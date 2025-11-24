Whatsapp Business Statistics and Facts (2025)

Introduction

Whatsapp Business Statistics: WhatsApp Business has now been a core part of a company’s strategy with time. It is an 18-year-old platform that is celebrated for the rapid growth it brings to its annual records.

In this article, the most novel WhatsApp Business statistics and trends are put into light: the continued growth of users, their geographical distribution, and demographics. WhatsApp impacts business operations very deeply.

General Whatsapp Business Statistics

Every day, more than 175 million messages are sent to WhatsApp Business accounts. The WhatsApp Business API is a way for businesses to boast a remarkable 90% open rate, with messages opened within three minutes of being sent.

Around 70% of companies said WhatsApp improved their customer satisfaction levels, while 40% see it mainly as a customer service tool.

Many businesses are also actively engaged with marketing via WhatsApp, with 65% of WhatsApp Business API users sending promotional messages combining pictures or videos.

About 57% feel more connected to a brand given the ability to communicate on WhatsApp, while customer engagement with WhatsApp, on average, is claimed to have increased by 45%.

67% of buyers prefer messaging over emails or calls when contacting a company.

Personalized messages on WhatsApp urge customers to buy 50% more products, and 53% of users are likely to buy from any business they can contact easily.

WhatsApp marketing messages enjoy a click-through rate far ahead of emails, at 45-60% as against 2-5%-away from purchasing.

Roughly 85% of people read an email notification within ten minutes, while 35% like to receive promotional messages on WhatsApp.

In terms of performance, WhatsApp marketing has led to increased sales for 45% of online businesses and better customer service for 38% of retail companies. With that, WhatsApp is adopted across industries.

About 60% of financial houses are engaged with it for customer service and transaction notifications. In healthcare services, 30% of providers would also use WhatsApp for appointment scheduling and reminders.

Travel agencies stand to gain with bookings confirmed and travel assistance rendered by 55%. Many companies have reported success, with 65% seeing huge ROI increases since implementing WhatsApp marketing.

In just three months of implementing WhatsApp campaigns, 44% of small businesses improved their sales.

An additional 85% of marketers agree that WhatsApp leads to more personalized and engaging campaigns.

Sales conversion rates have increased by 27% for companies using WhatsApp for lead nurturing. Cart abandonment rates have also plummeted by 25% for companies using the WhatsApp Business API.

According to WhatsApp Business statistics, 85% of all users prefer directly conversing with businesses via in-app channels rather than responding to traditional advertising methods.

Rich advertisement mediums like GIFs and videos receive 75% more clicks.

Product recommendations sent via WhatsApp generate a 30% higher click-through rate than email marketing.

The number of chatbot applications of WhatsApp increased by 60% in 2023, indicating growing automation dependency by businesses.

About 70% of businesses implementing WhatsApp chatbots say customer satisfaction is much better. There are 60% male and 40% female users on WhatsApp worldwide.

Security is one of the key reasons people trust this platform with 68% of users admitting trusting WhatsApp for its end-to-end encryption.

About 50% of users would engage with businesses more if they trusted WhatsApp’s security features. There was a massive increase of 40% in WhatsApp during the pandemic, with businesses that increased its use for remote communication.

By 2023, 80%of companies were planning to utilize WhatsApp even more during global holidays and main events.

How Many Users Does WhatsApp have?

According to Business of Apps, WhatsApp reached 2.9 billion active users in 2025, making it one of the most used communication platforms worldwide. The app remains the leading messaging service in more than 100 countries, showing its strong global reach.

WhatsApp had about 2.4 billion users at the end of 2022. The number has continued to rise, meaning a large share of the world’s population depends on WhatsApp for daily communication. It is estimated that 1 out of every 4 people uses the platform to stay connected with others.

The user base consists of about 45.8% female users and 54.2% male users, reflecting balanced adoption across genders. Reports also indicate a 4% growth in daily active users since early 2021, even as some competitors such as Telegram and Signal recorded a drop in DAUs of more than 60% during the same period.

WhatsApp maintains a strong lead over other messaging apps, holding 1 billion more monthly users than Facebook Messenger. This gap reinforces its position as a dominant player in global messaging.

Younger audiences remain highly active on the platform. Around 31% of users belong to the 18 to 34 years age group, making it the biggest demographic group. The 35 to 44 years group accounts for 27% of the user base. Only a small share of users are aged 65 and above, showing that younger generations drive most of the engagement.

The long term trend shows steady growth. WhatsApp expanded from 103 million users in 2012 to nearly 2.93 billion users by 2025, reflecting consistent adoption over the years.

As per the available data, the app’s growth from 2682 million users in 2023 to 2929 million users in 2025 highlights sustained demand in the global messaging market.

WhatsApp users 2012 to 2025 (mm)

WhatsApp Business Global Monthly Active Users

(Reference: statista.com)

According to WhatsApp Business statistics, the final quarter of 2024 saw monthly active users of WhatsApp Business exceed 764.38 million. This translates to an increase of a little more than 6% when compared to the start of 2024 when approximately 907 million were using it.

The WhatsApp Business app was launched in 2018 as a platform for businesses to communicate with customers via WhatsApp instant messaging.

This involves allowing customers to send inquiries to businesses and engage customer service personnel seamlessly.

By Global Downloads

(Reference: statista.com)

Globally, around 311 million apps were downloaded for WhatsApp Business in 2024, recording a commendable growth of three percentage points over 2023.

WhatsApp Business was introduced in 2018 to help businesses communicate more easily with their customers. It allows people to quickly connect with customer service teams or interact directly with small business owners.

The app also includes special features designed for businesses, such as automated messages that can respond to customers even when a person is not available to chat.

By Global Daily Active User

(Reference: statista.com)

WhatsApp Business statistics reveal that at the end of the year, WhatsApp Business had about 530 million DAU users, with daily active users growing by more than 15% compared to the same period in 2023.

WhatsApp Business is a platform for businesses to communicate with customers and was launched in 2018.

It allows customers to message back and forth with companies using the regular WhatsApp app.

This allows these businesses and customers to interact conveniently without users needing to download another app for support regarding their products or orders.

Whatsapp Statistics

With around two billion active users every month, WhatsApp ended the year as the top messaging app worldwide at the beginning of 2024.

Again, WhatsApp has become one of the greatest social platforms in 2024, just under Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Between early 2021 and mid-2024, the unique users on WhatsApp grew from 2.2 billion to an estimated 2.96 billion by June 2024, which would give a percentage increase of 34%.

WhatsApp was the second-largest messaging application after Telegram in terms of downloads in July 2024, with 46 million installations.

Its WhatsApp Business was downloaded approximately 24 million times during the same period.

WhatsApp is widely used in mobile-first countries. Over 95% of digital users in Nigeria used this service in 2023 third quarter, while the rate in South Africa was 94% and in Brazil only 93%.

WhatsApp, introduced in 2009, was acquired by Facebook (now Meta) in 2014 for around US$19 billion.

Although this application is free of charge, WhatsApp has been adding more and more paid features, especially for businesses to monetize the app.

Introduced in 2018, WhatsApp Business enables applicants to engage with customers for both marketing and support.

By July 2023, WhatsApp Business had about 200 million monthly active users, up 300% from 50 million in June 2020.

Thus, in 2023, WhatsApp drove around 382 million dollars of revenue generation from businesses worldwide. Nearly 40.5 % of this revenue was contributed by the Asia-Pacific region.

This is the most widely used messaging application as of 2024, despite stiff competition from the likes of Telegram.

Estimates by June 2024 were that there were unique users on WhatsApp worldwide exceeding 2.9 billion.

WhatsApp primarily earns money via WhatsApp Business by permitting companies to have a much easier time with customers.

WhatsApp Business Adoption Statistics

According to GallaBox, the WhatsApp Business app has been downloaded by over 50 million businesses, while about 500 million businesses, mainly small and medium firms, already rely on WhatsApp as a daily business tool.

As per multiple reports, India leads global adoption with 15 million active WhatsApp Business users, showing that businesses selling to Indian consumers gain a clear advantage by being present on the platform.

Industry data shows that WhatsApp generated USD 1.7 billion in 2024, and almost all of this revenue came from the WhatsApp Business ecosystem.

Usage of WhatsApp increased by 40% during and after the pandemic, and this rise indicates that customer habits shifted permanently toward real-time messaging for communication and purchases.

Consumer studies highlight that 74% of people expect to buy products directly through messaging apps like WhatsApp, confirming that messaging is now treated as a genuine sales channel.

Reports further show that 81% of customers prefer to message a business to learn about a product or service, meaning companies that are not reachable on WhatsApp risk losing potential buyers.

It is also observed that 75% of users want post-purchase support through messaging, showing that WhatsApp is becoming a retention and loyalty channel, not just a tool for quick replies.

In mobile-first markets such as India and Brazil, 80% of small businesses use WhatsApp to communicate with customers, demonstrating the platform’s strong role in emerging economies.

Trust remains an important driver, as 68% of users say WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption is the main reason they feel secure when interacting with businesses.

Enterprise adoption is also rising, and by 2025, 80% of large companies are expected to integrate the WhatsApp Business API for customer service and sales automation.

Countries with The Most WhatsApp Business App Downloads

(Reference: statista.com)

WhatsApp Business has been downloaded globally by nearly 576 million users on both Android and iOS platforms.

As of December 2025, it is from India, paws down, the country with the highest number of downloads.

Indonesia completed the ranking in second place, with about 163.5 million downloads for the 60 countries under study.

All this would be enough to show that WhatsApp Business is quite popular in these areas as most companies have started using it as a means of dealing with their customers.

Forecast of Global Enterprise Spending on WhatsApp Business

(Reference: statista.com)

WhatsApp Business statistics indicate that the WhatsApp Business application consumed very nearly US$38.7 million worldwide from medium and large businesses in the year 2019.

Over the following years, the platform has reached many milestones, and it anticipates businesses will spend a whopping US$3.6 billion on it by 2024.

This kind of increase underscores WhatsApp’s importance to businesses that want to connect with their customers.

In the year 2021, about 220.5 million downloads were recorded worldwide for the WhatsApp Business app.

Such a large number demonstrates the increasing popularity of the app through the years as more businesses recognize its communication and customer engagement qualities.

Growth of WhatsApp Android downloads Worldwide By Region

(Reference: statista.com)

WhatsApp downloads surged dramatically in Vietnam, with about 38.2% growth in the last three months of 2024 compared to the first quarter of the year, and a strong rise in Italy recorded 36% growth over the same period.

Switzerland also recorded a 32% increase in downloads over the last three months.

This shows that WhatsApp became increasingly popular in these countries toward the year’s end.

WhatsApp User Engagement Statistics

Users open WhatsApp Messenger 23 to 25 times per week, equal to roughly 3 to 4 times a day, which shows that message visibility is influenced more by content relevance than by user inactivity.

54% of users prefer receiving marketing messages through the app because it aligns with their normal communication habits, making brand messages feel more natural when delivered in this environment.

67% of consumers choose messaging over phone or email for support, which indicates that brands without a presence on the platform already fall behind user expectations for speed and convenience.

WhatsApp Commerce and Revenue Statistics

Global sales flowing through WhatsApp are projected to reach USD 45 billion in 2025, reflecting the rapid adoption of mobile commerce.

Around 70% of WhatsApp users have contacted a business in the past year, showing strong engagement between consumers and brands on the platform.

Nearly 67% of users reported higher trust when they can directly reach a business through WhatsApp, indicating that conversational access supports stronger purchase confidence.

WhatsApp achieves conversion rates of 18 to 25%, which are almost three times higher than email campaigns that average 6 to 7%, demonstrating stronger intent and faster decision making.

Insights from BotMode show that D2C brands using WhatsApp Broadcast, abandoned cart recovery, and upsell flows experience 15 to 30% revenue uplift within the first 60 days.

WhatsApp Business Statistics For Marketing and Sales

According to EIQ findings, WhatsApp messages reach an open rate of 98%, which places business communication directly in front of customers without depending on email algorithms or social media feeds. This high visibility has strengthened its role in daily brand outreach.

As per recent reports, 175 million people contact a business on WhatsApp each day, showing that users actively engage with brands instead of only viewing content. This steady activity confirms that shoppers are already using WhatsApp as a place to ask questions and make buying decisions.

Research shows that 83% of consumers are ready to browse products and complete purchases through messaging apps. WhatsApp is therefore becoming a practical space where discovery, product queries and order placement are handled in one continuous interaction.

Studies indicate that companies using WhatsApp chatbots have lowered customer support costs by up to 30%, as automated replies take care of repetitive questions. This allows support teams to focus their time on tasks that directly influence conversions.

Consumer surveys highlight that 81% of buyers prefer to spend more with brands offering smooth and helpful experiences. WhatsApp supports this expectation because it delivers quick replies and personalised conversations that customers value during their purchase journey.

WhatsApp Business – Growth, Ownership, And Revenue

Ever since early 2023, chatbots have saved consumers and businesses more than 2.5 billion hours in customer service.

WhatsApp Business statistics state that about 1.4 billion people actively use messaging apps and are open to interacting with chatbots. Since then, chatbot usage has risen by 92%, which has made the platform the fastest-growing communication channel for the brand.

About 54% of the consumers want to use WhatsApp Business and other similar platforms for customer service, whereas 42% use such platforms to inquire before purchasing.

Shoppers are 65% more likely to purchase from businesses they can directly message. 55% of businesses using chatbots claim to have a higher volume of quality leads.

That same year, US$250,000 was grabbed as seed funding, and by 2013, the company had US$8 million raised through venture capital and had grown to over 200 million users.

Facebook bought WhatsApp back in 2014 for US$19 billion and later introduced WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp Business API in 2018 to help business owners.

Presently, WhatsApp Business is owned by Meta Incorporated, previously known as Facebook, Inc. This platform is also a profitable venture for them.

The estimate for WhatsApp Business revenue stood at about US$1.2 billion in 2021, with a large share coming from Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions.

According to WhatsApp Business statistics, the estimated average revenue per user (ARPU) worldwide was about US$0.24.

WhatsApp Business makes the majority of its revenue through its API service, charging businesses based on the amount of messages they send.

The prices start at US$0.0085 per message for the first 250,000 messages, and lower prices apply for larger volumes.

The price was reduced to US$0.0058 per message for businesses sending more than 10 million messages. This tiered pricing system assures scalable costs for businesses engaged with customers through WhatsApp.

Conclusion

WhatsApp Business statistics have proved to be one of the best tools ever in being utilized for business purposes across the world. It is expected to have over 764.38 million monthly active users and about 530 million daily users by late 2024. The rate of adoption is very high in countries such as India and Indonesia, thus giving it a very strong global impact.

With the increased dependency of businesses on automated chatbots and direct messaging, WhatsApp Business is still a major player in the revolutionized digital communication ecosystem.

Sources Trengo D7networks Mtalkz Businessdasher Statista

FAQ . How many people use WhatsApp Business monthly and daily in 2024? As of late 2024, WhatsApp Business crossed 764.38 million monthly active users (MAU) and over 530 million daily active users (DAU), which means a 6% and 15% increase from previous to this year during this same period. Which countries have the highest number of WhatsApp Business downloads? India leads in the number of downloads for WhatsApp Business, followed by Indonesia, which has approximately 163.5 million total downloads. Other mobile-first countries such as Nigeria, Brazil, and South Africa, where more than 90% of the digital population utilises WhatsApp, also show much popularity for the app. Is WhatsApp Business effective for customer engagement and marketing? WhatsApp Business messages enjoy a phenomenal open rate of 98%, as compared to email’s rather paltry 20%. Companies using the platform as a marketing channel enjoy an average 45-60% click-through rate. About 65% of shoppers prefer to message the company directly, and 50% more sales are realised for personalised messaging. What is the revenue, and how does WhatsApp Business earn from it? In the year 2021, it was recorded that WhatsApp Business raised about US$1.2 billion in terms of revenue, from which Asia-Pacific and Latin America contributed the most. The revenues were mainly derived from the WhatsApp Business Application Programming Interface (API), which charges companies according to the number of messages sent, the lowest starting at US$0.0085 for 250000 messages. How is WhatsApp Business expected to grow in the coming years? By 2025, 80% of large enterprises plan to adopt the WhatsApp Business API, and growth in global adoption is expected to reach 15% on average yearly. Switching to the API saves businesses 30% on communication costs, while about 67% of small businesses note having improved customer interaction as a result of using WhatsApp.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

