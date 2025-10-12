Yubico Statistics By Market Share, Revenue, Customers (Sectors, Employee Size, Country), Industries, Key Features And Facts (2025)
Updated · Oct 12, 2025
Introduction
Yubico Statistics: Yubico is a well-known name in cybersecurity, mainly recognised for its YubiKey device. The YubiKey is a small hardware key that helps people stay safe online by blocking phishing attempts and protecting against stolen passwords. Since its start in 2007, the company has built a strong reputation for digital security and works closely with governments, businesses, and everyday users around the world.
The latest Yubico statistics reflect how the need for stronger login security is rising as cyber threats continue to grow. These numbers also show how organisations are moving away from simple passwords, with Yubico playing a major role in how industries, companies, and individuals secure their identities today.
Editor’s Choice
- In the first quarter of 2025, Yubico recorded net sales of USD 57.33 million, an increase from USD 45.9 million in Q1 2024, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%.
- As of 2025 (TTM), Yubico recorded revenue of about USD 0.23 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 4.55% from last year.
- Besides, the market cap stood at USD 1.18 billion in the same period, reflecting a 38% decline compared to the previous year.
- Annual earnings of Yubico are expected to decrease by USD 31.82 million by 2025, down by 24.46% from 2024.
- According to 6sense, in 2025, the market share of Yubico is expected to reach around 22.49%.
- In 2025, Yubico had its largest customer base in the United States with 436 clients (48.02%), followed by Germany with 131 clients (14.43%), and South Africa with 104 clients (11.45%).
- A report published by Enlyft stated that in 2025, almost 298 companies are currently using Yubico.
- Yubico’s biggest usage share comes from the Information Technology and Services (62%).
- According to Levels. fyi, as of September 26, 2025, Yubico offers competitive pay, in which a Software Engineer earns about USD 178K yearly.
Key Features of Yubico
- Strong multi-factor authentication support
- Hardware-based security keys for safe login
- Works with major platforms and services
- Easy to use, quick tap authentication
- Resistant to phishing attacks
- Offline functionality without a battery or a network
- Durable, water-resistant design
- Supports passwordless login methods
- Scalable for businesses of all sizes
- High trust in government and enterprise security
Estimated Financial Statement of Yubico
(Source: marketscreener.com)
- In 2025, Yubico reported net sales of USD 2,328 million, showing only a slight growth of 0.09% from the previous year.
- EBITDA dropped to USD 310.7 million, down 34.36%, while EBIT fell to USD 288.8 million, a decrease of 33.99%.
- Similarly, earnings before tax (EBT) fell to USD 262.3 million, marking a 43.24% decline, and net income dropped significantly to USD 204 million, down 45.11% year over year.
|Year
|Net Sale (USD million)
|Change Rate
|EBITDA (USD million)
|Change Rate
|EBIT (USD million)
|Change Rate
|EBT (USD million)
|Change Rate
|Net Income (USD million)
|Change Rate
|2026
|2,756
|18.37%
|506.6
|63.04%
|482.7
|67.14%
|487.7
|85.92%
|381.8
|
87.14%
|2027
|3,333
|20.93%
|650.2
|28.34%
|624
|29.28%
|629
|28.98%
|492.6
|29.03%
Yubico Statistics by Revenue
(Reference: companiesmarketcap.com)
- As of 2025 (TTM), Yubico recorded revenue of about USD 0.23 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 4.55% from last year.
The historic revenue analyses are mentioned in the table below:
|Year
|Revenue
(USD)
|Growth Rate
|2024
|0.21 billion
|+4.55%
|2023
|0.17 billion
|+25.83%
|2022
|70.65 million
|+146.88%
By Market Capitalization
- In 2025, Yubico’s market cap stood at USD 1.18 billion, reflecting a 38% decline compared to the previous year.
Historical market cap analyses are stated in the table below:
|Year
|Marketcap (USD billion)
|Change Rate
|2024
|1.91
|+70.82%
|2023
|1.12
|+251.42%
|2022
|0.31
|-18.5%
By Annual Earnings
- A report shared by companiesmarketcap.com shows that Yubico’s annual earnings in 2025 (TTM) are expected to decrease by USD 31.82 million, a fall of 24.46%.
- In 2024, earnings rose to USD 42.12 million, up 61.88% from the year before.
- Back in 2023, they reached USD 26.02 million, a sharp 203.15% jump, while 2022 recorded just USD 8.58 million.
- According to 6sense, in 2025, the market share of Yubico is expected to reach around 22.49%.
- To date, the total number of customers is 1,156.
- This strong position places the company at rank #2 among other competitors.
- Yubico Statistics also shows that RSA SecurID leads the Yubico market with 30.53%, followed by Microsoft Azure MFA (18.95%) and Google Authenticator (9.44%).
- Globally, over 1,147 companies have already started using Yubico for two-factor authentication in 2025.
Yubico Customers Statistics by Sectors
(Reference: 6sense.com)
- The above graph states that Yubico customers mainly work in cybersecurity with 38 companies, followed by cloud services with 38 companies, and consulting (26 companies).
- In addition, Yubico works with companies in digital transformation (25), managed services (22), data analytics (19), and analytics (18).
By Employee Size
- According to 6sense.com, most Yubico customers come from small businesses with 0 to 9 employees (318).
- Large organisations with over 10,000 employees also use Yubico in 171 companies, followed by 153 firms with 20 to 49 employees, 110 with 1,000 to 4,999, and 87 with 100 to 249.
By Country
(Reference: 6sense.com)
- In 2025, Yubico had its largest customer base in the United States with 436 clients (48.02%), followed by Germany with 131 clients (14.43%), and South Africa with 104 clients (11.45%).
- Other countries’ number of customers are stated as the United Kingdom (58), France (52), Canada (38), and the Netherlands (24).
Top 5 Companies Using Yubico
- A report published by Enlyft stated that in 2025, almost 298 companies are currently using Yubico.
- GoDaddy Inc., based in the United States, earns over USD 1 billion in revenue and employs between 5,000 and 10,000 people.
Furthermore, the other top four companies in the U.S.using Yubico are mentioned in the table below:
|Company Name
|Revenue (USD million)
|Employee Count
|Dito
|1 to 10
|50 to 200
|Magellan Health Inc
|>1000
|5,000 to 10,000
|BitGo
|100 to 200
|200 to 500
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|>1000
|> 10,000
Top Industries Using Yubico
- Yubico’s biggest usage share comes from the Information Technology and Services (62%), followed by Computer Software (40%), Financial Services (27%), and the Internet sector (18%).
- Other industries are followed as Computer & Network Security (14%), Higher Education (9%), Retail (7%), Hospital & Health Care (7%), Defence & Space (6%), and Government Administration (6%).
Yubico Salaries Statistics
- According to Levels.fyi, as of September 26, 2025, Yubico offers competitive pay, in which a Software Engineer earns about USD 178K yearly.
- Meanwhile, those in Business Development annually received around USD 321.6K.
- On the lower range, a Cybersecurity Analyst typically makes about USD 107.8K per year, and a Technical Program Manager earns USD 158.3K.
Yubico and YubiKey Product Compatibility
|Product
|USB-A
|USB-C
|NFC
|Lightning
|Yubico Security Key NFC
|✔
|❌
|✔
|❌
|Yubico Security Key C NFC
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|YubiKey 5 NFC
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
|YubiKey 5C NFC
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|YubiKey 5C
|❌
|✔
|✔
|❌
|YubiKey 5C Nano
|❌
|✔
|❌
|❌
|YubiKey 5Ci
|❌
|✔
|❌
|✔
|YubiKey 5 Nano
|✔
|❌
|❌
|❌
Yubico Customer Experience Analyses
- According to gartner.com, Yubico earns strong ratings for customer experience, with Evaluation & Contracting rated at 4.4.
- Meanwhile, Integration & Deployment and Service & Support each score 4.5, respectively.
- Its Product Capabilities stand out even more with a 4.6 rating.
Yubico Financial Comparison
|Metrics
|Q1, 2025
|Q1, 2024
|Growth Rate
|Net sales
|USD 57.33 million
|USD 45.9 million
|24.9%
|whereof subscription sales
|12.8%
|11.35%
|–
|Gross profit
|USD 44.96 million
|USD 37.02 million
|21.5%
|Gross margin
|78.4%
|80.7%
|–
|EBIT
|USD 8.52 million
|USD 7.83 million
|8.9%
|EBIT margin
|14.9%
|17%
|–
|Net profit/loss
|USD 4.77 million
|USD 6.88 million
|USD -30.5 million
|Earnings per share, before dilution
|USD 0.59 million
|USD 0.86 million
|USD -30.6 million
|Earnings per share, after dilution
|USD 0.58 million
|USD 0.84 million
|USD -31.4 million
|Net cash
|USD 74.13 million
|USD 46.99 million
|USD 57. million7
|Bookings
|USD 48.19 million
|USD 53.26 million
|
USD -9.5 million
|whereof subscription bookings
|11.1%
|18%
|–
|ARR
|USD 31.8 million
|USD 25.49 million
|USD 24.7 million
Conclusion
After completing the article, it is now clear that Yubico has become a well-known name in online security that allows for making logins safer around the world. The numbers show that more companies, government bodies, and everyday users are turning to YubiKeys as worries about hacking and data leaks continue to grow.
Since the keys work with many platforms and offer different ways of authentication, their use is spreading quickly across the globe. These trends show how Yubico is helping to lead the move toward passwordless security and making strong, simple protection more common for everyone.
A YubiKey provides two-factor and passwordless authentication, protecting accounts from phishing, hacking, and data theft.
They are mostly trusted by large businesses, government agencies, and individuals seeking stronger, reliable protection for online accounts.
YubiKey supports iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux, working seamlessly with Google, Microsoft, Apple, GitHub, and password managers.
YubiKey supports FIDO2, U2F, OTP, PIV smart card, and OpenPGP authentication systems.
They are available from Yubico’s website, Amazon, and authorised global resellers.
Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.