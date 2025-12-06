TikTok Advertising Statistics By Revenue, Country and Facts (2025)

Introduction

TikTok Advertising Statistics: With its recent advancements and developments, TikTok is no longer merely a platform for dancing videos; it is now an influencer and creator-driven global commercial titan where attention and creativity are the main currencies. By 2025, the app is expected to generate substantial revenue from advertisers, having become a high-ranking channel for brand love, engagement, and even sales.

TikTok is a top-tier channel with measurable economics: billions in ad revenue, hundreds of millions of daily viewers, and ad costs that can be cheaper and more effective than legacy social platforms — when you get the creative and targeting right. This article presents TikTok advertising statistics and trends.

TikTok’s global advertising revenue grew from USD 3.88 billion in 2021 to USD 9.9 billion in 2022, climbed further to USD 13.2 billion in 2023, and reached USD 17.2 billion in 2024, with revenue expected to approach USD 22 billion in 2025.

in 2021 to in 2022, climbed further to in 2023, and reached in 2024, with revenue expected to approach in 2025. The United States represents TikTok’s largest audience, with 135.79 million users recorded in February 2025, followed by Indonesia with 107.7 million users and Brazil with 91.75 million users.

users recorded in February 2025, followed by with users and with users. The worldwide user base was estimated at 656 million in 2021 and projected to reach nearly 755 million in 2022, as downloads increased again late in 2021.

in 2021 and projected to reach nearly in 2022, as downloads increased again late in 2021. TikTok’s potential advertising reach has been expanding at roughly 2% each year, and the platform has added 31.2 million new users eligible for ad targeting, with the overall ad reach expected to reach 1.2 billion by January 2025.

each year, and the platform has added new users eligible for ad targeting, with the overall ad reach expected to reach by January 2025. Between October 2024 and January 2025, TikTok’s advertising reach declined by 96.1 million users, representing a 5.7% decline during that quarter.

users, representing a decline during that quarter. Tech and electronics brands spend the most on TikTok advertising, allocating USD 2,004 million , while cosmetics companies invest about USD 1,765 million, and fashion brands contribute nearly USD 1,705 million .

, while cosmetics companies invest about and fashion brands contribute nearly . TikTok provides strong returns for marketers, generating USD 2 in value for every dollar invested, and 61% of users show higher intent to purchase from brands promoted on the platform.

in value for every dollar invested, and of users show higher intent to purchase from brands promoted on the platform. The platform records a 0.84% click-through rate, which performs better than the average CTR observed on Facebook and Instagram.

click-through rate, which performs better than the average CTR observed on Facebook and Instagram. Around 50.1% of marketers believe TikTok delivers the most effective results for influencer marketing compared with other platforms.

of marketers believe TikTok delivers the most effective results for influencer marketing compared with other platforms. With an average engagement rate of 2.65% , TikTok currently outperforms Instagram, demonstrating stronger audience engagement.

, TikTok currently outperforms Instagram, demonstrating stronger audience engagement. Users with follower counts between 1,000 and 5,000 achieve an engagement rate of 15.04% , indicating very high activity among smaller creator communities.

achieve an engagement rate of , indicating very high activity among smaller creator communities. Watching a TikTok video leads 92% of viewers to take some form of action, and 37% eventually make a purchase.

of viewers to take some form of action, and eventually make a purchase. The average cost per click on TikTok is about USD 1 , which is lower than CPC values on Facebook and Instagram, while its average CPM is nearly USD 10 .

, which is lower than CPC values on Facebook and Instagram, while its average CPM is nearly . Ad prices on the platform have been rising at an annual rate of 12.28% , and December is known to have the highest advertising costs of the year.

, and December is known to have the highest advertising costs of the year. A branded hashtag challenge on TikTok typically costs around USD 150,000 for a six day campaign.

for a six day campaign. Music appears in 93% of the most effective TikTok ads, and vertical video formats are expected to see a 40.1% increase in impressions.

of the most effective TikTok ads, and vertical video formats are expected to see a 40.1% increase in impressions. About 99% of top-performing e-commerce ads on the platform make use of multiple camera angles or different filming locations.

of top-performing e-commerce ads on the platform make use of multiple camera angles or different filming locations. TikTok strongly enforced its advertising rules in 2025, removing 5.8 million ads in the second quarter and 2.2 million in the following quarter for policy violations.

ads in the second quarter and in the following quarter for policy violations. Globally, people spend an average of 98 minutes per day on TikTok, while users in the United States spend around 53.8 minutes daily.

on TikTok, while users in the United States spend around daily. Teenagers in the United States spend close to 1.5 hours a day on the app, and around 8% use TikTok for nearly 5 hours a day.

TikTok Advertising Revenue

(Source: doofinder.com)

TikTok’s advertising revenue has increased significantly in recent months, underscoring the platform’s strength for brands.

The year 2021 marked the birth of TikTok as a serious contender in the digital advertising space, when the company generated about USD 3.88 billion in ad revenue.

The following year, 2022, the platform’s income was more than doubled, reaching USD 9.9 billion in ad revenue.

User growth and advertisers’ trust in TikTok as a platform that can drive engagement and conversions have both played a significant role in this significant increase.

For TikTok, estimates of ad revenue were USD 13.2 billion in 2023 alone. This still meant very strong growth, but it also indicated a slowdown compared to the fantastic jump the previous year.

According to market analysts, the reason for this moderation was market corrections along with early signs of regulatory challenges in some areas.

The predictions for 2024 are that TikTok will reach about USD 17.2 billion in ad revenue, still going up, but not at the hyper-growth rate of earlier years.

The projection for TikTok’s ad revenue in 2025 is approximately USD 22 billion, representing an approximately 28% annual increase.

Some changes in estimates due to concerns about potential bans or restrictions in different markets; however, TikTok remains the best advertising platform.

The constant growth from USD 13.2 billion in 2023 to the predicted USD 22 billion in 2025 clearly indicates that brands still see engagement with TikTok’s diverse global audience as a tremendous opportunity.

In short, TikTok’s growth in ad revenue is a strong indication of its ability to deliver users to companies, and thus it is a major player in the digital advertising landscape.

ROI and Conversion Rates.

TikTok’s advertising performance has strengthened as its ad revenue is projected to exceed USD 3.3 billion, reflecting a 40% increase from 2024, and this growth shows how strongly the platform influences digital spending across major markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

Brand campaigns across selected regions reported a measurable lift in awareness, and global studies confirmed that advertising recall on TikTok rose by 27% when brands collaborated with influencers, indicating that influencer-led content produces higher engagement than traditional digital formats.

Consumer behavior data from markets such as the United States and South Korea showed that 1 in 4 users completed a purchase after viewing beauty content on TikTok, demonstrating the platform’s ability to convert short-form videos into direct buying actions.

Influencer earnings continued to rise across countries with strong creator economies, and creators with about 2.5 million followers typically earned around USD 800 per sponsored post, while top-tier creators in regions like the US and Europe secured payouts of USD 7,000, revealing the high commercial value of large TikTok audiences.

Social commerce data from selected economies showed that 36% of all direct purchases made through social media occurred on TikTok, positioning the platform as a major driver of impulse buying and a preferred channel for product discovery.

Additional insights indicate that countries such as Indonesia and the United States lead in TikTok shopping, with strong mobile-first usage patterns and high influencer engagement rates driving conversion rates.

TikTok User Demographics and Video Ad Effectiveness in 2025

TikTok has attracted a broad age mix in 2025, with 36.2% of its audience in the 18 to 24 age group and 33.9% in the 25 to 34 range, indicating strong engagement among Gen Z and Millennials in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

A noticeable rise in older users has also been observed, with 32.9% of the platform’s advertising audience aged 35 years and above, indicating a steady expansion beyond younger demographics across markets such as Australia and Germany.

TikTok has successfully captured interest among Gen X and Baby Boomers, and 8.2% of its advertising audience is aged 55 years and older, confirming the platform’s growing appeal among mature users in regions like the US and Western Europe.

In the United States alone, nearly 170 million people use TikTok each month, indicating strong nationwide adoption and significant potential for targeted advertising.

people use TikTok each month, indicating strong nationwide adoption and significant potential for targeted advertising. Daily usage intensity remains high, with the average user spending more than 58 minutes on the app each day, while 22% of US teenagers spend between 2 and 3 hours daily on the platform.

on the app each day, while of US teenagers spend between 2 and 3 hours daily on the platform. Video advertising performs strongly on TikTok, and short video ads achieve a 15% higher engagement rate than static formats, highlighting the advantage of visually rich, fast-paced content.

higher engagement rate than static formats, highlighting the advantage of visually rich, fast-paced content. A large share of TikTok users, around 83% , considers the advertising on the platform to be entertaining, which supports higher viewer retention and better interaction across major markets such as the US and UK.

, considers the advertising on the platform to be entertaining, which supports higher viewer retention and better interaction across major markets such as the US and UK. TikTok influences buying decisions at scale, with 39% of purchases driven by content viewed on the platform, reinforcing its status as a conversion-friendly environment.

of purchases driven by content viewed on the platform, reinforcing its status as a conversion-friendly environment. TikTok continues to lead global in-app purchase revenue, generating USD 189 million , signalling the platform’s commercial strength across multiple countries.

, signalling the platform’s commercial strength across multiple countries. Household participation in social commerce has increased, and 11% of US households have made purchases through TikTok Shop, showing growing trust in the platform’s shopping ecosystem.

of US households have made purchases through TikTok Shop, showing growing trust in the platform’s shopping ecosystem. Additional analyst notes show that TikTok’s demographic mix is becoming more balanced each year, and this shift expands opportunities for brands aiming to engage younger users while building visibility among older consumers.

Countries with high TikTok adoption, such as the United States, Indonesia, Brazil, and the United Kingdom, continue to show strong user retention and high ad engagement, making them priority markets for advertisers.

TikTok’s Largest Audience By Country

(Source: statista.com)

According to TikTok data, in February 2025, the United States had the highest number of TikTok users, nearly 135.79 million, with an almost total presence on the platform.

The second place was taken by Indonesia with about 107.7 million users, and Brazil was the third with nearly 91.75 million users enjoying TikTok short videos.

With short video content, social media has undergone a revolution, and indeed, it has forced other key players in the field to add similar features to their apps.

The major social media platforms weren’t slow to respond, bringing in short-form video formats like TikTok in 2021-2022. YouTube Shorts went global in June 2021 and became a hit right away; by 2023, it had recorded two billion monthly active logged-in users.

Instagram Reels, which debuted in August 2020, also saw success comparable to YouTube’s; Instagram video viewership was higher than the overall video category’s from June 2021 to June 2022, and engagement was even higher than Instagram’s other content formats.

The parent company of TikTok is ByteDance, based in China, which also operates Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), the video platform Xigua, and the news aggregator Toutiao.

While the monetization strategies of ByteDance’s products in China are very diverse and include live shopping events with influencers, TikTok mainly gets its revenue from online advertising. It was reported that the total digital ad spending on this platform in 2022 was about USD 4 billion worldwide.

Number of TikTok Users Worldwide

(Reference: statista.com)

TikTok is the most popular app for social interaction and video sharing worldwide. TikTok data indicate that there were about 656 million active users worldwide in 2021, and the company expects a 15% annual increase, bringing the total to approximately 755 million by the end of 2022.

The highest number of global downloads was recorded in late 2019, with more than 318 million new users. But in the following years, download trends slowed.

By the end of 2021, TikTok attracted 173 million global downloads in the fourth quarter, marking a significant shift in its growth trajectory.

TikTok Advertising Audience Reach

(Source: datareportal.com)

According to TikTok’s own advertising planning tools, the worldwide potential of the platform for advertising has marketed to reach around 2% more people than before in the year leading up to the latest report, which thus the global TikTok audience would have increased by 31.2 million by January 2025 as compared to a similar time in 2024, though this yearly improvement is numerically larger but practically lesser as a recent drop has occurred.

Between the lapse of three months starting from October 2024 to January 2025, TikTok’s ad reach not only declined but also suffered a drop of almost 96.1 million users, equating a reduction of 5.7% in just one quarter.

Considering the report, TikTok’s slow growth in numbers looks even slower when compared to other social platforms.

Instagram’s global advertisers reached 90.8 million more users, totalling a 5.5% increase or more than double TikTok’s percentage increase, during the same 12-month span.

Snapchat also managed to attract more users than TikTok, adding 31.1 million to its advertising audiences — a 4.6% increase — from January 2024 to January 2025.

Overall, TikTok has seen an increase in its advertising reach, yet the rate was lower than that of Instagram and Snapchat, and the recent quarterly drop in reach signals some short-term obstacles.

Key Sector TikTok Advertising Spend

(Source: keywordseverywhere.com)

The above chart not only shows the amount of investment across different industries in TikTok advertising but also reveals the sectors investing the most in the platform.

The leading brand in the industry, mainly in electronics and technology, has a very large margin, spending approximately USD 2,004 million, which shows how strongly this sector relies on TikTok for customer engagement.

Toiletries and cosmetics brands trail with USD 1,765 million, in line with the fact that beauty content is among the most viewed on TikTok.

Clothing and accessories brands are not too far back with their spending of USD 1,705 million, which only serves to reinforce the platform’s association with fashion trends and the shopping behaviour that follows.

Retailers were the top investors on TikTok, spending USD 1,679 million, while telcos invested USD 1,515 million, primarily to market their plans, devices, and services.

Then, the spending tier comes down with the non-profit and public sector at USD 815 million, financial services at USD 790 million, and the leisure and entertainment sector at USD 785 million plus.

The latter two segments—pharmaceuticals and healthcare—were just behind with USD 755 million, while the media and publishing sector came last with USD 735 million in advertising through TikTok.

TikTok Advertising, Engagement, And Cost Insights

The performance data from TikTok is a clear signal that the platform has become a very influential marketing channel.

On average, businesses get back USD 2 for each USD 1 spent on TikTok ads, which is one of the strongest ROAS drivers across all social media. Users’ habits also support this; for instance, a survey reveals that 61% of TikTok users are more inclined to purchase from a company that they have seen advertised on the site.

TikTok leads its major rivals in click-through rate, with 0.84%, while Facebook and Instagram have 0.72% and 0.59%, respectively.

Moreover, a little over half of marketers, 50.1%, consider TikTok to be the most useful platform for influencer marketing because of its high engagement and thriving creator culture.

Engagement statistics provides further evidence of TikTok’s superiority. The platform’s average engagement rate of 2.65% is a far cry from Instagram’s 0.7%.

Accounts on TikTok with 1,000-5,000 followers consistently achieve an extraordinarily high engagement rate of 15.04%, a testament to the level of exposure and interaction that even unassuming creators can achieve.

User actions are impressive as well: after viewing a video, 92% of TikTok users take some kind of action, and 37% buy a product, indicating a close connection between content and commerce on the app.

Ad expenses on TikTok remain competitive. The average CPC on the platform is roughly USD 1, which is lower than Facebook’s USD 1.72 and much lower than Instagram’s USD 3.56.

The CPM hovers around USD 10, slightly higher than Facebook’s USD 7.19 but almost equal to Instagram’s USD 7.91.

TikTok’s advertising costs rise by approximately 12.28% each year, with December the most expensive month, when CPM reaches USD 4.15, a trend reflecting Christmas demand.

A branded hashtag challenge, which is a way to gain significant exposure, costs approximately USD 150,000 for six days—this is a high-impact but pricey campaign type.

The use of music or sound is one of the most important elements, with nearly 93% of the ads that performed best using it, and thus, audio is very important in attracting attention.

Video formats in portrait mode get 40.1% more impressions than landscape or square videos, which proves that native, full-screen content is indeed the way to go.

Furthermore, 99% of successful e-commerce videos utilise variety in settings and angles, which not only helps maintain audience interest but also drives sales.

TikTok Advertising Removal

(Reference: statista.com)

In the second quarter of 2025, TikTok actions against advertiser accounts, such as policy violations or account suspensions, led the platform to remove about 5.8 million ads.

The following quarter, the app removed another 2.2 million ads.

This action shows TikTok’s coalition of efforts to enforce its advertising policies, maintain safety measures on the platform, and ensure the quality of ads shown to the audience.

Time Spent On TikTok

(Reference: demandsage.com)

Globally, people spend a lot of time on TikTok. The average time is over 96 minutes, which is a clear indication of how the platform can be very engaging and addictive.

In the USA, the average duration of use is slightly lower, around 53.8 minutes per day, but the platform is still the most visited in the country in terms of time spent.

According to a 2023 survey, pupils spend around 1.5 hours daily on TikTok, indicating its significant impact on the youth and the social media habits of Generation Z.

A different survey conducted in 2022 showed that 8% of teens spent nearly 5 hours a day on the app, while 22% said they used it for 2–3 hours daily, thus indicating that a large number of young users are spending quite a few hours a day on the app.

In terms of time spent per user in the US, TikTok is the leader among all the platforms.

After TikTok’s 53.8 minutes, the next in line is YouTube with 48.7 minutes per day, followed by Twitter with 34.1 minutes, Instagram with 33.1 minutes, Facebook with 30.1 minutes, Snapchat with 30 minutes, and Reddit with 24.1 minutes.

This comparison clearly shows that TikTok attracts the most daily attention among the major social media apps in the US.

TikTok Rapid Expansion Insights and Facts

In the United States, the platform is used by about 116.6 million people in 2025, and this figure is expected to reach 135.2 million by 2029 as adoption continues to rise.

people in 2025, and this figure is expected to reach by 2029 as adoption continues to rise. Although usage surged during the pandemic and later stabilized, users in the United States are projected to spend nearly 52 minutes per day on TikTok in 2025, which is higher than their time spent on competing social platforms.

on TikTok in 2025, which is higher than their time spent on competing social platforms. Growth in the United States remains notable at 4.7% in 2025, which places TikTok ahead of Instagram, LinkedIn, and Pinterest, showing that uncertainty about a potential ban has not weakened user interest.

in 2025, which places TikTok ahead of Instagram, LinkedIn, and Pinterest, showing that uncertainty about a potential ban has not weakened user interest. TikTok reshaped advertising after encouraging brands to create native, creative content rather than traditional promotional material, and this approach helped accelerate revenue growth across several regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia.

Global TikTok advertising revenues are expected to reach USD 32 billion in 2025, up 24.5% from the previous year, provided no major regulatory restrictions reduce access in key markets.

in 2025, up from the previous year, provided no major regulatory restrictions reduce access in key markets. In the United States, advertisers are forecast to spend USD 11.8 billion on TikTok in 2025, representing 21% year-over-year growth and exceeding the overall growth rate of the country’s social media advertising sector.

on TikTok in 2025, representing year-over-year growth and exceeding the overall growth rate of the country’s social media advertising sector. This spending will allow TikTok to hold 4.2% of the full US digital advertising market, 3.4% of the national media advertising market, and 13.9% of the US social advertising market.

of the full US digital advertising market, of the national media advertising market, and of the US social advertising market. Industry benchmarks show that sports organizations generate the highest engagement rate on TikTok at 9.2% , while nonprofits follow with 5.2% . The lowest engagement comes from home decor accounts at 2.5% and financial services at 1.9% .

, while nonprofits follow with . The lowest engagement comes from home decor accounts at and financial services at . Small and midsize restaurants and retailers in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada report higher engagement levels on TikTok than on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or X, strengthening its commercial appeal.

About 92% of TikTok users take an action after watching a video, and 37% have purchased a product discovered through the platform, indicating strong conversion potential for advertisers across North America and Asia.

of TikTok users take an action after watching a video, and have purchased a product discovered through the platform, indicating strong conversion potential for advertisers across North America and Asia. TikTok has become strongly aligned with Gen Z because this group values authenticity and prefers unfiltered, creative storytelling. The platform’s informal content matches these expectations and supports rapid community growth.

Gen Z is estimated to hold USD 12 trillion in global spending power by 2030, making their preferences central to advertising and brand strategies.

in global spending power by 2030, making their preferences central to advertising and brand strategies. Gen Z is the only demographic group that spends more time on social media than streaming video platforms, which strengthens TikTok’s role in their daily digital behavior.

In the United States, Gen Z accounts for 49.3% of TikTok’s user base, millennials make up 35.3% , Gen X accounts for 15.9% , and baby boomers make up 9% . The share of Gen Z is projected to rise to 51.7% by 2029.

of TikTok’s user base, millennials make up , Gen X accounts for , and baby boomers make up . The share of Gen Z is projected to rise to by 2029. Daily use among Gen Z adults remains high, with 48% reporting they use TikTok every day, indicating strong habitual engagement.

reporting they use TikTok every day, indicating strong habitual engagement. More than half of Gen Z users choose TikTok over Google for search-based tasks, signalling a shift in how young adults find information across areas like learning, shopping, and entertainment.

TikTok is strengthening its role outside short videos by expanding into search and commerce. This expansion places the app in closer competition with major digital ecosystems in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

In 2024, 52% of TikTok users said they regularly received news on the platform, rising from 22% in 2020, which indicates a sharp increase in its relevance as a news source.

of TikTok users said they regularly received news on the platform, rising from in 2020, which indicates a sharp increase in its relevance as a news source. Users now rely on TikTok to discover restaurants, fashion items, technology products, and lifestyle trends across markets including the United States, South Korea, and Indonesia.

In 2024, TikTok introduced search advertising to support its growing position as a discovery engine, offering brands new ways to appear within user intent-driven queries.

The rise of social commerce has been strongly influenced by TikTok, and US commerce sales on the platform increased by 26% in 2024, showing that users are increasingly willing to shop directly within the app.

Conclusion

TikTok Advertising Statistics: TikTok has become one of the most powerful advertising platforms in the world, combining enormous reach, strong engagement, and outstanding commercial performance. TikTok generates billions in ad revenues per year, maintains deep user engagement, and the time spent on the app is steadily increasing, which means TikTok is still the winner in the impact and efficiency battle among its competitors.

Advertisers enjoy high ROI, cheap ad costs, and one-of-a-kind creative formats that prompt actions. The platform is still a major player in digital marketing, despite recent drawbacks such as inconsistent ad reach and increased ad deletions. In short, TikTok’s growth and cultural relevance make it a key channel for brands worldwide.

