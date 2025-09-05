Baidu Statistics and Facts By Revenue, Users, Market Share 2025

Introduction

Baidu Statistics: Baidu, Inc. is a technology company from China that focuses on internet services and artificial intelligence. It is termed the leading search engine in China through Baidu Search, which was founded on 18 January 2000, making it 25 years old. The company was started by Robin Li and Eric Xu and is headquartered in Beijing, China. It serves users all around the world. Robin Li is the current CEO.

Baidu offers a variety of products, including its search engine, Baidu Maps, Baidu Baike, Baidu Wangpan, Baidu Tieba, and the AI chatbot Ernie Bot. Understanding Baidu’s current reach, user base, and market performance provides valuable insight into its influence in the technology sector both in China and worldwide.

This article includes several statistical analyses from different insights that will highlight Baidu’s scale, growth, and impact in today’s digital landscape.

A Statista report states that in the first quarter of 2025, total annual revenue earned by the Chinese search engine Baidu was around USD 4,365 million , with an increase of 3% from the previous year.

, with an increase of from the previous year. Institutional ownership and the closing share price of Baidu, Inc. reached roughly 75,000 shares by June 2025.

shares by June 2025. According to the Search Endurance report analysis, Baidu is used by over 1.1 billion people worldwide, handling more than 6 billion search queries every day.

people worldwide, handling more than search queries every day. In contrast, about 93% of its Baidu users are from China.

of its Baidu users are from China. It is the most-visited website in China and ranks 14th in global website traffic.

in global website traffic. In China, Baidu holds a 56% share of the search engine market, while its global share is only 0.88% .

share of the search engine market, while its global share is only . As of 2024, the company has an estimated market value of around USD 33 billion.

(Source: searchendurance.com)

Based on the company’s data, the Baidu App had about 704 million monthly active users in September 2024.

Similarweb report states that as of July 2025, the vast majority of Baidu’s website traffic comes from visitors in China, with 95.25%, up by 3.25% from last month.

In the same period, baidu.com received a total of 2.2 billion visits last month, showing an increase of 2.88% compared to the previous month.

According to trends.builtwith.com, Baidu Analytics is used globally, with around 2.66 million websites in the U.S. and 1.03 million in China.

Baidu Inc. Financial Analysis, Q1 2025

Financial Highlights (In USD millions except per ADS, unaudited YoY QoQ Total revenues 4,472 3% 5% Operating income 621 18% 15% Operating income (non-GAAP) 735 20% 6% Net income to Baidu 1,063 42% 49% Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) 891 8% 4% Diluted earnings per ADS 2.98 45% 51% Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) 2.55 7% 3% Adjusted EBITDA 993 13% 4% Adjusted EBITDA margin 22% – –

Baidu’s Revenue Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2024, Baidu’s quarterly revenue earnings were Q1: USD 4,365 million, Q2: USD 4,669 million, Q3: USD 4,782 million, and Q4: USD 4,675 million.

In the same year, the revenue change rate (YoY) is stated as Q1 (1%), Q2 (0%), Q3 (-3%), and Q4 (-2%).

The previous quarterly revenue analysis and YoY change rate of the company are mentioned in the table below:

Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 (USD million) (YoY%) 2023 4,535 (8%) 4,697 (14%) 4,721 (6%) 4,920 (7%) 2022 4,482 (1%) 4,426 (5%) 4,574 (2%) 4,796 (0%) 2021 4,294 (25%) 4,855 (20%) 4,954 (13%) 5,192 (9%) 2020 3,184 (-22%) 3,685 (-1%) 4,158 (8%) 4,638 (6%) 2019 3,594 (15%) 3,835 (1%) 3,929 (3%) 4,149 (3%) 2018 3,330 (31%) 3,930 (32%) 4,110 (27%) 3,960 (22%) 2017 2,454 (6.8%) 3,079 (14.3%) 3,530 (29%) 3,620 (29%) 2016 2,454 (31.2%) 2,748 (10.2%) 2,737 (-0.7%) 2,623 (-2.6%) 2015 2,053 (34%) 2,673 (38.4%) 2,892 (36%) 2,887 (33.1%)

Baidu’s Operating Profit Statistics

As of March 2025, Baidu reported an operating profit of CNY 4.51 billion, resulting in approximately USD 620 million, up by 15.1% from last quarter.

In 2024, Baidu’s quarterly operating profit showed that in Q1, the company recorded CNY 5.39 billion (USD 738.43 million).

In Q2, the company saw a profit of 10.2%, reaching CNY 5.94 billion (USD 813.78 million).

Besides, in Q3, it slightly decreased by 0.3% to CNY 5.92 billion (USD 822.7 million).

Meanwhile, in Q4, it fell by 33.9% to CNY 3.92 billion (USD 537 million).

Baidu’s Assets Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

The above graph states that in 2024, Baidu Inc. reported approximately 427.78 billion yuan (approximately USD 59.89 billion) of total assets.

In the previous years, the total assets of Baidu were 2023: 406.76 billion yuan (USD 56.95 billion), 2022: 390.97 billion yuan (USD 54.56 billion), 2021: 380.03 billion yuan (USD 52.06 billion), 2020: 332.71 billion yuan (USD 46.3 billion).

Baidu’s Liabilities Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

In 2024, Baidu Inc., the technology company, had total liabilities of 144.17 billion yuan (approx. USD 20.18 billion).

Furthermore, the total liabilities of Baidu in previous years are mentioned as 2023: 144.15 billion yuan (USD 20.18 billion), 2022: 153.17 billion yuan (USD 21.44 billion), 2021: 156.08 billion yuan (USD 21.85 billion), 2020: 140.87 billion yuan (USD 9.44 billion).

Baidu’s Research and Development (R&D) Statistics

Year Total Expenses (USD billion) R&D Intensity 2024 3.032 16.6% 2023 3.407 17.9% 2022 3.380 18.8% 2021 3.914 23.5% 2020 2.989 18.2%

Baidu App User Statistics

According to news.alphastreet.com, the Baidu App’s monthly users accounted for 724 million in March 2025, with an increase of 7% from March 2024, resulting in 676 million monthly users.

As of September 2024, the app had 704 million MAUs, showing a 6% growth compared to the previous year.

However, by December 2024, the number dropped slightly to 679 million MAUs.

Baidu User Demographic Statistics

The above graphical analysis shows that more than 50% of the Baidu users are between the ages of 24 and 35.

Specifically, 25.6% are aged 24 to 30, and 28.6% are aged 31 to 35.

Users aged 36 to 40 make up 17.9%, while those under 24 account for 16.9%.

Finally, only 11.1% of the app users are aged 41 and above.

As of 2024, about 74.3% of Baidu’s users were men, and the remaining 25.7% were women.

(Reference: baiduadvertising.com)

In China, about 10.4% are from first-tier cities, while 23.3% live in new first-tier cities.

Users from third-tier and second-tier cities make up 20.7% and 20.5% respectively.

Fourth-tier cities account for 15.8% of users, and fifth-tier cities have the smallest share at 9.4%.

Baidu Usage Statistics

(Source: builtwith.com)

The Baidu Analytics usage chart shows that the red line, representing the top 1 million websites, shows a steady increase from 2009.

In contrast, the blue line represents the top 100,000 websites.

The green line for the top 10,000 websites remains relatively stable throughout.

Baidu Analytics is used by over 12.9 million websites worldwide.

Currently, 4.27 million sites actively use it, while 8.64 million have used it in the past.

According to trends.builtwith.com, Baidu Analytics is used globally, with around 2.66 million websites in the U.S. and 1.03 million in China.

Other countries include the Cocos Islands (50,648), the United Kingdom (9,528), India (6,380), Canada (5,972), Australia (4,168), Germany (4,124), Japan (3,940), and Spain (3,248).

Baidu’s Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of July 2025, the total number of visits to baidu.com was approximately 2.2 billion, representing a 2.88% increase from the previous month.

In the same period, the website’s bounce rate accounted for 6%.

Meanwhile, the average number of pages per visit was 8.46, and the average visit duration was 5 minutes and 19 seconds.

Moreover, Baidu’s website ranks globally at #17, while in China it ranks #1, and within its category, it ranks #4.

By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

China accounted for the highest share of Baidu’s website, at 95.25%, in July 2025, representing a 3.25% increase from the previous month.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: Hong Kong: 1.43% (+2.98%), the United States: 1.08% (+5.56%), Taiwan: 0.86% (+4.89%), and Singapore: 0.33% (+3.74%).

The rest of the countries captured a share of 1.05% of the Baidu.com website traffic.

By User Demographics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of July 2025, based on gender, approximately 68.59% of Baidu users were male, and 31.41% were female.

In the same period, the total number of Baidu’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 32.35%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 22.69%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 18 to 24 years (18.94%), 45 to 54 years (13.4%), 55 to 64 years (7.97%), and 65 years and older (5.14%).

By Device

(Source: semrush.com)

In July 2025, baidu.com attracted 738.85 million visits, with visitors spending an average of 12 minutes and 4 seconds per session.

This marked a 9.82% increase in traffic compared to June.

Most users, 93.99%, accessed the site from desktop computers, while only 6.01% visited using mobile devices.

Country All devices (Millions) Visitor’s Share Desktop Mobile China 583.6 78.99% 99.97% 0.03% United States 42.44 5.74% 73.44% 26.56% Hong Kong 28.4 3.84% 71.29% 28.71% Taiwan 19.05 2.58% 56.02% 43.98% Japan 15.96 2.16% 90.01% 9.99%

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Similarweb report depicts, in July 2025, the top traffic sources for baidu.com were direct search with a traffic share of 80.03%, followed by organic search (14.65%), and referrals (4.97%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by paid search (<0.01%), social (0.01%), mail (0.04%), and display (0.3%).

By Social Media

(Reference: similarweb.com)

At the same time, the social network traffic accounted for by the Baidu websites remained the highest on Weibo.com, holding shares of 53.45%.

The second and third highest traffic shares are followed by YouTube (23.84%) and X-twitter (6.36%).

Other social media traffic sources include Douban (3.54%), Pinterest (2.18%), and others (10.63%).

Global Search Engine Market Share Statistics

(Source: gs.statcounter.com)

As of July 2025, Google dominates the global search engine market with a share of 89.57%, far ahead of its competitors.

Bing holds 4.02%, followed by Yandex at 2.19%, Yahoo! at 1.49%, DuckDuckGo at 0.95%, and Baidu at 0.72%.

Companies Using Baidu Cloud Statistics

According to Enlyft, Baidu Inc., based in China with the website baidu.com, earns over USD 1 billion in revenue and has more than 10,000 employees.

Other companies’ analysis is mentioned below:

Company Country Website Company Size Revenue (USD) Guardian Mortgage Documents United States gmd.com 1000 to 5000 200M to 1000M Cherokee National Life Insurance Company cnlf.com 1 to 10 1M to 10M First Market Bank firstmarketbank.com 200 to 500 50M to 100M Beijing East IP China beijingeastip.com 200 to 500 10M to 50M

Baidu’s Ownership and Shareholders Statistics

(Source: images.fintel.io)

The chart displays that Baidu, Inc. accounted for about 230,000 shares in mid-2020 and gradually fell to around 75,000 shares by June 2025.

As of 2025, the share price moved up and down, resulting in USD 300 several times and dropping below USD 100 at other points.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baidu shows how fast and competitive China’s internet industry has become, while staying connected to the global economy. Backed by government support and international investment, it has grown from a search engine company into a major player in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

With its “all in AI” approach, Baidu aims to be a leading national AI company alongside Alibaba and Tencent. The company keeps exploring new growth areas, showing flexibility and an important role in China’s digital and tech future.

FAQ . What is Baidu’s “All in AI” strategy? Baidu’s “All in AI” strategy focuses on using Artificial Intelligence across all services, driving innovation, growth, and technological leadership in China. Why is Baidu banned in India? Baidu is banned in India because of data privacy concerns and tensions generated in China over security. Does Baidu have a future? The company claimed that it has a strong future by continuously focusing on AI, innovation, and aligning with China’s digital growth.

