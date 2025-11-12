Lyft Statistics By Revenue, Users, Driver And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Lyft Statistics: Lyft is a popular ride-sharing company in the United States that helps millions of people travel easily through its mobile app. It was started in 2012 and has quickly become one of the largest names in the transportation industry, competing with Uber. Lyft offers a range of services, including ride-hailing, bike and scooter rentals, and car-sharing.

The company’s growth depends on its financial results, market shares, including revenue, the number of riders and drivers, and many other factors. These Lyft statistics show how travel habits and technology are changing in modern cities. Studying Lyft’s data gives a clear picture of how innovation and convenience are shaping the future of urban transportation and people’s daily commutes.

In Q2 2025, Lyft’s total revenue was USD 1,588 million , an increase from the previous quarter, resulting in USD 1,450 million .

, an increase from the previous quarter, resulting in . At the same period, the total number of Lyft users had increased to 26.1 million , up from 24.2 million at the end of Q1.

, up from at the end of Q1. Lyft provides its services in 644 cities across the United States and 12 cities in Canada.

cities across the United States and cities in Canada. As of 2024, in the United States’ mobile taxi market, Lyft accounted for only a 24% share, while Uber made up 76%.

share, while Uber made up More than two million people work as drivers for Lyft across various cities and regions.

In 2024, approximately 23.7 million people used Lyft, representing a 10.7% increase from the previous year.

people used Lyft, representing a increase from the previous year. According to Lyft, Inc.’s 2024 Economic Impact Report, approximately 94% of Lyft drivers worked fewer than 20 hours per week.

of Lyft drivers worked fewer than per week. A report published by investor.lyft.com shows that in the first quarter of 2025, Lyft recorded around 24.2 million active riders.

active riders. In September 2025, Lyft partnered with Waymo to introduce self-driving ride services to Nashville in 2026.

More than two-thirds of Lyft drivers also worked on other app-based platforms between 2023 and 2024.

According to altindex.com, in October 2025, approximately 25,000 people downloaded the Lyft app daily.

people downloaded the Lyft app daily. By the end of 2030, Lyft has committed to having 100% of its vehicles on the platform be electric.

About Lyft

Category Details Company Name Lyft, Inc. Established On June 9, 2012 (originally named Zimride) Head Office San Francisco, California, United States Founders Logan Green and John Zimmer Main Executives Logan Green (Chairman), John Zimmer (President) and David Risher (CEO) Type Public Corporation Stock Symbol Nasdaq: LYFT (Class A) Index Membership Part of the Russell 1000 Index Industry Sector Ride-hailing / Transportation Services Regions Served United States of America and Canada Subsidiary Companies Lyft Urban Solutions, Motivate, Free Now Official Website lyft.com

History of Lyft

2007 : Zimride was founded by Logan Green, John Zimmer, and Rajat Suri as an intercity car-pooling service that later became the seed for Lyft.

: Zimride was founded by Logan Green, John Zimmer, and Rajat Suri as an intercity car-pooling service that later became the seed for Lyft. 2012 : Lyft was launched as a Zimride service focused on on-demand rides within cities.

: Lyft was launched as a Zimride service focused on on-demand rides within cities. 2013 : The company name was changed to Lyft; the original Zimride business was sold to Enterprise Holdings.

: The company name was changed to Lyft; the original Zimride business was sold to Enterprise Holdings. 2014 : A $250 million Series D round was raised to accelerate expansion; Lyft Line, a shared-ride product, was launched in August.

: A $250 million Series D round was raised to accelerate expansion; Lyft Line, a shared-ride product, was launched in August. 2015 : A $530 million Series E led in part by Rakuten was closed, lifting growth capacity ahead of national expansion.

: A $530 million Series E led in part by Rakuten was closed, lifting growth capacity ahead of national expansion. 2016 : General Motors invested $500 million and the firms launched Express Drive, a short-term car rental program for drivers.

: General Motors invested $500 million and the firms launched Express Drive, a short-term car rental program for drivers. 2017 : A collaboration with Waymo was announced to advance self-driving pilots; Lyft launched its first international market in Toronto in December.

: A collaboration with Waymo was announced to advance self-driving pilots; Lyft launched its first international market in Toronto in December. 2018 : Healthcare access was expanded through a partnership integrating rides into Allscripts EHR; the Motivate bikeshare acquisition was agreed and then completed, making Lyft a leading U.S. bikeshare operator.

: Healthcare access was expanded through a partnership integrating rides into Allscripts EHR; the Motivate bikeshare acquisition was agreed and then completed, making Lyft a leading U.S. bikeshare operator. 2019 : Lyft priced its IPO at $72 per share and began trading on March 29; Q1 revenue reached $776 million with 20.5 million active riders.

: Lyft priced its IPO at $72 per share and began trading on March 29; Q1 revenue reached $776 million with 20.5 million active riders. 2020 : Demand collapsed during the pandemic; Lyft laid off 17% of employees and furloughed 288 more as rides fell sharply.

: Demand collapsed during the pandemic; Lyft laid off 17% of employees and furloughed 288 more as rides fell sharply. 2021 : The Level 5 autonomous division was sold to Toyota’s Woven Planet; the transaction closed on July 20.

: The Level 5 autonomous division was sold to Toyota’s Woven Planet; the transaction closed on July 20. 2022 : The reworked Lyft Pink membership was introduced at $9.99 per month or $99 annually with enhanced bike benefits.

: The reworked Lyft Pink membership was introduced at $9.99 per month or $99 annually with enhanced bike benefits. 2023 : David Risher was appointed CEO, with co-founders moving to board roles; his start date was set for April 17.

: David Risher was appointed CEO, with co-founders moving to board roles; his start date was set for April 17. 2024 : Operations in the city of Minneapolis were ended in response to a local ordinance change, while airport service continued.

: Operations in the city of Minneapolis were ended in response to a local ordinance change, while airport service continued. 2025: Lyft reported “record” full-year 2024 results and stated it served 44 million people across the U.S. and Canada; the company also announced plans for a new Toronto tech hub to become its second-largest.

Fun Facts About Lyft

Lyft began in 2012 as a spinoff of Zimride, the long-distance carpooling service founded in 2007 by Logan Green and John Zimmer. Zimride was later acquired by Enterprise in 2013.

The brand’s early hallmark was the bright pink mustache on cars; it shrank to a glowstache in 2015 and was replaced by the LED “Amp” device in 2016.

Lyft’s IPO on March 29, 2019, valued the company at $24.3 billion, marking the first U.S. ride-hailing listing.

Lyft was the first major ride-hail app to introduce in-app tipping; Uber added in-app tipping in 2017.

Lyft Line launched in August 2014 to match riders sharing similar routes, introducing app-based carpooling to U.S. ride-hail users.

The company moved into bikes at scale by acquiring Motivate in 2018; reports placed the deal around $250 million.

Lyft expanded its hardware footprint by acquiring PBSC Urban Solutions in 2022 for about $160 million.

Citi Bike, owned by Lyft, recorded over 45 million rides in 2024, reinforcing its status as North America’s largest bike-share network.

As of March 2025, Citi Bike listed 2,799 stations and about 33,000 bikes in New York City and New Jersey.

All Lyft rides were made carbon-neutral in 2018 through offsets; the company set a target for 100% EVs by 2030.

Riders have donated over $42 million to nonprofits since 2017 through the Round Up & Donate feature.

The Amp device features dual LED displays to colour-match riders and drivers for easier pickups, with personalised messages displayed on the rear screen.

Lyft plans to launch robotaxis in Dallas as soon as 2026, utilising Mobileye technology and partnering with Marubeni for fleet operations.

The pink mustache’s playful origin was tied to creating friendly interactions between drivers and riders, a symbol co-founder John Zimmer said was meant to “make people smile.”

General Lyft Statistics

According to Wikipedia, in September 2025, Lyft partnered with Waymo to introduce self-driving ride services to Nashville in 2026.

In July 2025, Lyft acquired Free Now for approximately USD 190 million, marking its expansion into Europe.

In the second quarter of 2024, Lyft achieved its first GAAP profit, reporting a net income of approximately USD 22.8 million.

Earlier, in September 2023, the company ended its Lyft Rentals service and stopped offering car rentals.

In April 2023, Lyft announced job cuts affecting 1,076 corporate employees, which was about 26% of its total workforce.

The following month, David Risher took over as the CEO.

Before that, in November 2022, the company had also reduced its staff by around 700 workers, representing roughly 13% of its employees, as part of cost-cutting efforts.

Lyft’s Financial Analyses in Q3, 2025

Category Valuation Change rate (from Q3, 2024) Gross Bookings USD 4.8 billion +16% Revenue USD 1.7 billion +11% Net Income USD 46.1 million Up by USD 12.4 million Net Income as % of Gross Bookings 1% Up from 0.3% Adjusted EBITDA USD 138.9 million Increased by 29% from USD 107.3 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of Gross Bookings) 2.9% +2.6% Net Cash from Operating Activities USD 291.3 million +USD 264.0 million Free Cash Flow USD 277.8 million – Rides Growth 248.8 million rides +15% Active Riders 28.7 million +18%

Lyft Revenue Statistics

Lyft generated revenue of approximately USD 1,588 million in Q2 2025, up from USD 1,450 million in the previous quarter

For 2024, revenue rose across the year: Q1 (USD 1,277 million, Q2 (USD 1,435 million), Q3 (USD 1,522 million), and Q4 (USD 1,550 million), each quarter topping the previous.

By Quarterly Segmental Revenue

In Q2 2024, Lyft earned USD 1,321.83 million from ride-share trips and USD 114.02 million from rentals.

Similarly, in Q1, the company made USD 1,209.74 million from ride-sharing and USD 67.46 million from rentals.

Lyft’s Net Profit and Loss Analyses

Year Net income/loss (USD million) 2024 +22.8 2023 -340 2022 -1584 2021 -1062 2020 -1753

In 2024, Lyft reported a net profit of USD 22.8 million, marking a clear turnaround after several years of losses. This indicates improved operational efficiency and cost management.

In 2023, the company faced a loss of USD 340 million, reflecting the ongoing recovery challenges from earlier market disruptions.

During 2022, Lyft recorded a larger loss of USD 1,584 million, mainly due to increased expenses in driver incentives and competition in the ride-sharing sector.

In 2021, the company posted a net loss of USD 1,062 million, showing gradual improvement compared with the previous year as mobility demand began to recover.

The year 2020 represented the weakest period, with a net loss of USD 1,753 million, driven by reduced ride volumes and pandemic-related restrictions across major cities.

Lyft User Statistics

By the end of the second quarter of 2025, the total number of Lyft users had increased to 26.1 million, up from 24.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Moreover, quarterly analyses of Lyft users in 2024 were 21.9 million (Q1), 23.7 million (Q2), 24.4 million (Q3), and 24.7 million (Q4).

Lyft’s Gross Bookings Analysis

The gross bookings of Lyft in the first two quarters of 2025 were Q1 (4.16 billion) and Q2 (4.49 billion).

Meanwhile, in 2024, the quarterly bookings were Q1 (3.69 billion), Q2 (4.08 billion), Q3 (4.1 billion), and Q4 (4.27 billion).

Lyft’s Driver Statistics

More than two million people work as drivers for Lyft across various cities and regions, according to businessofapps.com.

On average, a Lyft driver earns around USD 29,627 per year in the United States.

According to Lyft, Inc.’s 2024 Economic Impact Report, approximately 94% of Lyft drivers worked fewer than 20 hours per week.

Around 94% of Lyft drivers said that having a flexible work schedule is very important to them.

Additionally, approximately 90% of drivers either hold another job or are students while driving for Lyft.

Approximately 92% of Lyft drivers prefer to stay independent, receive limited employee-style benefits, and maintain flexibility.

By Demographics

According to helpama.com, around 72% of Lyft drivers are men, and about 75% are aged 40 or older.

Nearly 69% of drivers come from minority backgrounds.

About 55% hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree, and 7% identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Lyft’s Job Roles with Salary Analyses (2025)

Job Title Annual Salary (USD) Location Start Date End Date Accountant 105,000 San Francisco, CA 08/02/2024 02/01/2025 Actuarial Analyst 124,000 San Francisco, CA 08/01/2024 01/31/2025 Data Science Manager 200,000 New York, NY 12/26/2024 06/27/2025 Data Scientist 136,400 San Francisco, CA 12/20/2024 06/21/2025 144,000 New York, NY 10/24/2024 04/25/2025 Software Engineer 155,605 San Francisco, CA 12/20/2024 06/21/2025 180,000 Seattle, WA 08/29/2024 02/28/2025 San Francisco, CA 08/20/2024 02/07/2025 Staff Engineer 215,000 San Francisco, CA 10/18/2024 04/15/2025 Staff Software Engineer 200,000 Seattle, WA 11/13/2024 05/09/2025 Senior Analyst 123,280 New York, NY 12/06/2024 05/24/2025 Head of People Technology 188,000 San Francisco, CA 12/31/2024 02/10/2025

Lyft pays an Accountant an annual salary of USD 105,000 in San Francisco, California.

The Actuarial Analyst role earns about USD 124,000 per year in San Francisco, reflecting strong analytical and financial expertise requirements.

The Data Science Manager position in New York City offers a salary of USD 200,000, representing one of the highest-paying roles due to leadership and technical responsibilities.

A Data Scientist earns USD 136,400 annually in San Francisco and USD 144,000 in New York, showing a competitive pay range for advanced data modeling and analytics skills.

The Software Engineer position receives USD 155,605 per year in San Francisco, while engineers in Seattle earn USD 180,000, indicating higher compensation for specialized technical expertise in competitive markets.

The Staff Engineer position in San Francisco offers USD 215,000 annually, reflecting senior-level technical leadership responsibilities.

A Staff Software Engineer based in Seattle receives an annual salary of USD 200,000, positioning it among the top-tier roles in Lyft’s engineering hierarchy.

The Senior Analyst role in New York City earns USD 123,280 per year, highlighting strong analytical proficiency requirements.

The Head of People Technology position in San Francisco provides USD 188,000 annually, reflecting a leadership role in workforce technology and HR systems integration.

Share of Lyft Drivers’ Working Statistics by Platforms

According to Lyft statistics, more than two-thirds of Lyft drivers also worked on other app-based platforms, and the share slightly increased from 2023 to 2024.

In 2024, approximately 70% of drivers were engaged with other apps, with 53% using additional ride-sharing platforms and 41% utilising delivery services.

In 2023, participation rates were 67% for app-based work overall, 53% for ride-sharing, and 40% for delivery platforms.

Lyft Rider Statistics

A report published by investor.lyft.com shows that in the first quarter of 2025, Lyft recorded around 24.2 million active riders.

During the same period, the platform completed approximately 218.4 million total rides, marking strong growth.

In 2024, Lyft reached a record of 44 million annual riders, setting the foundation for its 2025 expansion.

Lyft App Download Statistics

According to altindex.com, in October 2025, approximately 25,000 people downloaded the Lyft mobile app daily.

Months (2025) Number of Downloads Growth Rate September 24,944 +6.7% August 23,383 -4.1% July 24,379 +8.9% June 22,388 –

In September 2025, total downloads reached 24,944, representing a 6.7% increase from the previous month, which indicates growing user interest.

In August 2025, downloads slightly declined to 23,383, reflecting a 4.1% drop, possibly due to seasonal fluctuations in ride demand.

For July 2025, downloads increased to 24,379, representing an 8.9% rise, driven by higher travel and event-related mobility.

In June 2025, Lyft recorded 22,388 downloads, establishing a baseline for subsequent growth in app adoption over the following months.

Sustainable and Future Initiatives by Lyft, Inc.

By the end of 2030, Lyft has committed to having 100% of its vehicles on the platform be electric.

Over USD 80 million will be invested between 2024 and 2025 to help drivers switch from gas-powered cars to EVs.

Lyft claims its network helps riders own almost 10 million fewer cars because they choose ridesharing, biking, or scooting as their mode of transportation.

Lyft has launched a dashboard that allows companies to view their total CO₂ emissions (in MTCO₂e) from Lyft Business ridership, broken down by fuel type and program.

Conclusion

After finishing the article on Lyft Statistics, it is now very clear that Lyft has revolutionised the travel market industry from its initial stage by offering easy, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation options. Lyft offers rides, bikes, scooters, and car sharing. The company collaborates with cities to make transportation more accessible and environmentally friendly.

Lately, people want travel that’s simple and digital, and because of this, Lyft has grown steadily and built a loyal customer base. Advanced technological advancements continued to improve, and the company is estimated to grow further by promoting green transportation and remaining an integral part of the future of smart and convenient urban travel.

