Torii Statistics By Revenue, Customers and Facts (2025)

Torii Statistics: By 2025, Torii had already emerged as one of the rapidly advancing companies in the field of SaaS Management Platforms (SMP). Initially, the product was meant to assist the IT department in identifying cloud applications; however, it gradually evolved into a comprehensive software that could control expenditure, enhance security and facilitate the automation of workflows.

This article tells Torii statistics for 2025, so that you can perceive the revenue of the company, the rate of its expansion, and the extent to which the customers report a measurable impact.

Torii’s yearly revenue reached US$21.3 million by the end of October 2024, marking a 72% annual increase.

The report indicated that the portfolios of SaaS applications had increased in volume by an average of 20.7% across companies considered in the study, specifically across five employee size categories.

The study also highlights a dramatic increase in the adoption of AI tools, with the most preferred ones in 2024 being ChatGPT, Grammarly, Claude AI, Perplexity AI, and Motion.

The list of "Most over-bought apps" confines to the likes of Salesforce (0.55), PagerDuty (0.47), and Zoom (0.29), thereby reflecting that even the most sought-after SaaS applications are not immune to wastage.

A company that has Torii in its arsenal would typically be able to reduce SaaS costs by approximately 25% through the combined techniques of automation, optimisation, and improved contract management.

Torii is predominantly used in the areas of marketing (7 customers), technology (6), and engineering (5), with limited use in advertising, logistics, education, and student services.

Most of Torii's clients (68.42%) are in the US, followed by those in Canada (8.27%), Germany (3.76%), and a few in the UK, Brazil, Israel, and the Netherlands.

Torii has partnered with more than 180 SaaS platforms, providing a single-window view into who is using what, at what cost, and compliance.

Fun Facts About Torii

Torii was launched in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, with founding roots in Israel.

The company has raised a total of $65 million in funding, including a $50 million Series B led by Tiger Global.

Torii is positioned as a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for SaaS Management in 2025, reflecting strong execution and vision in this niche.

Founders include Uri Haramati, Uri Nativ, and Tal Bereznitsky, who built Torii to tame unmanaged cloud apps for IT teams.

The platform advertises discovery of every app, automation of renewals and off-boarding, and reported SaaS spend reductions of up to 25%.

Torii highlights enterprise-grade controls, including SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications and GDPR-aligned practices.

A distinctive feature is its LLM workflow step inside no-code automations, used for tasks like procurement research or policy checks.

The firm reports rapid scale, with headcount publicly tracked at 200+ employees, and third-party profiles listing ~256 as of July 2025.

Milestones include a Feb 2022 funding round and a Sep 2022 procurement solution aimed at streamlining SaaS renewals.

Torii publicly cites marquee enterprise users and hyper-growth periods, with prior disclosures of 300% year-over-year revenue growth at the time of its Series B.

Torii Revenue

(Source: getlatka.com)

The financial growth of Torii over the years has been a clear upward trajectory, indicating the rapid scaling of the company since its inception.

At the time of its establishment, Torii was not making any money as it was still in the process of developing its product and acquiring customers.

However, by the year 2020, the company was on its way to the top and had reached the US$1.8 million mark in revenue only in August of that year.

The company never looked back, and its annual revenue reached US$12.4 million in 2023, which was a huge step up from the 2020 revenue figures.

This huge increase between the years 2020 and 2023 is over 588% and it was mainly due to the increased number of customers, large enterprise deals, and product enhancements.

One of the likely reasons for this growth is the strong demand for SaaS management tools that are also able to automate workflows.

Then in October 2024, Torii reached a new milestone with a revenue of US$21.3 million. This was about a 72% increase over the previous year, indicating that the company continued to grow at a steady rate even though it was getting more established.

The year-on-year rise not only points to a very good sales performance but also to the fact that mid-sized and enterprise organisations adopting Torii’s platform are increasingly placing trust in it.

Average Number Of Applications

(Reference: toriihq.com)

The increase in the number of software applications utilised in a company with the size of such size is illustrated in the data provided.

Startups with less than 100 employees using around 257 applications somewhat manage their ecosystems.

These tools of communication, project management, and early-stage growth are usually very important but still a relatively small number for the larger organisations, thus being a manageable number.

At the small-company (100-500 employees) level, the business expansion drives the average number of applications up to about 536.

This almost doubles the number consumed by startups, indicating wider departmental needs, more specialised tools, and the very beginning of SaaS sprawl in the form of different teams adopting their own preferred software.

The number for medium-sized businesses (500-2000 employees) goes up sharply to an average of 925 applications.

Different teams and divisions are at this point using various tools for the same purposes, and thus managing licenses, data integration, and security gets to be a more complex issue.

The larger companies (2000-5000 employees) have an average count of around 1,474 applications.

Usually, such organisations have different business units, regional offices, and cloud systems, all of which lead to a very high level of redundancy as well as the presence of unauthorised IT.

Lastly, the average number of applications in the SaaS ecosystem of enterprise organisations with more than 5000 employees is 1,862.

This figure illustrates the significant challenges in software management that can arise with scale.

Enterprises are often caught up in the problems of visibility, compliance, and optimisation since a lot of apps overlap, and others are just lying idle.

Torii Product Effectiveness

The Torii product has an effectiveness that can be measured in three key areas, all of which have a direct impact on how companies manage their software.

The platform’s feature performs discovery scans through systems and devices to identify every software application an organisation is using, including those that are not authorised or hidden—often referred to as shadow IT.

Having such visibility allows businesses to realise the subscriptions that they might have forgotten about and consequently uncover waste that can go up to tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the size of the company.

Torii, however, points out that this complete inventory can be obtained in no time, thus the investment return would be quick.

Cost saving in the SaaS area is another factor that is of great importance. The deduction of total software spend by about 25% for customers of Torii is the result of the platform’s analysis and automation, which is incorporated.

The reason behind this is that it helps organisations recover unused licenses, delete duplicate apps, and obtain more favourable terms for renewal.

The figure of 25% has been the benchmark most often mentioned in Torii’s marketing and case studies.

Although actual savings vary from one company to another, the overall result remains the same—huge and measurable cost reduction without disrupting business operations.

Last but not least, automation and time savings are of great importance in the overall value that Torii offers.

The platform takes over tedious IT tasks, such as hiring and firing employees, allocating licenses, and renewing contracts.

These automations cut down on the time spent in administration and allow IT teams to devote their efforts to more strategic issues.

Reports from Torii’s partners and investors, such as Wing Venture Capital, have highlighted that users often receive quick returns on their investments, with positive effects typically occurring within weeks or a couple of months after implementation.

This productivity not only reduces expenses but also makes processes easier, which are the major reasons Torii is viewed as a firm asset for firms that acknowledge the growth and complexity of SaaS accordingly.

Torii Customers By Product & Services

(Reference: 6sense.com)

Different industries deploy Torii, but it is mainly used by companies dealing with marketing, technology and engineering.

Marketing operations are done by about seven clients through Tori; in contrast, six companies use the same for technology functions.

Furthermore, it caters to five clients in engineering, advertising and logistics each, thus proving its ability to work in both creative and operational areas.

Five educational institutions use Torii to engage in lifelong learning, while four do so in their student services.

This variation in use indicates that the cloud integration solutions provided by Torii are attractive to a large number of businesses, ranging from campaign management to improving technical and educational processes.

Torii Customers By Geography

(Reference: 6sense.com)

A huge chunk of Torii’s client base for cloud integration is in the United States, which alone accounts for the largest proportion, with 91 clients or roughly 68.42% of the entire customer base.

Canada is the next one with 11 clients, translating to 8.27%. Germany and the UK have 5 each, with Brazil, Israel, and the Netherlands having 4 customers each.

Thus, the global footprint of Torii is evident, particularly in the North American market, where its cloud integration solutions have gradually captured European and other international markets, reflecting its global adaptability and demand.

Torii’s SaaS Management Platform Statistics

Torii brings out several important statistics that showcase the worth of its SaaS management platform.

The firm asserts that the majority of organisations usually underestimate their SaaS application usage.

For every application that a firm is cognizant of, there are approximately four others that are being used, thus exposing the hidden software usage and possible over-expenditure.

Such a situation of being unable to see where the costs are coming from usually results in inefficiency and uncontrolled expenses.

However, Torii customers have reportedly managed to save over 25% of their total SaaS spending, with the main reasons being better insight, elimination of redundant tools, and enhanced license usage.

Moreover, the platform supports interoperability with more than 180 diverse SaaS applications, thus enabling organisations to link their current tools and manage them while simultaneously gaining an in-depth understanding of their usage, costs, and compliance.

Conclusion

Torii Statistics: The growth of Torii has always been a sign of its stronghold as a top-tier SaaS management platform, delivering the software ecosystem of the enterprise greater visibility, control and efficiency. The company has acquired a strong foothold by tackling dire situations of shadow IT, stacked software costs and convoluted license management. By means of automation, cost-effective strategies, and integration solutions, Torii enables companies to draw conclusions from data and streamline their processes.

The widespread use of the platform across different sectors and regions points out its flexibility and dependability. All in all, Torii is a powerful solution that not only simplifies SaaS management but also provides measurable value for all companies, regardless of their size.

Sources 6Sense Toriihq Getlatka Toriihq

FAQ . What is Torii, and why is it gaining much attention in 2025? Torii is a top-notch SaaS Management Platform (SMP) that allows companies to take control of their software ecosystem in terms of management, optimisation, and security. Initially, the product was meant for cloud app discovery only, but later on, it became a full-fledged tool for cost control, automation, and workflow management. Torii is getting attention due to its rapid upsurge, its ability to bring about efficiency gains, and the impact that can be measured in terms of SaaS waste reduction and operational transparency improvement. How has Torii’s revenue evolved over the years? Torii, whose financial performance can be described as strong, has shown such growth since the day it was born in the market in the year 2017. At the beginning of the company’s financial journey, it had revenue so small that it could barely be noticed, but today it has grown significantly, even more so because of the increasing demand for SaaS management solutions. What does Torii signify regarding SaaS cost and efficiency? By means of automation, license optimisation, and contract management, Torii helps its customers to cut the software budget down to quite 25% of the previous level. Moreover, the platform plays a major role by spotting unused or duplicated applications, streamlining onboarding and renewals, and providing insights into the total software usage. Which industry sectors and regions are the heaviest users of Torii? Torii is thoroughly employed in a variety of sectors, including marketing, technology, engineering, advertising, logistics, and education. In terms of regions, the US is the largest market for the company, followed by Canada, Germany, the UK, Brazil, Israel, and the Netherlands. What difficulties does Torii assist firms with when it comes to SaaS management? Most firms do not realise the number of SaaS applications they are using, and this leads to overspending and inefficiencies. The application of Torii unveils the non-discussed apps, amplifies the visibility, and connects with more than 180 SaaS platforms, thereby solving the problem.

Maitrayee Dey Maitrayee Dey has a background in Electrical Engineering and has worked in various technical roles before transitioning to writing. Specializing in technology and Artificial Intelligence, she has served as an Academic Research Analyst and Freelance Writer, particularly focusing on education and healthcare in Australia. Maitrayee's lifelong passions for writing and painting led her to pursue a full-time writing career. She is also the creator of a cooking YouTube channel, where she shares her culinary adventures. At Smartphone Thoughts, Maitrayee brings her expertise in technology to provide in-depth smartphone reviews and app-related statistics, making complex topics easy to understand for all readers.

