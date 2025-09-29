Facebook Live Statistics By Revenue, Users And Trend (2025)

Introduction

Facebook Live Statistics: Since the pandemic, Facebook Live has become an essential tool for marketers and everyday users alike. Brands use it as a platform to advertise commercially, while individuals share stories that would otherwise go unheard.

Live streams generate more engagement than pre-recorded videos; therefore, they make an excellent opportunity to interface with any given audience. Developed by Meta as an easy-to-use, multi-dimensional, streaming service, Facebook Live allows you to interact with viewers in real-time across the globe.

In this post, we will study the latest Facebook Live statistics, trends, and insights to help creators, companies, and stakeholders understand the role of Facebook Live in the current livestreaming market.

Editor’s Choice

Meta generated US$164.5 billion in revenue in 2024, US$162 billion of which came from ads, cementing its status as the king of digital advertising.

The highest engagement level is observed for 1-hour-long live streams, nearly double that of streams below 30 minutes.

With 26% of U.S. adults shopping on Facebook Live, it fostered a US$32 billion livestream shopping market in 2023 and is expected to double this by 2026.

of marketers use Facebook Live, more than Instagram and LinkedIn, but less than of marketers actually produce live content. Live streaming focuses mainly on Q&As, press conferences, breaking news, and product demonstrations, which constitute roughly 76% of the most-watched live.

General Trends

The main reason for Facebook Live’s rise in popularity was the push by influencers and celebrities, which further fueled interest in the platform by 330%.

Interestingly, about 85% of viewers would rather have a live stream on mute.

Currently, the platform enjoys approximately 400 million users every month, out of which about 75 million users tune in daily worldwide.

It appears that most engagement stems from videos between 15 and 20 minutes long, with data from 10,000 videos stating that, on average, a live stream is about 20 minutes long.

Globally, around 2 billion people have watched a Facebook Live video at least once.

One instance: The cover of Tears for Fears by Ted Yoder accounts for the second-most-watched Facebook Live video ever, with 107 million views.

Meta Platforms (which owns Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp) is doing very well in terms of gross revenues and activity.

Facebook (Meta) Annual Revenue

(Reference: statista.com)

Revenue-wise, Meta was reportedly bred in the chrysalis of US$164.5 billion in 2024, growing from US$134.9 billion in 2023.

The bulk of this money is generated through advertising on its apps, which accounts for about US$162 billion.

In 2022, advertising revenues fell slightly but bounced back swiftly, and Meta presently enjoys a strong position in the digital advertising marketplace.

Mobile platforms under Meta, on the other hand, face immense user engagement; For instance, 138.9 million Reels are watched per minute on Facebook and Instagram.

This indicates very intense user activity and is a testimony to the fact that Meta is able to embrace new digital trends and stay at the forefront of global communication and technology.

State of Live Streaming

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

Live streaming has become an efficient way for firms to win audiences on social media, with companies earning about 17% of their Facebook organic traffic from live-streaming events.

This shows how powerful in-the-moment videos are when it comes to the engagement of users.

Next in line is YouTube, with 16% of people streaming live video, followed by Snapchat at 12%, then Periscope and Twitter at 9%, Younow at 8%, and 5% split across smaller platforms.

These figures tell us that audiences are divided among platforms and that Facebook is still at the forefront of live-streamed traffic.

Facebook Live Viewership And Usage Statistics

Live videos on Facebook experience increased engagement compared to normal videos; they receive six times more likes and comments, with viewers spending three times as long watching them.

Live streams trigger ten times more comments as well, which means viewers favour real-time interaction.

No wonder that businesses cherish such a tool: 93.7% of them use Facebook, many of whom count on live streaming for customer engagement.

Indeed, one in five videos uploaded on Facebook nowadays is live.

It has been regarded as the third most famous live streaming platform in terms of live programming for U.S viewers aged 35 to 54, with a 29% market share.

Live Video Broadcast Business Statistics

Facebook tries to make the Live set-up more engaging and competitive by bringing new features and opportunities to users, creators, and businesses alike.

Its big gamble is to marry shopping with live streaming by such initiatives as Live Shopping Fridays, where top brands conduct interactive shopping shows in real-time.

At the same time, the platform is going nationwide into audio through Live Audio Rooms and podcasts, which allow up to 50 speakers and an infinite number of listeners to join a conversation.

To attract creators, Facebook pledged a total of US$1 billion to influencers who produce original live content, aiming to entice younger audiences.

They are also working on pay-per-view live streaming, whereby the platform enables sports leagues and entertainment groups to sell tickets to their broadcasts online.

During the pandemic, Facebook introduced new features such as audio-only mode, closed captions, and support for logged-out users to ensure Live stayed accessible, along with expanding the Stars feature to include more creators in monetization.

It is great to see some businesses and organisations promoting Facebook Live for more unusual and creative purposes.

For instance, Planet Fitness offered free workout classes, while an independent film, The Outsider, made its debut as a ticketed live event.

These changes are reflective of Facebook’s ongoing efforts to position Live as a tool for entertainment, business, and community engagement.

Facebook Total Hours

(Source: adamconnell.me)

According to the third-quarter 2024 report of Streamlabs, Facebook Live statistics show that the average number of live streaming hours created by creators on Facebook Live in the last quarter was a little above 500,000.

While the number should sound large to some, it is, in fact, a severe decline compared to what other platforms have been able to accomplish, and even against the past performances of Facebook Live itself.

At its peak, that is in Q2 2021, more than 20 million hours were streamed on Facebook Live, which is around 40 times higher than what we are witnessing right now.

This tells us that the level of usage for Facebook Live has steeply fallen with the passage of time, representing now merely 2.5% of its former peak activity.

Facebook Live Engagement Statistics

Facebook Live duration Average engagement rate 10 – 20 minutes 0.26% 20 – 30 minutes 0.23% 30 – 40 minutes 0.25% 40 – 50 minutes 0.25% 50 – 60 minutes 0.46%

(Source: adamconnell.me)

According to Facebook, people are way more likely to engage with live videos.

On average, users stick around for about three times longer watching a Facebook Live stream than a normal video.

In terms of other engagement, viewers leave about 10 times as many comments on live videos as on regular videos on Facebook, and share live videos almost ten times as much as they do on YouTube.

This, and viewers being able to interact instantly in real time through comments and reactions, coupled with a creator directly responding to them, makes the experience more personal.

Longer streams tend to do better, with hours-long live streams peaking at an engagement rate of 0.46%, almost double the 0.26% engagement rate of shorter 10–20-minute streams.

This insight suggests that longer live sessions succeed at keeping audiences more engrossed while driving greater engagement.

(Reference: coolest-gadgets.com)

Live events have become the top content streamed on Facebook Live lately, accounting for 76% of it.

The majority of live events were Q&A interviews and conference panels, making 23% of the content, followed by press events at 22%, breaking news at 20%, and behind-the-scenes at 15%.

Others include product demonstrations at 12% and how-tos at 10%.

About 26% of U.S. adults preferred Facebook Live to live-stream shopping. In 2022, 55% of retailers in the U.S. held live shopping events on Facebook.

Valued at USD 32 billion in 2023, the U.S. live-stream shopping market is expected to nearly double and reach USD 68 billion in 2026.

About 40% of American shoppers have paid attention to the idea of live commerce, with clothing at 43% being the top purchase category, followed by skincare at 32% and accessories at 31%.

Facebook Live Partnerships And Celebrity Collaborations

Facebook has been partnering with almost 140 prominent media companies, brands, and celebrities worth over US$50 million collectively to power Facebook Live. According to WSJ data, Facebook Live statistics state that the list of highly paid companies and celebrities includes:

BuzzFeed – US$3.1M

New York Times – US$3M

CNN – US$2.5M

HuffingtonPost – US$1.6M

NowThisMedia – US$1.5M

NPR – US$1.2M

Vox Media – US$1.2M

Hearst – US$1.2M

Vice Media Inc. – US$1.0M

TasteMade Inc. – US$1.0M

Real Madrid – US$0.9M

Al Jazeera – US$0.9 M

Mashable – US$0.7M

Kevin Hart – US$0.6M

Russell Wilson – US$0.2M

Michael Phelps – US$0.2M

Gordon Ramsay – US$0.2M

Facebook Live Monetization

Facebook monetisation options are there to help influencers, brands, and individuals trying to make money from live videos. However, this comes with strict rules and requirements.

To apply, the creator has to go into Creator Studio, select the monetisation option, and the page(s) they want to monetise.

To be eligible, the creator must maintain a professional account, as private accounts do not qualify.

Additionally, monetization is only supported in certain countries, and moving to an unsupported location will cause a revocation of your services.

Content placement that follows Facebook’s community guidelines is supported, but sexual content or hate speech, violent behaviour, and others will be grounds for banning an account with possible legal prosecution.

The creators are required to fulfil certain performance criteria, which include, during the past 60 days, 600,000 minutes of videos beginning from the live one, on-demand video, or even from pre-uploaded videos, vis-à-vis live.

For a company, the Facebook Page must hence have at least 10,000 followers for monetized live video streaming to be held on-stream.

Conclusion

Facebook Live Statistics: Despite its gradual decline in usage from the days of its glory, Facebook Live remains one of the most powerful engagement tools social media has to offer. It is a platform whereby different brands attain real-time interactions and engagement for their videos, resulting in high commenting, sharing, and watch times compared to normal videos. The integration of shopping options, association with top brands and celebrities, and monetization options further affirm Facebook’s lead in transforming Live into a true ecosystem.

Nonetheless, competition from YouTube and others continues; hence, Facebook Live shall forever be one of the marketers’ choices and the creators’ and businesses’ option to forge a deeper connection with their audience.

FAQ . Why is Facebook Live important for businesses and creators? Facebook Live is used by brands and creators to interact in real-time with their audience. Viewers stay three times longer on live streams compared to normal videos, and product demo live streams, along with live shopping events, exhibit the highest engagement and conversion rates. How popular is Facebook Live compared to other streaming platforms? With just about 17% of live-streaming traffic coming its way, Facebook is slightly ahead of YouTube at 16% and far outpacing Snapchat, Twitter, or Younow. Despite the drop in total hours, it remains one of the top platforms in the world for live engagement. Can creators monetise Facebook Live videos? Yes, but one must be eligible and meet different requirements, such as 600,000 minutes of video watched in 60 days and 10,000 followers for business pages, with stringent adherence to Facebook’s community standards. Both individual and brand creators may apply through the Creator Studio. What kind of content gets the most views on Facebook Live? Top live streams include Q&A interviews, press events, breaking news, and behind-the-scenes videos. Long-duration product demos and how-to tutorials (roughly one-hour duration) are most engaging. What lies ahead for Facebook Live? Facebook continues to develop Live with Live Shopping, Audio Rooms, pay-per-view streams, and further monetization possibilities for creators. Although streaming hours have been dropping in number, these advances demonstrate Meta’s intense interest in placing Live as a key tool in business, entertainment, and community interaction.

