AstroPay Statistics By Market Analyses, Performance, Website Traffic, Country, Demographics, App Usage And Facts (2025)

AstroPay Statistics: AstroPay is one of the reliable digital payment services that lets people shop and transfer money safely online across the world. Started in 2009, it has quickly become a well-known e-wallet and prepaid card option, especially in Latin America, Asia, and Africa. By 2025, AstroPay will be active in over 150 countries, support over 30 currencies, and serve millions of users globally.

The platform offers quick payments, low charges, and a simple mobile app that makes transactions easy and fast. Focused on security, accessibility, and financial inclusion, AstroPay keeps growing its global presence, earning a strong reputation as one of the leading digital payment platforms in the fintech industry.

Infrastructure Overview

AstroPay provides a global financial infrastructure designed for modern digital businesses.

Its multicurrency system supports major currencies with real-time foreign exchange, allowing users to manage global balances and currency conversions easily.

Through local accounts and payment rails, users can send and receive money like locals via PIX (Brazil), CVU (Argentina), IBANs (Europe), and UK sort codes in the UK.

The card issuing and management feature lets businesses create branded Visa or Mastercard cards via both physical and virtual channels, compatible with mobile wallets, complete with KYC and fraud prevention tools.

Companies can also accept payments through AstroPay, offering customers instant, one-click transactions directly via the AstroPay wallet.

AstroPay’s regulatory system follows KYC, AML, and licensing rules in multiple regions, reducing risks for partners.

Its real-time APIs and developer tools make it simple for businesses to connect, grow fast, and handle payments safely.

Market Analyses

As of mid-2025, LeadIQ estimated AstroPay’s yearly revenue to be nearly USD 75 million.

Based on Growjo’s report, AstroPay’s yearly revenue is estimated at around USD 126.3 million by 2025.

The company earns about USD 262,500 per employee.

By August 2025, AstroPay employed about 312 people working across six continents, including South America, Europe, and North America.

Over the past year, AstroPay increased its workforce by 55%.

The top 10 people involved in AstroPay are Marc Sacal (CEO), Mikael Lijtenstein (CEO), Máximo Ayerza (Chief Financial Officer), Gustavo Fonseca (Head of Operational Excellence), Facundo Viroga (Head of Operational Intelligence), Karen Bauer (Head Product), Concetta Dioguardi (VP Account Management), Juan Jimenez (Head Cyber Security), Alejo Sebo (Head Enablers & Acquirers), and Joaquín Virsauskas (Head User Services).

Performance Analyses

(Source: crunchbase.com)

Based on performance, the AstroPay application secured a growth score of 61 and a heat score of 73 in October 2025.

At the same time, the app ranked 124,976 on the CB index.

Historical reports of the app are mentioned in the table below:

Year (October) Heat Score Growth Score 2024 64 18 2023 67 16 2022 85 38 2021 53 4 2020 48 3

Website Traffic Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Around 1.7 million visits were received by astropay.com in September 2025, down by 17.38% from last month.

The website’s bounce rate was 18.51%, and visitors viewed an average of 4.51 pages per session, spending about 2 minutes and 38 seconds on the site.

Globally, the AstroPay web ranked 28,678, while it secured 51st in Argentina and 3rd in its category.

By Country

In September 2025, Argentina made up AstroPay’s highest website traffic share of 72.89%, down by 15.25% from August.

Chile followed with 12.11%, up by 3.13%, while Brazil recorded 4.05%, down by 15.81%.

Meanwhile, Ecuador increased to 1.62% with an increase of 45.45%, and Mexico reached 1.39%, increasing by 25.78%.

All other countries together accounted for the remaining 7.94% of the total traffic during the same month.

By User Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of September 2025, the total number of Yelp’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 32.13%, followed by those aged 35 to 44 years at 21.84%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 18 to 24 years (21.69%), 45 to 54 years (11.74%),55 to 64 years (8.56%), and 65 years and older (4.04%).

Based on gender, approximately 63.94% of Astropay users were male, and 36.06% were female.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In the same duration as above, the top traffic sources for the Astropay website were direct search with a traffic share of 60.7%, followed by referrals (21.67%).

Moreover, other marketing channel distributions are followed by organic search (11.95%), paid search (4.15%), social (0.53%), mail (0.03%), and display (0.97%).

By Social Media

The social network traffic accounted for by Astropay.com remained the highest on YouTube, holding shares of 59.13%, followed by X-twitter with a share of 24.82%.

Other social media traffic sources include WhatsApp Webapp (10.84%), Telegram Webapp (3.58%), and Instagram (1.64%).

AstroPay’s App Usage Statistics

According to Google Play, the AstroPay mobile app has received over 10 million downloads and more than 179,000 reviews.

On the Apple App Store, the AstroPay Global Wallet holds an impressive 4.7-star rating from about 11,000 users.

The app can convert over 10 currencies and is available in more than 200 countries.

Meanwhile, Telesign reports that AstroPay serves more than 9 million users worldwide.

AstroPay Email Address Format Analysis

AstroPay generally follows a standard email format, with about 80% of employees using [email protected].

About 13% follow the [email protected] format, while 6% prefer the [email protected] version.

In contrast, only 1% use the [email protected].

Recent Developments

Date (2025) Details January 30 The license strengthened AstroPay’s international expansion strategy. January 31 The PI license helps AstroPay expand its services in Brazil. January 31 The company received regulatory approval to operate as a payment institution in Brazil. March 25 The firm announced broader access to its multicurrency wallet. March 26 AstroPay strengthened its reach by growing its multicurrency wallet coverage. The multicurrency wallet became available in more Latin American regions. The company extended its multicurrency wallet service to new Latin American markets. June 10 AstroPay partnered with BR-DGE to expand alternative payment methods. July 29 The platform enables businesses to embed financial services on a global scale. July 30 AstroPay launched a platform that allows companies to integrate financial services directly.

Advantages and Disadvantages of AstroPay

Advantages Disadvantages Available in more than 200 countries and supports multiple currencies. Not available in some smaller or restricted regions. Works with Visa, Mastercard, bank transfers, and local methods like PIX and CVU. Limited withdrawal options in some countries. Offers a simple app and fast registration with minimal setup time. Sometimes, slower customer support Instant deposits and quick transfers with supported merchants and e-wallets. Bank transfers may take 2–7 business days to process. Often provides cashback, bonuses, and free spins on partner platforms. Fewer loyalty programs compared to other global wallets. Includes KYC, AML, and fraud detection systems for safety. Verification (KYC) can take up to 48 hours in some cases. Compatible with Bitcoin, Litecoin, and other crypto payment systems. Limited direct crypto-to-fiat conversion options.

Conclusion

After completing the article on AstroPay Statistics, it can be concluded that this digital payment system made the overall process easier by providing quick, safe, and borderless transactions. It is popular in emerging markets because it supports many currencies and focuses on user comfort.

As online shopping and digital payments grow, AstroPay’s local solutions and ties with major banks will help it expand further. With more people using it worldwide, AstroPay is set to become an important player in the future of cashless and smooth digital payments.

FAQ . Which country made AstroPay? AstroPay was founded in 2009 in the United Kingdom, focusing on global digital payment solutions. Can Indians use AstroPay? Yes, Indians can use AstroPay to make secure online payments and international transactions easily. Can users withdraw money from AstroPay to their bank account? No, generally, users cannot directly withdraw AstroPay funds to a bank account. How do I contact AstroPay customer service? You can email [email protected] or use the in-app Help Centre chat to contact AstroPay. What is the minimum withdrawal from AstroPay? The minimum withdrawal from AstroPay is around USD 5.

