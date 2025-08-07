How Many Users On TikTok? Statistics And Trends (2025)

Introduction

How Many Users On TikTok?: TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media apps in the world, mainly known for its short and catchy videos. It started in 2016 and quickly attracted millions of people who enjoy making, watching, and sharing videos in areas like dancing, comedy, fashion, learning, and more. The app’s smart feed shows users fresh content based on what they like, helping them find new creators and trending videos easily.

Although people of all ages use TikTok, it’s especially popular among teenagers and young adults, mostly from Gen Z. With its quick videos and wide reach, TikTok is changing how people interact, create, and share online.

Editor Choice

TikTok has an estimated 1.59 billion monthly active users globally as of early 2025, making it one of the top five social media platforms in the world.

monthly active users globally as of early 2025, making it one of the top five social media platforms in the world. In comparison, in October 2024, TikTok’s user base was reported at 1.69 billion MAU , indicating a slight decline to 1.59 billion by early 2025.

, indicating a slight decline to by early 2025. TikTok’s USA monthly active users were estimated at around 135 million to 150 million as of early 2025, with sources citing 135.8 million from DataReportal and 150 million+ from DemandSage.

as of early 2025, with sources citing from DataReportal and from DemandSage. Daily active users (DAU) in 2025 are estimated at approximately 875 million to 954 million , based on industry-standard engagement estimates of 55 %–60 % of MAU.

, based on industry-standard engagement estimates of 55 %–60 % of MAU. TikTok users spend on average 58 minutes and 24 seconds per day on the platform in 2024–25.

on the platform in 2024–25. Its adult ad reach in July 2025 was about 1.94 billion unique adults, with 2.2 billion monthly visits to TikTok.com in May 2025 and around 750 million unique visitors per month.

unique adults, with monthly visits to TikTok.com in May 2025 and around unique visitors per month. User demographics in early 2025 indicate that nearly 70 % of global users are aged between 18 and 34, with slightly more male (55.7 %) than female (44.3 %) users.

How Many Users Are On TikTok?

As of May 2024, TikTok had around 1.04 billion people using the app each month worldwide.

people using the app each month worldwide. By January 2025, this number grew to 1.12 billion monthly active users, according to reports from Backlinko.

(Reference: meetanshi.com)

According to the above chart, 90% of TikTok users are active, while only 10% are inactive users.

of TikTok users are active, while only are inactive users. The Demand Sage report also estimated that as of 2025, daily active users of TikTok will be approximately 875 to 954 million.

(Reference: backlinko.com)

In January 2024, nearly 170 million people in the United States were using TikTok, up from 150 million in February 2023.

people in the United States were using TikTok, up from in February 2023. On average, adults in the U.S. spend about 53.8 minutes each day on the app.

each day on the app. A recent study by the Pew Research Centre found that around 33% of U.S. adults have used TikTok at some point.

of U.S. adults have used TikTok at some point. As of 2025, eMarketer reports that TikTok has around 117.9 million monthly active users in the U.S., which makes up 32.9% of the country’s population.

monthly active users in the U.S., which makes up of the country’s population. Over 51% of TikTok’s monthly users are based in regions like Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

How Many People Were Using TikTok Every Month?

(Reference: demandsage.com)

In 2025, TikTok had around 1.59 billion monthly users, making it the world’s fifth most used social platform.

This is 100 million fewer users than the 1.69 billion recorded in the last quarter of 2024.

Other quarterly analyses of 2024 were 1.60 billion (Q3), 1.58 billion (Q2), and 1.56 billion (Q1).

In 2023, TikTok’s monthly active users in Q1 (1.05 billion), Q2 (1.09 billion), 1.08 billion in Q3, and 1.22 billion in Q4.

What Are The User Demographics of TikTok?

In early 2025, about 54.8% of TikTok users around the world were women, while 45.2% were men, based on data from Awisee.

(Source: awisee.com)

In 2025, most TikTok users are between 18 and 24 years old, making up 35% of the total.

People aged 25 to 34 come next with 23%, followed by teens aged 13 to 17 at 18%.

On the other side, users aged from 35 to 44 years and 45 and above, made up a share of 24% together.

The table below shows the gender analysis of TikTok users in 2025:

Age (years) Male Female 18 to 24 18.9% 15.9% 25 to 34 19.1% 14.9% 35 to 44 8.8% 6.9% 45 to 54 4.3% 3.8% 55+ 3.7% 3.7%

How Many TikTok Users Are There In Each Country?

(Source: website-files.com)

As of 2025, the United States possesses the highest number of TikTok users, totalling 136 million.

Indonesia ranks second with 108 million users, followed by Brazil in third place with 91.7 million users.

Moreover, the number of TikTok users in other countries is Mexico (85.4 million), Pakistan (66.9 million), the Philippines (62.3 million), Russia (56 million), Bangladesh (46.5 million), Egypt (41.3 million), and Vietnam (40.9 million).

Which Region Has The Highest Monthly TikTok Users?

awisee.com also shows that Asia is still the top region for TikTok, with user numbers rising from 600 million to 1.15 billion.

Besides, in North America, TikTok continued to grow steadily and reached 530 million users by 2025.

(Source: squarespace-cdn.com)

As of February 2025, in North America, TikTok accounted for 149 million active users, resulting in a 9.3% global user share.

Meanwhile, Central America had around 114 million users, making up 7.1%.

The Caribbean region had nearly 14 million users, accounting for just 0.9% of TikTok’s worldwide audience.

In the same period, TikTok users in other regions are stated as:

Regions Number of TikTok users

(million) Global share Southern America 228 14.3% Western Europe 57.5 3.6% Northern Europe 37.2 2.3% Southern Europe 54.3 3.4% Eastern Europe 109 6.8% Northern Africa 90.9 5.7% Western Africa 41.5 2.6% Middle Africa 11.6 0.7% Eastern Africa 21.9 1.4% Southern Africa 23.4 1.5% Western Asia 154 9.7% Central Asia 18.2 1.1% Southern Asia 119 7.5% South-Eastern Asia 298 18.7% Eastern Asia 42.6 2.7% Oceania 10 0.6%

How Many People Downloaded TikTok?

(Reference: statista.com)

In the first quarter of 2025, TikTok was downloaded around 244.51 million times by global users from both Android and iOS, and in the second quarter, it resulted in around 192.31 million downloads.

Besides, quarterly downloads in 2024 are detailed below:

Quarter Downloads

(million) Q4 186.26 Q3 207.02 Q2 249.45 Q1 232.94

What Activities Are Practised By TikTok Users?

scoop.market.us also states that watching other people’s videos is the most popular activity on TikTok, with a high engagement rate of 68%. Liking videos and following other users also see strong engagement, each at 63%.

Even just logging in without doing anything still counts, with a 59% engagement rate.

Uploading videos, which takes more effort and creativity, has a solid engagement rate of 55%.

How Much Time Is Spent By TikTok Users?

(Source: buttercms.com)

In 2025, people in Finland used TikTok the most, spending about 54 hours and 37 minutes each month on the app.

Bulgaria came next with 46 hours and 9 minutes, and users in Croatia spent around 45 hours and 35 minutes every month.

Chile and Mexico secured users averaging 45 hours and 30 minutes and 45 hours and 25 minutes, respectively.

In Indonesia, users spend around 44 hours and 54 minutes monthly, and in Austria, it’s about 43 hours and 55 minutes.

The United States also shows high engagement, with users averaging 43 hours and 53 minutes per month.

Meanwhile, users in Malaysia spend around 42 hours and 44 minutes, and in Romania, the average monthly time is 42 hours and 19 minutes.

What Is The TikTok User’s Best Time To Post?

Days Timings Monday 7 p.m., 6 p.m., 5 p.m. Tuesday 4 p.m., 8 p.m., 2 p.m. Wednesday 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 4 p.m. Thursday 5 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Friday 4 p.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. Saturday 5 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. Sunday 8 p.m., 5 p.m., 4 p.m.

How Are The TikTok.com website Visitors Classified?

(Source: similarweb.com)

TikTok had a total of 2.7 billion visits last month, showing a small increase of 0.74%, with a bounce rate of 43.71%.

On average, each visitor views about 7 pages and spends around 4 minutes and 22 seconds on the platform during each visit.

Who Are The Top 10 Influencers Of TikTok?

According to Favikon.com, Khaby Lame is still the most followed TikTok creator in 2025, with 162.4 million followers.

Charli D’Amelio comes next with 155.7 million followers, followed by MrBeast, who has 106.7 million followers.

Other influencer analyses are stated below:

Top Influencer Number of followers Bella Poarch 94.3 million Addison Rae 88.6 million Kimberly Loaiza 83 million Zach King 82.1 million Domelipa 76.6 million Will Smith 74.8 million Cznburak 89.4 thousand

Which Age Group Makes Up The Largest Share of TikTok Creators?

(Reference: buttercms.com)

Most TikTok creators are between 18 and 24 years old, making up 52.83% of the total.

Teens aged 13 to 17 follow with 18.67%, while users aged 25 to 34 account for 15.03% and younger kids under 13 make up 8.7%.

Older age groups are less active: 2.75% are between 35 and 44, 1.65% are 45 to 54, and only 0.36% are 55 or older.

What is The Behaviour Analysis of TikTok Users?

House of Marketer shows that about 63% of the top-performing ads on TikTok share their main message within the first three seconds of the video.

Another 63% of users follow at least one new creator every month.

In contrast, 54% of people have left comments on TikTok videos.

In addition, 43% of TikTok users have posted a duet, while 41% have shared a reaction video to someone else’s content.

According to WebFX reports, TikTok users spend a median of 27 minutes daily, watching around 90 videos per session.

Engagement grows over time, doubling after 80 days.

However, attention spans remain limited, with only 45% of videos being watched fully, while users typically complete just 30% to 50% of the content recommended to them.

Conclusion

TikTok is growing quickly because it has short videos, lots of user activity, and a young crowd. Most creators are younger than 25, and users spend a lot of time every day watching and reacting to videos. As attention spans change, TikTok remains a key place for creators, brands, and communities to connect with more people.

To do well on the app, it helps to understand how users act, their age, daily habits, and how they respond to different types of videos.

Shared On:



Sources Backlinko Pewresearch Emarketer Demandsage Explodingtopics Meetanshi Awisee Datareportal Castmagic

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey