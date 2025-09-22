Ubuntu Statistics By Website Traffic, Usage and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Ubuntu Statistics: Ubuntu started as a community Linux project and has now become one of the most popular open-source operating systems worldwide. Ubuntu is a Linux operating system that comes from Debian and is mostly made up of free and open-source software. Ubuntu is developed and maintained by Canonical, a company from the United Kingdom, together with a wide community of contributors. The project works on a merit-based system, where every contribution is valued and acknowledged.

Today, this is now available in several editions, including the Desktop version for personal computers, the Server version for business and hosting needs, and the Core version designed for IoT devices and robotics. In this article, we look at key statistics about Ubuntu, including how it is used, where it is most common, how the community supports it, and the role it plays in different industries.

Basic Features of Ubuntu

Metrics Detailed Analyses Initial release Ubuntu 4.10 / 20 October 2004 Latest release Regular: 25.04 / 17 April 2025; LTS: 24.04.3 LTS / 7 August 2025 Developer Canonical Ltd. OS family Linux (Unix-like), Debian-based Working Currently Model Open-source Repository code.launchpad.net/ubuntu Available in More than 55 languages Update method Software Updater, Ubuntu Software, apt Package manager GNOME Software, dpkg (APT), Snap (Snap Store as graphical front-end) Platforms included x86-64, ARM64, RISC-V (RVA20), ppc64le (POWER8+), s390x; legacy IA-32 & ARMhf (limited) Kernel type Monolithic (Linux kernel) Userland GNU Default UI GNOME Official website ubuntu.com

Features of Ubuntu

Ubuntu is easy to install, manage, and use for both beginners and experienced users.

It offers strong hardware support, enabling the installation of printers, drivers, and other devices.

Users can quickly launch applications through Ubuntu’s launcher.

The interface is very simple and intuitive, making it easy to find files, apps, and settings.

Desktop integration is robust, supporting audio, video, and photo files seamlessly.

Ubuntu includes Thunderbird for easy email access.

It provides an intelligent search to locate files and content quickly.

Software installation and updates are straightforward.

The system is fast and lightweight, running efficiently on most hardware.

Ubuntu supports cloud, container, and developer-friendly tools for advanced usage.

Ubuntu Versions Analyses

(Source: upload.wikimedia.org)

Release Date Version Code Name 2025-10-09 25.10 Questing Quokka 2025-04-17 25.04 Plucky Puffin 2024-10-10 24.10 Oracular Oriole 2024-04-25 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat 2023-10-12 23.10 Mantic Minotaur 2023-04-20 23.04 Lunar Lobster 2022-10-20 22.10 Kinetic Kudu 2022-04-21 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish 2021-10-14 21.10 Impish Indri 2021-04-22 21.04 Hirsute Hippo 2020-10-22 20.10 Groovy Gorilla 2020-04-23 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa 2019-10-17 19.10 Eoan Ermine 2019-04-18 19.04 Disco Dingo 2018-10-18 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish 2018-04-26 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver 2017-10-19 17.1 Artful Aardvark 2017-04-13 17.04 Zesty Zapus 2016-10-13 16.1 Yakkety Yak 2016-04-21 16.04 LTS Xenial Xerus 2015-10-22 15.1 Wily Werewolf 2015-04-23 15.04 Vivid Vervet 2014-10-23 14.1 Utopic Unicorn 2014-04-17 14.04 LTS Trusty Tahr 2013-10-17 13.1 Saucy Salamander 2013-04-25 13.04 Raring Ringtail 2012-10-18 12.1 Quantal Quetzal 2012-04-26 12.04 LTS Precise Pangolin 2011-10-13 11.1 Oneiric Ocelot 2011-04-28 11.04 Natty Narwhal 2010-10-10 10.1 Maverick Meerkat 2010-04-29 10.04 LTS Lucid Lynx 2009-10-29 9.1 Karmic Koala 2009-04-23 9.04 Jaunty Jackalope 2008-10-30 8.1 Intrepid Ibex 2008-04-24 8.04 LTS Hardy Heron 2007-10-18 7.1 Gutsy Gibbon 2007-04-19 7.04 Feisty Fawn 2006-10-26 6.1 Edgy Eft 2006-06-01 6.06 LTS Dapper Drake 2005-10-12 5.1 Breezy Badger 2005-04-08 5.04 Hoary Hedgehog 2004-10-20 4.1 Warty Warthog

Ubuntu Usage Statistics

According to the Foss report analysis, around 15% of users choose the Minimal install option, while most run Ubuntu on a single CPU.

Meanwhile, 75% prefer a fresh installation, and 25% upgrade from Ubuntu 18.04.

In contrast, a small number use multiple graphics cards.

The largest user base of Ubuntu is present in the USA, followed by Brazil, India, China, and Russia.

Companies use Ubuntu Pro for FIPS and CIS hardening, CVE fixes, Kernel Livepatch, and GPU enablement for cloud workloads.

Ubuntu dominates public cloud instances, powering major companies’ infrastructure on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, and IBM.

Ubuntu usage statistics indicate that 59% of users speak English, 7% Spanish, 5% Portuguese, and 4% Chinese, as mentioned in the Web Tribunal report analysis.

Ubuntu Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: trends.builtwith.com)

As of August 30, 2025, Ubuntu’s website received significant traffic in the Top 1 million sites with 62,996 hits, Top 100k with 8,345, Top 10k with 826, and Top 1,000 with 69, while 3,816,769 sites fall outside the Top 1 million.

In terms of technology spending, 490,584 users spend USD 100 or more, 153,168 spend USD 500+, 71,656 spend USD 1,000+, 5,062 spend USD 5,000+, and 746 spend USD 10,000+.

Ubuntu’s social media following is also strong, with 128,670 users having 10+ followers, 111,052 with 100+, 81,150 with 500+, 64,984 with 1,000+, 31,001 with 5,000+, 21,276 with 10,000+, 4,012 with 100,000+, and 407 with over 1 million followers.

Sales revenue statistics show 139,129 users at the USD 100 level, 131,781 at USD 500, 120,159 at USD 1,000, 98,165 at USD 5,000, 62,803 at USD 10,000, 13,273 at USD 100,000, 2,756 at USD 1 million, 1,038 at USD 10 million, and 348 at USD 100 million.

Finally, Ubuntu’s SKU product distribution indicates 40,964 with 10+ products, 17,491 with 50+, 7,674 with 500+, 5,107 with 100+, 1,643 with 5,000+, 838 with 10,000+, and 53 with over 100,000 products.

Number of Ubuntu Websites Statistics By Country

A report published by trends.builtwith.com, Ubuntu websites are distributed across the globe, with the largest number in the United States at 1,591,860.

Meanwhile, Russia follows with 224,999, Germany with 185,264, and China with 142,476 sites.

Other countries include the United Kingdom (107,930), Netherlands (96,086), Sweden (81,439), Italy (70,056), Brazil (60,051), Denmark (53,848), Canada (50,727), France (50,391), Poland (36,312), the European Union (30,796), Spain ( 28,748), Australia (26,121), Indonesia (24,357), Belgium (23,788), and India (84,986) sites.

Ubuntu Partitioning Statistics

(Reference: itsfoss.com)

Recent statistics reveal that 53.8% of Ubuntu users prefer a clean installation using “Erase device and install,” while 21.89% opt for manual partitioning during setup.

A smaller portion, 7.8%, installed Ubuntu alongside another system, while the same share opted to erase and reinstall.

Advanced options such as LVM (4.26%) and Encrypted LVM (3.65%) were far less common.

Upgrades were just 0.63%, indicating users favour fresh installations over updates.

Ubuntu Installation Preferences

Ubuntu Statistics show that over 90% of Ubuntu users download updates during installation, while 53% choose to install third-party codecs.

Only 28% enable auto-login. Some users avoid downloading updates during setup because it can slow down installation.

Regardless, updating the system remains an important step and is recommended as one of the first things to do after installing Ubuntu 18.04.

About 30% of people chose to use the auto-login feature.

Ubuntu RAM Usage Analysis

Idle State: Ubuntu 24.04 with GNOME uses about 5 GB of RAM when the system is idle, even on an 8 GB system.

GB setup, according to the Ask Ubuntu report analyses.

Application Launch: RStudio (version 2025.05.0) can use over 5 GB of RAM at startup and 12–13 GB during use on a system with 16 GB RAM, as per Posit Community.

System monitoring on Ubuntu can be done using commands such as free -h or htop, which show memory usage in real time.

For instance, running free -h may show a total memory of 31 Gi, with 9.1 Gi used, 13 Gi free, 1.6 Gi shared, 10 Gi in buffers or cache, and 21 Gi available.

The swap memory might show 8.0 Gi in total, with none currently used and 8.0 Gi free.

Public Cloud Optimisation With Ubuntu

Ubuntu is widely used for public cloud instances because it delivers strong performance and security.

Companies like Uber, Spotify, and BNP Paribas use Ubuntu’s optimised kernels on platforms such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, and IBM.

Ubuntu Pro provides FIPS and CIS compliance, CVE security fixes, and Kernel Livepatch to reduce reboots. It improves network and storage speed, supports GPUs, and uses pay-as-you-go billing.

Additional services include enterprise support, security updates, cloud migration, containerization, and fully managed applications, simplifying cloud operations.

Ubuntu Log File Statistics

As of 04 August 2024, Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) accounted for 0.005% of connections with 56 separate computers, 50% of which use IPv6, and is supported until July 2025.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) is widely used, representing 3.231% of connections with 31,803 separate computers, 54.7% IPv6 adoption, and standard support until June 2029.

Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) and 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) have smaller shares, 0.532% and 0.330% respectively, with IPv6 usage around 50% to 54%, though Lunar Lobster no longer receives standard support.

Older distributions show varied adoption: 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) has 0.192% share, 40.4% IPv6 usage, and is no longer supported.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) dominates usage with 50.075% share across 492,796 separate computers, though only 25.1% use IPv6, with support extending to April 2027.

Versions 21.10 to 20.10 show smaller percentages, with higher IPv6 usage for some, but most are out of support.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) maintains a strong presence at 25.429% of connections across 250,257 separate computers, with 15.4% IPv6 usage and standard support until April 2025.

Pros And Cons Of Ubuntu

Pros Cons Open source with global community support, providing fast fixes and help. Sometimes has weak hardware detection and may not support all drivers. Completely free to use with no ads or forced promotions. Certain software and games are only available on Windows or macOS. User-friendly and vibrant desktop interface, easy for beginners. Basic command-line knowledge is needed for some tasks. Efficient and fast, that allows smooth multitasking and simple file management. Some advanced software may require additional setup or workarounds. Strong security with built-in firewalls and regular system updates. May require extra effort to configure certain hardware or software.

Conclusion

After finishing the article on Ubuntu Statistics, it is clear that Ubuntu is still one of the most trusted and easy-to-use Linux systems. Because it is open source, backed by a strong community, and updated often, it works well for both new and experienced users. Whether for personal use or business needs, Ubuntu continues to be a popular choice for people who want a system that is secure, stable, and flexible.

FAQ . What are the core values of Ubuntu? Ubuntu’s core values are freedom, collaboration, community support, accessibility, openness, reliability, security, stability, and user-friendly experience. How many types of Ubuntu are available? Ubuntu has two release types: LTS with 10 years of support, and Interim with 9 months of support, following Ubuntu’s release cycle. How many ports does Ubuntu have? Ubuntu supports a wide range of ports, including networking, USB, and application-specific ports for connectivity. How much RAM does Ubuntu need? Ubuntu usually needs at least 4GB RAM for smooth performance, but 2GB works for lightweight use. What language is Ubuntu from? The name “Ubuntu” comes from the Zulu and Xhosa languages of South Africa, meaning humanity, kindness, and community spirit.

