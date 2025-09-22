How Many Etsy Shops Can You Have? Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

(Source: litcommerce.com)

In recent years, people have been able to operate multiple Etsy shops because there are no official limits, and they simply need a different Etsy account and a unique email for each shop.

In this article, we will look at the rules for having more than one Etsy shop, understand the dos and don’ts, market value, consumer, and sellers, and share some helpful tools to make managing multiple shops easier.

How to Create Multiple Etsy Shops?

First, create a new email address and use a new email for every shop you want to open.

Next, go to etsy.com and register using the new email.

Choose the name of the shop (make sure it’s different from your other shops).

Also, add product listings, descriptions, payment, and shipping settings as required.

List all the shop names in the public profile.

Then use the same taxpayer ID, credit card, or bank account for all shops, but the email must be different.

Every shop must follow Etsy’s guidelines.

What Are The Essential Rules of Etsy Selling?

Sell only permitted items such as handmade goods, vintage items (20+ years old), and craft supplies.

Be transparent about your shop (including the products, process, and owners).

Follow Etsy’s listing policies and the accuracy of product descriptions, titles, tags, and photos.

Communicate clearly with buyers, like shipping times, return policies, and custom order info.

Handle orders responsibly for tracking and keeping buyers updated.

Avoid prohibited behaviour such as no spam, fake reviews, or keyword stuffing.

Don’t sell items that use copyrighted logos, characters, or designs without permission.

Set up Etsy Payment methods and accurately report income for tax purposes.

What Are The Do’s and Don’ts of Etsy Shops?

Do’s Don’ts Use a separate Etsy account and email address for each shop.

List all your Etsy shops in the Public Profile of each account.

Follow Etsy Seller Policy.

Use the same taxpayer ID and address.

Using the same credit card and bank account in different shops.

Operate multiple shops under one LLC. Use one Etsy account for multiple shops.

Operate multiple Etsy shops under the same email address.

Link multiple Etsy shops together.

Open two shops with the same name.

Transfer shop information between accounts or merge shops into one.

What is the Shipping Time of Etsy Shops?

(Reference: googleusercontent.com)

The most common shipping times for products from top Etsy shops are between 5 and 11 days, accounting for 9.1% of orders.

This is closely followed by 5 to 8 days at 8.9%, while 5 to 10 days are at 8.1%.

Shipping durations of 4 to 13 days make up 7.3%, and 4 to 11 days account for 6.9%.

A smaller share of shops deliver within 4 to 122 days (4.2%), followed by 7 to 13 days (3.2%), and the longest timeframe, 4 to 28 days, represents 5.2% of orders.

What is Etsy’s Sales Analysis?

In 2024, Etsy made USD 2.808 billion, holding a share of 72% global sales.

The table below shows the Quarterly revenue analysis of 2034

Quarters Revenue (USD million) Growth rate (YoY) Q1 645.95 0.79% Q2 647.81 3.01% Q3 662.41 4.10% Q4 852.15 1.17%

In the same duration, Etsy earned USD 2.021 billion from marketplace sales and another USD 787.6 million from services.

In contrast, the total value of all buyer-seller transactions (GMS) reached USD 12.587 billion.

Etsy’s take rate rose to 16.1% that year, showing a 5.8% increase compared to the previous year.

Who are Etsy’s Active Sellers and Buyers?

(Reference: imagedelivery.net)

In 2024, about 96.46 million people bought something from Etsy.

Around 6.75 million of them, or 7%, were frequent shoppers.

However, repeat buyers dropped by 13.4% compared to the previous year.

On average, each customer spent around USD 131.68 on Etsy during the year.

In the same duration, Etsy had 8.134 million sellers, and 80% of them were women.

About 70% see their Etsy shop as a business, and 89% of those are sole proprietors.

In which 97% of sellers work from home, and 38% opened their shops to earn extra income.

Which Country Has the Most Etsy Sellers?

Most of Etsy’s web traffic comes from the United States, making up about 56.86% of its total visits.

Other countries estimate Esty’s traffic share is mentioned in the table below:

Country Etsy Traffic Share United Kingdom 9.25% Canada 5.05% Germany 4.30% France 2.99% Rest of World 21.5%

What are the Top Product Sales Categories of Etsy Shops?

(Reference: website-files.com)

In 2024, Etsy’s top-selling product category was Jewellery & Accessories, generating approximately USD 3.5 billion in gross merchandise sales (GMS), with a GMS share of 32%.

Other categories are stated below:

Category GMS (USD billion) GMS Share Homewares & Furnishings 2.2 19% Apparel 1.3 11% Craft Supplies 1 9% Paper & Party Supplies 0.8 6% Toys & Games 1 –

Etsy Shops Review and Rating Statistics

According to the image, 92% of Etsy shops have a review score of 4.8 or more.

Only 8% have an exact average rating of 4.8.

In customer reviews, 43% talked about on-time delivery, 36% mentioned the good quality of the products.

In contrast, around 21% shared their experience with customer service.

Esty Shops Statistics by Number of Listings

(Reference: googleusercontent.com)

The above chart shows that 50% of the top Etsy shops have between 2,000 and 10,000 listings.

Other listing ranges include 20 to 500 listings with approximately 13% of shops, followed by 1,000 to 2,000 listings (13%), and 1,000 to 67,000 listings (6%).

What is Etsy Experience and Longevity?

According to Link My Books, about 71% of these Etsy shops have been running for more than eight years.

Nearly 79% have gained over 20,000 Admirers, showing their popularity.

In contrast, 59% have earned Etsy’s Star Seller badge.

Roughly 42% allow cancellations, while 36% accept returns and exchanges 52% offer a 30-day policy, and 24% allow returns within 14 days.

Also, 45% of the shops have their websites, along with selling on Etsy.

Pros and Cons of Multiple Etsy Shops

Pros Cons Separate branding for different product categories. Time-consuming to manage multiple shops. Better organisation of inventory and target audiences. Requires a unique email for each shop. Allows testing different niches or markets. More effort in marketing and SEO per shop. Reduces confusion for customers. Harder to track analytics and performance in one place. Can increase visibility across search results. There is a risk of violating Etsy policies if not managed carefully. Useful for international or language-specific audiences. Financial tracking becomes more complex.

Shared On:



Sources Koalanda Etsy Adnabu Cosresearch Jetprintapp Litcommerce Customcy Linkmybooks

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey