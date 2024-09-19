Introduction

Online Dating Statistics: In our materialistic world, even the most intimate aspects, like dating, have become commercialized through dating apps. Currently, various dating-based applications cater to various romantic interests of individuals. Accordingly, with its potential to reach $ 10.32 billion by 2024, is one of the most promising markets in the world.

As we delve into online dating statistics, we can’t help but be excited about the future of this business field and the economic power it holds.

The global online dating market is projected to reach USD 10.32 billion by 2024.

Revenue Of The Dating Service Industry



based on online dating statistics, the industry is very lucrative and can be categorized into matchmaking, online dating, and casual dating services.

Matchmaking, the most popular dating category, consistently leads the industry with a substantial revenue of $3.94 billion in 2023. This enduring popularity reassures us about the stability of the online dating industry.

It is followed by online and casual dating, which had revenue of $2.98 billion and $0.9 billion in 2023.

By the end of 2028, it is predicted that the matchmaking segment will have $4.33 billion in revenue in the matchmaking segment, followed by $3.46 billion in online dating and $0.97 billion in casual dating.

Top Countries For The Online Dating Market

based on online dating statistics, the United States is the leader in the online dating market, with revenue of $1,392 million as of 2023.

China follows it with $296.5 million, the United Kingdom with $198.1 billion, Germany with $115.8 billion, and France with $95.23 billion.

Europe’s Online Dating Market Revenue

Based on online dating statistics, Europe is one of the most prominent countries in the online dating industry.

While referring to online dating statistics, the revenue of the online dating industry has been consistently increasing.

By the end of 2023, the revenue of the online dating industry was $624.07 million.

The overall revenue of the online dating industry is predicted to increase to $671.33 million by the end of 2028.

USA Online Dating Industry Revenue

Based on online dating statistics, one can infer that the United States is the world’s largest online dating market and is consistently growing.

By the end of 2023, the revenue of the online dating industry was $1.35 billion.

It is predicted that by the end of 2028, the revenue of the online dating industry will be $1.49 billion.

Global Average Revenue Per User Worldwide

Based on the online dating statistics, one can infer that the ARPU of online dating applications has been decreasing consistently.

In 2018, the ARPU (Average revenue per user) was $46.11; in 2023, it had slipped to $41.33.

If current trends continue, the ARPU value of online dating applications is expected to be $39.25 by the end of 2028.

Online Dating Users In The US

While referring to online dating statistics, one will find that the number of online dating users in the United States is increasing consistently.

In 2019, the number of online dating users in the United States was 46.19 million.

By the end of 2023, the user base increased to $59.16 billion.

Based on statistician forecasts, revenue is expected to be $65.86 billion by the end of 2028.

The Segment Of Online Dating Users In The United States

Reviewing the overall segments of users in Online dating applications is attractive.

The segmentation of online users in the United States is categorized into non-payment online dating and paying online dating.

based on online dating statistics for 2018, 31.47 million people used Non-paying online dating services, while 8.7 million people used paying services.

By the end of 2023, 44.88 non-paying online dating users were registered, compared to 14.28 million paying online dating users.

It is predicted that by the end of 2028, there will be 50.14 million non-paying online dating users and 15.72 million paying online dating users.

Dating Users Per Segment

The online dating statistics show that the number of users worldwide has been the highest for the segment, with 381.48 M users in 2023.

In the same year, 2023, there were 164.86 million casual dating users and 115.06 million matchmaking users.

This trend is expected to continue by the end of 2028, with $452.47 million users in online dating, 228.13 million in casual dating, and 134.5 million in the matchmaking segment of online dating applications.

Online Reach Of Dating Services Worldwide

The dating services have showcased consistently increasing penetration among its users.

In 2018, the penetration rate for all dating services was 4.79%, which could be classified into 3.31% for online dating, 1.18% for casual dating, and 1.03% for matchmaking.

By the end of 2023, the penetration of dating services reached 7.43%, based on 4.97% of online dating, 2.15% of casual dating, and 1.5% of matchmaking.

By the end of 2028, it is predicted that there will be an 8.72% market penetration, of which 5.65% will be online dating, 2.85% will be casual dating, and 1.68% will be about matchmaking.

The Reach Of Online Dating Services By Country

When looking at online dating statistics, the United States has the highest market penetration rate, at 17.57%.

The United Kingdom follows it with 16.17%, Belgium with 16.11%, the Netherlands with 14.14%, Spain with 13.23%, Australia with 12.36%, Norway with 11.99%, South Korea with 10.74%, France with 10.73%, Denmark with 10.12%, and Sweden with 9.95%.

Market Share Of Online Dating Services

Online dating statistics showcase that Tinder has the highest market share among different online dating services, with 16%.

Bumble with 9%, Badoo with 5%, Hinge with 5%, Tantan with 5%, MeetMe with 4%, Plenty of Fish with 3%, MOMO with 3%, Soul with 3%, Grindr with 2%.

Other dating sites collectively make up 45% of the total market share of dating sites.

Most Popular Dating Application By Downloads

The popularity of a dating application could be quantified by the number of downloads.

based on the online dating statistics, tinder has the highest number of downloads among dating applications, with 58.04.

Litmatch follows it with 35.39 million downloads, Bumble with 31.55 million downloads, SweetMeet with 30.4 million downloads, Badoo with 25.71 million downloads, FRND with 20.32 million downloads, Omi with 19.17 million downloads, TanTan with 14.67 million downloads, Hinge with 14.24 million downloads, happn with 11.47 million downloads.

Payment Preferences On Online Dating Applications

It is exciting and essential to go through the payment preferences of the users related to their online dating payment among US users.

Based on the online dating statistics, 3% of respondents have agreed to make payments to dating agencies, 4% of users have admitted to paying on dating services, and 4% of users have decided to make payments on casual dating sites.

A clear majority of 93% of respondents have denied making any payment on online applications.

Concerns Revolving Around Dating Applications

While it may seem that online dating applications have been beneficial to users on a holistic basis, users have shared concerns.

Online dating statistics showcase that 39% of respondents have concerns about whether the ID they contact via the app is genuine or fake.

While 38% of the respondents have severe doubts about whether the users are the same as they are pretending to be or it is more of a facade.

30% of the respondents fear being scammed on these online platforms.

28% have doubts about being stalked by predators using these applications.

27% have severe concerns about being judged by the viewers based on their profile picture and information provided in the application.

Negative Perception Of Online Dating Applications By Gender

Online dating statistics reveal that there have been concerns regarding the perception that online dating applications are not safe.

based on the survey, 45% of male respondents felt that online dating applications are dangerous, while 55% of female respondents perceived them as not safe.

Online Dating Worldwide Revenue

The online dating statistics showcase that paid online dating services revenue is increasing consistently.

The average revenue per unit in online dating applications is about $7.91.

The user penetration of online dating applications is expected to reach 470 million by the end of 2029.

Online Dating Industry Overview

Online dating has become an increasingly significant part of the global social landscape, with the industry experiencing substantial growth in 2023 and continuing into 2024. based on recent data, the international online dating market was valued at approximately **US$9.65 billion** in 2023. This represents a growth of around **6%** from the previous year, indicating the increasing popularity and reliance on digital platforms for forming romantic connections. The trend is expected to continue, with projections suggesting the market could reach **US$10.32 billion** by the end of 2024.

One of the key drivers of this growth is the rising number of internet users worldwide and the increasing penetration of smartphones. In 2023, there were over **366 million** online dating users globally, and this is expected to surpass **380 million** in 2024. This growth is particularly notable in regions such as North America and Europe, where the adoption of online dating platforms is higher than in other areas.

Subscription-based models, in-app purchases, and advertising drive revenue generation within the online dating industry. In 2023, the average revenue per user (ARPU) was approximately **US$26.35**, slightly increasing from the previous year. This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with ARPU projected to reach around **US$27.10**. This increase can be attributed to the introduction of premium features and the growing willingness of users to pay for enhanced services.

When it comes to demographics, the majority of online dating users are aged between 25 and 34, accounting for nearly 35%** of the user base in 2023. The gender distribution is relatively balanced, with **52%** male and **48%** female users. In 2024, these proportions are expected to remain stable, reflecting the broad appeal of online dating across different population segments.

From a market researcher’s point of view, these Online Dating Statistics highlight the industry’s robust growth and future potential. The increasing user base and higher revenue per user indicate a healthy market that is likely to expand further. Companies operating in this space should focus on innovation and enhancing user experience to capitalize on the growing demand. These Online Dating Statistics provide valuable insights for stakeholders looking to invest or expand their presence in the online dating market.

Conclusion

The online dating industry has witnessed significant growth and development in recent years. The online dating statistics show that the industry has a global market value of $9.65 billion as of 2023, and it is expected to reach $10.32 billion by the end of 2024. Aspects such as smartphone addiction, increased internet penetration, and the development of new social norms have played a strong role in the popularity of these dating apps.

However, it is essential to note that these apps also have a fair share of concerns among users, such as fear of being scammed, online cyberbullying, and stalking, to say the least. In contrast, with continued technological advancements, it is safe to assume that the online dating industry is suited to have more robust growth in the coming years.

FAQ . Which country leads the online dating market? The United States is the undisputed leader in the online dating market, with revenue of $1,392 million in 2023. What percentage of users pay for online dating services? Only 7% of users make payments on online dating applications. What is the most popular dating app by downloads? Tinder is the most popular dating application, with 58.04 million downloads.

