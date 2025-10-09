Neteller Statistics By Market Share, Users, Country, Fees And Costs (2025)

Neteller Statistics By Market Share, Users, Country, Fees And Costs (2025)

Introduction

Neteller Statistics: Neteller is a well-known online payment service that helps people send and receive money safely across countries. It started in 1999 and has grown into one of the most widely used e-wallets for online shopping, forex trading, and gaming payments. By 2025, Neteller is expected to account for millions of users across  200 countries and support approximately 22 currencies. It enables quick transfers, strong security, and an easy-to-use design, making it a trusted option for both personal and business transactions.

This article on Neteller Statistics includes several statistical analyses from different insights. Along with a solid position in fintech and online entertainment, Neteller continues to improve the digital payment world by offering secure, reliable, and easy global money transfer options.

Editor’s Choice

  • According to Progress.com, Neteller handles more than USD 7 billion in yearly transactions, serving about 2.5 million users and over 3,400 merchants globally.
  • As per Similarweb, the website neteller.com was ranked approximately #53,407 worldwide in April 2025 and #197 in the finance and investing category.
  • Meanwhile, the 6sense report states that Neteller holds an estimated market share of 2.12%.
  • In 2025, more than 203 companies have already started using Neteller wallets globally.
  • Neteller Statistics shows that Forex secured the highest position with 22 customers who use Neteller as a mobile wallet, followed by Software Development (14) and Poker (12).
  • Most Neteller mobile wallet users are small and mid-sized firms, including 60 customers with 100 to 249 employees.
  • As of October 2, 2025, Neteller held the #5,662 rank in the Finance category for fast payment usage.
  • According to Similareweb, in 2025, Neteller Fast Payments users were mainly active in Finance (66%), followed by Communication apps (12%).
  • Neteller’s Heat Score reached 81, while its Growth Score accounted for 65, as of October 2025.

Key Features

  • Neteller supports more than 28 currencies, letting users keep balances in major ones like USD, EUR, GBP, and CAD.
  • When converting between currencies, the platform charges a foreign exchange fee of around 2.99% to 3.99%.
  • Transfers between Neteller accounts are usually instant, while withdrawals to bank accounts can take one to three business days.
  • Operating in over 200 countries, Neteller offers both desktop and mobile access with a simple, easy-to-use interface for managing multiple currencies.
  • It ensures safety with two-factor authentication, strong encryption, and fraud detection systems.
  • Besides digital banking, Neteller also allows users to buy and sell over 40 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Market Share of Neteller Statistics

  • According to 6sense report analyses, Neteller holds an estimated market share of 2.12%.
  • The market is positioning it at rank number 6 among competitors in its segment.
  • The platform currently serves around 204 active customers with a strong presence in the digital payment and e-wallet industry.
  • In the mobile wallet market, Neteller faces strong competition from Google Wallet, holding 44.56%, followed by a market share of Apple Pay (27.14%), and Airship (11.66%).

Customer Distribution by Products and Services

neteller-customers-by-products-and-services (Reference: 6sense.com)

  • In 2025, Forex secured the highest position in Neteller’s with 22 customers using it as a mobile wallet, followed by Software Development (14) and Poker (12).
  • Others are followed by Bingo (11), Sports Betting (11), Commodities (10), and Casino Games (10).

By Employee Size

neteller-customers-by-employee-size (Reference: 6sense.com)

  • In 2025, most Neteller mobile wallet users are small and mid-sized firms, including 60 customers with 100 to 249 employees, 31 customers having 20 to 49, and 23 customers employing 0 to 9 people.
  • Others are followed by 22 customers with 250 to 499 employees and 21 customers (1,000 to 4,999).

By Country

  • A 6sense.com also shows that in mobile wallet usage, Neteller’s leading markets are the United States with 31.21% (44 customers), the United Kingdom with 22.70% (32 customers), and Malta with 10.64% (15 customers).
  • Besides, other countries by number of customers are followed by Cyprus (12), Australia (9), Canada (8), and India (7).

Neteller’s Fees and Costs Statistics

ServicesFee/Cost
Bank withdrawal

USD 10

Member Wire withdrawal

USD 12.75
Neteller to Neteller (P2P) transfer

2.99 %, minimum USD 0.50

International money transfer (Mastercard/Visa)

Up to 4.99%
Currency exchange (FX)

Up to 4.49%

Inactivity (account unused)

USD 5 per month
Net+ Prepaid Card annual fee

USD 10

ATM withdrawal (Net+ card)

1.75 % of the amount
Deposit/funding fee

2.5 % (standard)

Neteller VIP Levels and Benefits, 2025

LevelAnnual Transfer Range (USD)Anniversary Reward Points (Each year)FX Fees ATM Withdrawal Fee / Limit
Diamond1,000,000+50,0001.29%Best withdrawal and transaction perks
Platinum500,000 to 999,99920,0002.39%Higher withdrawal flexibility
Gold100,000 to 499,99910,0002.79%EUR 4 fee, daily limit of USD 3,300
Silver50,000 to 99,0009,0003.19%Lower fees than Bronze
Bronze10,000 to 49,9991,0003.79%1.75% ATM fee, daily limit of USD 1,000

Neteller Fast Payment Ranking Statistics

NETELLER – Fast Payments Ranking Stats Over Time

(Reference: similarweb.com)

  • As of October 2, 2025, Neteller held the #5,662 rank in the Finance category for fast payment usage.
  • In 2025, Neteller’s Fast Payments ranking varied across countries, in which Ireland led with a ranking of #3,317, improving by 27 positions, followed by Kuwait at #3,720, up 12 ranks.
  • The United Kingdom secured 479 places to #4,819, while Italy improved by 146 ranks to reach #4,868.
  • In contrast, Saudi Arabia experienced a decline, dropping 1,129 positions to #4,869

Websites using NetTeller Statistics in the United States, 2025

WebsitesTraffic Rank
bankatfirst.com161,323
myebanc.com
utahfirst.com1,130,640
greatsouthernbank.com301,736
membersalliance.org
evergreenbankgroup.com
bibank.com643,859
orrstown.com686,566
cardinalcu.com
lebanonfcu.org
ussfcu.org545,480

Neteller User Interests and Top Categories

  • According to Similareweb, in 2025, Neteller Fast Payments users were mainly active in Finance (66%), followed by Communication apps (12%) like WhatsApp and Telegram.
  • Tools made up 6%, covering utility and payment apps, while Productivity accounted for 4%.

Neteller Performance Analyses

Company Performance Metrics (Source: crunchbase.com)

  • Neteller’s Heat Score reached 81, while its Growth Score accounted for 65, as of October 2025.
  • In the same month of 2024, the heat and growth scores were 67 and 6, respectively.

Leading Neteller Betting Sites Statistics, 2025

Sportsbook NameUser Score (Star Rating)Min Deposit ($/€)Min Withdrawal ($/€)Withdrawal Time
22Bet4110●     Cryptocurrencies – 15 minutes

●     E-wallets – 24 hours

●     Credit & debit cards – 7 business days

Tonybet2.21010

●     E-wallets  – 12 hours

●     Credit/Debit cards – 7 business days

●     Cryptocurrencies –  less than 24 hours

Mr. play Sports1.81010●     Credit/Debit Cards up to 6 days

●     Payz – 4 days

●     E-wallets – 2 days

●     Astropay – 3 days

●     Interac – 2 to 6 days

Mr Green1.51010

●     Credit/Debit cards – 3 days

●     Bank transfers and Trustly –  5 business days

●     E-wallets and Paysafe wallets –  2 hours

Campeonbet1.525100●     Up to 2 hours for most supported methods
Betway1.41010

●     E-wallets – 24 hours

●     Debit cards and bank transfers – 2 business days

bet3651.31010●     E-wallets – 1-4 hours

●     Debit Card – 1-4 hours

●     Credit Cards – 1-5 days

●     Wire Transfer – 12 hours

Bethard1.31010

●     Credit/Debit Cards – 2-5 days

●     E-wallets – 24 hours

●     Trustly –  24 hours

VBet1.31010●     Up to 72 hours
888sport1.21010

●     E-wallets and Rapid Transfer – 2-3 days

●     Visa and Apple Pay –  6 days

●     Wire transfer – 5-8 days

Best Neteller Brokers in India

Best Neteller Brokers In India (Source: daytrading.com)

BrokersMinimum Deposit (USD)LeverageTrading PlatformsAvailable Instruments
IC Markets2001:1000MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, TradingCentral, DupliTrade, QuantowerCFDs, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Futures, and Crypto.
AvaTrade1001:30 (Retail) or 1:400 (Pro)WebTrader, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, AvaFutures, MT4, MT5, AlgoTrader, TradingView, TradingCentral, DupliTradeCFDs, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, Bonds, Crypto, Spread Betting, and Futures.
Vantage501:2000ProTrader, MT4, MT5, TradingView, DupliTradeCFDs, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, and Bonds.
RoboForex101:2000R StocksTrader, MT4, MT5, TradingViewCFDs, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, and Futures.
Deriv5 1:1000Deriv Trader, Deriv X, Deriv Go, MT5, cTrader, TradingViewCFDs, Multipliers, Accumulators, Synthetic Indices, Forex, Stocks, Options, Commodities, and ETFs.
XM51:1000MT4, MT5, TradingCentralCFDs, Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, Thematic Indices, Precious Metals, and Energies.

User Reviews and Ratings

  • As mentioned on getapp.com, Neteller holds an overall rating of 3.9 out of 5, based on feedback from 13 users, with 77% positive reviews, in 2025.
  • Moreover, users rated the platform highly for ease of use and features, while value for money and customer support received moderate scores.
  • The likelihood to recommend score stands at 8.36 out of 10, reflecting strong user satisfaction and trust.
  • Most users gave 4 to 5-star ratings for its reliability, security, and convenience in digital transactions.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

  • This platform allows users to transfer money instantly from different accounts without additional charges.
  • Supports different currencies and enables international payment methods more easily..
  • Several different online platforms accept Neteller for transactions.
  • The service provides strong protection for all transfers.
  • Promotes easy deposits, withdrawals, and attractive rewards through its loyalty program.

Cons:

  • Neteller charges higher currency exchange fees than several other payment platforms.
  • It isn’t available in all countries worldwide.
  • Some users feel the verification process is strict and time-consuming.
  • Customer service can be slow during high-traffic periods.
  • Withdrawal fees may be higher than expected.
  • Includes limited connections with traditional banking systems.

Conclusion

After finishing the article on Neteller Statistics, it can be concluded that Neteller is a well-known digital payment service, which allows quick money transfers, strong security, and is used globally. Neteller is a trusted platform by millions of users worldwide for its secure and easy online payment methods.

It is mainly used for shopping, gaming, and trading. The platform offers fair charges, strong fraud protection, and a simple interface. With digital payments expanding, Neteller continues to evolve and remain a leading financial service.

FAQ.

Who owns Neteller?

Neteller is owned and operated by Paysafe Group Plc, a global payments company.

How much does Neteller charge to withdraw?

Neteller charges USD10 for bank withdrawals, or 0-7.5 % for card withdrawals.

What is the monthly limit for Neteller?

The monthly limit depends on your account status; e.g. unverified accounts often max at USD 150 to USD 500.

Is Neteller allowed in India?

Neteller no longer accepts new account registrations in India, though existing users retain limited access.

Can a user send USDT to Neteller?

No, users cannot directly send USDT to Neteller, but can deposit via BitPay (ERC-20) to convert it.

