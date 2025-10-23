Top 10 Most Expensive Labubu In The World (2025) | Auctions, Collabs, Values

Introduction

Top 10 Most Expensive Labubu: Labubu is a soft toy made by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. The collection shows animal-like elves with big facial expressions. The main toy, called Labubu, looks like a little monster with sharp teeth, big ears, and messy fur.

This special plush series is only sold by Pop Mart, a company from China. Labubu is also the main character’s name. The toy first showed up in 2015 in a group called “Monsters” by How2Work, and it became really popular in 2019. Labubu is more than just a toy, as it represents the fun, creative, and sometimes surprising style that makes these toys unique.

This article will elaborate on all the top 10 expensive lab equipment currently available in the global market, along with its features, valuation, etc, from several different insights.

Key Features of Expensive Labubu’s

Metrics Detailed Limited edition/low run Produced in very small quantities, making them rare and collectable. Unique collaborations/themes Tie-ups with artists, luxury brands, or famous IPs (e.g. Sacai × Seventeen) Oversized/monumental scale Large versions (e.g., 1.3 m mint-green Labubu sold at auction) High craftsmanship materials They have better finishing, special paints, premium vinyl, or resin parts Signature design They have nine sharp teeth, pointed ears, big eyes, and a “creepy-cute” aesthetic Surprise or mystery box Adds excitement, includes secret rarities that boost value Authentic features Comes with holographic stickers, QR codes, and UV stamps Resale demand The secondary market drives up prices dramatically Celebrity or influencer endorsement Seen with celebrities (e.g., Blackpink’s Lisa), which raises premium appeal Cultural or artistic value Seen as an art toy rather than a mere toy, it fetches auction interest and gallery status.

Most Expensive Labubu Market Analyses

According to Demand Sage, in June 2024, a mint green Labubu doll was sold for the most expensive sold-out Labubu with over USD 170,000 at the Yongle International Auction in Beijing.

The life-size figure measured 131 cm (around 4 feet) in height. Another brown Labubu, standing 5 feet tall, sold for more than USD 130,000, making it the second-highest bid of the event.

The third-highest sale went to the ‘Three Wise Labubu’ edition, which brought in about USD 80,000, including commission, during the June 10, 2025, auction.

In total, 48 Labubu pieces were sold, earning 3.73 million Yuan (around USD 520,000), with about 1,000 collectors joining both online and in person.

Labubu Market Analysis

In the first half of 2025, The Monsters series, which features Labubu, earned around USD 677 million in revenue.

More than 60% of Labubu buyers are women, mainly between 25 and 34 years old.

(Reference: ix.cnn.io)

In 2024, Labubu helped the company earn over USD 1.8 billion, with USD 420 million coming from markets outside China.

As of 2023, the total revenue secured by Labubu was USD 886.9 million, up from 2023 accounted for USD 669.3 million..

Labubu Sales Statistics By Geography

(Reference: demandsage.com)

According to the DemandSage report analysis in the first half of 2025, Labubu’s sales in the Asia-Pacific region (excluding China) recorded revenue of USD 2.9 million, equivalent to 392 million Yuan.

Furthermore, other geographical sales of Labubu are stated below:

Year Region/Country Revenue (USD million) H1, 2025 The Americas 2.3 Europe and Other Markets 66 H1, 2024 Southeast Asia 78.4 East Asia (Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan) 67.2 North America 25.2 Europe and Other Markets 19.6

Labubu Cost Statistics

The above graphical representation shows that in 2025, the expensive or limited edition or special collaboration Labubu dolls typically range from USD 165 to over USD 500.

Furthermore, other Labubu doll ranges are stated in the table below:

Type Range (USD) Standard Blind Box Figures 8.99 to 27.99 Plush dolls & larger figures 40 to 300+ Rare models or resale products Up to 170,000+

Top 10 Most Expensive Labubu, 2025

#1. Vans Collab: USD 10,503.64

#2. Best of Luck: USD 2,000

#3. Walk By Fortune: USD 2,000

#4. Catch Me If You Like Me: USD 1,999

#5. Wings of Fantasy: USD 1,998

#6. Big Into Energy Secret “ID”: USD 1,800

#7. Mokoko’s Fall Into Spring: USD 1,700

#8. Dress Be Latte: USD 1,599.99

#9. Jump For Joy: USD 1,400

#10. Be Fancy Now: USD 1,200

Detailed Analysis of the Top 10 Most Expensive Labubu

#1. Vans Collab

The collaboration is officially named “Labubu The Monsters × Vans Oldskool / Monsters Forever X Vans”.

A report by labubucollector.com shows that it was released on December 23, 2023, at a retail price of USD 85.

The figure stands about 38 cm (≈ 15 inches / 15 in) tall.

It is said to be very limited, with fewer than 7,000 units produced.

One of the most famous sales of this collab fetched USD 10,503.54 (on July 24, 2025) on the resale market.

The design features Labubu wearing Vans gear (shoes, sweatshirt) along with a skateboard accessory.

The Monsters × Vans Oldskool Monsters Forever Vinyl Plush Doll” is listed for USD 4,188 on StockX.

#2. Best of Luck

According to popmart.com, the “Best of Luck” Labubu is part of the Monsters series by Pop Mart.

The height or size of the product is about 38 cm.

The doll is made of polyester fibre and PU (polyurethane) materials.

Retail priced at USD 138.00 via Pop Mart Australia’s official listing.

Market resale price on StockX, the “Best of Luck” doll lists a retail price of USD 138, but recent resale values range far higher (e.g., last sale on StockX for USD 1,620)

It combines the “cute + gothic / monster” aesthetic common to Labubu, with a theme of luck or good fortune.

#3. Walk By Fortune

artsy.net further stated that the Labubu Walk by Fortune, also known as The Monsters Walk by Fortune, was released in 2024.

This edition symbolises prosperity and good fortune, combining traditional cultural motifs with modern collectable toy design.

The doll measures approximately 38 × 10 cm (15 × 3.9 inches) and is crafted using a mixed medium of plush and vinyl/PVC materials.

It was originally priced at CNY 499 for the plush version and had a limited production run of 3,000 units.

On the resale market, prices have surged, with listings around USD 1,990 on Artsy and reaching up to USD 3,057.22 on Toysez.

Currently, it remains available on collectable platforms such as StockX and Toysez, often through consignment or open-box sales.

#4. Catch Me If You Like Me

“Catch Me If You Like Me” is part of The Monsters series by Pop Mart, designed by Kasing Lung.

Meanwhile, stockx.com states that it combines vinyl and plush materials in construction and stands about 15 inches (approx. 38 cm) tall.

The original retail price was USD 99.99.

In design, it features a black, white and red colour scheme, striped sleeves, a large red bow, platform boots, and it holds a skull-girl companion.

#5. Wings of Fantasy

According to popmart.com, the release date was October 4 (no specific year listed).

Its dimensions are 24 × 15 × 38 cm (9.4 × 5.9 × 15 in).

Materials/composition: shell made of 32% PVC + 30% cotton + 27% polyester + 11% ABS; stuffing is 90% polyester fibre + 10% PP beads.

It includes a denim-style jacket and purple sunglasses as removable accessories.

Moreover, the eBay report also shows that the design features a “fantasy wings” structure on its back.

On secondary markets, listings show prices like USD 699 for a new 38 cm version.

Another listing offered the same 38 cm version for USD 1,950

On StockX, the last sale price was around USD 915 for the “Labubu × Pronounce Wings of Fantasy” vinyl plush.

#6. Big Into Energy Secret “ID”

The Labubu “The Monsters” Big Into Energy (Secret/ID Edition) is one of the rarest and most sought-after dolls in the Pop Mart Labubu lineup.

According to StockX and eBay, this collectible belongs to the V3 “ID (Secret Version)” release, with a retail price of around USD 28 for the standard Big Into Energy figures.

However, resale values vary dramatically, with listings on eBay showing prices ranging from USD 450 for the standard Secret ID version to as high as USD 528, while another confirmed listing sold for USD 489.99.

TOYSEZ provides key details for authenticity checks, like genuine versions feature clear logo imprints on the footprints and precise paintwork.

Authentic ID cards have a feathered pattern on the back, silver reflective highlights, and a raised 3D-style font.

The eyes and teeth of the real figure are bright and frosted, contrasting with the darker, non-frosted features on replicas.

#7. Mokoko’s Fall Into Spring

A report published by thelabubu.com, The Labubu Mokoko (Fall Into Spring Version) is a limited-edition collectable designed by POP MART under the popular Labubu series.

Released in March 2024, this exclusive vinyl plush is crafted from ABS and PVC materials, with some variants featuring a plush + PVC combination for added texture.

The figure stands approximately 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall and was originally priced at USD 279.99.

In the resale market, listings vary widely, with a new-in-box unit appearing on eBay for around USD 125.

Meanwhile, TOYSEZ lists a limited-edition version for up to USD 1,712.99.

#8. Dress Be Latte

The Monsters Dress Be Latte Vinyl Plush Doll is the official Pop Mart release of Labubu, as shown on m.popmart.com.

This is made up of ABS/PVC with fur-like textures on the face and ears.

It stands about 2.36 inches tall per the product listing

In resale, one listing on eBay offered it for USD 1,199.00

The doll, styled for winter, is wearing a furry hat, scarf, sweater, and snowshoes, and its clothing pieces are removable.

#9. Jump For Joy

A popmart.com report shows that the Labubu Jump For Joy from THE MONSTERS series is a popular vinyl plush figure created by Pop Mart.

It was officially released on June 9, 2023, as listed on m.popmart.com.

The toy is made from PU, PP, and polyester materials and comes in different sizes, including 6.3 inches, 7.1 inches, and 14.9 inches.

According to Whoopea, the vinyl plush version costs around USD 1,148.85.

It’s marked unsuitable for children under 15 due to safety reasons.

On StockX, the same figure is available for about USD 999, while other resellers sell a “2.0 Jump For Joy” version.

A “displayed” but unused piece also sold for USD 950 on eBay.

#10. Be Fancy Now

The Labubu × Pronounce “Be Fancy Now” Vinyl Plush Doll by Pop Mart was officially released on March 15, 2024.

This limited-edition collectable stands approximately 15.75 inches (40 cm) tall, as noted by StockX, and is crafted from a mix of 25% polyester, 18% cotton, 18% PVC, 15% ABS, 12% acrylic, 7% wool, and 5% viscose fibre.

The doll originally retailed for USD 99.99, but its limited availability has pushed resale values to as high as USD 2,445.22 on TOYSEZ.

On secondary markets, one 40 cm version was sold for USD 570 on eBay, while LabubuCollector.com ranked it among the top 10 most expensive Labubu dolls, with one sale recorded at USD 1,200.

The Whoopea Store lists it as a vinyl plush global limited edition.

Conclusion

After completing the article on the top 10 expensive labubu, it can now be concluded that these toys are no longer just simple collectables or toys. However, global collectors see them as valuable treasures. Rare and expensive Labubu toys are sold out at an expensive valuation because they are hard to find, have creative designs, and are loved by thousands of people.

Each one comes with its own unique story, which makes collectors want them even more. As more people become interested in Labubu, the value and demand for these toys continue to rise. Labubu toys will likely stay special and highly wanted for a long time.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Demandsage Edition Labubucollector Dope Labubucollector Popmart Artsy Toysez Stockx Popmart Ebay Stockx Stockx Stockx Ebay Toysez Thelabubu Ebay Toysez Popmart Popmart Popmart

FAQ . Why are some Labubu toys so expensive? Some Labubu toys are expensive due to limited editions, unique designs, and strong collector demand worldwide. Where can I buy rare Labubu toys? Rare Labubu toys are found on eBay, Yahoo Auctions, Pop Mart stores, and collector groups online. How do I know if a Labubu is authentic? To check if a Labubu is authentic, look for Pop Mart logos, original packaging, and buy from trusted sellers. What makes a Labubu edition rare? The rare edition is due to limited release and exclusive collaborations. Are all Labubu toys expensive? No, only rare or limited Labubu toys are usually very expensive.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

More Posts By Maitrayee Dey