Gigabyte Statistics By Market Insight And AI Trends (2026)

Introduction

Gigabyte Statistics: Gigabyte Technology kicked off the 2025–2026 stretch as one of the fastest-growing names in AI infrastructure and gaming hardware across the worldwide semiconductor world. You know, traditionally it’s been tied to gaming motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, and general PC parts, but lately it moved fast— into AI servers, enterprise computing, and accelerated data-center infrastructure, basically as global AI demand kept climbing.

What really pushed the shift was heavy spending on generative AI, NVIDIA-based server rollouts, upgrades to cloud infrastructure, and a broader high-performance computing push. And sure, consumer PC appetite did cool a bit, mainly from climbing memory prices and AI-linked supply shortages…but Gigabyte’s enterprise AI side turned into a kind of main revenue motor, changing both its numbers and its global market approach, pretty noticeably.

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Gigabyte’s Q1 2026 revenue climbed 59.78% year over year, reaching NTUSD 105 billion , up from NTUSD 65.764 billion.

year over year, reaching , up from Gross profit landed at NTUSD 12.6 billion in Q1 2026, with gross margin widening to 12.01% .

in Q1 2026, with gross margin widening to . Gross margin improved 1.75 percentage points quarter over quarter, which points to steadier pricing power.

percentage points quarter over quarter, which points to steadier pricing power. Operating income rose 74.87% to NTUSD 7.4 billion during Q1 2026.

to during Q1 2026. Operating margin moved up to 7.06% , suggesting tighter operational efficiency overall.

, suggesting tighter operational efficiency overall. Net profit after tax increased from NTUSD 3.12 billion in Q1 2025 to NTUSD 5.27 billion in Q1 2026.

in Q1 2025 to in Q1 2026. Earnings per share, or EPS, jumped 69.03% to NTUSD 7.86 in Q1 2026.

to in Q1 2026. Inventory levels rose 124.88% year over year, touching NTUSD 131.6 billion .

year over year, touching . Cash and cash equivalents grew 48.5% to NTUSD 63.3 billion , so liquidity looks stronger.

, so liquidity looks stronger. AI server revenue surged 110% year over year over the 2025–2026 cycle.

year over year over the 2025–2026 cycle. AI servers accounted for 71.5% of Gigabyte’s total sales and roughly 90% of server business revenue.

of Gigabyte’s total sales and roughly of server business revenue. Modular AI infrastructure deployment can reduce data-center implementation timelines by 30–50% .

. NVIDIA’s GB300 NVL72 platform delivers around 1.1 exaFLOPS of FP4 AI compute performance.

platform delivers around 1.1 exaFLOPS of FP4 AI compute performance. Liquid cooling adoption in AI data centers is projected to rise from below 10% currently to over 35% by 2028.

currently to over by 2028. Gigabyte plans to double global server-manufacturing capacity by 2× year over year in 2026.

Gigabyte Q1 2026 Financial Surge

Item Q1 2026 Q1 2025 YoY Change Revenue NT$105B NT$65.764B +59.78% Gross Profit NT$12.6B — — Gross Margin 12.01% — (QoQ +1.75 ppts) Operating Income NT$7.4B — +74.87% Operating Margin 7.06% — (QoQ +2.8 ppts) Net Profit After Tax NT$5.6B NT$3.348B +66.39% EPS NT$7.86 NT$4.65 +69.03% Inventory NT$131.6B NT$58.505B +124.88% Cash & Cash Equivalents NT$63.3B NT$42.622B +48.5%

(Source: finance.biggo.com)

The Q1 2026 financial performance looks like a company going through rapid scale expansion, better profitability, and some growing operational confidence, even with inventory levels that keep moving higher.

The most eye-catching part is the revenue growth, which went from NTUSD 65.764 billion in Q1 2025 to NTUSD 105 billion in Q1 2026, and that comes out to a very strong 59.78% year-on-year increase.

On top of that, this rise feels way ahead of the typical global electronics and manufacturing industry pace, which usually sits around 8% to 15%, based on Statista and Deloitte industry estimates.

Profitability signals also point to meaningful operational improvements.

Gross profit hit NTUSD 12.6 billion, and gross margin broadened to 12.01%, which is up by 1.75% quarter-over-quarter. That kind of shift often suggests stronger pricing power, improved production efficiency, or demand moving toward higher-margin product categories.

Then operating income jumped 74.87% to NTUSD 7.4 billion, while operating margin increased to 7.06%. In plain terms, this looks like tighter cost control combined with more favourable scale economics, even if things are more complex than they sounded before.

Net profit after tax also climbed noticeably, and Gigabyte’s Q1 2026 net profit after tax was NTUSD 5.27 billion.

For comparison, the Q1 2025 net profit after tax was actually NTUSD 3.12 billion. Meanwhile, earnings per share, or EPS, rose 69.03% to NTUSD 7.86.

As cited in Bloomberg and PwC financial benchmarks, EPS growth above 50% tends to be seen as a solid marker for accelerating shareholder value creation, plus investor confidence that holds up under pressure.

One of the more notable balance-sheet shifts is inventory growth, which jumped 124.88% year over year to NTUSD 131.6 billion. The cash and cash equivalents, climbing to NTUSD 63.3 billion, up 48.5%, give a solid liquidity cushion.

Taken together, the financial picture leans toward a business that’s moving from steady momentum into a more aggressive high-expansion stage, helped along by improved margins, rising profitability, and meaningful operational scaling.

GIGABYTE’s “Future Landing” Strategy

GIGABYTE’s COMPUTEX 2026 announcement feels like a major move in the broader global AI scene—from testing and learning toward full operational deployment.

With the “Future Landing” theme, the company is basically pointing out that the toughest part in AI isn’t building powerful models anymore, but actually deploying and steering them effectively across real-world settings.

As IDC and Gartner note, global AI infrastructure spending should pass USD 300 billion by 2028, and enterprise attention is shifting toward scalable inference systems, edge AI, and day-to-day operational dependability, not only raw training horsepower.

On top of that, AI server revenue rose 110% year-on-year, and it now makes up 71.5% of Gigabyte’s total sales (close to 90% of total server business revenue).

GIGABYTE’s strategy is directly aimed at this transition. Through its GAIFA (GIGABYTE AI Factory Accelerator) platform in Taiwan, the company is showing a fully integrated AI factory model that mixes compute systems, fast networking, cooling technologies, and proprietary management software into one validated ecosystem.

It is a major competitive advantage, since AI customers increasingly want “ready-to-deploy” infrastructure, instead of putting together pieces of hardware from multiple vendors, like it’s some separate puzzle.

One of the most strategically important parts is the GIGABYTE modular and pre-fabricated AI infrastructure design.

Usually, AI data center construction can take 18–36 months, as per Deloitte and McKinsey, but modular deployment approaches can shrink implementation timelines by nearly 30–50% (so, faster by a noticeable margin).

That kind of speed advantage is getting crucial now, as organizations race to commercialize generative AI services and large-scale inference workloads.

Also, the company’s GPM (GIGABYTE POD Manager) software kinda mirrors a broader industry shift toward centralized orchestration of AI infrastructure.

Research from NVIDIA and Accenture suggests operational management software is becoming almost as important as the compute hardware itself because AI clusters now eat huge energy resources, and they need continuous workload tuning.

On top of that, GIGABYTE’s demonstrations in physical AI automation and healthcare help its position even more. In healthcare, real-time AI inference for polyp detection, pulmonary imaging, and bone marrow analysis shows the movement toward edge-based AI systems where the decisions happen locally rather than sitting far away in distant cloud environments. As Statista reports, the global AI in healthcare market could exceed USD 180 billion by 2030.

Overall, GIGABYTE seems to be positioning itself not only as a hardware manufacturer but also as a whole AI infrastructure orchestrator.

The “Future Landing” message is basically mirroring a bigger industry truth: the next AI winners are the companies that can ship reliable, expandable, and energy-efficient AI systems into actual environments, not just those that can cook up fancy algorithms and call it done.

Gigabyte’s Next-Gen Silicon Readiness – the NVIDIA Blackwell (GB300) Transition

Gigabyte’s sudden climb in Q1 2026 inventory levels isn’t exactly a red flag for weak sales either.

It reads more like a deliberate chess move that’s tied straight to NVIDIA’s next-gen Blackwell, plus the Vera Rubin AI infrastructure cycle.

In line with what NVIDIA, TrendForce, and Morgan Stanley industry estimates are implying, hyperscalers are already deploying AI GPUs in weekly volumes that hit the tens of thousands of units.

That, in practice, is generating a kind of relentless pressure on server makers, forcing them to lock down key components well before demand shows up in a neat, obvious way.

So, Gigabyte is building up a bundle of motherboards, improved power-delivery architectures, liquid-cooling parts, and rack-scale infrastructure, so it can quickly turn allocated NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs into real deployable AI systems.

The above approach is a forward-loaded infrastructure play, meant to catch the higher-margin enterprise and hyperscaler rollouts before rivals can adjust or scramble their supply chains in time.

The technological leap behind this inventory build is, you know, huge. NVIDIA’s GB300 NVL72 platform sort of bundles 72 Blackwell Ultra GPUs and 36 Grace CPUs into one liquid-cooled rack, and that rack is said to deliver about 1.1 exaFLOPS of FP4 AI compute while using roughly 120 kW of power.

NVIDIA’s own technical documentation indicates this ends up being close to a 1.5× improvement compared with the earlier GB200 generation.

Industry analysis from Dell’Oro Group and Omdia basically suggests that liquid cooling adoption in AI data centres could move from under 10% right now to beyond 35% by 2028.

Meanwhile, Gigabyte’s server division, Giga Computing, is already pushing forward with manifold systems, direct liquid cooling pipelines, cold plates, and leak-resistant quick-disconnect mechanisms.

But the real headache might be NVIDIA’s upcoming Vera Rubin architecture.

Some research brought up during CES 2026 argues that Rubin-class GPUs could draw nearly 2.3 kW per chip, which is more than double what today’s Blackwell setups do.

Rubin platforms are also expected to lean on 100% liquid-cooled rack designs, using warm-water direct liquid cooling at around 45°C. If that sticks, many facilities could potentially do away with traditional chillers, or at least shrink their role quite a bit.

Rack makers are shifting into full thermal engineering experts, not just hardware assemblers with a checklist.

Gigabyte’s inventory approach mirrors that wider change, since the company is expanding beyond compute boards into cooling ecosystems, and even into more integrated AI factory infrastructure.

With hyperscaler AI spending that IDC and Gartner both say will stay elevated, at least through 2027, firms able to ship truly end-to-end, liquid-cooled AI systems at scale are likely to grab a larger-than-usual portion of the AI server market that is widening fast.

Gigabyte’s choice to double its global server-manufacturing capability shows a bit more certainty that the AI build-out is not just a quick sprint, but a longer industrial shift.

As Taipei business outlets and trade coverage have quoted General Manager Lee Yi-Tai, the company is aiming to raise overall production output by 2×, year over year, in 2026. This heavy ramp is largely tied to demand momentum for AI servers running NVIDIA’s Blackwell chips and upcoming Rubin platforms.

Over time, the plant is moving toward a focused high-throughput manufacturing center, built around rack-scale AI infrastructure and enterprise servers.

Industry observers like Digitimes and TrendForce suggest the site is expanding with newer SMT production lines, server assembly areas, and high-current power-delivery validation systems.

Those upgrades matter a lot because hyperscalers increasingly favor OEMs that can turn constrained GPU allotments into ready-to-go AI deployments, not just components that sit and wait.

The company is also expanding globally to lessen supply chain concentration risk, so that everything doesn’t pile up in one place.

Through its server unit, Giga Computing, Gigabyte has teamed up with Syrma SGS Technology to set up localized server assembly in India.

Based on India data center market predictions, the country could come close to around 2 GW of data-center capacity by 2026, while the wider market might pass USD 22 billion by 2030.

Doing local manufacturing lets Gigabyte trim logistics costs, speed up arrival times, and meet regional sourcing requirements; at least that’s the idea.

Past India, Gigabyte is tightening assembly and systems integration in the United States and Europe, too.

The next generation of AI deployments is getting more and more power-hungry in a very noticeable way. Per IDC and Dell’Oro Group, overall data-center infrastructure spending could reach USD 280 billion in 2026, and AI-focused sites may need an extra 20–30 GW of power capacity by 2027.

Gigabyte’s broader manufacturing spread is meant to add operational sturdiness against tariffs, export controls, and shipping shocks.

By late 2026, the company is expected to run a globally distributed production setup that can back large-scale AI rollout waves, and still keep flexibility as future market swings show up.

Conclusion

Gigabyte kicked off 2025–2026 as one of the biggest luckiest winners from the whole global AI infrastructure boom. You can see it in the strong revenue growth, better profit margins, and the fact that AI server sales have been climbing really fast. Overall, it feels like they managed a real pivot from being mostly a gaming hardware manufacturer into more of a real AI infrastructure provider, which is kind of a big thing. A lot of what’s driving this is their heavy push into liquid-cooled AI systems, those modular deployment platforms, and a broader global manufacturing footprint.

This setup should let them catch the longer-term wave of hyperscaler and enterprise AI demand. Sure, rising inventories may introduce some execution friction, but Gigabyte still has solid liquidity, manufacturing scale, and a strategic fit with NVIDIA’s Blackwell and Rubin ecosystems, so the competitive edge is still there in the AI server race that’s moving nonstop.

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FAQ . How much did Gigabyte’s Q1 2026 revenue rise? Gigabyte’s Q1 2026 revenue went up 59.78% year over year to NTUSD 105 billion. How big a role do AI servers play in Gigabyte’s business? AI servers now make up 71.5% of Gigabyte’s total sales and close to 90% of its server revenue Why does Gigabyte keep increasing inventory levels? They are lining up for large-scale NVIDIA Blackwell and Rubin AI server rollouts. What is Gigabyte’s “Future Landing” approach? It’s Gigabyte’s AI infrastructure plan centered on scalable, modular, and actually deployable AI factory systems. Why does liquid cooling matter for Gigabyte’s AI servers? Because new-gen AI racks draw huge power, liquid cooling is basically required for thermal efficiency and stability, especially when you’re running at scale.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

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