ATM Statistics By Number of ATMs, Usage and Facts (2025)

ATM Statistics: Automated Teller Machine (ATM) is a digital machine that allows bank customers to do financial tasks anytime, like withdraw or deposit money, transfer funds, check balances, or get account details without needing help from bank staff. ATMs have become an important part of banking because they provide quick and convenient access to financial services.

In recent years, both global and Indian ATM markets have grown rapidly, thanks to new technology, more digital transactions, and bigger banking networks. ATM statistics include several statistical analyses from different insights that will show how often people use these machines, the number of transactions, network reach, and new features like biometric authentication and cash recycling.

According to market.us, the global market size of ATM services will reach around USD 8.6 billion by 2025 and will grow to USD 15.2 billion by 2033.

by 2025 and will grow to by 2033. Coin Law report says that as of 2025, the total number of ATMs will drop to 2.95 million due to bank consolidations.

due to bank consolidations. By the end of 2025, the global number of ATMs will reach approximately 2.91 million , marking a 1.4% decline from 2024.

, marking a decline from 2024. Worldwide, ATM transactions totaled 86.7 billion , slightly lower than the previous year.

, slightly lower than the previous year. The average withdrawal per transaction rose 3.3% to USD 157 as people made fewer trips to ATMs.

to as people made fewer trips to ATMs. In the United States, 88% of households used ATMs.

of households used ATMs. About 64% of banks adopted cash recycling ATMs, improving efficiency.

of banks adopted cash recycling ATMs, improving efficiency. ATM fraud losses dropped to USD 1.5 billion , while senior usage increased 16.5% over five years.

, while senior usage increased over five years. On-site ATMs lead the market with roughly 50% of global ATM services, as of 2024.

of global ATM services, as of 2024. By 2025, 16% of ATMs worldwide will support biometric authentication, like fingerprint or facial recognition.

of ATMs worldwide will support biometric authentication, like fingerprint or facial recognition. Based on the report of expertmarketresearch.com, the market valuation of the United States ATM Services will reach approximately USD 7.92 billion by the end of 2025.

by the end of 2025. As mentioned in AWS, the global ATM total has decreased by up to 3.22 million in 2024, a decrease from last year, with around 3.24 million.

ATM Market Statistics

The global market size of ATM managed services will reach around USD 8.6 billion by 2025 and will grow to USD 15.2 billion by 2033.

The annual growth rate of the service market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2033.

According to a report published by Coin Law, as of 2025, the total number of ATMs will drop to 2.95 million due to bank consolidations.

Meanwhile, ATM outsourcing services grew 13.2%, driven by the need for cost-efficient third-party management.

Smart ATMs are expanding at a 5.8% CAGR through 2029, with increasing adoption of video and biometric features.

Cryptocurrency ATMs surpassed 39,000 globally, led by the United States, which accounted for 80.1%.

Almost 70% of consumers still rely on ATMs for deposits, balance checks, and bill payments.

By Segmental Analysis

According to a 2025 report by Coherent Market Insights, ATM maintenance is expected to be the largest service segment, making up 43.1% of the market.

For deployment methods, cloud-based solutions are predicted to take the biggest share at 51.7% in the same period.

Among end users, banks are likely to lead, accounting for 64.2% of the market.

Regionally, North America remains the strongest player in the global ATM managed services sector, holding a projected 37.6% share.

Coinlaw.io also shows that in 2025, global ATM numbers declined by 1.8%.

Nevertheless, ATMs processed over USD 13.6 trillion in cash withdrawals.

The Asia-Pacific region led ATM deployments, accounting for 51.2% of the total, with India and Indonesia driving growth.

In developing nations, about 84% of consumer transactions still rely on cash.

Western Europe saw a 7.5% drop in ATM usage due to mobile and online banking.

Globally, 30% of ATMs offered cardless mobile withdrawals, while contactless transactions rose 19%.

By Types

On-site ATMs lead the market with roughly 50% of global ATM services, as of 2024.

Offsite ATMs account for about 30%, found in busy locations like malls and airports.

Worksite ATMs represent 13%, serving employees at offices, while mobile ATMs have the smallest share at around 7%.

By Solution Analysis

By 2025, 16% of ATMs worldwide will support biometric authentication, like fingerprint or facial recognition.

ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) grew 16.4%, helping smaller banks cut costs and keep machines running smoothly.

Around 30% of ATMs are mobile-enabled, while solar-powered machines increased 18%, especially in rural areas of Africa and South Asia, providing better access off the grid.

Blockchain-powered ATMs added 6,100 new units, reflecting growing crypto use.

Smart ATMs with video teller services are expanding at a 7.2% CAGR through 2029, improving remote support.

Contactless ATM installations made up 42% of all new machines in 2025.

Number of ATMs Statistics

The above graphical analysis shows that the global ATM total has decreased by up to 3.22 million in 2024, a decrease from last year, with around 3.24 million.

The top five countries, China, the United States, Japan, India and Brazil, secured almost 1.62 million ATMs in 2024, down from 1.73 million in 2023

Moreover, the total number of ATMs in the n rest of the world accounted for 1.60 million in 2024, up from 1.52 million in 2023.

By United States ATM Statistics

The above graph states that the market valuation of the United States ATM Services will reach approximately USD 7.92 billion by the end of 2025.

In contrast, the market will grow at a CAGR of 2.50% from 2025 to 2034, and is expected to reach a value of around USD 9.90 billion by 2034.

Furthermore, the market value of ATM services in the coming years is estimated as USD 8.12 billion (2026), USD 8.32 billion (2027), USD 8.53 billion (2028), USD 8.75 billion (2029), USD 8.96 billion (2030), USD 9.19 billion (2031), USD 9.42 billion (2032), and USD 9.65 billion (2033).

By Regional Insights

According to Coin Law, the Asia-Pacific region leads globally in ATM installations, with over 1.4 million machines, representing 50% of all ATMs worldwide.

In North America, ATM numbers are expected to drop by 5% as banks consolidate networks and promote digital solutions.

Latin America experienced a 7% rise in ATM transactions.

In Europe, Germany relies heavily on cash, with 75% of point-of-sale transactions still conducted using cash.

Africa is projected to grow ATM deployments by 10% to expand banking access in rural areas.

Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, saw an 8% increase in withdrawals.

India maintains over 250,000 ATMs, with a 6% rise in withdrawals.

The above graph shows that at the end of 2024, the ATM installation in the North American region had decreased by 5%.

Meanwhile, other regions’ installation rate in the same period were followed as Latin America (+7%), Africa (+10%), the Middle East (+8%), and India (+6%).

ATM Transaction and Usage Statistics

A report published by Gitnux states that globally, ATM transactions are projected to exceed USD 1 trillion annually by 2025.

Meanwhile, in 2023, U.S. ATMs processed over 60 billion transactions, with each machine handling about 50,000 transactions per year.

In Canada, people use ATMs about 20 times a year on average. Africa saw a 25% rise in ATM usage in the same year.

As of 2025, cash withdrawals are the most common ATM activity, making up over 85% of transactions, and in the UK, they account for around 35% of total cash payments.

Urban ATM use is generally twice as high as in rural areas, with 10% of transactions linked to digital banking cards.

Check deposits at ATMs have increased 25% over three years, while mobile payment adoption has cut cash withdrawals by 12% in urban Japan.

About 35% of ATM transactions involve deposits, especially in retail locations.

Peak usage occurs between 10 AM and 2 PM, making up 40% of daily transactions.

During holidays, ATM transactions can spike by 50% compared to normal months.

In regions with weaker banking infrastructure, ATM access has improved financial inclusion by 20% over five years.

Globally, USD 20 and USD 50 bills make up more than 70% of cash dispensed by ATMs.

ATMs Per 100,000 Adults Statistics by Country

In 2023, Uruguay had the highest number of ATMs per 100,000 adults, accounting for 314.77, followed by Macao SAR, China, with 259.63, and San Marino at 135.57.

Furthermore, other countries included Israel at 138.25, followed by Portugal (161.18), Austria (171.99), Canada (188.53), Croatia (129.06), Peru (128.12), Nauru (127.76), Japan (109.61), St. Kitts and Nevis (116.67), the Bahamas (116.55), Australia (111.43), and Brazil (110.98).

Indian ATMs Statistics by Daily Withdrawal Limits, 2025

Bank Card Type Daily Withdrawal Limit (₹) State Bank of India (SBI) Platinum International Debit Card 100,000 Maestro / Classic / In Touch / SBI Go / Gold Debit Cards 40,000 HDFC JetPrivilege HDFC World 300,000 Platinum / Imperia Platinum Chip 100,000 Titanium Royale 75,000 International Business / Titanium / Gold 50,000 International / Women’s Advantage / NRO 25,000 ICICI Sapphiro 250,000 Coral Plus 150,000 Expression / Platinum / Titanium 100,000 Smart Shopper Silver 50,000 Bank of Baroda RuPay Select 150,000 World Agniveer / RuPay Platinum / BPCL 50,000 Classic cards 25,000 Axis Burgundy 300,000 Priority / Prestige / Value Plus / Delight 100,000 Liberty / Rewards‑type cards 50,000 RuPay Platinum / Power Salute 40,000 Punjab National Bank Platinum / Visa Gold / Business Platinum NCMC up to 150,000 Classic cards 25,000 Union Bank of India Platinum / Signature / Business Platinum 75,000–100,000 Classic Visa/Mastercard/RuPay 25,000 Federal Bank Contactless premium cards up to 100,000 RuPay Crown 25,000 Contactless debit (FedFirst) 2,500 Kotak Mahindra Privy League Platinum / World 150,000–250,000 Access India 75,000 Silk Platinum, RuPay India 40,000 811, Easy Pay 25,000 Classic One / RuPay 10,000 Junior 5,000

Advantages of Smart ATMs

Smart ATMs offer advanced features for safer and easier banking.

Biometric features like fingerprints and facial recognition improve security and make using ATMs easier.

Built-in screens allow customers to do video banking and talk directly with bank staff.

These ATMs also handle bill payments, money transfers, and cryptocurrency transactions.

Using mobile apps and QR codes makes transactions faster and more convenient.

They help limit physical contact, protect against card skimming and cyberattacks, and follow global security rules.

Conclusion

Finally, ATMs are currently playing a crucial role in the banking sector globally, but withdrawal limits of ATMs vary a lot depending on the banks, cards, and locations. These limits help keep money safe while still allowing customers access to cash, usually from a few hundred to several thousand USD. Knowing these limits helps people plan their cash withdrawals and also shows how banking rules and digital payments are changing worldwide.

FAQ . What are the new rules for ATM? New ATM rules include higher security, transaction limits, card authentication, and increased digital payment integration globally. Do and don’ts of ATM? Do: Protect your PIN, check your surroundings, and take receipts.

Don’t: Share PIN, accept help from strangers, leave card unattended, rush transactions. How many attempts at the ATM? Generally, most ATMs allow 3 to 5 PIN attempts before blocking. How much cash can you deposit in an ATM? ATM cash deposit limits vary by bank and account type, ranging from 500 to 5,000 USD. What is the maximum withdrawal from an ATM? The global maximum ATM withdrawal varies, often around 10,000 USD per day in some banks.

