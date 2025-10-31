Zluri Statistics By Market Research, Revenue, Features, Funding, Insights And Facts (2025)
Updated · Oct 31, 2025
Editor
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Editor’s Choice
- About Zluri
- Zluri Market Statistics
- Zluri Customer Statistics by Products and Services
- By Employee Size
- By Country
- Zluri Statistics by Funding and Revenue
- Mid-lifecycle Employee Management with Zluri
- Company Size vs. Average Number of Apps
- Zluri Ratings Statistics
- Zluri Emotional Footprint Overview
- Zluri Employee Headcount by Departments
- List of Companies using Zluri
- Zluri Statistics by Feature and Vendor Capability Ratings
- Zluri Tech Stack Analyses
- Top Features of Zluri
- Pros and Cons of Zluri
- Recent News and Updates of Zluri Analyses
- Conclusion
Introduction
Zluri Statistics: Zluri is a SaaS management platform that helps companies take control of all the software they use. Started in 2020, it allows IT, finance, and procurement teams to easily track, manage, and organise their SaaS tools from one place. With its smart automation features, Zluri makes onboarding new apps, handling renewals, and maintaining compliance much simpler. This also allows for reducing unnecessary costs and improving data security, along with using AI-powered insight.
The platform shows how software is being used, tracks licenses, and detects hidden or unused apps. Many global businesses rely on Zluri to make better decisions about their software spending. Overall, this article on Zluri’s Statistics shows that this helps organisations to work more efficiently and manage their digital tools with better control and transparency.
Editor’s Choice
- According to 6sense.com, Zluri currently serves about 36 customers and holds an estimated 0.01% market share.
- The top three products and services offering customers who use Zluri for IT Management are Saas (3), Cloud Services (2), and Personalisation (2).
- The United States leads with 14 Zluri customers with a share of 41.18%, followed by India with 5 (14.71%), and Israel with 5(14.71%) customers, respectively.
- As of March 31, 2024, Tracxn records Zluri’s annual revenue at ₹36.4 crore.
- The company has raised USD 32.5 million over four funding rounds so far, with its most recent raise being a USD 20 million Series B on July 11, 2023.
- Zluri’s main competitors include Apptio, Flexera, and Cast AI, and Cast AI secured the latest funding round in September 2025.
- On April 30, 2025, Zluri’s employee headcount was listed as 125.
- Out of 244 competitors, Zluri ranks second overall; 59 of those competitors have received funding, and Zluri is 18th when ranked by total funding.
- Zluri’s analysis shows SaaS use rises with company size: companies with 1 to 100 employees use about 137 apps.
- According to zluri.com, Zluri helped save about 6 hours every week on provisioning and deprovisioning tasks, leading to a 40% boost in IT team productivity.
- In Negotiation & Contract and Conflict Resolution, Zluri achieved an impressive 99% on each.
- Zluri uses eight main technologies to run its platform, covering backend, frontend, and supporting tools.
About Zluri
|Metrics
|Detailed Description
|
Company Name
|Zluri
|Headquarters
|
San Francisco, United States.
|
Founded
|2020
|Founders
|
Chaithanya Yembari, Ritish Puttaparthi, and Sethu Meenakshisundaram.
|
Industry
|SaaS Management and Optimisation
|Core Product
|
A SaaS management platform that helps enterprises discover, manage, secure, and automate software applications.
|
Integrations
|Over 800 integrations with popular SaaS tools
|Key Customers
|
Mid to large enterprises across technology, finance, and healthcare sectors.
|
Website
|
www.zluri.com
Zluri Market Statistics
- According to 6sense.com, Zluri currently serves about 36 customers and holds an estimated 0.01% market share.
- This places the company at #125 within its analytics category.
- In the Analytics category, the leaders are Datadog (about 37.74% market share), followed by OneLogin (9.77%) and Jira Service Desk (5.30%).
- By 2025, more than 36 companies worldwide had started using Zluri as an IT Management tool.
Zluri Customer Statistics by Products and Services
(Reference: 6sense.com)
- The top three products and services offering customers who use Zluri for IT Management are Saas (3), Cloud Services (2), and Personalisation (2).
- Furthermore, others are followed by Android Development (2), Machine Learning (2), Automation (2), and Internet of Things (2).
By Employee Size
(Reference: 6sense.com)
- Most of Zluri’s IT management customers are medium-sized companies. Around eight of them have between 100 and 249 employees, while seven have 250 to 499 employees, and another seven have 500 to 999 employees.
- The other six companies include 20 to 49 employees, and another six companies have 1,000 to 4,999
By Country
- The United States leads with 14 Zluri customers with a share of 41.18%, followed by India with 5 (14.71%), and Israel with 5(14.71%) customers, respectively.
- Other countries with several customers from the United Kingdom (4), France (1), Malta (1), and the Netherlands (1).
Zluri Statistics by Funding and Revenue
- According to cbinsights.com, Zluri accounted for about USD 32 million in revenue..
- The most recent round brought in roughly USD 20 million and closed in July 2023.
- Meanwhile, the company’s valuation was around USD 107 million in the same period.
(Source: getlatka.com)
- The company’s revenue accounted for USD 15 million in November 2024, which reflects a year-over-year growth rate of 13.78%.
- Meanwhile, in October 2024, revenue accounted for around USD 18.6 million.
- Previously, Zluri’s revenue in December 2023 was USD 13.2 million, and in January 2021, it was USD 1.2 million.
Mid-lifecycle Employee Management with Zluri
- Zluri automates mid-lifecycle tasks such as provisioning, access changes, and role updates using no-code workflows and policy-driven automation to cut manual work.
- According to zluri.com, Zluri helped save about 6 hours every week on provisioning and deprovisioning tasks, leading to a 40% boost in IT team productivity.
- Zluri provides 300 to 800+ prebuilt connectors to keep HR systems, IDPs, and SaaS apps synchronised.
- Each customer reported a 30% cut in SaaS spend after using Zluri’s optimisation features.
- They serve more than 200 companies, automating mid-lifecycle tasks to lower security risks.
- Zluri claimed more than 250 customers are currently using its automation to cut admin overhead and let IT focus on higher-value work.
Company Size vs. Average Number of Apps
(Source: website-files.com)
- Zluri’s analysis shows SaaS use rises with company size: companies with 1 to 100 employees use about 137 apps.
- Meanwhile, 100 to 500 users use slightly more, followed by 501 to 1,000 and 1,001 to 2,500 users, each of whom deploy over 1,000 apps on average.
- Firms with 2,501 to 5,000 users use nearly 1,800 apps, while organisations with 10,000+ users manage over 3,500 applications.
Zluri Ratings Statistics
- According to infotech.com, real user feedback shows Zluri earns strong satisfaction: about 89% of users would recommend the platform to others.
- Impressively, 100% of customers reported plans to renew their subscription.
- Additionally, 81% of users expressed satisfaction with Zluri’s cost compared to its overall value.
Zluri Emotional Footprint Overview
- In Negotiation & Contract and Conflict Resolution, Zluri achieved an impressive 99% on each.
- The Strategy and Innovation category scored 98%, while the platform earned 96% for Product Experience.
- Additionally, a 94% rating in Service Experience emphasises its strong customer support and overall satisfaction.
Zluri Employee Headcount by Departments
- According to zoominfo.com, Zluri Technologies Pvt Ltd has 190 employees spread across its departments.
- The largest teams are Engineering & Technical (75) and Sales (52), followed by IT (20), HR (14), Marketing (13), Finance (8), and Operations (8).
List of Companies using Zluri
|Company Names
|Industry
|Employees
|University of Johannesburg (South Africa)
|Higher Education
|12,000
|Softcat (United Kingdom)
|IT Services and IT Consulting
|3,000
|Personiv (United States)
|Outsourcing and Offshoring Consulting
|2,300
|Connext (United States)
|Human Resources Services
|947
|Dice (United States)
|Technology, Information and Internet
|893
|Smartcat (United States)
|364
|Recare (Germany)
|Hospitals and Health Care
|150
|Oliver Bernard (United Kingdom)
|Staffing and Recruiting
|38
|S-Square Systems, Inc.( United States)
|IT Services and IT Consulting
|33
|BeingUser (India)
|Staffing and Recruiting
|3
Zluri Statistics by Feature and Vendor Capability Ratings
|Category
|Feature
|Industry Average
|Zluri Rating
|Feature Ratings
|License Management
|81%
|
92%
|Vendor Management
|80%
|Shadow IT Detection
|83%
|Renewal Management
|79%
|91%
|Task and Alert Automation
|82%
|Compliance Reporting
|84%
|Contract Management
|82%
|App Store
|78%
|Real-Time Reporting
|80%
|89%
|Application Utilization
|81%
|Spend Management
|77%
|88%
|Vendor Capability Ratings
|Availability and Quality of Training
|79%
|90%
|Ease of IT Administration
|83%
|Business Value Created
|81%
|89%
|Breadth of Features
|80%
|Vendor Support
|83%
|Ease of Data Integration
|84%
|Ease of Customisation
|81%
|88%
|Ease of Implementation
|83%
|87%
|Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement
|79%
|86%
|Quality of Features
|81%
|84%
|Usability and Intuitiveness
|83%
|83%
Zluri Tech Stack Analyses
- Zluri uses eight main technologies to run its platform, covering backend, frontend, and supporting tools.
- For server-side and data needs, it relies on NoSQL, Ruby on Rails, and Microsoft Azure, while Intercom handles live chat.
- It also uses Partytown to speed up the frontend, Adobe XD for design collaboration, Twitter widgets for embeds, and its own Zluri SaaS product as the customer-facing app.
Top Features of Zluri
- Advanced SaaS discovery uses the patented AuthKnox engine to combine identity records with real-time usage data, so every app, including shadow IT, which is found by connecting to finance systems, SSO platforms, and browser agents.
- Automated workflows offer over 1,500 ready-made actions (license assignment, access removal, renewal alerts, vendor messages) that you can set up with a no-code policy builder.
- User access reviews run certification campaigns with multi-level approvals, instant remediation, and fine-grained role changes.
- License and cost management shows usage analytics, highlights savings opportunities, and creates renewal calendars with cross-department spend forecasts.
- With 300+ connectors, centralised dashboards, continuous risk checks, policy-based controls, and audit-ready reports, teams get clear, actionable insights.
Pros and Cons of Zluri
|Pros
|Cons
|
● It gives full visibility into every SaaS app the organisation uses.
● It makes managing who has access simple and consistent.
● It keeps track of how applications are being used across teams.
● It brings together control and visibility so teams can manage apps with confidence.
● It connects to many other systems through a broad set of integrations.
● It provides responsive customer support to help users when they need it.
● It can be deployed quickly, so teams start seeing benefits right away.
|
● Their reporting options are limited and don’t let users change layouts or details much.
● Their user interface could be clearer and easier to use.
● They use a custom pricing model so that costs can vary by customer.
● Their platform can feel complex for large enterprise setups.
● They provide only a small amount of public documentation.
● Some capabilities depend on other features working first, which can limit flexibility.
Recent News and Updates of Zluri Analyses
- On March 5, 2025, Beacon.li closed a USD 7 million funding round led by a venture firm run by a former KKR India CEO.
- Also on March 5, 2025: Beacon.li announced a USD 7 million Series A, with Sorin Investments listed among the backers.
- On November 7, 2022, Pulse, an agentic AI platform for SaaS, raised USD 1.4 million from Endiya Partners and other investors.
- On July 26, 2024, Gartner named Zluri as a Leader in its 2024 Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms.
- On May 29, 2024, Zluri launched new AI and access-management features to improve SaaS governance.
- On January 22, 2024, an independent research firm rated Zluri a strong performer in SaaS Security Posture Management.
- In July 2025, Zluri released “Zluri 2.0”, which clearly separates work into Identity Governance and SaaS Management, allowing IT teams to control access and track apps and spending in one place.
- The company maintained all previous data and workflows during this change in August 2025, ensuring that older customers did not lose their setups.
- No new funding has been publicly reported since the $20M Series B (July 13, 2023) — all 2025 profiles (Tracxn, Pitchbook) still show ≈approximately $32–$ 32.5M total raised. So 2025 has been more about product + GTM expansion than fresh capital.
- The overall story has shifted from “just SaaS discovery and cost control” (2021–2023) to “SaaS + identity + AI visibility” (2024–2025), which puts them closer to identity/governance vendors but still tied to SaaS management.
Conclusion
To sum up, Zluri is becoming a top SaaS management platform that helps businesses clearly see and control all the software they use. It automatically finds apps, manages licenses better, and ensures compliance, helping companies save money and work more efficiently.
With strong features in security, analytics, and easy integrations, Zluri supports both IT and finance teams. As more businesses rely on SaaS tools, Zluri’s smart automation and data insights make it an essential solution for managing software more simply and smartly.
FAQ.
Zluri counts a user as active if their account status is marked “active” across integrations.
In Zluri, go to Users next External Users to view and manage vendors, freelancers, or clients.
Data from a new integration usually appears in Zluri within 24 hours after initial sync.
In Zluri, “Last Used” shows the most recent app usage date, while “Activity” records all user actions within applications.
Zluri classifies paid applications by assigning them a spend value above zero, while unpaid apps show zero spend.
