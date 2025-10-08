Skrill Statistics By User, Market Share, Revenue, Developments And Trend (2025)

Introduction

Skrill Statistics: Skrill is a digital wallet used globally that allows people to send and receive money in an easier process. It started in 2001, which was named Moneybookers and later became a popular platform. Today, Skrill is often used for online shopping, trading currencies, playing games, and sending money across countries. Skrill supports many different currencies, making it easier for users to handle cross-border transactions at low costs.

As years passed, it has earned the trust of millions of customers who prefer simple and secure digital payments. Skrill Statistics includes several statistical analyses from different insights that provide global presence, increasing transaction volumes, and rising importance in the digital finance space, highlighting its role as one of the leading global e-wallet service platforms.

Editor’s Choice

According to 6sense.com, Skrill Payment Solutions currently serves 105 customers, giving it an estimated market share of 0.02%.

customers, giving it an estimated market share of According to CoinLaw’s report, it estimates that by the end of 2025, more than 23 million people globally will rely on Skrill for their payment needs.

people globally will rely on Skrill for their payment needs. In 2024, Skrill was an important payment option for online shopping in Europe, handling 20% of cross-border transactions.

of cross-border transactions. In 2025, Skrill’s revenue is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion , a 16% increase compared to 2024.

, a increase compared to 2024. In the same period, female users of Skrill increased by 33%.

In August 2025, the Skrill.com website accounted for 3.8 million visits, which increased by 5.04% from the previous month, with a bounce rate of 16.76%.

visits, which increased by from the previous month, with a bounce rate of Germany recorded the highest website traffic share at 12.36%, showing a 4.4% rise from July.

showing a rise from July. Skrill.com’s audience is predominantly male (62.58%), while females make up 37.42%.

while females make up Most of Skrill.com’s social media traffic comes from YouTube (75.95%).

As of 2025, Skrill widened its Visa partnership, allowing instant withdrawals across 40 countries through Visa-linked bank accounts.

About Skrill (A Paysafe Company)

Metrics Details Type Public company Industry Online payments Founded 27 July 2001 Headquarters London, United Kingdom Area Served Worldwide Key People Bruce Lowthers (CEO) Main Products Payment gateway, Digital wallet, Prepaid card, PSP, Cryptocurrencies, and Money transfer Employees 3,300 Website skrill.com

General Skrill Statistics

According to CoinLaw’s report, it estimates that by the end of 2025, more than 23 million people globally will rely on Skrill for their payment needs.

The platform now works in 135+ countries, making cross-border payments easier and allowing global businesses to grow.

Merchants using Skrill experienced a 22% rise in checkout conversions.

The total transaction volume of Skrill is supposed to reach over USD 240 billion by the end of 2025.

Around 73% of Skrill users claimed to be satisfied with Skrill’s advanced fraud detection system.

(Source: coinlaw.io)

In 2024, Skrill was an important payment option for online shopping in Europe, handling 20% of cross-border transactions.

Users benefited due to its lower conversion fees of 10% as compared to banks.

It’s a prepaid Mastercard, available in 30 countries, that also gives users easy physical access to the money stored in their digital wallets.

Key Features of Skrill

Digital Wallet with Multi-Currency Use: Keep money in different currencies and switch between them easily.

Send and Receive Money: Transfer funds to people, bank accounts, or pay online merchants.

Fast Transfers in Skrill Network: Move money instantly when both users have Skrill accounts.

Prepaid Card and Cash Access: Use the Skrill card for spending or withdrawing cash.

Knect Rewards Program: Earn points on transactions and redeem them for rewards.

Strong Security: Skrill protects accounts with encryption, 2FA, and fraud prevention tools.

Different Account Levels: Higher levels offer more limits, lower fees, and extra perks.

Many Payment Options – Add money using cards, bank transfers, or local payment services.

Skrill Payment Market Share Analyses

According to 6sense.com, Skrill Payment Solutions currently serves 105 customers, giving it an estimated market share of 0.02%.

Based on this share, Skrill holds the #101 ranking in the payment solutions market segment.

In payment processing, Skrill competes with Shopify Pay, holding 63.38%, Klarna at 7.61%, and Braintree with 5.28% market share.

In 2025, more than 105 companies worldwide began using Skrill Payment Solutions for processing.

Skrill Payment Solutions works with a wide range of sectors, mainly including forex (7 clients), sports betting (5), casino gaming (5), marketing firms (5), virtual sports (5), poker (4), and bingo platforms (4).

Around 23 clients have between 100 and 249 employees, about 19 firms employ 1,000 to 4,999 people, while 17 businesses fall into the 20 to 49 staff range.

In terms of geography, the highest share of clients comes from the United States (34.18%, 27 firms), followed by the United Kingdom with 25.32% (20 firms), and Malta contributes 10.13% (8 firms).

Skrill Revenue Streams And Financial Performances

In 2025, Skrill’s revenue is expected to reach USD 2.1 billion, a 16% increase compared to 2024.

The majority of income comes from transaction fees, which make up 67% of total revenue.

Revenue from cryptocurrency services climbed by 25%, while remittance services earned USD 410 million, reflecting a 17% year-over-year rise.

Merchant services now contribute 27% of revenue, growing at 12% annually.

Profitability also improved, with a 20% net profit margin in 2025 through better cost control.

Additionally, recurring subscription products generated USD 120 million.

Skrill International Transfer Fees Analyses, 2025

Transfer Type Fee Sending money through a bank transfer Free Sending money using a debit card, PaysafeCash, or bank transfer via Klarna Up to 1% Sending money by credit card Up to 2.99% International transfer when both the send and receive currencies are the same Up to 4.99% per transaction International transfer with exchange rate markup Up to 4.99% per transaction Receiving money from a US customer Free Receiving money from a non-US customer 3.99% foreign exchange fee

United States Skrill Wire Transfer Limits Analysis

Level Skrill Limit

(USD) Requirements 1 0 to 999.99 Available after signing up with basic verification. 2 1,000 to 2,999.99 Needs ID submission and/or bank account verification. 3 3,000 and above Requires bank account verification.

Skrill User Demographics And Usage Trends

In 2025, female users of Skrill increased by 33%.

Besides, the average transaction value went up to USD 190.

Around 72% of users choose Skrill for its low transaction fees.

About 52% of users rely on Skrill for online gambling and gaming.

Mobile app usage increased by 38%, and now 74% of all transactions happen through mobile devices.

Europe makes up 63% of users, while North America holds 22% and the Asia-Pacific accounts for 11%.

Skrill Cryptocurrency Trade Service Analyses (Q1, 2025)

(Source: coinlaw.io)

Bitcoin (BTC) price was about €38,263.55 (USD 41,716.27), down 7.00% in the last 24 hours. Around 56.37% of traders are buying.

Ethereum (ETH) is priced at €2,676.46 (USD 2,917.34), falling by 8.58%, with 64.38% of traders choosing to buy.

Cardano (ADA) dropped by 10.52% resulting in €1.82 (USD 1.98), where 66.45% of users were buying.

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades at €0.186 (USD 0.20), down by 9.44%, and 64.22% of investors were purchasing.

Uniswap (UNI) stands at BTC 0.0005031, with 66.66% buyers and 33.34% sellers actively participating.

Skrill’s Website Traffic Analysis

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In August 2025, Skrill.com recorded 3.8 million visits, with an increase of 5.04% from the previous month, and a bounce rate of 16.76%.

On average, users viewed 6.20 pages per session and spent about 3 minutes and 33 seconds on the site.

The platform is ranked #11,992 globally, while in Germany, it holds the top spot in its category, despite being placed #23 overall.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In August 2025, Germany recorded the highest website traffic share at 12.36%, showing a 4.4% rise from July.

The United States followed with 9.77%, experiencing a strong growth of 36.38%.

Meanwhile, Poland had 4.39% with a 14.72% drop, and France held 3.75%, falling by 18.91%.

Hungary reached 3.47%, showing a sharp 61.88% increase.

All other countries combined made up the largest share, contributing 66.26% of Skrill’s total web traffic.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In the same duration, Skrill.com’s audience is predominantly male (62.58%), while females make up 37.42%.

The largest age group is 25 to 34 years, making up 27.24% web traffic, followed by 35 to 44 years at 24.4%.

Meanwhile, website users aged between 18 and 24 secured a traffic share of 17.54%.

Lastly, the older segments aged 65+ and above gradually decreased to 5.59%.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Most of Skrill.com’s traffic comes from direct visits (51.65%), followed by referrals (23.03%) and organic search (19.03%).

In contrast, other shares come from paid search (4.12%), social (1.13%), display ads (0.95%), and mail (0.09%).

By Social Network Distribution

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Most of Skrill.com’s social media traffic comes from YouTube (75.95%).

Furthermore, the rest are followed by Facebook (7.55%), TikTok (5.21%), Instagram (3.15%), Italki (2.91%), and other platforms (5.23%).

Recent Developments At Skrill

As of 2025, Skrill widened its Visa partnership, allowing instant withdrawals across 40 countries through Visa-linked bank accounts.

The platform also improved accessibility by adding support for 10 more languages, reaching 25 in total.

Skrill became available on Amazon in 12 countries through a new payment integration.

Customer growth in the Middle East rose 24% with localised campaigns.

The company also launched an in-app emissions tracker to support its 2030 carbon-neutral goal.

Additionally, Skrill Knect usage grew 58%, while Latin America revenue increased 19%, especially in Brazil and Argentina.

Conclusion

After completing the article, it can be concluded that Skrill provides an easy and secure way for people to send and receive money worldwide. It works with many currencies and is trusted for online shopping, gaming, trading, and sending money abroad. Although Skrill includes fees, has limited access in some countries, and can take longer for bank withdrawals, it is still a popular option for digital payments.

As cashless payments grow quickly, Skrill keeps expanding its reach, giving more people access to financial services and influencing the future of online transactions globally.

Shared On:



Sources Wikipedia Skrill 6sense Wise Digitalnomads Skrill Similarweb

FAQ . Is Skrill available worldwide? Skrill operates in 100+ countries and allows transactions in many currencies. Can I withdraw money from Skrill? Users can withdraw money to bank accounts, mobile wallets, or cards, depending on the local market. What is the daily transfer limit for Skrill? The daily transfer limit for Skrill depends on account level, ranging from hundreds to several thousand dollars. How many people use Skrill? Millions of people worldwide use Skrill, and its user base continues to grow with digital payments. What are the pros and cons of using Skrill? Skrill is fast, secure, and supports many currencies worldwide. But it has higher fees, limited coverage in some regions, and bank withdrawals often take longer than expected.

Priya Bhalla I hold an MBA in Finance and Marketing, bringing a unique blend of business acumen and creative communication skills. With experience as a content in crafting statistical and research-backed content across multiple domains, including education, technology, product reviews, and company website analytics, I specialize in producing engaging, informative, and SEO-optimized content tailored to diverse audiences. My work bridges technical accuracy with compelling storytelling, helping brands educate, inform, and connect with their target markets.

More Posts By Priya Bhalla