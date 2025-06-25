Product Photography Statistics By Generation And Facts (2025)

Introduction

Product Photography Statistics: Product photography is now quintessential in today’s Internet world. Informed decisions and sales will be driven by shoppers with clear, sharp, and interactive product images in 2024. The right images build credibility, limit returns, and increase the số lượng of visitors.

This article looks at some of the relevant Product Photography statistics that contribute to conversion increases, return reductions, and technology trends, which are all driving brands to give more importance to product visuals.

The global commercial photography market is projected at US$5.1 billion value for the year 2025 and would reach US$6.4 billion by the year 2035.

value for the year 2025 and would reach by the year 2035. E-commerce product photography holds around 45% of the commercial photography market, valued at US$163.91 million in 2025, to reach up to US$275.4 million in 2030, with an 11.6% CAGR .

of the commercial photography market, valued at in 2025, to reach up to in 2030, with an . Europe is the leader in the global photography market with 40% of the share.

of the share. Being an immersive customer experience, 3D photography enjoys over 65% of the total e- commerce photography market share.

of the total e- commerce photography market share. 67% of online buyers rank product image quality first, with product-specific information coming second at 63% , followed by long-form descriptions at 54% , then ratings and reviews at 53% .

of online buyers rank product image quality first, with product-specific information coming second at , followed by long-form descriptions at , then ratings and reviews at . Half of online shoppers prefer images to text, and switching to larger and higher-quality images saw sales increase by 9.46% .

. VR, AR, and 3D visualisation increase conversion rates by 94% .

. A conversion rate increase of 22% and 35% in add-to-cart rates has been achieved through 360 -degree images.

and in add-to-cart rates has been achieved through -degree images. Time spent on product pages increased from 32% to 50% when 360-degree visuals were present.

to when 360-degree visuals were present. About 85% of online grocery shoppers in the US and Canada are influenced by 360-degree visuals; 47% of them spend more time analysing product images.

of online grocery shoppers in the US and Canada are influenced by 360-degree visuals; of them spend more time analysing product images. 99% of Generation Z, 83% of Generation X, and 77% of Baby Boomers are influenced by user content.

of Generation Z, of Generation X, and of Baby Boomers are influenced by user content. 76.1% of fashion eCommerce brands went for more than one photography style, while only 51.6% use them on a consistent basis.

of fashion eCommerce brands went for more than one photography style, while only use them on a consistent basis. 95.6% used model photography, 57.2% used flat lay and ghost mannequin, and 38.4% used lifestyle imagery.

used model photography, used flat lay and ghost mannequin, and used lifestyle imagery. User-generated content is the least common at only 1.3% ; 29.6% of brands use video, of which 87.2% are on-model videos.

; of brands use video, of which are on-model videos. The faces of 90.3% of their models are shown; only a few brands kept cropping faces partially or entirely.

E-commerce Photography Market Size

As per Grabon.com, the Product Photography statistics state that the commercial photography market globally boasts an estimated market worth of about US$5.1 billion.

An expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% in the next 10 years, this market will probably clock out an estimated US$6.4 billion by the end of this decade.

Almost 45% of this huge commercial photography market consists of e-commerce product photography, thereby reinforcing the cardinal role that visual content plays in online retail.

By 2025, the e-commerce product photography segment will hold a valuation close to US$163.91 million. This segment is growing far faster than the broader commercial photography industry, with this segment forecasted to reach US$275.4 million by 2030.

This translates to a CAGR of 11.6%, given the heightened online shopping, demand for interactive visualisation, and imaging technological developments.

Geographically, Europe generates almost 40% of the global e-commerce product photography market, hence making it the largest geographical market.

The 3D photography stands as the biggest application, with more than 65% of the total market share; this comes from being able to afford immersive and very detailed views of the product, instilling confidence in the customer and leading to fewer returns.

Important Factors For Shoppers

Recent Product Photography statistics indicate that product image quality stands as one such factor: 67% of online shoppers consider it very important.

Crystal-clear, high-resolution images help online buyers to understand what they are getting and to trust the product.

In detail, 63% of buyers need product-specific information such as the dimensions, material, or technical specifications to determine if it fits their requirements.

Product description length comes second: 54% of shoppers require a lengthy product description for additional insight into the features and usage.

Lastly, potential buyers count on 53% of buyers’ ratings and reviews about a product to decide on the assurance of its quality.

This means that while visuals lead the way, detailed content plus social proof also have an influential role in the buying process.

How High-Quality Product Images Boost Online Conversion Rates

A product’s high-resolution picture undoubtedly makes all the difference in conversion rates and ecommerce success. Statistics establish that buyers closely associate visual quality with a product.

A 33% higher conversion rate is seen by a product with clear, sharp images in comparison to products with low-quality visuals.

Besides converting buyers, these kinds of images also improve SEO by keeping visitors engaged longer with the page.

Half of the online shoppers worldwide, 50%, prefer to look at product photos instead of reading text descriptions. In many cases, the image quality may even seal the deal for them to buy the product.

For example, brands recording a 9.46% lift in total sales had replaced small images on their category pages with larger, high-quality ones.

Next come the high visuals: VR, AR, and 3D product imagery. These also see websites converted 94% more than usual, owing to their immersive and interactive shopping experience that is now the expectation of modern-day consumers.

Also doing well are the 360-degree product images, which lift conversion rates by 22% and add-to-cart rates by 35%.

One of the reports indicated that product-viewing time increased from 32% to 50%, implying an 18% uplift consequent to introducing 360-degree visuals.

85% of online grocery shoppers in the US and Canada say that the best product visuals, especially 360-degree views, influence their buying decisions.

Nearly 47% of the online grocery buyers spend extra time analysing product pictures to make sure they are getting the best value.

Product Photography By Generation

Shoppers by Generation No. of Shoppers (in %) Gen Z 99% Gen X 83% Baby Boomers 77%

User-generated content, such as customer reviews, photos, and testimonials, holds a significant influence in the purchasing decision of peopl,e whether young or old.

Among Gen Z shoppers, 99% say they rely on user-generated content online to shop. This generation is attracted to authenticity and tends to look to peer experiences to guide their decision-making process.

For Gen X, 83% of shoppers agree that user-generated content is important. While they are a little less reliant than Gen Z, they still hold real feedback and visuals from actual customers in high regard.

Even among Baby Boomers, 77% of shoppers consult user-generated content for making informed purchases.

In these days, though fewer digital native, a big majority do appreciate the trustworthiness that real customer experiences offer.

Overall, the data lends support for the statement that user-generated content is a trusted resource for almost every generation.

Product Photography in Fashion eCommerce

Every prestigious fashion industry online retailer would have put product photography front and centre to elevate the online shopping experience in 2024.

According to Pixelphant, Product Photography statistics state that about 76.1% of prime fashion eCommerce brands use at least two photography styles to display their products, and 51.6% use those styles for all their listings consistently.

The most widely used style of photography is that of model photography, used by 95.6% of the brands.

Flat-lay and ghost-mannequin take 57.2% each, whereas 38.4% of the brands also use lifestyle imagery.

Only 1.3% of all brands use user-generated content for product display. Video is a growing format as well, with 29.6% of fashion brands providing some form of video content. Of those, 87.2% use on-model videos to present products in motion.

Regarding presentation styles, 90.3% of brands reveal the face of the model in product photos.

Very few, however, either crop the model’s face below the nose (3.9%), crop it below the eyes (2.6%), or do not reveal it (3.2%).

Product aesthetics shadow distribution reveals that shadow images appear in 83.5% of brands and binding consistent shading attributes in 64.4%.

For picture aspect ratios, 2:3 ranks highest, with 28.6% of fashion brands favouring this ratio. Other ratios include 1:1 (18.6%), 4:5 (15%), and 3:4 (10%), indicating a preference for vertical formats aimed at mobile viewing.

61.49% of brands present their images bigger than 1000×1000 pixels; 32.91% size theirs larger than 1500×1500 pixels, and 15.52% put it even bigger than 2000×2000 pixels.

Most are 72×72 DPI (82.6%), followed by 96×96 DPI (7.7%), and then 300×300 DPI (mostly for canonical outputs). Closer to 75.15% go for a bit depth of 32.

The preferred image file extension, by 54.2% of fashion e-Commerce brands, is WebP. Others are AVIF (20.4%), JPG (17.2%), JFIF (7%), and PNG (1.3%).

To ensure faster load time and optimum performance, 57.14% of brands keep their image file sizes below 100 KB.

Conclusion

Product Photography Statistics: In 2024, product photography is a game-changer. High-resolution and interactive visuals significantly improve conversion rates, SEO, and customer engagement, while reducing returns and building brand credibility.

Technologies like 3D, AR, and 360° spins deliver substantial returns—up to + 94% in conversions and + 35 % in add‑to‑cart actions. Whether selling consumer goods or industrial equipment, investing in top-tier visuals is no longer optional—it’s essential for success in today’s digital marketplace.

