on a limited scale, typically within niche strategies or due to regional preferences.

This varied use of social media highlights how marketing channels are adapted by Teachable creators depending on their audience and the nature of their content.

Top Categories For Teachable Stores

Meanwhile, Teachable stores cut across many verticals of industry, although some categories are much more dominant. The largest category, with 35.6% of all Teachable stores, is Jobs & Education, with 10,757 stores.

These Teachable statistics clearly show a solid base of helping people obtain career skills and academic knowledge.

The People & Society category is second in popularity, with 3,481 stores or 11.5% of the total. Courses in this category typically cover personal development topics, social issues, relationships, and community engagement.

Health-related content also has an important presence, with 1,651 stores, or 5.5% of all Teachable stores; this covers topics in fitness, wellness, nutrition, and mental health.

Some other active categories include Beauty & Fitness (1,631 stores), Arts & Entertainment (1,341), and Business & Industrial (1,219), reflecting interests in personal care, creative expression, and entrepreneurship.

Consumer Behaviour And Emotional Engagement With Teachable Creators

Despite the massive amount of content the social media algorithms can offer you, the typical consumers choose to meaningfully engage with only one to five creators, thus further emphasising quality, sincerity, and bonding over quantity and reach.

Strong emotional connections are formed quickly: 70% of consumers feel personally connected to creators with whom they engage the most, and 66% develop this connection within a few days or weeks.

This rapid increase in familiarity and trust among creators and their loyal audiences is key to the process of audience building.

The bonds formed drive purchases. 40% of consumers state that their buying decisions are driven by their genuine intent to support the creator, not just to buy the product.

50% of Gen Z endorse this notion, defining a generation that highly places relationships and fair-world consumption.

Teachable statistics depict that the creators certainly do not entertain on their own. 95% of consumers agreed that they had learned something new from a creator, and 80% acknowledged that the content had a marked positive impact on their lives in terms of education, self-help, tips on productivity, or other practical help. The content format is changing here.

Although short video remains very popular, long-form content is the rising favourite among Gen Zers, who appreciate depth and substance.

Live streaming methods are still the third favourite for all age groups. There is also a clear inclination toward unpolished, authentic content as opposed to heavily produced material.

These bits of information give way to a strong profile of an audience that desires real-life connections, appreciates learning, and is starting to wholeheartedly support creators that they trust.

These Teachable statistics present a significant opening for Teachable creators to truly connect with the audience in a way that will matter.

Market Position And Competitive Edge

On par against strong competitors such as Udemy, Thinkific, and Kajabi, Teachable has some winning features to give it a competitive edge:

Customisation: While other platforms provide rigid templates, Teachable allows the creators to completely customise their course websites for maximum branding and appeal.

While other platforms provide rigid templates, Teachable allows the creators to completely customise their course websites for maximum branding and appeal. Content Ownership: Teachable allows complete ownership of course content and student data by the creator, giving them full control and flexibility.

Teachable allows complete ownership of course content and student data by the creator, giving them full control and flexibility. Built-in Marketing Tools: The platform promises simpler promotion with tools for email campaigns, landing pages, and affiliate marketing integrated so that the creators can up visibility and sales without heavy reliance on third-party software.

Teachable’s Creator Economy Expansion And Global Impact In 2024

The rise of the global creator economy has seen an expansion of reach and influence bestowed upon Hotmart and its subsidiary, Teachable.

The vendors on both Teachable and Hotmart number some 200,000 creators worldwide as of the year 2024.

Teachable statistics show that at least 21 million customers could be communicated to by these creators in the past year, amplifying the power of the platform to connect educators, entrepreneurs, and experts to interested learners and buyers in practically every country of the world.

Almost half of the creators in Teachable have sold their products to outside-of-US audiences, which suggests heavy international demand for the products and from there, the Teachable platform has been making strides at the international level.

The platform has enabled the creators not only to teach but also to develop internationally recognised brands.

Over the last year, there strengthening Teachable have gone beyond just offering courses: over one-third of the creators sell other products such as memberships, community access, and digital downloads through the platform since it branched out into these new areas.

This acts as an avenue for the creators to engage with their audience and generate recurring revenue. According to Teachable statistics, on the financial side of things, the Teachable creators are making genuine money.

The number of creators earning $100,000 and up increased by more than 10% year-over-year or, in other words, the rent is coming in, online education is getting more profitable, and it’s getting more professional.

Additional Teachable creators who used the recently developed ecommerce tools, such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), Gifting, Upsells, and Cart Abandonment, saw their sales increase by over 10%, signifying the strong ability of these tools to drive conversions and revenues.

The one driver for innovation is AI. In the past year, more than 2 million pieces of AI-created content have been produced using a vast array of Teachable tools: Curriculum Generators, Quiz Builder, Subtitle and Translation, and Sales Page Generators.

These tools help to save time and increase content quality for all the creators, so they can spend more time delivering value.

Another trend tracks the fastest-growing creator verticals in Teachable: Fashion & Beauty, Academics & Languages, and Software & Technology (say, Excel or Photoshop courses), reflecting changing learner tendencies and increased demand on both fronts of personal and professional development.

User Demographics And Course Categories

Teachable attracts all kinds of users and covers many industries and content types. Some popular course categories in 2024 include:

Jobs & Education: 35.8%

35.8% People & Society: 11.6%

11.6% Health: 5.5%

5.5% Such numbers show high demand for practical and life-changing skills. Moreover, the adoption of Teachable is increasing internationally.

North America and Europe have predominated until today.

Regions in Asia and Latin America appear to be growing steadily as creators and students alike are joining the online learning bandwagon.

Conclusion

Teachable Statistics has indeed kept pace with the burgeoning demand for data literacy, delivering accessible, engaging, and diverse resources for learners at all levels. Its growth in 2024 reflects its ability to cater to a wide audience, ranging from students needing fundamental knowledge to professionals seeking career-advancement avenues. The amalgamation of interactive tools, live workshops, and niche certifications has put Teachable Statistics on the map for statistical education online.

As industries continue to lean toward data-driven decision making, statistical literacy’s importance will never wane, and a platform such as Teachable Statistics will only assume a crucial role in fulfilling the future needs of education and employment in data-driven fields.

Sources Teachable Prnewswire Prnewswire Storeleads

FAQ . How has Teachable’s platform grown in recent years? Teachable has grown steadily, with 29,987 active stores in the first quarter of 2025, up 3% from the fourth quarter of 2024. The platform has been growing rapidly in emerging markets such as India, where there are currently 75 active stores. The growth of Teachable’s global footprint continues as more creators from various parts of the world are taking to the platform. What are the major categories of courses available on Teachable? Teachable has many course categories, with top offered 35.8% related to Jobs & Education, followed by 11.6% for People & Society, and then Health with 5.5%. Other categories that rank top include Beauty & Fitness, Arts & Entertainment, and Business & Industrial, catering to a diverse interest array such as personal growth, wellness, and entrepreneurship. How are sales supported on Teachable? Teachable’s in-built ecommerce features, such as Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), Gifting, Upsells, and Cart Abandonment tools, have assisted creators in increasing their sales by more than 10%. These features are put forth to facilitate higher conversion rates, ease the sales process, and consistently generate revenue. How is AI being used on this platform? In 2024, Teachable creators churned out more than 2 million AI-generated content pieces, courtesy of Curriculum Generators, Quiz Builders, Subtitle and Translation services, Sale Page Generators, and others. These AI tools allow creators to save time on menial tasks, increase content quality, and dedicate more time to adding value for their students. From an international creator standpoint, how is the Teachable platform set up? Teachable has been expanding ever since its inception, with nearly half the creators selling products to audiences outside the United States. The growing adoption of the platform in regions like Asia and Latin America is representative of a wider global demand for online education. And in 2024 alone, 21 million consumers around the world were served by Teachable creators, signaling the global reach of the platform.

