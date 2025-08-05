Introduction

Instagram started in 2010 and has become one of the most used social media apps in the world, as the platform is mainly used for sharing photos and videos. Today, over 2 billion people use Instagram every month. People use it for many reasons, for sharing personal moments, while others use it for business and promotions.

Its users include all age groups, influencers, content creators, small businesses, and big brands. With new features like Reels, Stories, and shopping options, Instagram keeps changing to stay interesting and popular in the digital world.

Instagram has around 2.0 billion monthly active users (MAU) as of early 2025.

as of early 2025. The platform saw over 500 million daily active users (DAU) globally in 2025.

globally in 2025. Instagram’s advertising reach extended to approximately 1.74 billion users in January 2025, reflecting those marketers who would target.

in January 2025, reflecting those marketers who would target. From January 2024 to January 2025, Instagram’s potential ad reach increased by about 90.8 million users , a +5.5 percent growth.

, a growth. Among countries, India leads with roughly 414 million Instagram users , followed by the United States with 172 million , Brazil with 141 million , Indonesia with 103 million , and Turkey with 58.5 million .

with roughly , followed by the , , , and . Instagram ranks as the third most popular social media platform worldwide, surpassed only by Facebook and YouTube, based on global MAU.

How Many Users are on Instagram?

(Reference: statista.com)

The above graph estimates that by the end of 2025, there will be 1.44 billion monthly active users on Instagram, which would account for 31.2% of global internet users.

Globally, the number of Instagram users in previous years is represented as 2024 (1.4 billion), 2023 (1.35 billion), 2022 (1.28 billion), 2021 (1.21 billion), and 2020 (1.04 billion).

Statista’s report further stated that in February 2025, the total monthly active users of Instagram were 2 billion.

Sprout Social’s 2024 report shows that 61% of social media users use Instagram to discover new products.

According to their Social Media Content Strategy Report, about 69% of users say they find the most interesting brand content on Instagram.

44% of people wish brands posted more often on the platform, while 50% of Instagram users engage with brands directly.

What is the User Demographic Analysis of Instagram?

(Reference: statista.com)

As of April 2025, almost 31.6% of global Instagram users were aged between 25 and 34 years, and 29.5% of users were aged between 18 and 24 years.

Furthermore, other users’ shares are followed by 35 to 44 years (16.3%), 45 to 54 years (9%), 55 to 64 years (4.9%), and 65+ years (3.2%).

As mentioned on Sproutsocial.com, as of 2024, almost 84% of social users had an Instagram profile.

In the same period, Instagram accounted for the highest usage share among Gen Z and Millennials, resulting in 91% and 86%, respectively.

Followed by GenX with a share of 78%, while Baby Boomers with 64%.

Age group (years) Male users Female user 25 to 34 17.1% 14.6% 18 to 24 16.8% 13.4% 35 to 44 7.7% 8.1% 13 to 17 4.9% 4% 45 to 54 3.5% 4.3% 55 to 64 1.5% 2.2% 65+ 0.9% 1.2%

Instagram User Demographics Statistics in the United States

According to Pew Research analysis in 2024, Instagram was most used by young adults in the U.S., with 76% of users aged 18 to 29.

Followed by 66% of those aged 30 to 49, 36% of users aged 50 to 64, and 19% of adults over 65.

When looking at usage by ethnicity, the platform was widely used across all major groups.

Asian Americans had the highest usage rate at 62%, followed by Hispanic users at 59%, Black users at 52%, and White users at 45%.

Based on gender analysis, men and female Instagram users were 44% and 55%.

Besides, 58% of Instagram users earned above USD 100,000+.

Other users’ shares and their household incomes are followed by 54% (USD 70,000 to 99,999), 47% (USD 30,000 to 69,999), and 41% (less than USD 30,000).

Instagram users share based on educational qualification are college graduates (57%), some college students (51%), and high school or less (41%).

Based on the community, Instagram users in the United States remained highest in suburban areas, with a share of 54%, followed by urban (51%), and rural (39%).

Which Country has the Highest Number of Instagram Users?

The above graph depicts that in 2025, India had the highest number of Instagram users, with approximately 413.85 million users.

The United States follows with 171.7 million, while Brazil ranks third with 140.7 million users.

Indonesia also shows a strong presence with 103.4 million users.

Other countries with large Instagram user bases include Turkey (58.45 million), Japan (57.45 million), Mexico (48.75 million), the United Kingdom (33.4 million), Germany (31.25 million), and Argentina (28.9 million).

What is the Instagram User Analysis in Different Regions?

(Source: squarespace-cdn.com)

Region Number of users (million) Global share Northern America 192 11% Central America 62.6 3.6% Caribbean 9.75 0.6% Southern America 237 13.6% Western Europe 78 4.5% Northern Europe 51.3 2.9% Southern Europe 72.6 4.2% Eastern Europe 43.1 2.5% Northern Africa 50.9 2.9% Western Africa 16.2 0.9% Middle Africa 2.77 0.2% Eastern Africa 13.2 0.8% Southern Africa 8.18 0.5% Western Asia 133 7.6% Central Asia 29.3 1.7% Southern Asia 448 25.7% South-Eastern Asia 177 10.2% Eastern Asia 101 5.8% Oceania 17.5 1%

What is the Average Time Spent by Instagram Users Per Day?

Based on Backlinko’s report, Instagram users spend about 32.4 minutes a day and around 16 hours per month using the app.

In the United States, adults aged 18 and above spend about 33.1 minutes daily on Instagram.

The table below shows U.S. users’ spending on Instagram each day by age group:

Age group (years) Time Spent (minutes) 18 to 24 53 25 to 34 37 35 to 44 28 45 to 54 27 55 to 64 26 65+ 20

What is the Best Time to Post?

(Source: backlinko.com)

At the end of 2024, Instagram users’ best time to post was between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm.

The best times to post on Instagram during weekdays are Monday from 11 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, from Tuesday to Wednesday, you are between 10 am and 1 pm.

On Thursday to Sunday, mornings work best, post from 9 am to 11 am.

How Much Time do Instagram Users Spend?

Soak report analysis states that Turkey users use Instagram the most, spending about 32 hours and 41 minutes each month.

Brazil comes next with 22 hours, followed by Argentina, where users spend around 21 hours every month.

Country Hour: Month India 19:50 Portugal 17:19 Indonesia 16:10 Italy 15:09 Spain 15:01 Czechia 14:45 Greece 13:31 Canada 12:33 Austria 12:03 France 12:01 Hong Kong 11:57 New Zealand 11:47 Australia 11:46 Saudi Arabia 11:18 Croatia 11:17 Ireland 11:07 Germany 10:26 Singapore 10:23 Mexico 10:02 Israel 10:01 Belgium 9:47 UK 9:40 Egypt 9:39 South Korea 9:26 Colombia 9:15 Bulgaria 9:15 South Africa 9:11 Japan 9:06 Poland 9:00 Thailand 8:52 Norway 8:42 Hungary 8:40 Sweden 8:14 Malaysia 8:11 Denmark 8:06 Netherlands 8:02 Russia 7:54 Romania 7:45 Switzerland 7:39 Vietnam 2:16 Philippines 3:41

What is the Average Number of Followers Users have on Instagram?

As of 2025, the largest segment is users who have between 1,000 and 10,000 followers, with 49.9%, while more than 26.4% of Instagram followers have less than 1,000 followers globally.

A further 15.2% of users have 10,000 to 50,000 followers, followed by 3.2% (50,000 to 100,000), 3.9% (100,000 and 500,000), and 0.62% (500,000 and 1,000,000).

Finally, users above 1 million followers represent only 0.76% of total Instagram users.

Who are the Most Followed Instagram Users in 2025?

Instagram users name Number of followers (millions) Instagram (Official account) 684 Cristiano Ronaldo 626 Lionel Messi 504 Selena Gomez 423 Kylie Jenner 395 Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson 394 Ariana Grande 376 Kim Kardashian 359 Beyonce 313 Khloe Kardashian 305 Nike 302 Justin Bieber 295 Kendall Jenner 290 Taylor Swift 283 National Geographic 280 Virat Kohli 270 Jennifer Lopez 249 Nicki Minaj 227 Neymar 227 Kourtney Kardashian 220

Instagram’s Website Visitor Statistics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of June 2025, Instagram.com received approximately 6.3 billion visits, marking a 2.43% drop compared to the previous month, according to Similarweb.

Meanwhile, users spent an average of 8 minutes and 32 seconds per visit, viewing about 13.2 pages.

The platform had a bounce rate of 33.24%.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In the same period, the total number of Instagram’s website users aged 25 to 34 years accounted for the highest share, at 29.07%, followed by those aged 18 to 24 years at 23.31%.

Furthermore, the age distribution of other users is as follows: 35 to 44 years (18.44%), 45 to 54 years (13.48%), 55 to 64 years (9.64%), and 65+ years (6.06%).

Male and female website visitors accounted for 56.19% and 43.81% of the share.

By Country

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In June 2025, the United States had the largest share of traffic on Instagram.com, with 19.81%, a decrease of 2.03% from last month.

The next top five countries by website traffic share were: Brazil: 9.69% (-3%), India: 5.6% (-5.72%), the United Kingdom: 3.42% (-2.85%), and Canada: 3.2% (-1.9%).

The remaining countries accounted for 58.27% of Instagram’s website traffic.

Instagram Influencer’s Age Group Statistics

(Reference: sproutsocial.com)

The above pie chart states that around 39.12% of Instagram influencers are aged between 25 and 34 years, followed by 33.29% aged between 18 and 24 years.

Furthermore, other influencers shared by age group are followed by 20.73% (35 to 44 years), 5.15% (45 to 54 years), 1.32% (55 to 64 years), and 0.40% (65+ years).

Engagement Rates for Instagram Influencer Posts by Type

(Reference: sproutsocial.com)

In 2024, Reels had the highest engagement rate at 2.08%, followed by carousel posts at 1.70%, photo posts at 1.17%, and text posts at 0.42%.

Reels did better than the average influencer engagement rate of 1.8%, but text posts didn’t do as well.

Conclusion

After completing the article, it can be concluded that in 2025, Instagram will continue to be one of the most used social media platforms in the world. People across all ages, industries, and countries use it to share photos, videos, Reels, and Stories. It is popular not only for personal use but also for business promotion.

Countries such as India, the United States, and Brazil have the highest number of users. Young adults continue to be the most active on the app. With new features, strong user involvement, and high interaction levels, Instagram keeps playing a major role in how people create, share, and connect online.

