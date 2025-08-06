How Many Users Does Reddit Have? (2025)

Introduction

How Many Users Does Reddit Have?: Reddit is a popular website where people from around the world share and talk about different topics. It started in 2005 and works like a group of online forums. Users, called Redditors, join small groups known as subreddits to post content, ask questions, and vote on what they like. These votes help the best posts get seen by more people.

On Reddit, people talk about all kinds of different topics, give each other advice, and share what’s new or trending. It has millions of users and is known for real, open conversations.

Reddit has 110.4 million daily active users (DAU) worldwide as of Q2 2025, reflecting its all‑time high and strong user engagement.

Reddit drew approximately 416.4 million weekly active unique users (WAU) in Q2 2025, up significantly year‑over‑year.

Approximately 49.3 million daily active users were logged‑in accounts in Q2 2025, making up about 44.7% of all daily visitors.

Around 50.3 million of Reddit's daily active users are based in the United States, representing 45.6% of global daily traffic in Q2 2025.

Monthly active users (MAU) are estimated at around 1.2 billion, based on industry estimates from Statista for 2024–2025.

Reddit had 108 million daily active users in Q1 2025, marking a gain of nearly 7 million since the previous quarter.

In Q1 2025, Reddit reported more than 400 million weekly active logged‑in visitors, up 31% year‑over‑year, suggesting many users visit without logging in.

How Many Users Does Reddit Have?

As of March 2024, the Backlinko report states that there are more than 365.4 million weekly active users on Reddit, up from 342.3 million (Q2) and 306.2 million (Q1).

Meanwhile, in Q3 2024, around 97.2 million daily active users increased from 91.2 million (Q2) and 82.7 million (Q1).

(Reference: buttercms.com)

The above graphical analysis shows that by 2025, there will be around 514.66 million Reddit users, up by 10.12 million from 2024.

In the coming years, the number of Reddit users is going to be 2026: 523 million (+8.34 million), 2027: 530.17 million (+7.17 million), and 2028: 556.59 million (+26.42 million).

The platform has over 100,000 active communities where people share and discuss different topics.

What Is The Average Number of Daily Active Users (DAU) On Reddit?

(Reference: statista.com)

The above graphical analysis states that the average number of daily active users (DAU) of Reddit in Q1 of 2025 was logged-in (48.7 million) and logged-out (59.4 million).

In 2024, the quarterly DAU on Reddit based on online status is mentioned below:

Quarters Logged-in

(million) Logged-out

(million) Q1 39.6 43.1 Q2 42 49.2 Q3 44.1 53.1 Q4 46.1 55.6

How Are Reddit’s Monthly Users Segmented?

By late 2025, about 1.36 billion people are likely to use Reddit each month, which is an increase of 1.212 billion compared to 2024.

In January 2025, Reddit had 1.1 billion monthly users, growing from 864.6 million in January 2024.

As of 2024, other monthly active users of Reddit are elaborated in the table below:

Months Users November 1 billion September 972.4 million July 915.9 million May 893.5 million March 857.1 million

What is The Demographic Analysis of Reddit Users?

Exploding Topics shows that most Reddit users are between 25 and 34 years old, making up a total user share of 23.09%.

Meanwhile, people aged 35 to 44 accounted for 19.34% of users.

Furthermore, the proportion of other Reddit users by age group is stated in the table below:

Age Group

(Years) User share 45 to 54 17.68% 18 to 24 14.88% 55 to 64 13.06% 65+ 11.88%

In 2025, male and female Reddit users secured a share of 59.8% and 30.2%.

Moreover, other non-released genders accounted for a share of 10%.

(Reference: buttercms.com)

The above image depicts that in the U.S., about 44% of Reddit users are aged between 18 and 29, while 31% are between 30 and 49.

Around 11% of users fall in the 50 to 64 age group, and only 3% are 65 or older.

How Many Daily Reddit Users Are There In different Regions?

According to Backlinko’s report in Q3 2024, about 49.59% of Reddit’s daily users belong to the United States, resulting in 48.2 million people.

About 49 million people use Reddit daily outside the US, making up 50.41% of its active users.

Other daily users are stated in the table below:

Date U.S. users

(million) Rest of the world Users

(million) Q2 2024 45.5 45.7 Q1 2024 41.5 41.2

Which Country Has The Highest Reddit Users?

(Reference: backlinko.com)

As of 2025, about 394 million people from the U.S. visited Reddit, making up 35.82% of its total monthly visitors.

In the same period, India had about 64.1 million users, while the United Kingdom had 53.9 million and Canada had 40.8 million.

Brazil has around 34.9 million Reddit users, followed by Germany (34.4 million), Australia (25.3 million), both Italy and France( 20.6 million each), and the Philippines 18.3 million).

What is the Educational And Income Analysis of Reddit Users?

A survey by Digital Web Solutions found that 38% of adult Reddit users who get their news from the platform have a college degree.

In comparison, only 28% of all adults in the United States have completed college.

(Reference: digitalwebsolutions.com)

The chart shows how Reddit users earn more than USD 75,000 a year, making it the most common income group on the platform.

Following this, 20% of users have an income between USD 50,000 and USD 75,000, while 17% fall into the USD 30,000 to USD 50,000 range.

The smallest group includes less than USD 30,000 annually, accounting for just 10% of Reddit’s user base.

What is Reddit’s Website Visitor Analysis?

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Reddit received a total of 3.8 billion visits last month, showing a slight increase of 0.27% compared to the previous month.

The average user spent around six minutes on the site per visit, browsing approximately 4.84 pages.

The platform also recorded a bounce rate of 43.25%, indicating that over 40% of visitors left the site after viewing just one page.

Which Countries Have The Highest Website Visitors To reddit.com?

(Reference: similarweb.com)

As of June 2025, around 49.75% of Reddit users are from the United States, up from 1.28% last month.

In contrast, the United Kingdom follows with 7.01% (-2.96%), then Canada at 6.42% (-2.69%), Australia at 3.75% (+2.72%), and Germany at 3.01% (+2.75%).

The remaining 30.05% of users come from other countries around the world.

What are the Website Traffic Demographics for reddit.com?

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In the same period, Reddit.com’s gender wise visitors accounted for 63.26% male and 36.74% female.

The largest age group is 25 to 34, making up 31.26% of total visitors, followed closely by users aged 18 to 24, who accounted for 30.3%.

Together, these two groups represent over 60% of Reddit’s audience.

Users aged 35 to 44 make up 16.17% of the traffic, while those between 45 and 54 contribute 10.78%.

The platform sees fewer visitors from older age brackets, with 6.98% aged 55 to 64 and just 4.51% aged 65 and above.

Who are The Most Popular Members of Subreddits?

As of 2024, the top-most popular subreddits on Reddit in terms of members were r/funny (66 million), r/AskReddit (50.7 million), r/gaming (45.1 million), and r/worldnews (43.7 million).

Meanwhile, the total members of the r/today-island subreddit is 39.3 million, and r/aww is close behind with 37.4 million.

r/Music gathers 35.9 million, and other members in different subreddits are r/memes (35.2 million), r/movies (934.2 million), and r/Showerthought (33.7 million members).

What is The Average Revenue Earned By Reddit Users?

As per Investing.com, in the second quarter of 2025, Reddit’s average revenue per user (ARPU) reached USD 4.53, which is a 47% increase from last year.

Meanwhile, Barron’s reported that Reddit’s ARPU in 2024 was around USD 4.21, with a rise of 23% from last year.

Previous year analyses are stated below:

Year ARPU (USD) 2023 1.02 2022 0.6 2021 0.46 2020 0.32

A report published by Demand Sage states that the premium subscribers of Reddit were around 555,910.

Meanwhile, Reddit’s subscriber count in the last few years was 2023 (530,590), 2022 (473,685), 2021 (344,292), 2020 (247,680), 2019 (172,000), and 2018 (132,308).

What Were Reddit Premium’s Annual Subscription Revenues Worldwide?

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2024, total revenue accounted for by Reddit from premium subscriptions was USD 27.79 million.

It is estimated to reach up to USD 32.07 million in 2025, followed by USD 36.48 million by the end of 2026.

Previously, the annual subscription revenues of Reddit were 2023 (USD 26.52 million), 2022 (USD 23.68 million), 2021 (USD 17.21 million), 2020 (USD 12.38 million), 2019 (USD 8.6 million), and 2018 (USD 6.61 million).

How Much Time Does A Reddit User Spend?

According to eMarketer, logged-in Reddit users spend about 20 minutes each day on the platform.

In the U.S., adult users spend even more time, around 31 minutes daily in 2025, up from 28 minutes in 2023, showing an 11% rise.

Digital Web Solution adds that each visit lasts about 7 minutes and 37 seconds, or roughly 18 minutes per session.

Long-time users are even more active than those with accounts older than 5 years, spending up to 35 minutes, and over 7 years, around 45 minutes daily.

What Do Users Mainly Search for On Reddit?

In recent times, many people still look up the “Reddit AMA schedule,” making it one of the most searched topics. Interest in “Reddit meme stocks” has grown by 120% compared to last year.

As mentioned in the Croplink report, around 10% of all tech review searches on Google now include the word “Reddit.”

When it comes to entertainment, phrases like “Best movies Reddit” and “Best books Reddit” are among the top searches.

After Reddit changed its ad policies in 2024, there was a sharp rise in searches for “Reddit no ads.”

Also, more people are comparing platforms, with “Reddit vs Twitter” searches increasing by 50% in 2025.

Job-related content is also gaining traction, as “Reddit job search” has become a leading professional query, and job-focused subreddits have seen a 40% rise in activity.

Why Are People Using Reddit?

(Reference: thrivemyway.com)

Most people use Reddit mainly for fun, with 72% saying entertainment is their top reason. Getting news is also a big reason, chosen by 42% of users.

Some, about 17%, go on Reddit to keep up with content from specific brands or companies.

Around 12% said they used the platform to learn more about COVID-19.

A smaller group, about 8%, uses Reddit to make professional connections, and only 5% said they use it to stay in touch with friends or family, like other social media platforms.

Conclusion

Reddit is growing fast and becoming more popular all over the world. Every day, millions of people use it to join different communities, post content, and find new and interesting things. Many Reddit users have been using Reddit for a long time and are spending more time on the platform as they enjoy different types of discussions.

As Reddit keeps itself updated by adding new features and making the site better, more people are expected to join in the coming years. This constant growth shows that Reddit is turning into an important place for online talks, sharing news, and connecting with others who have similar interests.

