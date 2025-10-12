Yubico Statistics By Market Share, Revenue, Customers (Sectors, Employee Size, Country), Industries, Key Features And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Yubico Statistics: Yubico is a well-known name in cybersecurity, mainly recognised for its YubiKey device. The YubiKey is a small hardware key that helps people stay safe online by blocking phishing attempts and protecting against stolen passwords. Since its start in 2007, the company has built a strong reputation for digital security and works closely with governments, businesses, and everyday users around the world.

The latest Yubico statistics reflect how the need for stronger login security is rising as cyber threats continue to grow. These numbers also show how organisations are moving away from simple passwords, with Yubico playing a major role in how industries, companies, and individuals secure their identities today.

Editor’s Choice

In the first quarter of 2025, Yubico recorded net sales of USD 57.33 million , an increase from USD 45.9 million in Q1 2024, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%.

, an increase from in Q1 2024, representing a year-over-year growth rate of As of 2025 (TTM), Yubico recorded revenue of about USD 0.23 billion , reflecting a growth rate of 4.55% from last year.

, reflecting a growth rate of from last year. Besides, the market cap stood at USD 1.18 billion in the same period, reflecting a 38% decline compared to the previous year.

in the same period, reflecting a decline compared to the previous year. Annual earnings of Yubico are expected to decrease by USD 31.82 million by 2025, down by 24.46% from 2024.

by 2025, down by from 2024. According to 6sense, in 2025, the market share of Yubico is expected to reach around 22.49%.

In 2025, Yubico had its largest customer base in the United States with 436 clients ( 48.02% ), followed by Germany with 131 clients ( 14.43% ), and South Africa with 104 clients ( 11.45% ).

clients ( ), followed by Germany with clients ( ), and South Africa with clients ( ). A report published by Enlyft stated that in 2025, almost 298 companies are currently using Yubico.

companies are currently using Yubico. Yubico’s biggest usage share comes from the Information Technology and Services ( 62% ).

). According to Levels. fyi, as of September 26, 2025, Yubico offers competitive pay, in which a Software Engineer earns about USD 178K yearly.

Key Features of Yubico

Strong multi-factor authentication support

Hardware-based security keys for safe login

Works with major platforms and services

Easy to use, quick tap authentication

Resistant to phishing attacks

Offline functionality without a battery or a network

Durable, water-resistant design

Supports passwordless login methods

Scalable for businesses of all sizes

High trust in government and enterprise security

Estimated Financial Statement of Yubico

(Source: marketscreener.com)

In 2025, Yubico reported net sales of USD 2,328 million, showing only a slight growth of 0.09% from the previous year.

EBITDA dropped to USD 310.7 million, down 34.36%, while EBIT fell to USD 288.8 million, a decrease of 33.99%.

Similarly, earnings before tax (EBT) fell to USD 262.3 million, marking a 43.24% decline, and net income dropped significantly to USD 204 million, down 45.11% year over year.

Year Net Sale (USD million) Change Rate EBITDA (USD million) Change Rate EBIT (USD million) Change Rate EBT (USD million) Change Rate Net Income (USD million) Change Rate 2026 2,756 18.37% 506.6 63.04% 482.7 67.14% 487.7 85.92% 381.8 87.14% 2027 3,333 20.93% 650.2 28.34% 624 29.28% 629 28.98% 492.6 29.03%

Yubico Statistics by Revenue

(Reference: companiesmarketcap.com)

As of 2025 (TTM), Yubico recorded revenue of about USD 0.23 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 4.55% from last year.

The historic revenue analyses are mentioned in the table below:

Year Revenue

(USD) Growth Rate 2024 0.21 billion +4.55% 2023 0.17 billion +25.83% 2022 70.65 million +146.88%

By Market Capitalization

In 2025, Yubico’s market cap stood at USD 1.18 billion, reflecting a 38% decline compared to the previous year.

Historical market cap analyses are stated in the table below:

Year Marketcap (USD billion) Change Rate 2024 1.91 +70.82% 2023 1.12 +251.42% 2022 0.31 -18.5%

By Annual Earnings

A report shared by companiesmarketcap.com shows that Yubico’s annual earnings in 2025 (TTM) are expected to decrease by USD 31.82 million, a fall of 24.46%.

In 2024, earnings rose to USD 42.12 million, up 61.88% from the year before.

Back in 2023, they reached USD 26.02 million, a sharp 203.15% jump, while 2022 recorded just USD 8.58 million.

Yubico Market Share Analyses

According to 6sense, in 2025, the market share of Yubico is expected to reach around 22.49%.

To date, the total number of customers is 1,156.

This strong position places the company at rank #2 among other competitors.

Yubico Statistics also shows that RSA SecurID leads the Yubico market with 30.53%, followed by Microsoft Azure MFA (18.95%) and Google Authenticator (9.44%).

Globally, over 1,147 companies have already started using Yubico for two-factor authentication in 2025.

Yubico Customers Statistics by Sectors

(Reference: 6sense.com)

The above graph states that Yubico customers mainly work in cybersecurity with 38 companies, followed by cloud services with 38 companies, and consulting (26 companies).

In addition, Yubico works with companies in digital transformation (25), managed services (22), data analytics (19), and analytics (18).

By Employee Size

According to 6sense.com, most Yubico customers come from small businesses with 0 to 9 employees (318).

Large organisations with over 10,000 employees also use Yubico in 171 companies, followed by 153 firms with 20 to 49 employees, 110 with 1,000 to 4,999, and 87 with 100 to 249.

By Country

(Reference: 6sense.com)

In 2025, Yubico had its largest customer base in the United States with 436 clients (48.02%), followed by Germany with 131 clients (14.43%), and South Africa with 104 clients (11.45%).

Other countries’ number of customers are stated as the United Kingdom (58), France (52), Canada (38), and the Netherlands (24).

Top 5 Companies Using Yubico

A report published by Enlyft stated that in 2025, almost 298 companies are currently using Yubico.

GoDaddy Inc., based in the United States, earns over USD 1 billion in revenue and employs between 5,000 and 10,000 people.

Furthermore, the other top four companies in the U.S.using Yubico are mentioned in the table below:

Company Name Revenue (USD million) Employee Count Dito 1 to 10 50 to 200 Magellan Health Inc >1000 5,000 to 10,000 BitGo 100 to 200 200 to 500 Amazon.com, Inc. >1000 > 10,000

Top Industries Using Yubico

Yubico’s biggest usage share comes from the Information Technology and Services (62%), followed by Computer Software (40%), Financial Services (27%), and the Internet sector (18%).

Other industries are followed as Computer & Network Security (14%), Higher Education (9%), Retail (7%), Hospital & Health Care (7%), Defence & Space (6%), and Government Administration (6%).

Yubico Salaries Statistics

According to Levels.fyi, as of September 26, 2025, Yubico offers competitive pay, in which a Software Engineer earns about USD 178K yearly.

Meanwhile, those in Business Development annually received around USD 321.6K.

On the lower range, a Cybersecurity Analyst typically makes about USD 107.8K per year, and a Technical Program Manager earns USD 158.3K.

Yubico and YubiKey Product Compatibility

Product USB-A USB-C NFC Lightning Yubico Security Key NFC ✔ ❌ ✔ ❌ Yubico Security Key C NFC ❌ ✔ ✔ ❌ YubiKey 5 NFC ✔ ❌ ❌ ❌ YubiKey 5C NFC ❌ ✔ ✔ ❌ YubiKey 5C ❌ ✔ ✔ ❌ YubiKey 5C Nano ❌ ✔ ❌ ❌ YubiKey 5Ci ❌ ✔ ❌ ✔ YubiKey 5 Nano ✔ ❌ ❌ ❌

Yubico Customer Experience Analyses

According to gartner.com, Yubico earns strong ratings for customer experience, with Evaluation & Contracting rated at 4.4.

Meanwhile, Integration & Deployment and Service & Support each score 4.5, respectively.

Its Product Capabilities stand out even more with a 4.6 rating.

Yubico Financial Comparison

Metrics Q1, 2025 Q1, 2024 Growth Rate Net sales USD 57.33 million USD 45.9 million 24.9% whereof subscription sales 12.8% 11.35% – Gross profit USD 44.96 million USD 37.02 million 21.5% Gross margin 78.4% 80.7% – EBIT USD 8.52 million USD 7.83 million 8.9% EBIT margin 14.9% 17% – Net profit/loss USD 4.77 million USD 6.88 million USD -30.5 million Earnings per share, before dilution USD 0.59 million USD 0.86 million USD -30.6 million Earnings per share, after dilution USD 0.58 million USD 0.84 million USD -31.4 million Net cash USD 74.13 million USD 46.99 million USD 57. million7 Bookings USD 48.19 million USD 53.26 million USD -9.5 million whereof subscription bookings 11.1% 18% – ARR USD 31.8 million USD 25.49 million USD 24.7 million

Conclusion

After completing the article, it is now clear that Yubico has become a well-known name in online security that allows for making logins safer around the world. The numbers show that more companies, government bodies, and everyday users are turning to YubiKeys as worries about hacking and data leaks continue to grow.

Since the keys work with many platforms and offer different ways of authentication, their use is spreading quickly across the globe. These trends show how Yubico is helping to lead the move toward passwordless security and making strong, simple protection more common for everyone.

