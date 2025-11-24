Yahoo Statistics By Market Share, Usage, Searches and Users (2025)

Introduction

Yahoo Statistics: In 2024, Yahoo was still one of the well-known names on the internet. Despite no longer being the dominant player it once was, Yahoo still relies on its products, such as Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, and Yahoo Finance, to reach hundreds of millions of people each month.

This article offers Yahoo statistics for 2024: who the users were, how search and services performed, who owned it, and the key products (like Mail and Finance).

Yahoo is still very popular, with an ecosystem of more than 1 billion active monthly users worldwide.

active monthly users worldwide. The total number of unique visitors to Yahoo is approximately 204 million per month, considering both mobile and desktop.

per month, considering both mobile and desktop. Mobile trips are very powerful, so the number of unstamped mobile visitors per month is 600 million.

The total number of Yahoo Mail users worldwide is 225 million ; 81 million of these users are in the U.S.

; of these users are in the U.S. Out of all the internet, Yahoo is the 12th-most-visited site and the 6th-most-visited in the U.S. market.

Market estimates place the number of people who visit Yahoo at 700 million per month, though this has not been officially confirmed.

On average, a user spends just over 8 minutes on a visit to Yahoo, which is about the same as on other popular platforms.

on a visit to Yahoo, which is about the same as on other popular platforms. Yahoo accounts for 2.48% of global searches, and it was expected to rise to over 3% by 2024.

and it was expected to rise to over 3% by 2024. In the U.S., Yahoo has more than 82% of the population and has 226 million monthly unique visitors.

of the population and has monthly unique visitors. 52% of Yahoo’s total traffic comes from the U.S., its strongest market.

of Yahoo’s total traffic comes from the U.S., its strongest market. Yahoo is the second-most-popular web property in the U.S., accessible from multiple platforms, next to Google.

Yahoo Search records around 2.75 billion searches each month (64,000 per minute).

searches each month per minute). Yahoo’s click-through rate of 29.7% for its searches is higher than Google’s 8.43%.

for its searches is higher than Google’s 8.43%. In the European Union, Yahoo has 20.1 million monthly active search users.

Yahoo has ranked the highest among the search engines in North America with a market share of 2.23%.

34% of Yahoo users consider Yahoo Mail as their main email provider.

Yahoo Mail processes more than 25 billion emails per day, and during the holidays, traffic is up by 40%.

emails per day, and during the holidays, traffic is up by Yahoo News is visited by 180 million U.S. users every month, and 88% of them consider it reliable.

U.S. users every month, and 88% of them consider it reliable. Yahoo Finance is visited by 93 million U.S. users every month; Yahoo Entertainment is 41 million.

U.S. users every month; Yahoo Entertainment is 41 million. Sports videos on Yahoo lead in total views across all Yahoo platforms, and the male audience accounts for 75% of total viewers.

History of Yahoo!

1994: Jerry Yang and David Filo created “Jerry and David’s Guide to the World Wide Web,” renamed “Yahoo!” in March.

Jerry Yang and David Filo created “Jerry and David’s Guide to the World Wide Web,” renamed “Yahoo!” in March. 1995: Domain yahoo.com was registered on January 18; Yahoo was incorporated on March 2; commercial site launched in August; Tim Koogle became CEO.

Domain yahoo.com was registered on January 18; Yahoo was incorporated on March 2; commercial site launched in August; Tim Koogle became CEO. 1996: Initial public offering on April 12 at $13 per share, closing day at $33.

Initial public offering on April 12 at $13 per share, closing day at $33. 1997: Yahoo acquired Four11 for RocketMail and launched Yahoo Mail in October.

Yahoo acquired Four11 for RocketMail and launched Yahoo Mail in October. 1998: Yahoo Pager, the forerunner to Yahoo Messenger, launched on March 9.

Yahoo Pager, the forerunner to Yahoo Messenger, launched on March 9. 1999: Yahoo announced plans to buy GeoCities and completed the Broadcast.com acquisition, its largest of the era.

Yahoo announced plans to buy GeoCities and completed the Broadcast.com acquisition, its largest of the era. 2000: Yahoo’s valuation peaked during the dot-com boom before the subsequent downturn.

Yahoo’s valuation peaked during the dot-com boom before the subsequent downturn. 2005: Yahoo acquired Flickr and launched Yahoo Answers.

Yahoo acquired Flickr and launched Yahoo Answers. 2007: Yahoo Mail announced unlimited storage, marking a major capacity shift from its 1997 launch.

Yahoo Mail announced unlimited storage, marking a major capacity shift from its 1997 launch. 2008: Microsoft made an unsolicited $44.6 billion bid to acquire Yahoo, which did not proceed.

Microsoft made an unsolicited $44.6 billion bid to acquire Yahoo, which did not proceed. 2009: Microsoft and Yahoo agreed that Bing would power Yahoo Search, beginning a long-term search partnership.

Microsoft and Yahoo agreed that Bing would power Yahoo Search, beginning a long-term search partnership. 2010: Integration milestones advanced the Bing-backed search on Yahoo in the United States.

Integration milestones advanced the Bing-backed search on Yahoo in the United States. 2012: Marissa Mayer was appointed CEO on July 16.

Marissa Mayer was appointed CEO on July 16. 2013: Yahoo acquired Tumblr for about $1.1 billion.

Yahoo acquired Tumblr for about $1.1 billion. 2016: Yahoo disclosed major security incidents from 2013 and 2014, ultimately confirming 3 billion affected accounts from the 2013 breach; Yahoo also announced retirement of the legacy Messenger.

Yahoo disclosed major security incidents from 2013 and 2014, ultimately confirming 3 billion affected accounts from the 2013 breach; Yahoo also announced retirement of the legacy Messenger. 2017: Verizon closed the acquisition of Yahoo’s core internet assets for $4.48 billion; Yahoo’s core was combined with AOL as Oath.

Verizon closed the acquisition of Yahoo’s core internet assets for $4.48 billion; Yahoo’s core was combined with AOL as Oath. 2018: Verizon recorded a $4.6 billion write-down of Oath; SmugMug purchased Flickr from Yahoo.

Verizon recorded a $4.6 billion write-down of Oath; SmugMug purchased Flickr from Yahoo. 2019: Yahoo introduced a refreshed brand identity designed by Pentagram; Verizon sold Tumblr to Automattic for an undisclosed amount reported well below $20 million.

Yahoo introduced a refreshed brand identity designed by Pentagram; Verizon sold Tumblr to Automattic for an undisclosed amount reported well below $20 million. 2021: Yahoo Answers shut down on May 4; Apollo Global Management acquired a 90% stake in Verizon Media for $5 billion and rebranded the business to Yahoo; Jim Lanzone was named CEO in September.

Yahoo Answers shut down on May 4; Apollo Global Management acquired a 90% stake in Verizon Media for $5 billion and rebranded the business to Yahoo; Jim Lanzone was named CEO in September. 2023: Yahoo Sportsbook opened at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, expanding the Yahoo Sports betting footprint.

Fun Facts About Yahoo!

Yahoo started in 1994 as a hobby project called “Jerry and David’s Guide to the World Wide Web”, created by Stanford graduate students Jerry Yang and David Filo as a simple directory of cool websites, before it was renamed “Yahoo!” a few months later.

The word “Yahoo” was later given a playful backronym, “Yet Another Hierarchically Organized Oracle” and “Yet Another Hierarchical Officious Oracle”, but the founders also liked the original literary meaning from Gulliver’s Travels, where “yahoos” are rude and uncouth creatures.

The yahoo.com domain was registered on 18 January 1995, and Yahoo quickly became one of the first true internet “portals,” guiding millions of early users to news, mail, and other sites every day.

When Yahoo went public on 12 April 1996, its stock price closed about 270% above the initial offering price and later peaked at USD 118.75 per share at the height of the dot-com boom in 2000, making it one of the stars of the early internet era.

In 1998, Yahoo turned down the chance to buy Google’s search technology for about USD 1 million and later failed again to acquire Google when negotiations collapsed around a USD 5 billion price gap in 2002, decisions that are often cited as some of the most expensive missed opportunities in tech history.

From June 2000 until 2004, Yahoo actually used Google behind the scenes to power its search results before building and switching to its own search engine technology.

Yahoo was an early innovator in free email; in 2007 it introduced unlimited storage for Yahoo Mail as a direct response to Gmail, which helped attract and retain heavy email users.

Yahoo created some of the internet’s earliest and largest online communities, including Yahoo Groups and Yahoo Answers, which for years hosted millions of discussions and Q&A threads before both services were shut down in the 2010s.

For younger users, Yahoo built a special child-friendly portal called Yahooligans! (later Yahoo Kids) in 1996, which became one of the first major search directories for children, even streaming thousands of hours of animated shows through a partnership with DIC Entertainment.

In 2006, Yahoo launched the Yahoo Time Capsule, inviting people from around the world to upload photos, texts, audio, and video about life in 2006, with plans to beam the collection into space with a laser and permanently archive it with Smithsonian Folkways as a kind of digital anthropology project.

Yahoo became famous for its quirky “Yahoo yodel” in television commercials; the rancher and yodeler Wylie Gustafson reportedly received USD 590 for a “local” ad recording that later aired thousands of times worldwide, leading him to sue Yahoo for USD 5 million, a claim settled out of court.

In 2006, Yahoo offered about USD 1 billion to acquire Facebook, but Mark Zuckerberg refused, later saying he did not know what he would do with that much money and believing Facebook could become far more valuable.

Under CEO Marissa Mayer, Yahoo drew global attention in 2013 when remote work was banned for employees, even as Mayer had a nursery constructed next to her office, sparking a large debate about work–life balance and corporate culture.

Yahoo was at the center of two record-breaking data breaches affecting all 3 billion user accounts in 2013 and more than 500 million accounts in 2014, with the full scale only disclosed publicly in 2016, making them some of the largest known breaches in history.

The Yahoo Japan joint venture, launched in 1996 with SoftBank, became one of Japan’s most visited websites and remains a powerful local portal; although Google now leads search market share, Yahoo Japan still attracts tens of millions of monthly users and runs its own ecosystem of auctions, shopping, and finance services.

In 2017, Verizon acquired Yahoo’s core internet business for about USD 4.8 billion, ending Yahoo’s run as an independent public company, while its remaining investment assets were regrouped into a separate entity called Altaba.

Today, Yahoo continues as a private company under new ownership and leadership; as of 2025, CEO Jim Lanzone oversees a portfolio that includes Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, and Yahoo Mail, which still serve hundreds of millions of users worldwide each month.

Yahoo’s Legacy And Its Place Today

Yahoo was the Internet’s first major brand and the world’s most visited website besides Google, which at first helped users navigate the web through a manually curated directory.

It quickly increased its footprint and became a major player in the online world, offering search, email, news, and financial information.

The very fact that Yahoo had already established a strong connection with the users who constituted the early net population means that it would have a loyal customer base today.

Also, the text points out that Yahoo is currently a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management.

Yahoo has abandoned the struggle for search supremacy in favour of areas where it can leverage its strengths, like Yahoo Mail, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports, and Yahoo News.

These segments of the company are not only large but also attract a very loyal customer base, thus constituting the main assets of Yahoo.

The narrative shows that the current figures and performance of Yahoo can be regarded as resulting from both its historical impact and its contemporary specialisation.

Yahoo Market Share

(Reference: market.us )

Yahoo remains a significant factor in the online activity of users.

It may not be the largest search engine, but its 2.48% share of the global search market in December 2020 still represented a considerable number due to the vastness of the search industry.

Analysts believed that the market share would then gradually rise to over 3% in 2024, which meant they were counting on the increased availability of the search, probably due to the quality of service, the changing habits of users, or the search ecosystem shifting.

So, it can be said that Yahoo is still a major player in search and even plans to cement that position by 2024.

Yahoo U.S. Usage Statistics

The figures prove that Yahoo is in contact with over 82% of the U.S. population, thus implying that the majority of Americans have used at least one of its services, be it Yahoo Search, Mail, News, or any other portal.

Furthermore, Yahoo’s figure of 226 million monthly unique users in the U.S. translates to around 67% of the total U.S. population, indicating how much Yahoo is still around.

The majority, i.e., 52% of Yahoo’s website traffic, is from U.S. users. Other countries like Taiwan, the UK, Canada, and India contribute only a fraction of the traffic that the U.S. does.

In the U.S. alone, the video content is very popular among users, with more than 58 million monthly video views coming only from the U.S. On average, a viewer watches Yahoo videos for 45 minutes in a month.

After all, Yahoo takes second place as the U.S.’s most popular multi-platform web property with 249 million unique visitors, next to Google, with 278 million.

This indicates that, regardless of the internet trends and new platforms coming up, Yahoo is still among the most visited and widely used web properties in the U.S.

Yahoo Search Statistics

Yahoo Search is still in use today, and it compares to the other search engines. Yahoo’s monthly search volume is approximately 2.75 billion, which translates to an average of 64,000 searches every minute or 1,100 per second.

Even though the figure sounds quite large, it is still far behind Google’s staggering annual search count of 2 trillion.

It captures 10.7% of all searches in the United States, making it the third-largest search engine after Google and Microsoft’s Bing.

Nevertheless, only 5% of adults in the US consider Yahoo to be their main search engine, as against Google’s 73% and Bing’s 7% shares.

Yahoo Search is also available in Europe, where the average number of monthly active users in the EU in the first half of 2024 is 20.1 million.

Yahoo was historically even more powerful—back in 1998, it was the leading search engine and the homepage for a lot of users, receiving 95 million daily page views, which was very high for that time.

It is noteworthy that 29.7% of the Yahoo queries lead to the clicking of one of the search results.

This is much higher than the Google click-through rate of 8.43%, indicating that Yahoo users are more likely to click on the results shown to them.

However, even among people still using Yahoo, a huge majority—57%—trust Google as their primary search engine, while only 12% claim to use Yahoo Search primarily.

Yahoo Users Statistics

(Reference: market.us )

The active user count for Yahoo every month exceeds 1 billion, which underlines not only the size of the company but also the vastness of its ecosystem.

The users across both desktop and mobile platforms can capture approximately 204 million unique visitors every month, which is a tremendous number, indicating the number of people who are able to get access to Yahoo’s sites and services.

The use of mobile devices is very impressive—the monthly count of unique mobile visitors to Yahoo is around 600 million, which indicates that the majority of the audience is interacting through cell phones or tablets.

Among Yahoo’s products, Yahoo Mail is still the most important and most profitable one, with its 225 million global users. In the US alone, there are 81 million Yahoo Mail users, indicating the email service is still holding a very strong position among American users.

These numbers, in a way, signify that even in extremely competitive digital environments, Yahoo has been able to keep its enormous and active user base with the help of its products and services.

Yahoo Usage Statistics

Yahoo is not among the top 10 global online sites, but it is still ranked 12th most visited website in the world, indicating it is a very powerful online platform.

In the US, the website is rated even higher, ranking 6th among the most visited sites, a testament to its strong user base in the American market.

While Yahoo has not released precise figures, estimates put the number of users at around 1 billion across its services, including Yahoo Search, Yahoo Mail, and Yahoo Finance. This suggests that the digital company still has an enormous global presence through a variety of online products.

According to Market.us, approximately 700 million people visit Yahoo websites every month, which suggests the platform remains active, though this figure is not officially verified.

User engagement is quite impressive, too. Similarweb reports that the average Yahoo visitor stays on the site for 8 minutes and 4 seconds before leaving.

Yahoo Market Share By Region

(Source: market.us)

The figures indicate that there is a discrepancy in Yahoo’s search market share between the different parts of the world.

Yahoo is most present in North America, with a 2.23% share of the total searches in the region.

This is quite logical, since Yahoo was born in the US and still enjoys some popularity there, even though it is not as widely used in the rest of the world.

In South America, Yahoo’s share is at 1.28% and in Asia, it is just a bit higher, at 1.29%, indicating a fairly consistent but low usage in both regions.

In Europe, Yahoo’s share is only 0.93%, thus, fewer people opt for Yahoo’s search service on the continent when compared to other search engines.

Africa accounts for the least share of Yahoo’s search market, with only 0.24% and thus it is hardly used at all there.

The share for Oceania, which comprises Australia and its neighbouring countries, is at 0.79%, still below the 1% mark.

Yahoo Services Statistics

(Source: market.us)

The figures presented above give a clear picture of how the remarkable services offered by Yahoo are still very much in demand and used by a large number of people.

Yahoo Mail is still one of the biggest email services worldwide; it is placed as the number four email client, after Apple Mail, Gmail, and Outlook.

A very high percentage of around 34% Yahoo users claim that they use Yahoo Mail as their main email service, which indicates a healthy user base with strong loyalty.

The platform is so active that it handles more than 25 billion emails per day, and during the holiday season, traffic increases by almost 40% due to increased message, newsletter, and promotion sending.

Along with Yahoo’s media platforms garnering high user numbers, Yahoo News alone enjoys about 180 million users in the U.S every month, and the overwhelming majority (88%) of them, a remarkable percentage, say they find the platform to be credible.

Yahoo Finance, another major part of the brand, pulls in a staggering 93 million monthly visitors in the U.S. who come in for stock updates, financial news, and market analysis.

Yahoo Entertainment is also engaging and receiving nearly 41 million U.S. visitors monthly.

Yahoo Sports has a significant impact on the company’s overall video content viewership.

Videos posted on Yahoo Sports get more views compared to videos posted on any other Yahoo news outlet.

The audience demographic skews heavily towards males, with 75% male viewers and only 25% female viewers.

Conclusion

Yahoo Statistics: Even though Yahoo is no longer the leading search engine, the portal still has a big impact on the digital world in 2024. It is still very much “alive” and “kicking” all over the planet; more than a billion people use it every month, and its services, such as Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance, and Yahoo Sports, have strong user engagement.

In the United States, the company’s impact is particularly significant, as it is one of the most visited online platforms there. The Web’s long history, user loyalty, and the service’s reliability are the factors that keep Yahoo so very much in the picture. The competition has been tougher, but Yahoo’s usage, stable search activity, and reliable content still speak to its being an important and lasting online platform.

