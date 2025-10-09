Neteller Statistics By Market Share, Users, Country, Fees And Costs (2025)

Introduction

Neteller Statistics: Neteller is a well-known online payment service that helps people send and receive money safely across countries. It started in 1999 and has grown into one of the most widely used e-wallets for online shopping, forex trading, and gaming payments. By 2025, Neteller is expected to account for millions of users across 200 countries and support approximately 22 currencies. It enables quick transfers, strong security, and an easy-to-use design, making it a trusted option for both personal and business transactions.

This article on Neteller Statistics includes several statistical analyses from different insights. Along with a solid position in fintech and online entertainment, Neteller continues to improve the digital payment world by offering secure, reliable, and easy global money transfer options.

According to Progress.com, Neteller handles more than USD 7 billion in yearly transactions, serving about 2.5 million users and over 3,400 merchants globally.

in yearly transactions, serving about users and over merchants globally. As per Similarweb, the website neteller.com was ranked approximately #53,407 worldwide in April 2025 and #197 in the finance and investing category.

worldwide in April 2025 and in the finance and investing category. Meanwhile, the 6sense report states that Neteller holds an estimated market share of 2.12%.

In 2025, more than 203 companies have already started using Neteller wallets globally.

companies have already started using Neteller wallets globally. Neteller Statistics shows that Forex secured the highest position with 22 customers who use Neteller as a mobile wallet, followed by Software Development ( 14 ) and Poker ( 12 ).

customers who use Neteller as a mobile wallet, followed by Software Development ( ) and Poker ( ). Most Neteller mobile wallet users are small and mid-sized firms, including 60 customers with 100 to 249 employees.

customers with to employees. As of October 2, 2025, Neteller held the #5,662 rank in the Finance category for fast payment usage.

rank in the Finance category for fast payment usage. According to Similareweb, in 2025, Neteller Fast Payments users were mainly active in Finance ( 66% ), followed by Communication apps ( 12% ).

), followed by Communication apps ( ). Neteller’s Heat Score reached 81, while its Growth Score accounted for 65, as of October 2025.

Neteller supports more than 28 currencies, letting users keep balances in major ones like USD, EUR, GBP, and CAD.

When converting between currencies, the platform charges a foreign exchange fee of around 2.99% to 3.99%.

Transfers between Neteller accounts are usually instant, while withdrawals to bank accounts can take one to three business days.

Operating in over 200 countries, Neteller offers both desktop and mobile access with a simple, easy-to-use interface for managing multiple currencies.

It ensures safety with two-factor authentication, strong encryption, and fraud detection systems.

Besides digital banking, Neteller also allows users to buy and sell over 40 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Market Share of Neteller Statistics

According to 6sense report analyses, Neteller holds an estimated market share of 2.12%.

The market is positioning it at rank number 6 among competitors in its segment.

The platform currently serves around 204 active customers with a strong presence in the digital payment and e-wallet industry.

In the mobile wallet market, Neteller faces strong competition from Google Wallet, holding 44.56%, followed by a market share of Apple Pay (27.14%), and Airship (11.66%).

Customer Distribution by Products and Services

In 2025, Forex secured the highest position in Neteller’s with 22 customers using it as a mobile wallet, followed by Software Development (14) and Poker (12).

Others are followed by Bingo (11), Sports Betting (11), Commodities (10), and Casino Games (10).

By Employee Size

In 2025, most Neteller mobile wallet users are small and mid-sized firms, including 60 customers with 100 to 249 employees, 31 customers having 20 to 49, and 23 customers employing 0 to 9 people.

Others are followed by 22 customers with 250 to 499 employees and 21 customers (1,000 to 4,999).

By Country

A 6sense.com also shows that in mobile wallet usage, Neteller’s leading markets are the United States with 31.21% (44 customers), the United Kingdom with 22.70% (32 customers), and Malta with 10.64% (15 customers).

Besides, other countries by number of customers are followed by Cyprus (12), Australia (9), Canada (8), and India (7).

Neteller’s Fees and Costs Statistics

Services Fee/Cost Bank withdrawal USD 10 Member Wire withdrawal USD 12.75 Neteller to Neteller (P2P) transfer 2.99 %, minimum USD 0.50 International money transfer (Mastercard/Visa) Up to 4.99% Currency exchange (FX) Up to 4.49% Inactivity (account unused) USD 5 per month Net+ Prepaid Card annual fee USD 10 ATM withdrawal (Net+ card) 1.75 % of the amount Deposit/funding fee 2.5 % (standard)

Neteller VIP Levels and Benefits, 2025

Level Annual Transfer Range (USD) Anniversary Reward Points (Each year) FX Fees ATM Withdrawal Fee / Limit Diamond 1,000,000+ 50,000 1.29% Best withdrawal and transaction perks Platinum 500,000 to 999,999 20,000 2.39% Higher withdrawal flexibility Gold 100,000 to 499,999 10,000 2.79% EUR 4 fee, daily limit of USD 3,300 Silver 50,000 to 99,000 9,000 3.19% Lower fees than Bronze Bronze 10,000 to 49,999 1,000 3.79% 1.75% ATM fee, daily limit of USD 1,000

Neteller Fast Payment Ranking Statistics

As of October 2, 2025, Neteller held the #5,662 rank in the Finance category for fast payment usage.

In 2025, Neteller’s Fast Payments ranking varied across countries, in which Ireland led with a ranking of #3,317, improving by 27 positions, followed by Kuwait at #3,720, up 12 ranks.

The United Kingdom secured 479 places to #4,819, while Italy improved by 146 ranks to reach #4,868.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia experienced a decline, dropping 1,129 positions to #4,869

Websites using NetTeller Statistics in the United States, 2025

Websites Traffic Rank bankatfirst.com 161,323 myebanc.com – utahfirst.com 1,130,640 greatsouthernbank.com 301,736 membersalliance.org – evergreenbankgroup.com – bibank.com 643,859 orrstown.com 686,566 cardinalcu.com – lebanonfcu.org – ussfcu.org 545,480

Neteller User Interests and Top Categories

According to Similareweb, in 2025, Neteller Fast Payments users were mainly active in Finance (66%), followed by Communication apps (12%) like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Tools made up 6%, covering utility and payment apps, while Productivity accounted for 4%.

Neteller Performance Analyses

Neteller’s Heat Score reached 81, while its Growth Score accounted for 65, as of October 2025.

In the same month of 2024, the heat and growth scores were 67 and 6, respectively.

Leading Neteller Betting Sites Statistics, 2025

Sportsbook Name User Score (Star Rating) Min Deposit ($/€) Min Withdrawal ($/€) Withdrawal Time 22Bet 4 1 10 ● Cryptocurrencies – 15 minutes ● E-wallets – 24 hours ● Credit & debit cards – 7 business days Tonybet 2.2 10 10 ● E-wallets – 12 hours ● Credit/Debit cards – 7 business days ● Cryptocurrencies – less than 24 hours Mr. play Sports 1.8 10 10 ● Credit/Debit Cards up to 6 days ● Payz – 4 days ● E-wallets – 2 days ● Astropay – 3 days ● Interac – 2 to 6 days Mr Green 1.5 10 10 ● Credit/Debit cards – 3 days ● Bank transfers and Trustly – 5 business days ● E-wallets and Paysafe wallets – 2 hours Campeonbet 1.5 25 100 ● Up to 2 hours for most supported methods Betway 1.4 10 10 ● E-wallets – 24 hours ● Debit cards and bank transfers – 2 business days bet365 1.3 10 10 ● E-wallets – 1-4 hours ● Debit Card – 1-4 hours ● Credit Cards – 1-5 days ● Wire Transfer – 12 hours Bethard 1.3 10 10 ● Credit/Debit Cards – 2-5 days ● E-wallets – 24 hours ● Trustly – 24 hours VBet 1.3 10 10 ● Up to 72 hours 888sport 1.2 10 10 ● E-wallets and Rapid Transfer – 2-3 days ● Visa and Apple Pay – 6 days ● Wire transfer – 5-8 days

Best Neteller Brokers in India

Brokers Minimum Deposit (USD) Leverage Trading Platforms Available Instruments IC Markets 200 1:1000 MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, TradingCentral, DupliTrade, Quantower CFDs, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Futures, and Crypto. AvaTrade 100 1:30 (Retail) or 1:400 (Pro) WebTrader, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, AvaFutures, MT4, MT5, AlgoTrader, TradingView, TradingCentral, DupliTrade CFDs, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, Bonds, Crypto, Spread Betting, and Futures. Vantage 50 1:2000 ProTrader, MT4, MT5, TradingView, DupliTrade CFDs, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, and Bonds. RoboForex 10 1:2000 R StocksTrader, MT4, MT5, TradingView CFDs, Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, ETFs, and Futures. Deriv 5 1:1000 Deriv Trader, Deriv X, Deriv Go, MT5, cTrader, TradingView CFDs, Multipliers, Accumulators, Synthetic Indices, Forex, Stocks, Options, Commodities, and ETFs. XM 5 1:1000 MT4, MT5, TradingCentral CFDs, Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, Thematic Indices, Precious Metals, and Energies.

User Reviews and Ratings

As mentioned on getapp.com, Neteller holds an overall rating of 3.9 out of 5, based on feedback from 13 users, with 77% positive reviews, in 2025.

Moreover, users rated the platform highly for ease of use and features, while value for money and customer support received moderate scores.

The likelihood to recommend score stands at 8.36 out of 10, reflecting strong user satisfaction and trust.

Most users gave 4 to 5-star ratings for its reliability, security, and convenience in digital transactions.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

This platform allows users to transfer money instantly from different accounts without additional charges.

Supports different currencies and enables international payment methods more easily..

Several different online platforms accept Neteller for transactions.

The service provides strong protection for all transfers.

Promotes easy deposits, withdrawals, and attractive rewards through its loyalty program.

Cons:

Neteller charges higher currency exchange fees than several other payment platforms.

It isn’t available in all countries worldwide.

Some users feel the verification process is strict and time-consuming.

Customer service can be slow during high-traffic periods.

Withdrawal fees may be higher than expected.

Includes limited connections with traditional banking systems.

Conclusion

After finishing the article on Neteller Statistics, it can be concluded that Neteller is a well-known digital payment service, which allows quick money transfers, strong security, and is used globally. Neteller is a trusted platform by millions of users worldwide for its secure and easy online payment methods.

It is mainly used for shopping, gaming, and trading. The platform offers fair charges, strong fraud protection, and a simple interface. With digital payments expanding, Neteller continues to evolve and remain a leading financial service.

FAQ . Who owns Neteller? Neteller is owned and operated by Paysafe Group Plc, a global payments company. How much does Neteller charge to withdraw? Neteller charges USD10 for bank withdrawals, or 0-7.5 % for card withdrawals. What is the monthly limit for Neteller? The monthly limit depends on your account status; e.g. unverified accounts often max at USD 150 to USD 500. Is Neteller allowed in India? Neteller no longer accepts new account registrations in India, though existing users retain limited access. Can a user send USDT to Neteller? No, users cannot directly send USDT to Neteller, but can deposit via BitPay (ERC-20) to convert it.

