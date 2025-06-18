Discord vs Telegram Statistics By Market, Users And Demographics (2025)

Introduction

Discord vs Telegram Statistics: Discord and Telegram are two of the most popular communication platforms today, each serving different audiences with unique features, strengths, and weaknesses. Discord is an instant messaging and VoIP social platform that allows communication through voice calls, video calls, text messaging, and media sharing. In contrast, Telegram, also known as Telegram Messenger, is a cloud-based, cross-platform messaging service that combines social media and instant messaging (IM).

This article will guide you effectively, as it provides a comprehensive comparison between the two platforms, including features, pricing, user experience, and performance, to help determine which platform best suits community-building tools or fast, secure messaging in 2025.

Basic Company Comparison

Discord Telegram Developer Discord Inc. Telegram FZ-LLC Release Date May 13, 2015 14 August 2013 Operating system Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Linux, and web browsers Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux Written in Client: TypeScript (with React)

Server: Elixir, Python, Rust, and C++ Desktop: C++, C, Java, Python

Android: Java

iOS: Swift Available in 30 languages 6 (officially 12) languages Type VoIP communications, instant messaging, videoconferences, content delivery, and social media Instant messaging License Proprietary GNU GPLv3 only with OpenSSL linking exception (clients), and proprietary (server). Website discord.com telegram.org

Basic Comparison Chart Of Discord vs Telegram

Key Features Discord Telegram Encryption Video & Audio Only Secret Chats, Video, & Audio Livestreaming ✅ Community Forums ✅ ❌ Spaces ✅ ❌ Group Chats ✅ Voice Chat ✅ Video Chat ✅ Member Management ❌ Game Integration ✅ ❌ Chat Between Members ✅ Groups only Robust Monetization ❌ Branded Apps ❌ Branding Limited Secret Chats ❌ ✅ Earn from Memberships ✅ Stars only Earn from Ads ❌ ✅ Secret Chats ❌ ✅ Phone Number Logon ❌ ✅

Discord vs Telegram Market Statistics

According to 6sense reports, Telegram accounts for the highest market share of 44.44%, while Discord is expected to capture a share of 29.41% by 2025.

In recent years, the total number of customers available in Discord and Telegram was around 9,670 and 69,069, respectively.

Around the world in 2025, over 9,417 companies have started using Discord as a game development tool, and over 67,419 companies have started using Telegram as an Instant Messaging tool.

(Source: getlatka.com)

The above graph reports that in 2024, Discord’s revenue reached approximately USD 879.4 million, down from USD 937.6 million in 2023.

Getlanka further reports that by 2025, Discord’s valuation is supposed to reach USD 15 billion.

In mobile app purchases, Discord recorded around USD 123.47 million in revenue.

A report published by Tass states that Telegram’s revenue is estimated to reach approximately USD 2 billion in 2025, up from USD 1.14 billion in 2024.

Discord vs Telegram User Statistics

A report published by Business of Apps states that in 2024, Telegram reached 900 million active users, an increase from 800 million users in 2023.

According to DemandSage, as of March 2025, Telegram had 1 billion monthly active users and 450 million daily active users.

In recent years, Telegram Premium has been subscribed to by 10 million users.

The platform boasts around 450 million daily active users (DAU).

Globally, 10 million people have subscribed to Telegram Premium.

Experts predict that by the end of 2025, Discord will have 656 million users, an increase from 585 million users in 2024.

The total monthly active users of Discord in 2025 are around 259.2 million users, while daily active users will account for 26.5 million users.

Discord vs Telegram Demographics Statistics

According to DemandSage reports, Telegram users aged between 25 and 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 29.4%, in 2024, followed by those aged from 35 to 44 years (23.8%).

Other Telegram users were 45 years and above (21.6%), 18 to 24 years old (18.8%), and under 17 years old (6.4%).

Telegram’s male and female users in 2024 are 58% and 42%, respectively.

In contrast, 37% of people aged 18 to 34 in the United States had a Discord account in 2024.

Furthermore, the shares of other Discord users are followed by those aged 35 to 44 years (16%), 45 to 64 years (7%), and 65 years and older (2%).

Similarly, male and female Discord users accounted for 67.7% and 32.3%, respectively.

Discord vs Telegram Engagement Statistics

(Source: communityone.io)

The above graph shows that, in 2025, Discord community members typically send around 100 messages per month.

In comparison, most active Telegram groups rarely reach even 40 messages per member in a month.

On average, a Discord user sends about 12 messages each month, which is more than double the 5 messages sent by a typical Telegram user.

Discord vs Telegram Customer Statistics By Sectors, 2025

Sectors Discord

Customers Sectors Telegram

Customers Blockchain 182 Marketing 355 Online Learning 159 Blockchain 281 Continuing Education 144 Digital Marketing 229 Education 142 Social Media 193 Marketing 128 SEO 186 Technology 117 News 181 Higher Education 114 Web Development 162

By Employee Size

Employee Size Discord

Customers 3,683Telegram Customers 0-9 3,683 34,987 20-49 2,465 16,245 100-249 1,224 5,915 10-19 453 4,448 250-499 – 2,116 10,000+ 366 –

By Geography

The 6sense report further states that the United States accounts for the highest number of customers in both Discord and Telegram, resulting in 4,421 (60.44%) and 11,100 (26.90%), respectively.

Besides, the total number of customers in different geographies is stated in the table below:

Country Discord Country Telegram United Kingdom 644 India 6,571 France 443 Brazil 5,381 Canada 408 Spain 3,548 Germany 345 Italy 3,468 India 297 United Kingdom 3,083 Brazil 221 Germany 2,948

Discord vs Telegram Website Traffic Statistics

(Source: similarweb.com)

The above graph indicates that in May 2025, discord.com accounted for 586.9 million visits, a 3.97% increase from April.

Similarly, the website’s bounce rate was 31.93%.

(Source: similarweb.com)

During the same period, the total number of visits to telegram.com was approximately 1.6 million, representing a 3.32% increase from April 2024.

The website’s bounce rate was 50.97% in May 2025.

Discord Telegram Pages per visit 10 2 Average visit duration 0:11:43 0:01:57 Global rank #43 #39,706 Country rank #42

(United States) #10,433

(United States) Category rank #8 #549

By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

The United States of America accounted for the highest discord website share of 29.66% in May 2025, up by 5.05% from the previous month.

The following are the top five countries by website traffic share: Brazil: 4.24% (+0.49%), United Kingdom: 4.22% (+1.48%), Philippines: 4.06% (+9.21%), Canada: 3.66% (-0.39%).

The rest of the countries captured a share of 54.16% of discord.com web traffic.

(Source: similarweb.com)

The above graph shows that the United States captured the highest website traffic, as captured by Telegram, with 71.43% (+5.25%).

Moreover, India accounted for 2.55% (+7.19%), and the Philippines accounted for 2.38% (-10.85%), followed by China: 1.43% (+36.4%), and Brazil: 0.99% (-15.01%).

Moreover, the traffic share of other countries on the Telegram website secured 21.23%.

By User Demographics

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of May 2025, the total number of Discord’s website users aged 18 to 24 years accounted for the highest share, at 43.68%, followed by those aged 25 to 34 years at 27.83%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 35-44 years (14.11%), 45-54 years (7.38%), 55-64 years (4.16%), and 65 years and older (2.84%).

Based on gender, approximately 65.55% of Discord users were male, and 34.45% were female.

(Source: similarweb.com)

The above graph shows that the highest share of Telegram website users was captured by those aged 65 years and above, at 21%.

The age distribution of other users is as follows: 55-64 years (19.47%), 45-54 years (18.5%), 35-44 years (17.87%), 25-34 years (13.86%), and 18-24 years (9.3%).

Male and female users share secured at 50.86% and 49.14%, respectively.

By Marketing Channels Distribution

(Source: similarweb.com)

According to Similarweb reports, in May 2025, the top traffic source for Discord’s websites accounted for direct search, with 75.84%, followed by organic search (13.66%).

Furthermore, other marketing ‘channels’ traffic shares are referrals (9.05%), paid search (<0.01%), social (1.4%), email (0.01%), and display (0.05%).

(Source: similarweb.com)

During the same period, direct search and organic search secured the top two marketing channels on telegram.com, holding a share of 57.28% and 33.81%, respectively.

The traffic shares of this website from other channels include referrals at 4.62%, followed by social media (3.87%), email (0.09%), and display (0.33%).

By Social Media

(Source: similarweb.com)

In May 2025, the social network traffic accounted for by the Websites of discord.com remained the highest, with a traffic share of 59.36% on YouTube.

Moreover, others are followed by Reddit (16.62%), X-twitter (11.09%), Facebook (5.54%), and Instagram (2.23%).

Besides, all social media’s web traffic accounted for around 5.16%.

(Source: similarweb.com)

At the same time, telegram.com holds the highest traffic share on X-twitter with a share of 47.65%, followed by Facebook (42.68%).

Furthermore, shares from other social networking sites are followed by YouTube (3.74%), Reddit (3.7%), Instagram (1.27%), and the rest (0.98%).

Comparison Between Discord And Telegram Messenger

Discord Telegram Messenger You do not need a SIM card to log in Messages are encrypted by default Has a Facebook sign-in option Shows when a user was last active Has a “message seen” notification Has end-to-end encryption It uses “two-way opt-in” Has temporary images Has temporary text messages Able to send a contact stamp

Conclusion

After completing the article on Discord vs Telegram Statistics, both Discord and Telegram offer powerful communication features, but they serve different needs. Discord excels in real-time voice chats, organised community servers, and features tailored for group collaboration. At the same time, Telegram stands out for its speed, privacy, and support for large group sizes and public channels.

So, read the article carefully, and you will gain a basic understanding of both platforms. Lastly, the ultimate decision is yours to choose a better option that depends upon your preferences.

Sources Wikipedia Wikipedia Communityone Mightynetworks 6Sense 6Sense Getlatka Tass Businessofapps Demandsage

Tajammul Pangarkar Tajammul Pangarkar is the co-founder of a PR firm and the Chief Technology Officer at Prudour Research Firm. With a Bachelor of Engineering in Information Technology from Shivaji University, Tajammul brings over ten years of expertise in digital marketing to his roles. He excels at gathering and analyzing data, producing detailed statistics on various trending topics that help shape industry perspectives. Tajammul's deep-seated experience in mobile technology and industry research often shines through in his insightful analyses. He is keen on decoding tech trends, examining mobile applications, and enhancing general tech awareness. His writings frequently appear in numerous industry-specific magazines and forums, where he shares his knowledge and insights. When he's not immersed in technology, Tajammul enjoys playing table tennis. This hobby provides him with a refreshing break and allows him to engage in something he loves outside of his professional life. Whether he's analyzing data or serving a fast ball, Tajammul demonstrates dedication and passion in every endeavor.

