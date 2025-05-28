NordVPN Or ExpressVPN Statistics – Which One Works Better? (2025)

Introduction

NordVPN or ExpressVPN Statistics: The global VPN market grew significantly in 2024, as users began to be more worried about online privacy, data security, and unobstructed internet access. Among the many companies, NordVPN and ExpressVPN have become the two most dominant players with their big user base and technology prowess.

This article takes you through 2024 NordVPN or ExpressVPN statistics and market insights, alongside a separate study for comparison based on user type, market share, technological innovations, and so forth.

NordVPN is more affordable for long-term plans. A 2-year plan costs US$3.39/month compared to ExpressVPN’s US$4.99/month .

compared to ExpressVPN’s . NordVPN provides up to 10 devices connected at once, compared to 8 for ExpressVPN.

for ExpressVPN. The global VPN market is a high-growth market, valued at US$25.41 billion in 2019, US$44.6 billion in 2022, and is expected to cross US$75 billion by 2027.

in 2019, in 2022, and is expected to cross by 2027. Cisco, with AnyConnect and Cisco VPN, commands over 54% combined market share in the VPN space.

combined market share in the VPN space. Generally, NordVPN is cheaper than ExpressVPN when it comes to long-term subscriptions, with extra discounts and bonus months sometimes included.

Monthly pricing is approximately equal; ExpressVPN costs US$12.95 monthly, and NordVPN costs US$12.99 but has better discounted rates for extended plans.

monthly, and NordVPN costs but has better discounted rates for extended plans. Comparing mobile earnings between the two disclosures, NordVPN is moving ahead of ExpressVPN. Nord made US$13.3 million in 2023 Q1 and US$14 million in 2023 Q2 revenues; ExpressVPN made US$9.5 million in Q1 and fell in Q2.

in 2023 Q1 and in 2023 Q2 revenues; ExpressVPN made in Q1 and fell in Q2. Respecting your opinions, this VPN has been rated 9.5/10 for value on multi-year plans, and bonus features like encrypted storage and ID Theft Protection.

Speed tests across countries show NordVPN to be a bit faster overall, having an average global speed of 39.16 Mbps against 38.42 Mbps for ExpressVPN.

Key Difference Between NordVPN And ExpressVPN

Feature NordVPN ExpressVPN Overall Quality High-quality VPN known for strong security, fast performance, and reliable streaming access High-quality VPN are also known for strong security, fast performance, and excellent streaming support Pricing More affordable, especially with long-term plans. 2-year plan costs US$3.39/month Slightly more expensive. 2-year plan starts at US$4.99/month Renewal Pricing Higher than initial promotional rates Also has higher renewal pricing Speed Slightly faster. Internal tests show it’s the fastest VPN currently available Very fast as well, still ranks among the top performers Server Network 7,700+ servers in 118 countries, offering wide IP and server options Server count not disclosed, but operates in 105 countries Simultaneous Device Connections Allows up to 10 devices to be connected at once Allows up to 8 devices to be connected at once Unique Features Includes Double VPN, Meshnet, and Threat Protection Pro Includes MediaStreamer, Threat Manager, and Keys (password manager) Privacy & Security Policies Based in a privacy-friendly jurisdiction, independently audited to verify no-logs policy Also based in a privacy-friendly jurisdiction, independently audited for transparency and no-logs compliance.

VPN Market Size

(Reference: demandsage.com)

The above figure regarding NordVPN or ExpressVPN statistics by Demandsage indeed shows how the VPN industry has gained huge momentum over the years. In 2019, the global VPN market would bring in revenues of US$25.41 billion.

Thereafter, this amount had risen to US$44.6 billion by 2022, marking an increase of about 75.5% in three years.

The market is forecast to keep growing, with forecasts estimating that the market will be worth US$75.59 billion by 2027 and US$77.1 billion by 2026.

This continuously rising trend is driving the demand for VPN services, occasioned by the increased awareness about cybersecurity, the need for remote work, and accessing restricted content.

In terms of market leadership, Cisco AnyConnect stands as the leading solution in the VPN industry with a market share of 28.6%.

Another Cisco VPN, which ostensibly is a solution offered by Cisco as well, also holds a major market portion at 25.51%.

Hence, if the shares of its two leading solutions were summed up, Cisco would hold more than 54% of the worldwide VPN market. Juniper VPN ranks third with 10.62%, followed by Citrix Gateway at 8.1%. OpenVPN, an open-source protocol popular with the public, claims 5.31%.

The remaining 21.86% is split amongst other VPN providers and technologies.

Such a division denotes a market dominated by very few key enterprise-level contractors with Cisco at the forefront, while scattered smaller or niche providers constitute the remainder.

NordVPN Or ExpressVPN Price Comparison

Plan NordVPN Plus ExpressVPN 1-month plan $12.99/month $12.95/month 1-year plan $4.99/month $6.67/month + 3 months free (~$5.00/month effective) 2-year plan $3.39/month $4.99/month + 4 months free (~$4.16/month effective) Current deal Get 76% OFF NordVPN + free eSIM data Now up to 61% OFF ExpressVPN + 4 months FREE

(Source: cybernews.com)

According to NordVPN or ExpressVPN statistics by Cybernews, NordVPN is commonly considered less expensive compared to ExpressVPN, particularly in the long term.

For instance, NordVPN’s two-year plan, at US$3.39 per month, goes against ExpressVPN’s two-year rate of US$4.99 per month. Even for one-year plans, NordVPN is the cheaper alternative at US$4.99 per month, while ExpressVPN charges US$6.67 per month for the same duration.

Nevertheless, it’s worth stating that neither of the two will be undercut readily, such as Surfshark, which charges just US$1.99 for its two-year Starter plan.

Despite the price difference, both NordVPN and ExpressVPN are very well recognised in the VPN business. ExpressVPN serves as a great general online security solution, while NordVPN is often picked for users who seek greater privacy and security features.

Real savings are made with a longer-term subscription. NordVPN’s yearly plan already undercuts ExpressVPN, and its two-year plan is the better value even before promotional discounts.

Both VPNs usually run promotions on their longest-term plans that include extra free months, repositioning the monthly cost even lower.

NordVPN Is Bigger VPN

(Source: appfigures.com)

According to NordVPN or ExpressVPN statistics by Appfigures, in the first quarter of 2018, NordVPN’s mobile app, then only four years old, had a net revenue of US$950,000.

That was just a snapshot. By Q1 of 2019, Nord’s share of the market had more than tripled to US$3.2 million, and this had surged even further to reach US$5.3 million by 2021.

This strong upward trend speaks to the increasing consumer demand for quality, integrity, and security in VPN services, and being a significant competitor, ExpressVPN witnessed the same growth, but its acceleration in revenues came later.

By Q1 2021, ExpressVPN reached US$3.4 million in net revenue, pointing to a sharp rise in consumer adoption and app monetisation.

Fast forward to 2023, and the companies are at new highs. ExpressVPN earned US$9.5 million in revenue in Q1 2023, followed by a tiny dip in Q2, while NordVPN took a brighter leap, gathering US$13.3 million in Q1 and rising further to US$14 million in Q2, thereby showing a stronger momentum for growth, as opposed to leading the market.

One thing that really puts NordVPN Mobile ahead is the enormous expense of Apple Search Ads (ASA). NordVPN runs ASA campaigns in over 20 countries to boost app profile and user acquisition.

Curiously, even though the U.S. is generally considered the biggest market for such ads, the data shows the app is most frequently appearing in the U.K.

NordVPN or ExpressVPN statistics reveal that the United States is fifth in rank behind Japan, Australia, and another unnamed region, a telling sign of the diverse global interest in VPN services.

This does not necessarily mean that NordVPN has less money to spend on ASA in the U.S. Rather, it points to the American ad market being more competitive and impressions hence being more expensive.

Consequently, although appearing less often with, say, ads in the U.S., the American market could still absorb quite a bit of NordVPN’s ASA budget. This, in turn, very much affirms the thriving demand for mobile digital privacy solutions represented by the revenue trajectories of both NordVPN and ExpressVPN.

With stiffening competition and the opening up of new markets, these companies continue to innovate, not just in features and infrastructure but also in marketing strategies that give them a global footprint.

NordVPN Or ExpressVPN Value For Money

(Reference: comparitech.com)

NordVPN or ExpressVPN statistics given by Compritech show that NordVPN obtained a higher valuation, 9.5 out of 10, beating ExpressVPN in a few important areas.

One of the larger advantages that NordVPN enjoys is that of a low minimum price, which it is afforded as a result of longer subscription plans being offered, whereby much dispensation of price on a monthly basis is derived.

NordVPN also has up to 10 simultaneous device connections to accommodate situations where the user has multiple gadgets or is likely to be a family, whereas ExpressVPN only goes up to eight.

The other difference is that NordVPN offers enhanced subscriptions that come at somewhat higher prices but also provide additional features such as a password manager, encrypted file storage, and identity theft insurance, so they carry greater value for users opting for these upgrades who want additional protection and ease of use.

Despite these differences, there are many similarities that these two VPN providers share. Both get about US$13 for a single month of coverage and come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The tests revealed that one could easily cancel through live chat and get a full refund from both, with no explanation needed. Therefore, they prove to be low-risk options worth a try.

NordVPN And ExpressVPN Average Speed

Average download speed (Mbps) NordVPN ExpressVPN UK 45.74 46.12 USA 42.09 40.76 Australia 40.05 37.07 South Africa 35.99 34.33 Japan 34.15 34.74 Hong Kong 36.74 31.07 Spain 43.82 41.99 Canada 38.32 38.24 Brazil 34.81 37.41 Norway 45.77 45.18 South Korea 25.88 22.2 Poland 45.85 46.19 Italy 39.87 44.15 Overall average speed 39.16 38.42

(Source: comparitech.com)

The download speeds comparison between NordVPN and ExpressVPN in various countries shows that both services provide fairly competitive performance, with minor differences in multiple places.

In the UK, ExpressVPN took a gallant lead at 46.12 Mbps against Nord’s 45.74 Mbps.

On the other hand, Nord was the speedster in the USA with 42.09 Mbps, while ExpressVPN lagged behind with 40.76 Mbps.

Much the same trend followed in Australia, with NordVPN at 40.05 Mbps and ExpressVPN behind at 37.07 Mbps.

NordVPN came out better also in South Africa with 35.99 Mbps against 34.33 Mbps.

In Japan, ExpressVPN had a slight advantage of 34.74 Mbps as compared to NordVPN’s 34.15 Mbps.

In Hong Kong, NordVPN outpaced ExpressVPN to a greater extent, with 36.74 Mbps over 31.07 Mbps. Spain gave NordVPN a lead of 43.82 Mbps, with ExpressVPN clocking 41.99 Mbps.

Both VPNs were practically on par in Canada, with NordVPN recording 38.32 Mbps while ExpressVPN trailed close behind at 38.24 Mbps.

Brazil was among the few countries where ExpressVPN took the lead, registering 37.41 Mbps against NordVPN’s 34.81 Mbps.

In Norway, NordVPN again seemed to have a marginal advantage with its 45.77 Mbps over ExpressVPN at 45.18 Mbps.

South Korea had noticeably lower speeds overall, at 25.88 Mbps by NordVPN and 22.2 Mbps by ExpressVPN.

Poland showed Express slightly ahead at 46.19 Mbps versus 45.85 Mbps by Nord. In Italy, once more, ExpressVPN took the lead while recording a speed of 44.15 Mbps over 39.87 of NordVPN.

When calculated over country averages, NordVPN obtained a 39.16 Mbps average speed, just slightly faster than ExpressVPN, closing in at 38.42 Mbps.

The NordVPN or ExpressVPN statistics data suggest that, depending on the region, NordVPN tends to be just ever so slightly faster across the globe.

Conclusion

By 2024, NordVPN and ExpressVPN statistics will be locked in their respective corners as premier VPNs, each with its perks. NordVPN holds a larger user base and more mobile app installations, indicating worldwide popularity. NordVPN brings in the NordWhisper protocol, showing its dedication toward breaking down internet censorship and restrictions.

On the other side of the fence, ExpressVPN is focused on maximising performance and security in protection through TrustedServer technology and connection speeds through Lightway protocol. So, it will all boil down to the user, depending on whether they want broader server access, speed, or hefty privacy features.

