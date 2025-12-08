Snapchat Stories Statistics By Brand Marketing and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Snapchat Stories Statistics: Snapchat Stories aren’t just a nostalgic feature in 2025; they still drive high engagement and are crucial for a platform that is growing, making profits, and evolving rapidly. Snapchat introduced Stories ten years ago as a new way to compile temporary content. With almost 500 million people opening Snapchat daily and around 1 billion monthly users, Stories do not belong to the small-time social content category — they are a powerful channel for reaching the masses, where the ephemeral, visual-first messaging works remarkably well for brand memory, product launches, and direct-response campaigns.

If you are arranging campaigns, planning ad budgets, or trying to figure out where short-form social attention is moving, the Snapchat Stories statistics will support you in deciding whether (and how) Stories should be included in your 2026 strategy.

Editor’s Choice

Snapchat is used by almost 500 million people every day and by almost 1 billion people every month.

people every day people every month. Snapchat Stories are very popular among viewers, with strong retention evidenced by a 65% completion rate.

Users open Snapchat more than 30 times a day, mainly for personal communication with friends.

times a day, mainly for personal communication with friends. Snapchat Stories are 34% more likely to drive sales than Instagram Stories.

more likely to drive sales than Instagram Stories. The number of Snapchat users increased from 422 million in early 2024 to 460 million in early 2025, reflecting consistent quarterly growth.

in early 2024 to in early 2025, reflecting consistent quarterly growth. Messaging is the most popular activity, with 85% of users participating.

of users participating. 78% use the Camera feature and 69% view friends’ Stories regularly.

use the Camera feature and view friends’ Stories regularly. 45% use Discover and Snap Map, while 30% consistently use Spotlight.

use Discover and Snap Map, while consistently use Spotlight. Daily habits include: 66% viewing friends’ Stories, 52% viewing creator content, 65% sending DMs, 58% taking photos, and 60% watching videos.

viewing friends’ Stories, viewing creator content, sending DMs, taking photos, and watching videos. Gen Z users produce way more: 1.4× more photos and 1.3× more messages than the older segments.

Snapchat is the top place to showcase and discuss purchases.

People who use Snapchat are 45% more likely to suggest the brands to others.

more likely to suggest the brands to others. 88% of users like to shop, and 82% consider shopping a hobby, both significantly higher than among non-users.

of users like to shop, and consider shopping a hobby, both significantly higher than among non-users. Snapchat users are spending on clothes 24% more, beauty products 17% more, specialty items 20% more, and household products 143% more.

more, beauty products more, specialty items more, and household products more. 63% of users have bought products that were advertised on Snapchat.

of users have bought products that were advertised on Snapchat. Snapchat has more than 75% of its users under 35, indicating it is very popular among the youth.

Snapchat Stories Vs Instagram Stories

(Source: awisee.com)

Instagram Stories may catch the eye with their perfect images, but Snapchat Stories are more likely to keep users engaged and interacting in a more significant way.

According to AWISEE’s Snapchat data, approximately 65% of individuals who start watching a Snapchat Story finish it, indicating that the material is perceived as personal, applicable, and easy to consume.

Also, Snapchat users open the app more than 30 times daily, mostly to chat with good friends rather than scroll passively; hence, engagement is always deliberate.

Since Snapchat was developed with an emphasis on private communication, users are likely to spend more time interacting than just viewing.

This leads to a more profound and more casual sharing of the Story content, which feels more real and intimate, too.

And proximity, in this case, means a lot when it comes to influencing the purchasing decision: it is said that Snapchat is 34% more likely than Instagram to prompt a purchase.

In other words, although Instagram may score on visual appeal, Snapchat wins on trust, attention, and even real influence over consumer behaviour.

Snapchat Usage By Users

(Reference: market.biz)

The chart shows steady and consistent growth in Snapchat’s user base from early 2024 through early 2025. In 2024 Q1, Snapchat had 422 million users.

This number rose to 432 million in Q2, adding about 10 million new users in just one quarter. Growth continued into Q3 with 443 million users, showing a strong momentum of adoption and engagement.

By Q4 2024, the platform reached 453 million users, marking a clear upward trend throughout the year.

The most notable jump appears between 2024 Q4 and 2025 Q1, where Snapchat’s user count increased from 453 million to 460 million.

This increase suggests not only sustained growth but also an acceleration heading into 2025.

Overall, the data demonstrates Snapchat’s expanding global reach, consistent quarterly growth, and increasing popularity as it moves into 2025.

Popular Snapchat Features Statistics

The features that Snapchat users use most show us the extent to which the platform has become an essential part of people’s everyday communication.

The chat function is the most active area, with almost 85% of users regularly participating in one-on-one or group chats. This indicates that Snapchat is primarily a messaging app rather than just a place to browse content.

The Camera feature is also a favourite among users, with about 78% using it, indicating how important the fast-paced sharing of photos and videos is to the Snapchat experience.

Simultaneously, 69% of users are checking the Stories of their friends often, which is indicative of the fact that personal, ephemeral storytelling has been and still is a major attraction.

In addition to socialising, the users are also engaging with Discover and Snap Map for non-communication purposes, with about 45% of the user base using these features.

Snapchat’s short-form video feed, Spotlight, is consumed by 30% of users who consistently watch it, indicating a rise in the segment of the audience that views for entertainment.

66% of users check their friends’ Stories every day, 52% watch creator content, 65% send private messages, and 58% take pictures.

About 60% of users also watch videos every day on the various features combined.

Gen Z, the most active group of users on Snapchat, increases engagement significantly, taking 1.4 times more photos and sending 1.3 times more messages than older users.

This trend proves that Snapchat is very much favoured among the younger crowd, who are very active social media users.

Snapchat Purchase Statistics

Snapchat is a very powerful tool in the field of consumer behaviour. It is the most important place where users share and discuss their purchases, suggesting that buying decisions are more likely to be made socially, through conversations within the app.

Snapchat users are also very important— they are 45% more likely to tell their friends about the brands, which is very beneficial for marketers who want the word-of-mouth impact.

Shopping, like a show of hands, enthusiasm is very loud, 88% of Snapchat users claim that they love shopping, and 82% regard it as the main thing they do in their free time—it’s still much higher than the 59% of non-Snapchat users who feel the same.

Their shopping is 24% more on clothes, 17% more on cosmetics, 20% more on speciality goods, and a stunning 143% more on home products than shoppers from other places.

This financial power results in real solicitation—63% of users claim they have been influenced by watching or experiencing something on Snapchat.

The accumulation of these figures confirms that Snapchat is not only a communication app—it is a strong force in discovery, recommendation, and purchase decision-making among a very engaged, socially active user group.

Marketing Revenue By Snapchat

(Reference: market.biz)

The younger generation predominantly uses Snapchat; more than 75% of its users are under 35, making the platform one of the favourite spots for youth worldwide.

The app’s largest markets by user population are India and the USA, whereas countries such as Saudi Arabia, Norway, and the UAE have the best user experience and engagement ratings.

Snapchat sees significant user activity and engagement, and people use the app very intensively.

On average, one person opens the app over 30 times during the day, and on each occasion, he/she spend more than 30 minutes using the app.

This daily activity results in 14 billion video views and over 5 billion Snaps created on the platform.

Augmented reality is also one of the platform’s impressive features, as more than 300 million users use AR functionality every day.

Furthermore, the short-form video feed Spotlight on Snapchat attracts 500 million monthly active users, indicating that the app’s entertainment content has become very powerful.

With Snapchat+ rapidly growing, it is introducing premium features and new monetization opportunities for creators.

The platform’s private, friend-centred approach naturally allows for a wider range of user-generated content that is real, fun, and friendly, thus making it the perfect place for brands to build trust and make more personal connections with users.

Conclusion

Snapchat Stories statistics: Snapchat Stories remain one of the main tools for people to communicate, discover products, and interact with brands. And with a large young audience, high daily use, and strong completion rates, Stories have emerged as a new, authentic, high-attention format that businesses are looking for to drive real results.

The platform’s steady growth, strong AR adoption, and creator-friendly ecosystem have made it a hot spot for both content and commerce. Snapchat users are very active, more likely to recommend brands, and have stronger spending behaviour, making the app a good channel for marketers. As Snapchat transitions into 2026, Stories have a long way to go in terms of reach, impact, and the connection with consumers that is most needed.

FAQ . Why are Snapchat Stories still relevant in 2025? Snapchat Stories are still very influential and powerful. The reasons are that they bring amazing engagement of about 65% completion rate, and they have nearly 500 million daily active users. Their personal, short-lasting character makes the content feel genuine, thus giving the brands higher attention and influence compared to other networks. How do Snapchat Stories compare to Instagram Stories in terms of performance? Snapchat Stories are superior to Instagram Stories in both the attention and impact aspects. They are 34% more likely to be the cause of a purchase, and the users will be more likely to finish watching the story due to the nature of Snapchat’s friend-focused, conversational design. What demographic uses Snapchat the most? It is estimated that over 75% of Snapchat users are below the age of 35, thus placing Snapchat among the Gen Z and young millennial platforms with the largest number of users. These users are very active; they send more messages, create more photos and engage frequently. They are active even throughout the day. What is the role of Snapchat in shaping shopping and consumer behavior? Snapchat’s influence on buying decisions is very powerful—the app has lured 63% of its users into purchasing. Furthermore, such users are 45% more inclined to suggest brands, and they are willing to spend much more in total through various product categories. Which features make Snapchat the best in terms of engagement? The daily usage is driven by different features: Chat (that is used by 85% of users), the Camera (78%), friends’ Stories (69%), Discover, Snap Map, and Spotlight. Overall, users open the app more than 30 times a day, are involved in watching videos counted in billions, and are creating daily Snaps that exceed 5 billion, which is a sign that Snapchat is very much a part of daily communication.

