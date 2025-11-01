Zylo Statistics By Features, Market Analysis, Products and Services, Country, Growth, Recent Developments, Insights And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Zylo Statistics: Zylo is transforming the way companies handle the rapid growth of software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools in their organisations. As businesses spend billions each year on SaaS and employees purchase apps outside normal IT processes, it’s becoming harder to track and manage all subscriptions. Zylo’s AI-driven platform helps solve this by offering complete visibility into software usage, license management, and renewals all in one place.

Backed by data from more than USD 34 billion in SaaS spending and 30 million licenses, Zylo helps companies save money, minimise risks, and make smarter software decisions. With SaaS usage growing more complex every year, Zylo stands out as a key partner that helps organisations turn software chaos into clear business value.

According to 6sense, Zylo currently serves about 97 customers that hold an estimated market share of 30.89% by 2025.

of the market. The top three products and services offering customers who use Zlyo for SaaS Spend Optimisation are Analytics ( 8 ), Software ( 6 ), and Cloud Computing ( 5 ).

per year (based on purchase records). The Zylo 2025 SaaS Management Index Report shows that smaller companies with 1 to 500 employees reduced their multi-year contracts from 26.1% in 2023 to 20.4% in 2024.

to employees reduced their multi-year contracts from in 2023 to in 2024. According to the Zylo 2024 SaaS Management Index report, companies with over 10,000 employees waste an average of USD 126.9 million annually.

employees waste an average of annually. Zylo’s application library expanded from 3,498 apps in 2016 to 20,501 apps in 2023.

About Zylo

Metrics Detailed Description Founded 2016. Headquarters Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. Flagship report/dataset SaaS Management Index (Zylo publishes an annual index built from its dataset). Core capabilities Visibility & inventory, license & cost optimisation, renewal management, vendor & contract tracking, workflows for access and lifecycle, powered by Zylo’s large dataset and analytics. SaaS spend under management USD 40 billion (Zylo reports USD 40 billion in spend under management). SaaS licenses tracked Approximately 40 million licenses (reported in Zylo’s 2025 index). Notable funding USD 31.5 million Series C led by Baird Capital (announced Nov 2022). Typical customers/positioning Positioned as an enterprise SaaS-management leader, with customers including large brands (Adobe, Atlassian, Verizon, among featured case studies). Recent company highlights Record growth in 2023 (strong ARR gains, new Fortune 25 customers) and release of the 2025 SaaS Management Index (Jan 16, 2025). Press coverage/validation Series C covered by TechCrunch and Baird Capital press; Zylo appears in analyst/industry coverage tied to its Index and dataset.

Top Features of Zylo

AI-powered discovery and centralised SaaS inventory.

License optimisation and reclamation.

Spend management and forecasting.

Renewal and contract management.

Custom dashboards and reporting.

Broad integrations and SSO/HRIS connectors.

Automated workflows and provisioning.

Governance, risk & compliance.

Usage analytics & benchmarking.

General Zylo Statistics

Its library of more than 25,000 apps makes sure every tool in an organisation can be discovered and categorised.

On average, customers see about a 6 times return on their investment.

After Adobe’s SaaS spend grew from USD 9 billion to USD 18 billion in four years, they turned to Zylo for better visibility and control.

That work helped Adobe identify USD 60 million in savings, classify over 2,600 applications, and free up more than 10,000 staff hours each year.

License waste: companies are using only 49% of the licenses they’ve provisioned.

Duplication is common: the average company runs 15 online training apps, 11 project-management tools, and 10 team-collaboration apps.

Big security gaps: 82% of IT/SAM leaders said security was a top priority in 2024, yet 65% of employee-expensed apps score “Poor” or “Low,” while just 2% score “Excellent.”

Shadow IT is widespread: more than one-third of a company’s apps are shadow IT, and 67% of IT leaders name rogue purchases as a leading SaaS problem.

Buying trends: overall, new SaaS purchasing slowed, but AI was the fastest-growing app category and a popular employee-expensed category in 2023.

Zylo Market Statistics

The company has a strong presence that ranks first among other competitors in the SaaS management market.

In the SaaS Spend Optimisation market, Zylo’s main competitors are Flexera One, which holds about 26.1% of the market, followed by Vendr with 24.8%, and Yotascale with around 5.1% share.

By 2025, more than 97 companies worldwide had adopted Zylo to help manage and optimise their SaaS spending.

Zlyo Customer Statistics by Products and Services

(Reference: 6sense.com)

Furthermore, others are followed by Cloud Services (5), Technology (3), Risk Management (3), and Cybersecurity (3).

By Employee Size

As mentioned in a report published by 6sense.com, most of Zylo’s SaaS spend optimisation customers are mid to large-sized companies, including 27 with 1,000 to 4,999 employees, 22 with over 10,000 employees, and 11 with 5,000 to 9,999 employees.

Furthermore, almost ten companies include 500 to 999 employees, and another nine companies have 0 to 9

By Country

(Reference: 6sense.com)

Other countries with several customers from France (3), the United Kingdom (2), Brazil (2), and Belgium (1).

Zylo Pricing Statistics

One third-party guide estimates the base platform fee for Zylo at around US USD 35,000 to 45,000 annually for typical engagements.

On the AWS Marketplace listing, a 12-month contract is shown at USD 30,000 for the product (“Zylo SaaS Management”).

Zylo reports that customers waste an average of USD 21 million annually on unused SaaS licenses.

The same Zylo benchmark report states the average SaaS spend per employee is US USD 4,830, a 21.9 % increase year-over-year.

Decline in Multi-Year SaaS Contracts Analyses

Meanwhile, the mid-sized firms with 501 to 2,500 employees declined from 32.5% to 25.2%.

Organisations with 2,501 to 5,000 employees also reduced their multi-year deals from 23.9% to 19.4%.

Larger enterprises with 5,001 to 10,000 employees experienced a sharper fall from 43.4% to 31.1%, and those with more than 10,000 employees resulted in 28.5% to 20.4% (from 2023 to 2024).

Besides, the total average of multi-year SaaS contracts reduced from 29.4% in 2023 to 22.8% in 2024.

Rising SaaS License Waste Across All Company Sizes

(Source: prnewswire.com)

Smaller organisations are not exempt; businesses with 1 to 500 employees waste about USD 1.9 million, while mid-sized firms (2,501 to 5,000 employees) lose approximately USD 16.6 million each year.

Across all company sizes, the average SaaS license waste amounts to USD 18.4 million.

Growth of Zylo’s Application Library

(Reference: chiefmartec.com)

Meanwhile, around 4,933 in 2017 (+41%), 7,174 in 2018 (+45%), 10,654 in 2019 (+49%), 14,580 in 2020 (+37%), 16,718 in 2021 (+15%), and 19,004 in 2022 (+14%).

Pros and Cons of Zylo

Pros:

The platform has a simple and easy-to-navigate interface that makes it user-friendly for all teams.

It offers detailed and insightful data reports that help businesses make informed decisions.

Zylo includes cost optimisation tools that assist in reducing unnecessary spending on software licenses.

It provides strong, multi-level security along with features that support smooth team collaboration.

The system connects directly with popular tools such as Microsoft, Salesforce, and Slack for seamless integration.

Cons:

Some of Zylo’s pricing plans are expensive due to larger organisations or advanced features.

Users have mentioned that data accuracy could be improved to make reports more reliable.

The platform does not offer a free trial, which makes it harder for new users to test its features before buying.

Customer support and available documentation are somewhat limited, making it challenging for beginners to find quick help.

A few users also note issues such as compliance risks, limited visibility, and data storage concerns that may affect overall performance.

Recent Developments

October 2025 – Pushing meetings at Gartner IT Symposium 2025 , tying the pitch to being a two-time MQ leader and showing the platform live.

– Pushing meetings at , tying the pitch to being a two-time MQ leader and showing the platform live. August 2025 – Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platform s for the second year in a row; again placed highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision. Big credibility milestone.

– Named a Leader in the s for the second year in a row; again placed highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision. Big credibility milestone. June 2025 – Made Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list , with PRWeb mirroring the announcement; story was about culture and employee engagement.

– , with PRWeb mirroring the announcement; story was about culture and employee engagement. April 2025 April 29, 2025 – Won a Silver Stevie® Award for the SaaSMe Unfiltered podcast in the 2025 American Business Awards® April 17, 2025 – At SaaSMe 2025 they rolled out a batch of product updates: refreshed enterprise API, activity history, new ITSM integrations, AI Contract Assist, and “Ask Zylo” natural-language insights – all framed as strengthening the unified SaaS system of record.

March 2025 – Announced SaaSMe 2025 (virtual, 15 April + customer day 13 May) with a theme of turning SaaS risk into opportunity; highlighted Gartner VP analyst Tom Cipolla as a speaker.

– Announced SaaSMe 2025 (virtual, 15 April + customer day 13 May) with a theme of turning SaaS risk into opportunity; highlighted Gartner VP analyst Tom Cipolla as a speaker. January 2025 – Published the 2025 SaaS Management Index (7th edition): first increase in average SaaS spend in 3 years; per-employee SaaS now $4,830 (up ~22%), AI-native app spend up sharply, and license waste still painful.

– Published the (7th edition): first increase in average SaaS spend in 3 years; per-employee SaaS now $4,830 (up ~22%), AI-native app spend up sharply, and license waste still painful. July 2024 – In the first-ever (inaugural) 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms, Zylo was already a Leader and actually “highest” and “furthest”, which set up the 2025 repeat.

– In the first-ever (inaugural) 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms, Zylo was already a Leader and actually “highest” and “furthest”, which set up the 2025 repeat. August 2024 – Launched Zylo Discover, pitched as the first standalone SaaS discovery & inventory product with an AI-powered discovery engine, built so customers can start from a complete SaaS system of record.

– Launched Zylo Discover, pitched as the with an AI-powered discovery engine, built so customers can start from a complete SaaS system of record. February 2024 – Dropped the 2024 SaaS Management Index (6th edition): $18M avg license waste, lots of shadow IT, AI tools spiking, and a call for firmer SaaS governance.

– Dropped the 2024 SaaS Management Index (6th edition): $18M avg license waste, lots of shadow IT, AI tools spiking, and a call for firmer SaaS governance. October 2023 – Announced a security-data partnership with Netskope so Zylo customers can see SaaS risk/compliance details right next to the app inventory. Useful precursor to the 2024–25 “governance” storyline.

Conclusion

Zylo is growing as a top choice for managing company software. Its tools give businesses clear views of their apps, better control, and ways to cut costs. Zylo uses smart analytics, helps with rules and compliance, and connects easily with other systems.

This makes it simpler for teams to base choices on real data and stop duplicate or unused subscriptions. As more companies move to the cloud, Zylo’s platform helps keep software organised and improves return on investment. Overall, Zylo supports smoother software management during digital change.

FAQ . How does Zylo work? It connects to a company’s financial and identity systems to discover all active SaaS tools, monitor usage, manage renewals, and find cost-saving opportunities. Who uses Zylo? Zylo is mainly used by IT, finance, and procurement teams in medium to large organisations that manage multiple SaaS applications. Is Zylo secure? Yes. Zylo uses strong data encryption, access controls, and compliance measures to keep company information safe. What makes Zylo different from other SaaS management tools? Zylo focuses on complete SaaS visibility, powerful analytics, and automation, helping companies make smarter software decisions with less manual effort. Can Zylo support global teams? Yes. Zylo is designed for large organisations with distributed teams and supports multi-region SaaS management.

