Western Digital Statistics By Revenue, Assets, Market Capitalization, Demographic and Facts (2025)

Western Digital Statistics: Western Digital Corporation is a major U.S. company that designs and manufactures data storage products for individuals and businesses worldwide. Its popular brands, such as WD, SanDisk, and SanDisk Professional, are used in computers, gaming devices, and large data centres. Western Digital focuses on creating storage solutions that are fast, reliable, and built with the latest technology. Over the years, it has become one of the most important names in the data storage industry.

This article on Western Digital Statistics includes several current analyses from different insights. Through its strong commitment to quality and innovation, Western Digital helps customers store, manage, and protect their digital information safely and efficiently worldwide.

According to Wikipedia, by 2025, the total revenue of General Digital Corporation is estimated to reach around USD 9.52 billion .

. In the third quarter of 2025, total revenue reached USD 2.818 billion , representing a 27.40% increase from the previous quarter.

, representing a increase from the previous quarter. Furthermore, other key valuations in 2025 are also reported, including operating income ( USD 2.33 billion ), net income ( USD 1.89 billion ), total assets ( USD 14 billion ), and total equity ( USD 5.31 billion ).

), net income ( ), total assets ( ), and total equity ( ). As of November 6, 2025, Western Digital’s market cap reached approximately USD 56.44 billion .

. By 2025, General Digital is expected to have approximately 40,000 employees worldwide.

employees worldwide. As of 2025, according to Western Digital Statistics, the Cloud segment is expected to secure the highest revenue, reaching USD 8.341 billion .

. The American region is expected to capture the highest revenue, resulting in USD 4.592 billion for Western Digital Corporation.

for Western Digital Corporation. On February 24, 2025, Western Digital spun off its flash memory business as Sandisk Corporation, leaving WD solely focused on hard disk drives.

Western Digital has committed to using 100% carbon-free energy for its operations by 2030.

About Western Digital

Category Description Name General Digital Corporation Founded April 23, 1970 Headquarter San Jose, California, U.S. (Santa Teresa district in 2021) Founder Alvin B. Phillips Key People Irving Tan (CEO) Type Public Traded As Nasdaq: WDC; S&P 500 component Products Hard disk drives and Storage systems Industry Computer data storage Area Served Worldwide Brands WD, SanDisk, SanDisk Professional Number of employees 40,000 (2025) Website westerndigital.com

History of Western Digital

1970 : Founded on April 23 as General Digital by Alvin B. Phillips in California.

: Founded on April 23 as General Digital by Alvin B. Phillips in California. 1971 : Renamed to Western Digital and introduced its first product, the WD1402A UART.

: Renamed to Western Digital and introduced its first product, the WD1402A UART. 1973 : Opened a manufacturing site in Malaysia for semiconductors.

: Opened a manufacturing site in Malaysia for semiconductors. 1975 : Became the largest independent calculator-chip maker.

: Became the largest independent calculator-chip maker. 1976 : Entered Chapter 11; also announced the FD1771 single-chip floppy-disk controller, a key step toward storage.

: Entered Chapter 11; also announced the FD1771 single-chip floppy-disk controller, a key step toward storage. 1977 : Chuck Missler joined as chairman and chief executive.

: Chuck Missler joined as chairman and chief executive. 1983 : Won IBM PC/AT controller contract with the WD1003, which later underpinned the ATA interface.

: Won IBM PC/AT controller contract with the WD1003, which later underpinned the ATA interface. 1986 : ATA interface development progressed with partners; acquisitions expanded graphics, SCSI, and networking capabilities.

: ATA interface development progressed with partners; acquisitions expanded graphics, SCSI, and networking capabilities. 1988 : Acquired Tandon’s hard-drive production assets, marking a major shift into HDD manufacturing.

: Acquired Tandon’s hard-drive production assets, marking a major shift into HDD manufacturing. 1991 : Launched Caviar desktop HDD line as controller-board demand declined.

: Launched Caviar desktop HDD line as controller-board demand declined. 1994 : Began HDD production in Malaysia.

: Began HDD production in Malaysia. 1998 : Secured technology access from IBM, enabling GMR-head based Expert drives in 1999.

Wikipedia

: Secured technology access from IBM, enabling GMR-head based Expert drives in 1999. Wikipedia 2001 : First mainstream ATA drives with 8 MB cache (Special Edition JB series).

: First mainstream ATA drives with 8 MB cache (Special Edition JB series). 2003 : Bought Read-Rite assets; introduced 10,000 rpm SATA Raptor drives.

: Bought Read-Rite assets; introduced 10,000 rpm SATA Raptor drives. 2006–2007 : Debuted My Book external drives and acquired media maker Komag.

: Debuted My Book external drives and acquired media maker Komag. 2008–2009 : Launched VelociRaptor; shipped first 2 TB internal HDD.

: Launched VelociRaptor; shipped first 2 TB internal HDD. 2011 : Agreed to acquire Hitachi’s storage unit HGST; Thailand floods severely disrupted HDD supply and WD operations.

: Agreed to acquire Hitachi’s storage unit HGST; Thailand floods severely disrupted HDD supply and WD operations. 2012 : Completed HGST acquisition; divested certain 3.5-inch assets to Toshiba and received a 2.5-inch plant in Thailand.

: Completed HGST acquisition; divested certain 3.5-inch assets to Toshiba and received a 2.5-inch plant in Thailand. 2013–2014 : Ended PATA HDD production; launched Purple surveillance-class HDDs.

: Ended PATA HDD production; launched Purple surveillance-class HDDs. 2015 : Chinese MOFCOM allowed integration of HGST operations under conditions.

: Chinese MOFCOM allowed integration of HGST operations under conditions. 2016 : Completed the SanDisk acquisition for about USD 19 billion, creating a large flash portfolio.

: Completed the SanDisk acquisition for about USD 19 billion, creating a large flash portfolio. 2017 : Moved headquarters to San Jose; acquired Upthere and Tegile; shipped a 14 TB helium HDD.

: Moved headquarters to San Jose; acquired Upthere and Tegile; shipped a 14 TB helium HDD. 2019 : Sold the IntelliFlash business to DataDirect Networks.

: Sold the IntelliFlash business to DataDirect Networks. 2020 : Released WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD.

: Released WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD. 2021 : Reported My Book Live erasure incident and advised disconnecting devices.

: Reported My Book Live erasure incident and advised disconnecting devices. 2022 : Joint flash facilities with Kioxia experienced contamination, reducing output.

: Joint flash facilities with Kioxia experienced contamination, reducing output. 2023 : Suffered a cyber intrusion; merger talks with Kioxia resumed then were terminated in October; announced plan on October 30 to separate Flash and HDD businesses.

: Suffered a cyber intrusion; merger talks with Kioxia resumed then were terminated in October; announced plan on October 30 to separate Flash and HDD businesses. 2024 : Named leaders and reiterated the separation timeline for the second half of the year.

: Named leaders and reiterated the separation timeline for the second half of the year. 2025: On February 24, completed the spin-off of the Flash business as Sandisk Corporation; Western Digital remained focused on HDD.

Fun Facts About Western Digital

Western Digital was founded on April 23, 1970 by Alvin B. Phillips under the name General Digital, and adopted the Western Digital name in 1971.

The company’s first commercial hit was the WD1402A, recognized as the first widely available single-chip UART around 1971.

By 1975, Western Digital had become the largest independent calculator-chip maker before a downturn pushed it into Chapter 11 in 1976.

In July 1976, Western Digital announced the FD1771, an early single-chip floppy-disk controller that helped cut PC floppy subsystem costs dramatically.

Western Digital completed its landmark acquisition of Hitachi Global Storage Technologies in March 2012 for $3.9 billion in cash plus 25 million WDC shares, creating the world’s largest HDD maker at the time.

The company moved its headquarters to San Jose, California in 2017, aligning corporate HQ with its Silicon Valley operations.

Western Digital acquired SanDisk in 2016 in a deal originally valued around $19 billion, bringing a major flash portfolio under WDC.

Western Digital and Kioxia co-operate one of the world’s largest flash sites at Yokkaichi, Japan; in 2024 their JV fabs were approved for up to ¥150 billion in government subsidies.

The company has repeatedly pushed HDD areal density, shipping 22 TB CMR nearline drives and outlining roadmaps to even higher capacities.

In 2024, Western Digital announced the world’s highest-capacity 2.5-inch portable HDDs at up to 6 TB across My Passport and other lines.

Western Digital’s color branding has become a consumer shorthand: Blue for general use, Red for NAS, Purple for surveillance, Black for gaming/performance, and Gold for enterprise.

The company’s technology stack spans from helium-sealed enterprise HDDs dating back to HGST’s He10 10 TB shipping era to today’s OptiNAND-enabled high-platter designs.

In 2023–2024, Western Digital announced plans to separate its Flash and HDD businesses into two public companies to sharpen focus for each segment.

India has been a visible launch market, with 22 TB CMR Ultrastar drives formally introduced there in 2022.

The firm’s nearline HDDs advanced again in October 2024, with announcements of 26 TB CMR and 32 TB UltraSMR platforms for hyperscale demand.

General Western Digital Statistics

Western Digital and Kioxia resumed merger talks in 2023, but Bain Capital and SK Hynix opposed the deal.

WD suffered a cyberattack on March 23, 2023, which resulted in the shutdown of the My Cloud service for investigation.

In February 2022, Western Digital and Kioxia reported contamination affecting 6.5 exabytes of flash memory.

In August 2021, Western Digital and Kioxia began merger discussions for September.

In June 2021, Western Digital My Book Live drives were wiped remotely, prompting disconnection warnings.

In November 2020, Western Digital released its new consumer SSD, the high-performance WD Black SN850, in a 1 TB capacity.

Western Digital Revenue Statistics

(Reference: macrotrends.net)

In the third quarter of 2025, total revenue reached USD 2.818 billion, representing a 27.40% increase from the previous quarter.

In 2025, Western Digital’s other quarterly revenue was USD 0.729 billion in Q2 (+159.90%) and USD 2.294 billion in Q1 (+30.94%).

By Segments

(Source: datainsightsmarket.com)

The latest statistics show that the cloud business is projected to earn USD 8.341 billion, making it the strongest source of revenue for Western Digital. Retail products are expected to generate about USD 623 million, while client devices are estimated to reach nearly USD 556 million, reflecting their comparatively smaller contribution.

The recent performance table shows that client devices generated USD 4.647 billion in the previous period, cloud services generated USD 5.378 billion, and retail products generated USD 2.978 billion, indicating steady demand for data-centric solutions.

The results recorded before that show client devices at USD 4.328 billion, cloud revenue at USD 5.252 billion, and retail products at USD 2.738 billion, demonstrating gradual year-over-year improvement across all three businesses.

The earlier figures highlight that client devices reached USD 7.076 billion, cloud operations produced USD 8.017 billion, and retail products achieved USD 3.700 billion, suggesting a period of stronger sales momentum in all major product categories.

The previous year’s valuation is stated in the table below:

Year Client Devices Cloud Retail Products (USD billion) 2024 4.647 5.378 2.978 2023 4.328 5.252 2.738 2022 7.076 8.017 3.700

By Regions

The American region is expected to generate USD 4.592 billion, showing that this market remains the strongest contributor to Western Digital’s revenue. This reflects steady demand for storage products across consumer, enterprise, and cloud customers.

The Asia region is estimated to produce USD 3.392 billion, supported by large manufacturing ecosystems, strong PC and smartphone markets, and the expansion of data-center infrastructure.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa region is projected to reach USD 1.536 billion, indicating stable performance driven by enterprise storage needs and long-term digital adoption across key economies.

Revenue in the Americas reached USD 3.585 billion, indicating a consistent uptake of Western Digital’s products across both consumer and enterprise markets.

Asia generated USD 6.902 billion, showing that this region continues to be the biggest volume driver for the company due to its large technology manufacturing base and expanding digital ecosystems.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa region recorded USD 2.130 billion, reflecting moderate but steady demand patterns across developed and emerging markets.

The Americas recorded USD 3.810 billion, maintaining stable contribution levels supported by strong customer relationships in cloud, computing and retail channels.

Asia produced USD 6.046 billion, demonstrating ongoing reliance on this region for large-scale manufacturing demand and consumer storage products.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa region delivered USD 2.100 billion, showing relatively balanced growth driven by enterprise data needs and ongoing digitalization efforts.

The Americas delivered USD 5.411 billion, standing out as a strong revenue source during this period as storage and data solutions saw heightened demand across industries.

Asia generated USD 10.05 billion, marking the highest contribution from any region due to large-scale technology production and rapid digital adoption across major economies.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa region reached USD 2.872 billion, indicating a supportive environment for enterprise storage solutions and continued modernization of IT systems.

Year Americas Asia Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (USD billion) 2024 3.585 6.902 2.130 2023 3.810 6.046 2.100 2022 5.411 10.05 2.872

Western Digital Total Assets Statistics

(Source: macrotrends.net)

By the quarter ending (on September 30, 2025), the total assets of Western Digital accounted for USD 14.359 billion, down by 42.03% from Q2.

The total assets in the previous quarters were Q2: USD 14.002 billion (-42.11%) and Q1: USD 16.368 billion (-31.23%).

Western Digital’s Market Capitalization

(Source: macrotrends.net)

As of November 6, 2025, Western Digital’s market cap reached approximately USD 56.44 billion.

Besides, other monthly market caps were stated in the table below:

Months Market Capitalization (USD billion) 01/31/2025 17.13 02/28/2025 17.03 03/31/2025 14.07 04/30/2025 15.22 05/30/2025 17.89 06/30/2025 22.20 07/31/2025 27.15 08/29/2025 27.72 09/30/2025 41.42 10/31/2025 51.82

Western Digital Demographic Statistics

According to DiversIQ, the current total number of Board of Directors members at Western Digital is 9, with an average age of board members around 60.7 years.

Meanwhile, one-third (33.3%) of the board are women, while two-thirds (66.7%) are men.

In terms of ethnicity, 77.8% of the members are White, and 11.1% are Asian.

On average, each member has served on the board for about 6.6 years.

Financial Analysis of Western Digital

Category (In USD millions, except per share amounts) Q1, 2025 Q4, 2025 Q1, 2026 Q1, 2025 Q4, 2025 Q1, 2026 GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue 2,212 2,605 2,818 2,212 2,605 2,818 Gross Margin 36.4% 41% 43.5% 37.3% 41.3% 43.9% Operating Income 334 680 792 407 732 856 Operating Margin 15.1% 26.1% 28.1% 18.4% 28.1% 30.4% Diluted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders 149 243 1,154 262 600 655 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share 0.42 0.67 3.07 0.75 1.70 1.78

Revenue increased steadily across the periods, rising from USD 2,212 million to USD 2,605 million, and then reaching USD 2,818 million. This shows that product demand and shipment volumes continued to improve.

Gross margin strengthened over time. It moved from 36.4% to 41%, and later to 43.5%, indicating that cost control and a better product mix supported stronger profitability. On a non GAAP basis, the margin improved from 37.3% to 41.3%, and then to 43.9%.

Operating income grew consistently as earnings benefited from higher revenue and healthier margins. Income increased from USD 334 million to USD 680 million, and then to USD 792 million. The non GAAP figure rose from USD 407 million to USD 732 million, and later to USD 856 million.

Operating margin reflected this improvement. It expanded from 15.1% to 26.1%, and then to 28.1%. The non GAAP margin rose from 18.4% to 28.1%, and finally to 30.4%, pointing to stronger operating efficiency.

Diluted net income available to shareholders increased sharply. It grew from USD 149 million to USD 243 million, and then jumped to USD 1,154 million. Based on non GAAP results, it rose from USD 262 million to USD 600 million, and finally to USD 655 million.

Diluted earnings per share followed the same pattern. It moved from USD 0.42 to USD 0.67, and then advanced to USD 3.07. On a non GAAP basis, earnings per share increased from USD 0.75 to USD 1.70, and then to USD 1.78.

Income Statements of Western Digital

Category 2025(Expected) 2024 (USD) Revenue 9.5 billion 13 billion Gross Profit 3.7 billion 2.9 billion Operating Income 2.1 billion -317.0 million Net Income 1.6 billion -798.0 million EPS (Basic) 4.73 -1.72 EPS (Diluted) 4.58 -1.72 EBIT 1.5 billion -244.0 million EBITDA 1.9 billion 324.0 million R&D Expenses 994.0 million 1.9 billion Income Tax -513.0 million 137.0 million

Western Digital is expected to generate USD 9.5 billion in revenue, compared with USD 13 billion in the previous period, showing a drop in top line performance as market conditions softened.

Gross profit is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion, improving from USD 2.9 billion, which signals better cost management and stronger product margins.

Operating income is estimated at USD 2.1 billion, a major turnaround from the earlier loss of USD 317 million, reflecting improved efficiency and lower operating costs.

Net income is forecast at USD 1.6 billion, shifting from a previous net loss of USD 798 million, indicating a significant recovery in profitability.

Basic earnings per share are expected to rise to 4.73, compared with -1.72, and diluted earnings per share are projected to reach 4.58, also shifting from -1.72, confirming a return to strong shareholder value creation.

EBIT is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion, reversing the earlier loss of USD 244 million, which shows healthier core operating performance.

EBITDA is projected at USD 1.9 billion, an improvement over USD 324 million, highlighting stronger earnings before non-cash and financing items.

Research and development expenses are estimated at USD 994 million, declining from USD 1.9 billion, suggesting tighter spending while still supporting innovation.

Income tax expenses are expected to be USD -513 million, compared with USD 137 million, indicating a tax benefit that further supports net income recovery.

Market Valuation of Western Digital Corporation

Metrics 03/31/2025 06/30/2025 Current (USD billion) Market Cap 14.11 22.20 45.54 Enterprise Value 19.41 26.29 48.36 Trailing P/E 11.68 21.91 29.50 Forward P/E 8.24 11.61 19.65 Price/Sales 0.89 1.44 4.95 Price/Book 1.16 4.29 8.57 Enterprise Value/Revenue 1.24 1.68 5.08 Enterprise Value/EBITDA 7.50 16.86 24.96

Western Digital’s Product Analyses

WD Black SN850 1TB (NVMe SSD): PCIe 4.0 ×4 M.2 2280, read speeds up to 7000 MB/s, write 5300 MB/s. The price is USD 167.99 for the 1TB model.

PCIe 4.0 ×4 M.2 2280, read speeds up to 7000 MB/s, write 5300 MB/s. The price is USD 167.99 for the 1TB model. WD Blue SN5000 1TB (NVMe SSD): PCIe 4.0, read speeds up to 5150 MB/s, write 4900 MB/s. Price starts around USD 56.99 in some deals.

PCIe 4.0, read speeds up to 5150 MB/s, write 4900 MB/s. Price starts around USD 56.99 in some deals. WD Red Plus NAS 2TB (HDD): SATA hard drive optimised for NAS/multi-user environments, designed for storage and sharing. Price roughly USD 70 to 100 (varies).

SATA hard drive optimised for NAS/multi-user environments, designed for storage and sharing. Price roughly USD 70 to 100 (varies). WD Black SN850P 2TB (NVMe SSD for PS5): Internal NVMe SSD designed for console (PS5/PC), large 2TB capacity, high performance. Approximate price: USD 329.99 for the 4 TB variant (2TB smaller).

Internal NVMe SSD designed for console (PS5/PC), large 2TB capacity, high performance. Approximate price: USD 329.99 for the 4 TB variant (2TB smaller). WD Elements SE Portable SSD 1TB: External portable SSD, compact form, suitable for backups or on-the-go use. Price approx USD 100 to 150 depending region.

External portable SSD, compact form, suitable for backups or on-the-go use. Price approx USD 100 to 150 depending region. WD Blue SN580 1TB (NVMe SSD): A more budget NVMe SSD from WD for general PC use. Price around USD 90 to 120.

A more budget NVMe SSD from WD for general PC use. Price around USD 90 to 120. WD Green SN350 500GB (NVMe SSD): Entry-level NVMe SSD for everyday computing, 500GB capacity. Approx price USD 50 to 70.

Entry-level NVMe SSD for everyday computing, 500GB capacity. Approx price USD 50 to 70. WD Red Pro NAS 4TB (HDD): High-capacity NAS HDD built for 24×7 RAID workloads. The price ranges from around US$140 to US$180 for 4TB.

Sustainable Initiatives of Western Digital

For water use, WD targets a 20% reduction in water withdrawals by 2030 (compared to a 2022 baseline).

In terms of waste diversion, the company aims to divert 95% of its operational waste from landfills by 2030.

In its 2024 report, WD had already achieved a 36.3% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions relative to its 2020 baseline, and increased company-wide renewable electricity use to 44%.

The company further reports diverting 92.5% of waste from landfills in its operations during a recent period.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Digital Corporation is a globally recognised company that plays a major role in data storage technology. Known for its trusted brands, such as WD and SanDisk, it provides reliable and high-quality products for people and businesses worldwide.

The company continually improves its technology to make storing and accessing data faster and more secure. With decades of experience and a strong focus on innovative ideas, Western Digital continues to support customers in managing their digital data effectively in today’s rapidly evolving tech landscape.

FAQ . What is Western Digital’s customer service number? The company provides customer service support through their helpline at 1800-120-5899. How to manage a Western Digital Account? The Western Digital account must first be logged in, then updated with the necessary details, and two-factor authentication enabled. Which is better, SanDisk or Western Digital? Choosing between SanDisk and Western Digital depends on your needs. Both brands offer very similar performance and reliability, but SanDisk often excels in flash-based storage solutions while Western Digital is stronger in hard drives and diversified storage products. What do Western Digital colours mean? Each colour represents different uses, such as Blue for everyday performance, Black for gaming and high performance, Red for NAS, and Purple for surveillance. What payment methods does Western Digital accept? Western Digital Corporation accepts major credit and debit cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express), as well as buy-now, pay-later services.

