Weibo Statistics By Revenue, Market Cap, Users and Facts (2025)

Weibo Statistics: Weibo is termed as one of the most popular social media sites in China. It mixes short posts, news, and entertainment, and updates very fast. Looking at Weibo statistics helps marketers, researchers, and brands connect better with Chinese users. In this article, we will look at numbers about who uses Weibo, how many people are active, how often they post, and how they interact.

We will also study follower growth, trending topics, and the busiest times of day to see how information spreads and what kinds of posts work well. Then we will compare Weibo with other social platforms to show what makes it different. These findings can help companies and public figures plan smarter content and track their results.

Weibo reported revenue of USD 444.80 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, up 1.58%.

for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, up In terms of platform activity, Weibo reached 588 million monthly active users and 261 million daily active users in June 2025.

monthly active users and daily active users in June 2025. In October 2025, weibo.cn site recorded a 29.98% bounce rate.

bounce rate. Meanwhile, China secured the highest share on weibo.cn with 65.1%, down by 3.44%.

down by As of November 2025, the company’s market capitalisation was USD 2.27 billion , down 9.12% from last month.

, down from last month. As of 2025, Weibo’s user demographics by gender are 51% female and 49% male.

female and male. By age group, the largest user share was 42% for the 25-34 age group.

for the 25-34 age group. In 2025, leading Weibo KOLs showed remarkable reach, with Vera Wang leading Beauty with 27 million followers and Yingguo Baojie topping Travel with 18 million .

followers and Yingguo Baojie topping Travel with . Xie Na, with around 127 million followers according to Maomaohype, consistently ranks as Weibo’s most-followed celebrity in 2025.

About Weibo

Category Description Platform Name Weibo (Sina Weibo) Parent Company Weibo Corporation / Sina Corporation Launch Year 14 August 2009 Type Chinese microblogging & social media platform Main Features Microblogging posts, trending topics, hashtags, celebrity/news updates Commercial Yes URL weibo.com Primary Market Mainland China

General Weibo Statistics

According to ainvest.com, Weibo Corporation reported USD 444.8 million in net revenue in the second quarter of 2025, with 2% increase from last year.

Most of this growth came from its advertising and marketing business, which increased by 2% YoY to USD 383.4 million.

The company also improved profitability, with income from operations up 8% YoY to USD 145.6 million.

In terms of platform activity, Weibo reached 588 million monthly active users and 261 million daily active users in June 2025.

However, its value-added services (VAS) generated around USD 61.4 million, a 2% decline from the previous year.

Weibo’s non-GAAP net income also increased 3% YoY, reaching USD 143.2 million, while non-GAAP diluted EPS came in at USD 0.54.

On August 14, 2025, the company kept a solid 36% operating margin.

According to SimilarWeb, in October 2025, weibo.cn ranked #800 globally, #44 in China, and #27 in its category.

The site recorded a 29.98% bounce rate, 7.24 pages per visit, and an average visit duration of 00:06:55.

Weibo Revenue Statistics

Weibo reported revenue of USD 444.80 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, up 1.58%.

Its revenue over the last 12 months reached USD 1.76 billion, up by 1.37%.

Moreover, other quarterly Weibo revenue analyses are mentioned in the table below:

Quarter Revenue

(USD million) Change

(USD million) Growth Rate March 31, 2025 396.86 +1.36 +0.34% December 31, 2024 456.83 -6.84 -1.48% September 30, 2024 464.48 22.33 +5.05% June 30, 2024 437.87 -2.37 -0.54% March 31, 2024 395.5 -18.28 -4.42%

Weibo Market Cap Statistics

As of November 2025, the company’s market capitalisation was USD 2.27 billion, down 9.12% from last month.

In the same year, other monthly analyses are mentioned below:

Month Market Cap (USD billion) Change Rate October 2.5 -10.74% September 2.8 +7.87% August 2.59 +0.16 July 2.22 +0.04 June 2.15 +1.74% May 2.11 +11.72% April 1.89 -18.52% March 2.32 -8.36% February 2.53 +1.83% January 2.48 +2.42%

Weibo’s Active Users Statistics

According to ir.weibo.com, the number of daily active users was 255 million in March 2024.

Meanwhile, weibocorporation.gcs-web.com reported an increase to 261 million in March 2025.

Furthermore, other daily active users in the previous years are stated in the table below:

Date DAUs December, 2023 257 million December, 2022 252 million March 2021 230 million

In the first quarter of 2025, Weibo’s monthly active users reached 591 million, according to weibocorporation.gcs-web.com.

By mid-2025, users totalled around 588 million, reported by Futunn News.

In the third quarter of 2025, MAUs declined to 578 million, as per a report published on ir.weibo.com.

Weibo Statistics By User Demographics

As of 2025, Weibo’s user demographics by gender are 51% female and 49% male.

By age group, the largest user share was 42% for the 25-34 age group.

Other users’ shares are distributed as follows: 26.78% (below 24 years), 18.61% (35-44 years), 7.03% (45-54 years), and 5.58% (55 years and above).

Urban-tier distribution shows that 19% of Weibo users come from Tier 1 & New Tier 1 cities, 33% from Tier 2, 21% from Tier 3, and 27% from Tier 4 and below.

Most Followed Weibo KOLs By Industry

In 2025, leading Weibo KOLs included Vera Wang, leading Beauty with 27 million followers, followed by Yingguo Baojie, leading Travel with 18 million followers.

Zhang Xuefeng held 6.5 million in Education, Han Lu had 18 million in Car, and Wuqiong Xiaoliang reached 6.8 million in Science.

In Parenting, Wang Renping amassed 4.8 million followers.

Zhang Wenhong represented Medicine with 4 million, Li Na led Sport with 21 million, and Luo Xiang topped Law with 33.5 million followers.

Weibo Followers Leaderboard Statistics

Maomaohype reports Xie Na to have around 127 million Weibo followers in 2025, making her the platform’s most-followed celebrity. Her audience size can be treated as the 100% reference point when comparing other top accounts.

Weibo followers in 2025, making her the platform’s most-followed celebrity. Her audience size can be treated as the reference point when comparing other top accounts. He Jiong has an estimated 118–119 million followers in 2025, which places him just behind Xie Na in total audience. His follower base is roughly 93% of Xie Na’s size.

followers in 2025, which places him just behind Xie Na in total audience. His follower base is roughly of Xie Na’s size. Yang Mi has around 112 million followers on Weibo in 2025, keeping her firmly among the platform’s most influential celebrities. Her following represents close to 88% of Xie Na’s audience.

followers on Weibo in 2025, keeping her firmly among the platform’s most influential celebrities. Her following represents close to of Xie Na’s audience. Angelababy is estimated to have about 105 million followers in 2025, reflecting her strong popularity and visibility on the platform. This follower base is slightly over 82% of Xie Na’s count.

followers in 2025, reflecting her strong popularity and visibility on the platform. This follower base is slightly over of Xie Na’s count. Chen Kun’s Weibo account is followed by approximately 93 million users in 2025. This audience size is close to 73% of Xie Na’s follower base.

users in 2025. This audience size is close to of Xie Na’s follower base. Zhao Liying has about 90 million followers in 2025, which keeps her in the leading tier of Weibo celebrities. Her following is roughly 71% of Xie Na’s audience.

followers in 2025, which keeps her in the leading tier of Weibo celebrities. Her following is roughly of Xie Na’s audience. Jackson Yee also has close to 90 million followers in 2025, placing him on par with Zhao Liying in terms of scale. His fan base similarly accounts for around 71% of Xie Na’s following.

followers in 2025, placing him on par with Zhao Liying in terms of scale. His fan base similarly accounts for around of Xie Na’s following. Roy Wang’s Weibo account attracts around 85 million followers in 2025. This figure is equivalent to nearly 67% of Xie Na’s follower total.

followers in 2025. This figure is equivalent to nearly of Xie Na’s follower total. Zhao Wei is estimated to have about 84 million followers in 2025. Her audience size corresponds to roughly 66% of Xie Na’s follower base.

followers in 2025. Her audience size corresponds to roughly of Xie Na’s follower base. Yao Chen’s followers are in the range of 83–84 million in 2025, showing that she remains one of the platform’s major long-standing influencers. This places her at around 65–66% of Xie Na’s follower count.

Other followers’ analysis in the same year is as follows:

Account Name Approximate followers

(millions) He Jiong 118 to 119 Yang Mi 112 Angelababy 105 Chen Kun 93 Zhao Liying 90 Jackson Yee 90 Roy Wang 85 Zhao Wei 84 Yao Chen 83 to 84

Weibo Country Statistics

As of October 2025, China secured the highest share on weibo.cn with 65.1%, down by 3.44%.

Followed as Taiwan: 9.41% (-0.62%), the United States: 5.42% (-13.34%), Hong Kong: 4.59% (+15.27%) and Singapore: 1.63% (+14.46%).

The remaining countries accounted for 13.85% of the total.

Weibo’s Financial Statements

According to ir.weibo.com, in the third quarter of 2025, Weibo reported net revenue of USD 442.3 million, 5% lower than the previous year (4% lower on a constant-currency basis).

Revenue from advertising and marketing declined to USD 375.4 million, down 6% year over year (5% on a constant-currency basis).

Meanwhile, value-added services (VAS) brought in USD 66.9 million, up 2%.

The company generated USD 117.3 million in operating income, giving it a 27% operating margin.

Net income attributable to shareholders reached USD 221.1 million, with diluted EPS of USD 0.83.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was USD 132.0 million (30% margin) and net income totalled USD 110.7 million, with non-GAAP diluted EPS of USD 0.42.

Weibo recorded 578 million monthly active users and 257 million daily active users in September 2025.

Weibo’s Valuation Statistics

Metrics 3/31/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2025 Current (USD) Market Capitalisation 2.35 billion 2.38 billion 3.16 billion 2.44 billion Enterprise Value 1.86 billion 2.16 billion 2.92 billion 2.25 billion Trailing P/E 8.16 6.91 8.79 5.68 Forward P/E 5.24 5.24 6.63 5.71 Price/Sales 1.43 1.44 1.88 1.53 Price/Book 0.67 0.68 0.84 0.63 Enterprise Value/Revenue 1.06 1.23 1.65 1.29 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 3.76 3.98 5.29 4.41

Weibo’s market capitalisation stood at about USD 2.35 billion on 31 March 2025, edged up to USD 2.38 billion by 30 June 2025, then climbed more sharply to around USD 3.16 billion on 30 September 2025 before easing back to roughly USD 2.44 billion currently, which still represents an increase of about 3.8% compared with the end of March.

Enterprise value was approximately USD 1.86 billion on 31 March 2025 and rose to about USD 2.16 billion by 30 June 2025, then reached close to USD 2.92 billion on 30 September 2025 before moderating to around USD 2.25 billion at present, reflecting growth of nearly 21% from the March level.

The trailing P/E ratio moved from 8.16 at the end of March 2025 to 6.91 at the end of June 2025, then increased to 8.79 at the end of September 2025, while the current trailing P/E has compressed to about 5.68, implying that the stock now trades at a discount of roughly 30% versus the September trailing multiple.

The forward P/E ratio was about 5.24 on both 31 March and 30 June 2025, rose to nearly 6.63 on 30 September 2025, and currently stands around 5.71, suggesting that the forward valuation is about 9% higher than in March but still about 14% lower than at the September peak.

On a price to sales basis, Weibo was valued at roughly 1.43x revenue on 31 March 2025, 1.44x on 30 June 2025, then about 1.88x on 30 September 2025, while the present price to sales multiple is close to 1.53x, which is around 7% higher than in March but about 19% below the September level.

The price to book ratio was approximately 0.67x at the end of March 2025 and 0.68x at the end of June 2025, increased to nearly 0.84x at the end of September 2025, and currently is about 0.63x, indicating that the stock now trades at a discount of roughly 6% to its March price to book level and about 25% below the September valuation on this metric.

Enterprise value to revenue stood at around 1.06x on 31 March 2025, moved up to 1.23x by 30 June 2025, and reached about 1.65x on 30 September 2025, whereas the current EV to revenue multiple is near 1.29x, which is roughly 22% higher than in March but around 22% lower than in September.

The enterprise value to EBITDA multiple was about 3.76x at the end of March 2025, increased to roughly 3.98x by the end of June 2025, then expanded to around 5.29x on 30 September 2025, while the present level of about 4.41x indicates that the stock still trades at a premium of nearly 17% to the March EV to EBITDA multiple but at a discount of about 17% to the September high on this ratio.

Weibo’s Income Estimate

Metrics 2025 2026 2027 Net Sales USD 1,729 million USD 1,765 million USD 1,812 million Change Rate -1.47% +2.22% +2.65% EBITDA USD 520.6 million USD 535.4 million USD 564.5 million Change Rate -5.56% +2.85% +5.43% EBIT USD 473.9 million USD 487.7 million USD 512.6 million Change Rate -4.13% +2.91% +5.16% Earnings Before Tax (EBT) USD 672.2 million USD 534.1 million USD 559.6 million Change Rate +59.79% -20.54% +4.77% Net Income USD 524.6 million USD 406.2 million USD 420.4 million Change Rate +74.41% -22.58% +3.62%

For 2025, Weibo’s Net Sales are expected to reach USD 1,729 million, reflecting a decline of -1.47% from the prior year. EBITDA is projected at USD 520.6 million, which represents a -5.56% change. EBIT is estimated at USD 473.9 million, implying a reduction of -4.13%. Earnings Before Tax are anticipated to be USD 672.2 million, showing a strong increase of +59.79%, while Net Income is forecast at USD 524.6 million, rising by +74.41%.

In 2026, Net Sales are projected to be USD 1,765 million, indicating a moderate growth of +2.22%. EBITDA is expected to improve slightly to USD 535.4 million, corresponding to a change of +2.85%. EBIT is estimated at USD 487.7 million, which marks an increase of +2.91%. Earnings Before Tax are forecast to decline to USD 534.1 million, showing a negative change of -20.54%, and Net Income is anticipated at USD 406.2 million, down by -22.58%.

For 2027, Net Sales are forecast to reach USD 1,812 million, representing further growth of +2.65%. EBITDA is expected to rise to USD 564.5 million, reflecting an increase of +5.43%. EBIT is projected at USD 512.6 million, which corresponds to a gain of +5.16%. Earnings Before Tax are anticipated to be USD 559.6 million, up by +4.77%, while Net Income is forecast to edge up to USD 420.4 million, recording a growth of +3.62%.

Most Popular Social Media In China

In a Statista digital usage survey for the third quarter of 2024, 91.8% of respondents in China reported using WeChat monthly.

Douyin followed as another leading platform, with 83% of surveyed users in China reporting monthly usage during this period.

QQ remained widely used, with 63.4% of respondents reporting access at least once a month in Q3 2024.

Baidu Tieba was also popular, with 60.2% of survey participants reporting monthly activity on the platform.

Xiaohongshu recorded monthly usage from 56.3% of Chinese respondents, showing a strong presence in the country’s social media landscape.

Kuaishou was used monthly by 49.8% of those surveyed, indicating that nearly half of respondents engaged with this platform.

Weibo continued to play an important role, as 46.3% of users in the survey reported using it at least once per month.

QZone showed more limited reach, with 29.5% of respondents saying they were monthly active users in the third quarter of 2024.

The short video app Douyin Huoshan was accessed monthly by 20.3% of surveyed Chinese internet users.

iMessage was mentioned by 17.4% of respondents as a service they used on a monthly basis in China.

Dewu, a more niche platform, still achieved monthly usage among 17% of the individuals included in the survey.

Meipai closed the list, with 16.1% of respondents stating that they used the app at least once a month in Q3 2024.

Conclusion

Weibo remains a vital window into life in modern China. People use it to follow news, enjoy entertainment, and share their own voices in one busy online space. Hashtags, famous bloggers, and many interactive tools can quickly push topics into the spotlight and influence what people think and buy. At the same time, Weibo also faces problems such as censorship, rumours, and narrow online bubbles.

Overall, it both connects millions of users and reminds us that digital freedom still has limits in everyday online life today for everyone.

FAQ . How do I make an account? Download Weibo, tap Sign Up, enter phone number or email, verify code, choose username and password, then confirm account registration. What can I do on Weibo? On Weibo, you can post updates, share photos and videos, follow people, comment, like, repost, and join trends. Which countries is Weibo available in? Weibo is accessible in most countries worldwide, except those with bans or restrictions, such as India. Is content censored on Weibo? Yes, some posts are removed under Chinese rules, especially about politics or other sensitive issues. Where can you use Weibo? You use Weibo on phones, tablets, and computers wherever internet access is available and legal.

