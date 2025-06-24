Photoshop vs GIMP Statistics By Products And Services (2025)

Introduction

Photoshop vs GIMP Statistics: For editing photos and digital art, Adobe Photoshop and GIMP are commonly used tools among recent years’ designers. This is a raster graphics editor mostly used by professional digital artists. They can edit and compose raster images in multiple layers, supporting masks, alpha compositing, and several colour models. In contrast, GIMP stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program which is commonly used for photo retouching, image editing, free-hand drawing, and converting between different image file formats.

This article offers a comprehensive comparison of both platforms, encompassing their market analysis, user base, usability, key features, and pricing. Thus, it will guide you in understanding the two tools effectively and making a better choice between them.

Company Comparison Of Photoshop vs GIMP Statistics

Photoshop GIMP Developer(s) Adobe GIMP Development Team Release date February 19, 1990 June 2, 1998 Original author(s) Thomas Knoll John Knoll Spencer Kimball Peter Mattis Written in C++ C, C++, Python, Scheme Operating system Windows 10, macOS 11.0, iPadOS 17.0, and

iOS 17 Linux, macOS, Windows, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, Solaris, and AmigaOS 4 Available in 26 languages 82 languages Type Raster graphics editor License Trialware, Proprietary, term GPL-3.0-or-later Website adobe.com/photoshop gimp.org

Features Of Photoshop vs GIMP

Photoshop GIMP Best for Beginners and hobbyists who want to improve their photos quickly Advanced users who are looking for a more customisable editing experience Software type Pixel-based image editing software for creating, editing, and manipulating images Image editor for free-form and raster images. Cost Paid software costs USD 20.99 per month Free to use. Vector Tools Offers a few vector tools, but Illustrator is more suitable for advanced vector manipulations Offers basic vector tools, but is less advanced than Illustrator Zoom Quality Allows zooming up to 900% without losing clarity, maintaining high image quality. Images can be zoomed, but high zoom levels may result in blurriness. Default File Format Uses PSD or PSB as the default file formats Uses XCF as the default file format for saving files Source Code Proprietary, not open-source Open-source software AI Features Match colour and tone, One-click sky or background, One-click Quick Actions, Turn photos into art, and quickly touch up facial features No built-in AI features, and only third-party plugins

Market Analysis of Photoshop vs GIMP Statistics

According to 6sense reports, the market share of Photoshop will account for 1.64%, while GIMP will secure around 8.39% by the end of 2025.

The total number of customers will remain highest in Adobe Photoshop, resulting in 127,448, and GIMP accounts at 1,947.

On the platform of image editors, Photoshop ranked #3 and GIMP ranked #4.

In the Graphic Design Software category, Adobe Photoshop’s top competitor is WordPress Themes with 94.60%.

Meanwhile, in the Cross Platform App Dev Tools category, GIMP’s competitor is Azure Stack with 27.82%.

In 2025, more than 124,000 companies worldwide began using Adobe Photoshop for graphic design, while over 1,800 companies chose GIMP for cross-platform app development.

According to Macrotrends, by the end of May 2025, Adobe’s revenue was USD 5.873 billion, representing a 10.62% increase from the previous year.

Zippia states that in 2024, GIMP’s revenue reached USD 23 million.

Photoshop vs GIMP Customer Statistics By Products And Services

Customers who use Adobe Photoshop for graphic design software are primarily in the marketing field, with the following breakdown: Marketing (3,439), Digital Marketing (2,768), and Social Media (2,592).

Cross-platform app dev tools total customers of GIMP in online learning were 97, followed by Continuing Education (82), and higher education (72).

Types Photoshop

Customers Types GIMP

Customers Advertising 2,541 Research 67 Graphic Design 2,515 Student Services 67 Branding 2,495 Research Opportunities 44 Design 2,484 Education 44

By Employee Size

A 2025 report by 6sense indicates that most companies using Adobe Photoshop for graphic design have between 20 and 49 employees, with approximately 36,122 such businesses.

In comparison, about 401 companies of the same size use GIMP for cross-platform app development.

Furthermore, the numbers of customers on both platforms by employee size are stated in the table below:

Employee Size Photoshop GIMP 0-9 28,546 365 100-249 26,580 310 1000-4,999 8,500 200 250-499 8,221 – 10,000+ – 283

By Geography

The 6sense report further states that the United States accounts for the highest number of customers in both Photoshop and GIMP, resulting in 60,044 (59.23%) and 891 (57.30%), respectively.

Besides, the total number of customers in different geographies is stated in the table below:

Country Photoshop Country GIMP United Kingdom 12,119 United Kingdom 122 India 6,618 Canada 94 Canada 5,700 India 84 Australia 3,601 Italy 81 Germany 2,946 France 80 France 2,869 Germany 74

Website Traffic Statistics Of Photoshop vs GIMP

As of May 2025, the total number of visits to photoshop.adobe.com reached 1.9 million, representing a 10.26% increase, along with a bounce rate of 31.19%.

Meanwhile, the website’s pages per visit remained 3.98, and the average visit duration was 00:04:16.

In the same period, gimp.org accounted for a total of 2.4 million (-0.68% from last month).

Additionally, the website’s bounce rate was 36.4%.

Holding pages per visit of 2.52 and average visit duration remained 00:01:28.

By Country

The above graph reports that in May 2025, the United States of America secured the highest website traffic share, at 34.18%, up 25.9% from the previous month, according to Adobe Photoshop.

Moreover, India accounted for 5.17% (+25.61%) and Brazil accounted for 4.75% (+36.32%).

The United Kingdom’s and Japan’s traffic shares secured a traffic share of 4.21% (-1.66%) and 4.14% (-12.39%), respectively.

The rest of the countries made up a share of 47.55% during the same period.

The top three countries with the highest website traffic share in May 2025 were the United States: 34.18% (+25.9%), India: 5.17% (+25.61%), and Brazil: 4.75% (+36.32%).

In contrast, the United Kingdom secured a web traffic share of 4.21% (-1.66%) and Japan with 4.14% (-12.39%).

Furthermore, other countries accounted for 47.55%.

By Demographics

The highest user of photoshop.adop.com was captured by users aged from 25 to 34 years, holding a traffic share of 30.55%, followed by 18 to 24 years with 22.57%, in May 2025.

Other age group users are followed by those aged 35 to 44 years (19.73%), 45 to 54 years (14.21%), 55 to 64 years (8.16%), and 65 years and older (4.78%).

Based on gender, male and female users of the website accounted for a share of 50.18% and 49.82%, respectively.

On gimp.com, users aged 25 to 34 made up the highest traffic share of 27.45%, and users aged 18 to 24 years secured a 26.92% share.

Furthermore, the traffic shares of other users are followed by those aged 35 to 44 years (19.26%), 45 to 54 years (12.71%), 55 to 64 years (8.16%), and 65 years and older (5.51%).

Male and female website users accounted for 66.08% and 33.92% of the share, respectively.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

Referrals and direct search accounted for the highest traffic shares of 49.32% and 40.15%, respectively, on the Photoshopp website.

Meanwhile, other channels’ shares are followed by organic search (8.22%), paid search (0.39%), social (0.86%), email (0.09%), and display 9.7%).

In gimp.org, organic search and direct search accounted for a traffic share of 55.19% and 36.94%, respectively.

Meanwhile, referrals made up a share of 6.3%, followed by social (1.39%), mail (0.04%), and display (0.14%).

By Social Network Distribution

As of May 2025, YouTube and Facebook secured the top two highest traffic shares of the Photoshop website, resulting in 45.49% and 20.32%, respectively.

Furthermore, X-twitter accounted for a traffic share of 12.56%, followed by Instagram (6.3%), Reddit (4.53%), and other platforms (10.8%).

In the website of GIMP, reddit captured the highest traffic share of 51.17%, while YouTube secured 36.54% share in the same period.

Followed by Facebook (2.65%), WhatsApp Web app (2.08%), Instagram (1.89%), and others (5.67%).

Advantages And Disadvantages Of Photoshop vs GIMP

Platforms Advantages Disadvantages Photoshop Professional-Grade Editing Wide Format Compatibility Cross-Platform Availability Template Variety High-Quality Output Subscription-Based Model Resource-Intensive GIMP Free and Open-Source User-Friendly Interface Wide Format Support Low System Requirements File Compatibility RAW File Handling Performance Issues

Overall Key Features And Differences Share Of Photoshop vs GIMP Statistics

Conclusion

After completing the article on Photoshop vs GIMP Statistics, it can be concluded that Photoshop is the industry standard for professionals who need advanced tools, cloud features, and regular updates. In contrast, GIMP is a great free alternative that covers many essential features, making it ideal for beginners, hobbyists, or anyone on a budget. This article provides a basic market and feature analysis of both the editing tools in Photoshop and GIMP.

This article will likely remain beneficial for making an informed decision between the two platforms.

