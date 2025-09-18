NFC Payment Statistics By Market Size, Revenue, Users And Facts (2025)

Introduction

NFC Payment Statistics: NFC, or near-field communication, lets two electronic devices connect when they are very close, usually within 4 cm. It uses simple, low-speed signals and works through tiny coils, commonly found in smartphones and other contactless devices.

The technology allows quick, secure, and touch-free payments by simply tapping a device or card on a reader. In the past few years, more people have started using NFC payments in shops, restaurants, buses, trains, and even hospitals. Both customers and businesses prefer this method because it is quick and safe. As smartphones become more common and more payment machines support contactless options, trust in digital wallets is also increasing. Together, these changes are transforming the way people make the payment process easier around the world.

General NFC Payment Statistics

This payment method is predicted to expand rapidly, with transactions climbing nearly 300% within five years.

In numbers, NFC ticketing is set to move from 11.2 billion transactions in 2025 to around 44.8 billion by 2030.

According to coinlaw.io, the use of contactless payments, including NFC, grew by nearly half between 2020 and 2023.

In 2024, the worldwide value of such transactions is projected to reach USD 6.25 trillion, marking a one-fourth jump from the previous year.

In the United States, more than three-quarters of consumers say they now favor tap-to-pay methods instead of swiping their cards.

After the pandemic, many small companies adjusted to customer demand, with about 44% introducing NFC-enabled systems.

The Asia-Pacific market remains at the forefront, generating around 40% of all global NFC transactions.

In Europe, nearly 85% of retail purchases are already contactless, and the share is expected to touch 90% by 2025.

Meanwhile, the Middle East recorded a usage share of 38% year-on-year in 2023.

NFC Payment Device Market Statistics

The Global NFC Payment Devices Market is projected to reach USD 216.76 billion by 2034, rising from USD 36.5 billion in 2024, with a strong annual growth rate of 19.50% between 2025 and 2034.

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market with over 38% share, generating USD 13.87 billion in revenue. Within this region, China dominated with USD 5.8 billion and is expected to maintain steady growth at a 17.3% CAGR.

Mobile phones and tablets represent the dominant device type, holding 46% of the market share.

Retail and e-commerce remain the leading application areas, accounting for 40% of demand for NFC payment devices.

Asia-Pacific continues to lead in global adoption, contributing 38% of the total market share.

China alone contributes significantly, with USD 5.8 billion in NFC payment transactions, growing at 17.3% CAGR.

Market growth is being driven by high smartphone penetration, an increasing preference for contactless transactions, and advances in security technologies.

User Base and Adoption

Around 94% of all smartphones worldwide are equipped with NFC technology.

By 2026, 81% of all payment cards are expected to be contactless.

1.3 billion people worldwide currently use NFC payments.

The number of mobile payment users is forecasted to reach 1.7 billion by 2027.

Usage Statistics

In 2020, North America recorded 3.7 billion contactless card transactions, worth USD 110 billion.

In the USA, NFC mobile payments are expected to reach 3 billion by 2027, compared to 4.4 billion in 2022.

The average transaction value for NFC payments is about USD 15.

Quantity and Production

Each year, more than 1.5 billion NFC-enabled devices are manufactured.

Around 1.4 billion smartphones are produced annually, with most supporting NFC technology.

Device Types

Smartphones dominate the NFC payments market, accounting for about 80% of all NFC transactions in 2022.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are also gaining traction, with over 100 million units sold every year as part of the wearable payments segment.

NFC Payment Market Revenue Statistics

In 2023, NFC payments generated about USD 25.90 billion in revenue.

The market size has already accounted for USD 29.30 billion in 2024 and will grow further to USD 35.40 billion by the end of

This upward trend is set to continue, with revenues projected at USD 41.1 billion in 2026, USD 46.7 billion in 2027, and USD 51.1 billion in 2028, followed by USD 59.0 billion in 2029, USD 66.9 billion in 2030, USD 77.2 billion in 2031, and reaching an impressive USD 90.6 billion by 2032.

The contactless payment industry has been growing rapidly, with an average annual growth rate of 15.4%.

By Components

Meanwhile, solutions added USD 8.3 billion, and services contributed another USD 6.3 billion.

The market is expected to grow in 2025, with hardware revenue rising to USD 17.5 billion, solutions increasing to USD 10 billion, and services reaching USD 7.6 billion.

Year Hardware Solution Services Revenue (USD billion) 2026 20.6 11.7 8.9 2027 23.3 13.3 10.1 2028 25.5 14.5 11 2029 29.5 16.7 12.7 2030 33.4 19 14.4 2031 38.6 21.9 16.7 2032 45.3 25.7 19.6

NFC Payment User Statistics

NFC support has become almost universal, with over 94% of smartphones equipped for contactless use and billions of active devices in circulation.

Studies also suggest that phones and tablets account for nearly 46% of all NFC-enabled payment devices.

Contactless card adoption is also rising, with forecasts showing that more than 80% of cards will support tap-to-pay by 2026.

Currently, about 1.3 billion people use NFC payments, while mobile payment users overall could grow to 1.7 billion by 2027.

Retail and e-commerce together represent the largest share of spending, contributing close to 40%.

By Demographics

More than 70% of people using NFC payments today are Millennials and Gen Z, mainly because they value speed and ease of use.

In the United States, about 80% of those aged 25 to 34 pay with NFC regularly when shopping in stores.

Regional Analysis of NFC Payment Statistics

This growth reflects a steady CAGR of 11.75% between 2021 and 2033.

By 2025, North America is projected to make up 27.8% of the global NFC market.

In contrast, the United States leads strongly, representing 22.0% of the worldwide share, mainly due to the widespread use of Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Canada contributes 3.5%, while Mexico adds 2.3% to the global total.

Furthermore, other regional analyses are mentioned below:

Region 2025 2033 CAGR (2021 to 2033) Market Size (USD million) Europe 7,743.83 19,169.80 12% Asia Pacific 10,412.50 27,969 13.15% South America 1,968.35 5,123.98 12.70% Middle East 1,186.26 3,077.38 12.66% Africa 948.70 2,326.30 11.87%

NFC Payment Market Statistics by Country

This expansion represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.62% from 2021 to 2033.

Other countries’ NFC payment market valuations are stated below:

Country 2025 2033 CAGR (2021 to 2033) Market Size (USD million) Canada 1073.17 2739.75 12.429% Mexico 717.453 1767.99 11.934% United Kingdom 1223.53 3099.75 12.322% Germany 1595.23 4159.84 12.728% France 1103.49 2626.26 11.448% Italy 741.859 1786.62 11.613% Russia 325.241 699.696 10.05% Spain 549.037 1395.56 12.368% Sweden 483.989 1214.41 12.187% Denmark 329.113 797.462 11.698% Switzerland 308.979 720.783 11.169% Luxembourg 120.417 280.645 11.156% Rest of Europe 962.945 2388.74 12.027% China 2853.03 7789.37 13.377% Japan 1723.48 4407.91 12.455% India 1723.27 4894.58 13.938% South Korea 956.91 2458.48 12.519% Australia 722.629 1815.19 12.202% Singapore 266.56 741.178 13.636% South East Asia 779.897 2189.97 13.776% Taiwan 355.067 916.264 12.581% Brazil 783.797 2020.9 12.569% Argentina 352.532 955.623 13.276% Colombia 284.899 712.439 12.139% Peru 136.761 349.866 12.459% Chile 150.973 401.208 12.995% Rest of South America 259.389 683.949 12.884% Saudi Arabia 323.729 845.047 12.742% Turkey 206.764 551.158 13.038% UAE 187.191 511.768 13.396% Egypt 167.381 419.139 12.158% Qatar 135.838 346.851 12.432% Rest of the Middle East 165.352 403.413 11.794% Nigeria 153.499 383.141 12.113% South Africa 411.355 1051.95 12.453% Rest of Africa 383.842 891.205 11.104%

The Growth of POS Payments Technology Statistics

In 2023, around 75% of point-of-sale (POS) systems across the world were able to support NFC payments, compared to 58% in 2020.

Cloud-based POS systems with NFC grew by 32%, helping small businesses save money. Stores using NFC-enabled POS machines noticed transactions were 27% faster.

AI-powered POS systems handled 21% of NFC payments while also helping businesses track inventory through predictive tools.

Self-checkout machines with NFC support rose by 19% in just one year.

In the hospitality industry, portable NFC payment machines grew by 22%.

The use of embedded NFC in healthcare, like in smart insulin pens, is expected to increase by 40% by 2025.

Advantages of NFC Payments

NFC makes paying simple with just a tap once, and the purchase is finished without hassle.

It includes strong safety features that keep personal and financial details protected.

Most stores and machines now accept NFC, making it easy to use almost anywhere.

Shoppers enjoy the fast process, which helps businesses build better customer loyalty.

Companies save money with lower charges and less need to manage physical cash.

This payment option also supports the environment by cutting down on paper and plastic use.

Conclusion

NFC payments have quickly moved from being a convenient option to becoming a standard way of paying across the world. Their speed, security, and ease of use make them attractive for both consumers and businesses. With more smartphones supporting NFC and contactless payment systems expanding into different industries, usage is expected to rise even further.

As digital habits grow stronger, NFC technology will remain an important part of the future of everyday transactions.

Sources Juniperresearch Coinlaw Market Market Straitsresearch Cognitivemarketresearch

FAQ . Do all phones support NFC payments? No, only smartphones with built-in NFC technology and compatible wallet apps can support contactless payments. Where can we use NFC payments? The NFC payments can be used within stores, restaurants, transport, healthcare, vending machines, and parking meters. Do NFC payments require an internet connection? They usually don’t need internet; mostly work offline, but wallets sometimes need updates. Is NFC payment safe? Yes, NFC payment is safe because it uses encryption, tokenisation, and biometric authentication for protection. Which apps and wallets support NFC payments? Popular NFC payment wallets include Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, plus many bank mobile apps.

